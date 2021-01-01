« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

JackWard33

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Another bad day for the tin foil hat brigade.

Maybe Paul Tierney's just not very good at his job..... too easy?
Red Beret

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm
now you have Clattenburg saying he's going to go to PGMOL and say "wtf are you doing with Liverpool!? They boo the national anthem!! Send two off against City ffs!"
Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm
All been quiet for a week some of you, then come bounding out like a McGregor in rat form shouting slurs all because, wait for it

A ref drops a ball to our keeper.

Just to repeat, a ref dropped a ball to our keeper.

Ahh yes that evened everything out.

And we wonder why thousands will still vote conservative in the next election.

Incredible how naive and short sighted some are, and that goes for both extremes of the debate. However on here it seems one side is always on the extreme.
tubby

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm
And we wonder why thousands will still vote conservative in the next election.

;D
Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm
Can't understand what Tierney was playing at there. He could have given a pen v Gomez at the death. He should have given the drop ball to Forest obviously. And he might have blown up after our corner was cleared. He certainly would have done at least one of these things had he been corrupt/a conspirator/biased. But he did none!

He's obviously playing a longer game. Quite what, I'm not bright enough to know. But others will explain I'm sure.

There again, it could be incompetence. For once, we benefit! Up the Reds.

Coolie High

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm
Everybody seems to be ignoring that Tate damn near kicked Konate in the head, even if he made no contact would normally be a free kick and possible yellow card anyways.
stoa

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
Was anything made about the obvious non-foul called against us Klopp was furious about? Loved the interaction between him and Tierney afterwards, because it looked like Tierney told Klopp that the 4th ref called the foul, because Klopp then looked and pointed at the guy and was saying something like "Oh, it was you" and then just turned away.
greenone

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:42:14 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm
Everybody seems to be ignoring that Tate damn near kicked Konate in the head, even if he made no contact would normally be a free kick and possible yellow card anyways.
It's not a possible yellow. It's a straight red. Fucking cowardly 'challenge'. Yet he collided with the keeper.  :wanker
Cracking Left Foot

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm
I had a Man City fan today tell me that if we win the league its because were cheats and weve paid off PGMOL to ensure Klopp gets the title in his final season.

This was a Manchester City fan telling me this. Yes. My irony meter exploded too
Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm
Can't understand what Tierney was playing at there. He could have given a pen v Gomez at the death. He should have given the drop ball to Forest obviously. And he might have blown up after our corner was cleared. He certainly would have done at least one of these things had he been corrupt/a conspirator/biased. But he did none!

He's obviously playing a longer game. Quite what, I'm not bright enough to know. But others will explain I'm sure.

There again, it could be incompetence. For once, we benefit! Up the Reds.

An then kids, after the refs had done everything they had, they gave it all back by dropping a ball to our keeper, in our own half.

Is that the straws people are grasping at now in their long, desperate, bleeding heart cause for the poor Manchester referees?
Skeeve

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Another bad day for the tin foil hat brigade.

Maybe Paul Tierney's just not very good at his job..... too easy?

In what sense does this disprove such claims, he missed the flying kick on konate, but did actually blow the whistle before the ball left the penalty area so simply managed to avoid screwing us twice in one incident?
Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
In what sense does this disprove such claims, he missed the flying kick on konate, but did actually blow the whistle before the ball left the penalty area so simply managed to avoid screwing us twice in one incident?

He's allowed to miss the kick on Konate. He's corrupt. That doesn't need explaining.

What needs explaining is why he didn't give Forest a pen when Gomez dragged their forward to the ground. It would have been a poor decision perhaps but that wouldn't have bothered a corrupt ref.

And then he compounded the 'mistake' by giving Liverpool possession of the ball. It's so hard to explain. There was a real chance to stuff Liverpool there. But Tierney declined to take it.



Pistolero

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm
Great day for the pliable forelock tugging brigade...

Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm
Great day for the Reds.
Egyptian36

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:00:58 am
So all Tierney needs to do is be average for a game or two and this will proof he isn't biased. I am beginning to think some are just talking shit because AI made them look stupid.
Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:03:48 am
The giveaway on this thread is that anyone who disagrees that there is a conspiracy or systematic bias is "stupid", "fore-lock tugging" or "votes Tory".

