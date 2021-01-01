No disrespect alonsoisared but you seem the sort of person whod deny Lance Armstrong was on PEDs because one race he finished 2nd, and that proves it because if he was hed just win every race wouldnt he?



If a referee is ok towards us in a couple of games it doesnt suddenly negate the many times before where hes made baffling decisions against us. Its such a bizarre argument. Calciopoli didnt involve referees being ridiculously biased in every game they refereed, because its not Americas Dumbest Criminals



Youve also been noticeably absent from this thread over the last week, so I assume didnt catch the decisions in the league cup final or the United game a few days after?



Tierney is public enemy number 1 in this thread and the last two games he's reffed us we have had hugely important moments go in our favour. Now the imaginative, tin foil lot can talk about Lance Armstrong and how "well he's just got to be seen to be evening the decisions out hasn't he?" but the bottom line is that, if there is a deep dark conspiracy to deny us a title, or indeed the lesser charge of a wide scale subconscious anti-Liverpool bias, then Tierney is doing an awful job on the conspiracy front and a great job hiding his subconscious bias. The drop ball, the added time, these are small decisions he easily could've made with zero controversy to help ensure vital points dropped.What united game are you referring to? I don't tend to wind myself up by watching them. Is the conspiracy not just against Liverpool then? It's pro United? They're doing great for it over the last decade aren't they? But hang on, it's also pro City. A grand Manchester alliance? I imagine if you grew up in Manchester, supporting one of the two big clubs there as you would expect, you would probably grow up despising the other. Odd that they're suddenly brothers in arms rather than trying to mug eachother of points.I appreciate that my tone will be called condescending and yeah, fair enough. But this really is a load of absolute cringeworthy bollocks and deserves to be treated as such. The reason I bumped the thread yesterday was because usually after, or during, a game where there are a couple of 50/50s against us it is open season on the refs. It was unusually quiet yesterday.Football is a wonderful, head destroying sport where sometimes it feels like you get nothing from refs and sometimes you get the rub of the green. Does it even itself out? Well no not really, that's not how the world works. The spurs saga robbed us of at least a point and probably three and that overrides most contentious decisions. But you do have to accept and acknowledge that fact. You're so far down the rabbit hole that anytime we get a big call go our way there are only two possible explanations - 1. The refs are going against the conspiracy for a week to make it look like it's not really happening or 2. Actually, that was the correct decision against all my football knowledge, plus didn't you see at 22 minutes 37 seconds the ref gave them a throw in when it clearly should have been ours? The obvious answer, that refs are human and the people running VAR are wildly incompetent and struggling to get to grips with when and when not to intervene, doesn't strike you as an option.I absolutely adore Jürgen Klopp, but I'd even go one step further here and say it's the one thing that I don't enjoy about him. He is in a bubble, obviously, in an extremely high pressure environment where he is desperate to win and often sees incompetence get in the way. I get why he gets so angry. But his haranguing of refs, the way he made it personal with Tierney I think is distasteful and has given unwelcome credence to the types of posters on here that used to just get laughed off. Back in the good old days where it was Fergie bribing them. I always thought the shout of giving a good example for kids was overdone but I coach under 10s matches and you can see the kids copying what they see on TV from the likes of Jürgen and feeling empowered to argue and shout at referees. And don't get me started on the parents. Now of course I can nip that in the bud quite easily with my own team but not every coach will. Abusing refs is so normalised at the top level and it trickles down to what is often a genuinely dangerous degree in the grassroots game. All players and managers at the top level should be setting a better example and Klopp is, IMHO, one of the worst for it.While Im already upsetting the tin foil brigade I may as well also mention that I genuinely felt sorry for Tierney at the end yesterday. The abuse from the Forest players, staff and owner (FFS!) was actually very uncomfortable to watch on a human level. He's a bloke trying to do a pretty thankless job. He's got our coach berating him on one side and calling him out publicly to our millions of fans, and the other side also seemingly wanting his guts for garters. I'd he paid handsomely? Yes, obviously. Does he deserve that level of intimidation? Absolutely not. When we go down the road of every fanbase in the league beginning to truly believe not just that referees often make mistakes but that they are genuinely trying to harm their team, which is the position we have found ourselves in of late, the situation spirals out of control and the abuse ramps up. It's not sustainable and it will end badly one of these days.Anyway. The reds are top of the league, it's Sunday morning, I'm having a cuddle with my little daughter who has finally decided to get some sleep. Life is good without the belief that a Manchester coalition has infiltrated the premier league with the express desire of fucking up my hopes and dreams. I would strongly recommend it.