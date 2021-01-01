Can't understand what Tierney was playing at there. He could have given a pen v Gomez at the death. He should have given the drop ball to Forest obviously. And he might have blown up after our corner was cleared. He certainly would have done at least one of these things had he been corrupt/a conspirator/biased. But he did none!



He's obviously playing a longer game. Quite what, I'm not bright enough to know. But others will explain I'm sure.



There again, it could be incompetence. For once, we benefit! Up the Reds.







Well he didn't give the obvious pen to us and completely ignored the stupidly high boot as well as giving pretty much every 50/50 Forests way and from what I read, if the ball is in the area after a drop ball is to be given then that's given to the goalkeeper instead of it being a challenge ball (And, of course, he gave a ball to them after a head injury on their side earlier)Tierney didn't go out of his way to fuck us up for once, but he didn't go out of his way not to fuck us up either, though I was surpriesd that he didn't blow early as we were attacking like he did when we were about to score against his team a few years back.And, of course, him not being absysmal doesn't really compensate for the all the other times he has fucked us over.This seems a low bar, crowing on a website that a referee, for once, wasn't complete dogshite.Isn't that supposed to be the standard. I've said all along that if you get to the end of all the games and not even notice the ref then that's great. That's what we all want.