That's in the last half hour alone.
FlashGordon

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:06:18 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
He's allowed to miss the kick on Konate. He's corrupt. That doesn't need explaining.

What needs explaining is why he didn't give Forest a pen when Gomez dragged their forward to the ground. It would have been a poor decision perhaps but that wouldn't have bothered a corrupt ref.

And then he compounded the 'mistake' by giving Liverpool possession of the ball. It's so hard to explain. There was a real chance to stuff Liverpool there. But Tierney declined to take it.

Just because he occasionally referees the game correctly doesn't mean he doesn't have a massive grudge against Klopp/Liverpool.
Skeeve

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:09:38 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
He's allowed to miss the kick on Konate. He's corrupt. That doesn't need explaining.

What needs explaining is why he didn't give Forest a pen when Gomez dragged their forward to the ground. It would have been a poor decision perhaps but that wouldn't have bothered a corrupt ref.

And then he compounded the 'mistake' by giving Liverpool possession of the ball. It's so hard to explain. There was a real chance to stuff Liverpool there. But Tierney declined to take it.


Don't put him down, he can be both corrupt and inept, not just one or the other.
Frizzo

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:10:30 am
Every team in every sport in every league in the world has fully grown adults who think their team is sinned against regularly by blatantly biased officials, and exhibit the most absurd confirmation bias to back up their claims.

We're probably the one team out of the millions where it's actually true though, right?

If the refereeing preformance was the exact opposite today and Forest had scored the late goal this thread would by now be 500 pages of rage and gnashing teeth.
Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:11:03 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:06:18 am
Just because he occasionally referees the game correctly doesn't mean he doesn't have a massive grudge against Klopp/Liverpool.

I agree with that. I'm prepared to believe he hates Klopp's guts. I also think he's incompetent. But so long as he holds his grudge in check and referees the game fairly that's ok by me. I wish he refereed it with competence too, but maybe that's too much to ask. He seems to me to be no better or worse than most of the other chumps in black. And today, let's be honest, we had the benefit.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:11:07 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm
Can't understand what Tierney was playing at there. He could have given a pen v Gomez at the death. He should have given the drop ball to Forest obviously. And he might have blown up after our corner was cleared. He certainly would have done at least one of these things had he been corrupt/a conspirator/biased. But he did none!

He's obviously playing a longer game. Quite what, I'm not bright enough to know. But others will explain I'm sure.

There again, it could be incompetence. For once, we benefit! Up the Reds.



Well he didn't give the obvious pen to us and completely ignored the stupidly high boot as well as giving pretty much every 50/50 Forests way and from what I read, if the ball is in the area after a drop ball is to be given then that's given to the goalkeeper instead of it being a challenge ball (And, of course, he gave a ball to them after a head injury on their side earlier)

Tierney didn't go out of his way to fuck us up for once, but he didn't go out of his way not to fuck us up either, though I was surpriesd that he didn't blow early as we were attacking like he did when we were about to score against his team a few years back.

And, of course, him not being absysmal doesn't really compensate for the all the other times he has fucked us over.

This seems a low bar, crowing on a website that a referee, for once, wasn't complete dogshite.

Isn't that supposed to be the standard. I've said all along that if you get to the end of all the games and not even notice the ref then that's great. That's what we all want.
Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:12:47 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:09:38 am
Don't put him down, he can be both corrupt and inept, not just one or the other.

Logically that is obviously true. But if is corrupt he's been really incompetent at corruption in his last two Liverpool games.
FlashGordon

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:16:08 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:11:03 am
I agree with that. I'm prepared to believe he hates Klopp's guts. I also think he's incompetent. But so long as he holds his grudge in check and referees the game fairly that's ok by me. I wish he refereed it with competence too, but maybe that's too much to ask. He seems to me to be no better or worse than most of the other chumps in black. And today, let's be honest, we had the benefit.

We didn't have the benefit. Not sure how you have come to that conclusion? You're usually a hell of a lot more reasoned than that  ;D
Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:17:38 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:03:48 am
The giveaway on this thread is that anyone who disagrees that there is a conspiracy or systematic bias is "stupid", "fore-lock tugging" or "votes Tory".

That's in the last half hour alone.

Or is in the tin foil hat brigade or is a conspiracy theorist or cant write paragraphs properly.

See I can weaponise comments and take them out of context too. Difference is Im not doing it because Im losing an argument.  :wave
Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:28:20 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:17:38 am
Or is in the tin foil hat brigade or is a conspiracy theorist or cant write paragraphs properly.

See I can weaponise comments and take them out of context too. Difference is Im not doing it because Im losing an argument.  :wave

This one's slightly bothering me. I think I asked Al/Eeyore in the friendliest possible terms if he could avoid writing one line paragraphs. That's all. I find them awkward to read. Nothing flows. Someone said I was lying and Al didn't even do that. Well.....click open his profile and scroll down. See if any paragraph contains more than one sentence! They are not made for the human eye.

Night night.
Keith Lard

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:40:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Another bad day for the tin foil hat brigade.

Maybe Paul Tierney's just not very good at his job..... too easy?

Genuinely, you are off your head if you think anything we benefited from today even vaguely outweighs the quantity of dubious refereeing mishaps weve encountered in recent times.

As for all the tin foil hat crap, thats just cliched nonsense used to abuse your fellow supporters standing up for the shit they see.
Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:49:02 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:28:20 am
This one's slightly bothering me. I think I asked Al/Eeyore in the friendliest possible terms if he could avoid writing one line paragraphs. That's all. I find them awkward to read. Nothing flows. Someone said I was lying and Al didn't even do that. Well.....click open his profile and scroll down. See if any paragraph contains more than one sentence! They are not made for the human eye.

Night night.

Exactly - out of context.

Anyway, we won, lets see what next week brings  ;D



WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 01:09:04 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:00:58 am
So all Tierney needs to do is be average for a game or two and this will proof he isn't biased. I am beginning to think some are just talking shit because AI made them look stupid.


It's what gets Yorkie out of bed in the morning.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 01:10:46 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Another bad day for the tin foil hat brigade.

Maybe Paul Tierney's just not very good at his job..... too easy?

Do you include Jurgen in that ?

Why not just fucking enjoy the win ?
Speedy Molby

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 03:03:35 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:11:07 am
Well he didn't give the obvious pen to us and completely ignored the stupidly high boot as well as giving pretty much every 50/50 Forests way and from what I read, if the ball is in the area after a drop ball is to be given then that's given to the goalkeeper instead of it being a challenge ball (And, of course, he gave a ball to them after a head injury on their side earlier)

Tierney didn't go out of his way to fuck us up for once, but he didn't go out of his way not to fuck us up either, though I was surpriesd that he didn't blow early as we were attacking like he did when we were about to score against his team a few years back.

And, of course, him not being absysmal doesn't really compensate for the all the other times he has fucked us over.

This seems a low bar, crowing on a website that a referee, for once, wasn't complete dogshite.

Isn't that supposed to be the standard. I've said all along that if you get to the end of all the games and not even notice the ref then that's great. That's what we all want.
Didnt go out of his way to fuck us up or not fuck us up? Sounds like he was doing his job. Its possible Tierney has acknowledged some sub-conscious bias against us and tried to rein it in, because it was affecting his reputation.
kavah

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 03:41:58 am
Some mad shouts from the Forest side that a few extra seconds and a weird inconsequential mistake is the same as The Diaz non-goal v Spurs

Seems an odd hill for the owner / ref consultant / assistant coach to die on?
This will be used for the lazy over the course of the season it all evens out narrative
We won fair and square. We are mentality monsters.
And Mac Callister is a bloody Rolls Royce of a player.
alonsoisared

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 07:03:58 am
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:21:01 pm
No disrespect alonsoisared but you seem the sort of person whod deny Lance Armstrong was on PEDs because one race he finished 2nd, and that proves it because if he washed just win every race wouldnt he?

If a referee is ok towards us in a couple of games it doesnt suddenly negate the many times before where hes made baffling decisions against us. Its such a bizarre argument. Calciopoli didnt involve referees being ridiculously biased in every game they refereed, because its not Americas Dumbest Criminals

Youve also been noticeably absent from this thread over the last week, so I assume didnt catch the decisions in the league cup final or the United game a few days after?
Tierney is public enemy number 1 in this thread and the last two games he's reffed us we have had hugely important moments go in our favour. Now the imaginative, tin foil lot can talk about Lance Armstrong and how "well he's just got to be seen to be evening the decisions out hasn't he?" but the bottom line is that, if there is a deep dark conspiracy to deny us a title, or indeed the lesser charge of a wide scale subconscious anti-Liverpool bias, then Tierney is doing an awful job on the conspiracy front and a great job hiding his subconscious bias. The drop ball, the added time, these are small decisions he easily could've made with zero controversy to help ensure vital points dropped.

What united game are you referring to? I don't tend to wind myself up by watching them. Is the conspiracy not just against Liverpool then? It's pro United? They're doing great for it over the last decade aren't they? But hang on, it's also pro City. A grand Manchester alliance? I imagine if you grew up in Manchester, supporting one of the two big clubs there as you would expect,  you would probably grow up despising the other. Odd that they're suddenly brothers in arms rather than trying to mug eachother of points.

I appreciate that my tone will be called condescending and yeah, fair enough. But this really is a load of absolute cringeworthy bollocks and deserves to be treated as such. The reason I bumped the thread yesterday was because usually after, or during, a game where there are a couple of 50/50s against us it is open season on the refs. It was unusually quiet yesterday.

Football is a wonderful, head destroying sport where sometimes it feels like you get nothing from refs and sometimes you get the rub of the green. Does it even itself out? Well no not really, that's not how the world works. The spurs saga robbed us of at least a point and probably three and that overrides most contentious decisions. But you do have to accept and acknowledge that fact. You're so far down the rabbit hole that anytime we get a big call go our way there are only two possible explanations - 1. The refs are going against the conspiracy for a week to make it look like it's not really happening or 2. Actually, that was the correct decision against all my football knowledge, plus didn't you see at 22 minutes 37 seconds the ref gave them a throw in when it clearly should have been ours? The obvious answer, that refs are human and the people running VAR are wildly incompetent and struggling to get to grips with when and when not to intervene, doesn't strike you as an option.

I absolutely adore Jürgen Klopp, but I'd even go one step further here and say it's the one thing that I don't enjoy about him. He is in a bubble, obviously, in an extremely high pressure environment where he is desperate to win and often sees incompetence get in the way. I get why he gets so angry. But his haranguing of refs, the way he made it personal with Tierney I think is distasteful and has given unwelcome credence to the types of posters on here that used to just get laughed off. Back in the good old days where it was Fergie bribing them. I always thought the shout of giving a good example for kids was overdone but I coach under 10s matches and you can see the kids copying what they see on TV from the likes of Jürgen and feeling empowered to argue and shout at referees. And don't get me started on the parents. Now of course I can nip that in the bud quite easily with my own team but not every coach will. Abusing refs is so normalised at the top level and it trickles down to what is often a genuinely dangerous degree in the grassroots game. All players and managers at the top level should be setting a better example and Klopp is, IMHO, one of the worst for it.

While Im already upsetting the tin foil brigade I may as well also mention that I genuinely felt sorry for Tierney at the end yesterday. The abuse from the Forest players, staff and owner (FFS!) was actually very uncomfortable to watch on a human level. He's a bloke trying to do a pretty thankless job. He's got our coach berating him on one side and calling him out publicly to our millions of fans, and the other side also seemingly wanting his guts for garters. I'd he paid handsomely? Yes, obviously. Does he deserve that level of intimidation? Absolutely not. When we go down the road of every fanbase in the league beginning to truly believe not just that referees often make mistakes but that they are genuinely trying to harm their team, which is the position we have found ourselves in of late, the situation spirals out of control and the abuse ramps up. It's not sustainable and it will end badly one of these days.

Anyway. The reds are top of the league, it's Sunday morning, I'm having a cuddle with my little daughter who has finally decided to get some sleep. Life is good without the belief that a Manchester coalition has infiltrated the premier league with the express desire of fucking up my hopes and dreams. I would strongly recommend it.
DangerScouse

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 08:07:59 am
