« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 56244 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,597
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm »
Another bad day for the tin foil hat brigade.

Maybe Paul Tierney's just not very good at his job..... too easy?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,927
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm »
now you have Clattenburg saying he's going to go to PGMOL and say "wtf are you doing with Liverpool!? They boo the national anthem!! Send two off against City ffs!"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,238
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm »
All been quiet for a week some of you, then come bounding out like a McGregor in rat form shouting slurs all because, wait for it

A ref drops a ball to our keeper.

Just to repeat, a ref dropped a ball to our keeper.

Ahh yes that evened everything out.

And we wonder why thousands will still vote conservative in the next election.

Incredible how naive and short sighted some are, and that goes for both extremes of the debate. However on here it seems one side is always on the extreme.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,817
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm
And we wonder why thousands will still vote conservative in the next election.

;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,929
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm »
Can't understand what Tierney was playing at there. He could have given a pen v Gomez at the death. He should have given the drop ball to Forest obviously. And he might have blown up after our corner was cleared. He certainly would have done at least one of these things had he been corrupt/a conspirator/biased. But he did none!

He's obviously playing a longer game. Quite what, I'm not bright enough to know. But others will explain I'm sure.

There again, it could be incompetence. For once, we benefit! Up the Reds.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm »
Everybody seems to be ignoring that Tate damn near kicked Konate in the head, even if he made no contact would normally be a free kick and possible yellow card anyways.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,294
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm »
Was anything made about the obvious non-foul called against us Klopp was furious about? Loved the interaction between him and Tierney afterwards, because it looked like Tierney told Klopp that the 4th ref called the foul, because Klopp then looked and pointed at the guy and was saying something like "Oh, it was you" and then just turned away.
Logged

Offline greenone

  • Dai Clarkson Dai Dai!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • Some people believe in Jesus I believe in Ian Rush
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm
Everybody seems to be ignoring that Tate damn near kicked Konate in the head, even if he made no contact would normally be a free kick and possible yellow card anyways.
It's not a possible yellow. It's a straight red. Fucking cowardly 'challenge'. Yet he collided with the keeper.  :wanker
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm by greenone »
Logged
A football team is like a piano. You need eight men to carry it and three who can play the damn thing.  Bill Shankly

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,903
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm »
I had a Man City fan today tell me that if we win the league its because were cheats and weve paid off PGMOL to ensure Klopp gets the title in his final season.

This was a Manchester City fan telling me this. Yes. My irony meter exploded too
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,238
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 11:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm
Can't understand what Tierney was playing at there. He could have given a pen v Gomez at the death. He should have given the drop ball to Forest obviously. And he might have blown up after our corner was cleared. He certainly would have done at least one of these things had he been corrupt/a conspirator/biased. But he did none!

He's obviously playing a longer game. Quite what, I'm not bright enough to know. But others will explain I'm sure.

There again, it could be incompetence. For once, we benefit! Up the Reds.

An then kids, after the refs had done everything they had, they gave it all back by dropping a ball to our keeper, in our own half.

Is that the straws people are grasping at now in their long, desperate, bleeding heart cause for the poor Manchester referees?
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,748
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Another bad day for the tin foil hat brigade.

Maybe Paul Tierney's just not very good at his job..... too easy?

In what sense does this disprove such claims, he missed the flying kick on konate, but did actually blow the whistle before the ball left the penalty area so simply managed to avoid screwing us twice in one incident?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,929
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
In what sense does this disprove such claims, he missed the flying kick on konate, but did actually blow the whistle before the ball left the penalty area so simply managed to avoid screwing us twice in one incident?

He's allowed to miss the kick on Konate. He's corrupt. That doesn't need explaining.

What needs explaining is why he didn't give Forest a pen when Gomez dragged their forward to the ground. It would have been a poor decision perhaps but that wouldn't have bothered a corrupt ref.

And then he compounded the 'mistake' by giving Liverpool possession of the ball. It's so hard to explain. There was a real chance to stuff Liverpool there. But Tierney declined to take it.



Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,683
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm »
Great day for the pliable forelock tugging brigade...

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,929
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm »
Great day for the Reds.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 12:00:58 am »
So all Tierney needs to do is be average for a game or two and this will proof he isn't biased. I am beginning to think some are just talking shit because AI made them look stupid.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,929
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 12:03:48 am »
The giveaway on this thread is that anyone who disagrees that there is a conspiracy or systematic bias is "stupid", "fore-lock tugging" or "votes Tory".

That's in the last half hour alone.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,350
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 12:06:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
He's allowed to miss the kick on Konate. He's corrupt. That doesn't need explaining.

What needs explaining is why he didn't give Forest a pen when Gomez dragged their forward to the ground. It would have been a poor decision perhaps but that wouldn't have bothered a corrupt ref.

And then he compounded the 'mistake' by giving Liverpool possession of the ball. It's so hard to explain. There was a real chance to stuff Liverpool there. But Tierney declined to take it.

Just because he occasionally referees the game correctly doesn't mean he doesn't have a massive grudge against Klopp/Liverpool.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,748
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 12:09:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
He's allowed to miss the kick on Konate. He's corrupt. That doesn't need explaining.

What needs explaining is why he didn't give Forest a pen when Gomez dragged their forward to the ground. It would have been a poor decision perhaps but that wouldn't have bothered a corrupt ref.

And then he compounded the 'mistake' by giving Liverpool possession of the ball. It's so hard to explain. There was a real chance to stuff Liverpool there. But Tierney declined to take it.


Don't put him down, he can be both corrupt and inept, not just one or the other.
Logged

Online Frizzo

  • Having a Bad Hair Life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 12:10:30 am »
Every team in every sport in every league in the world has fully grown adults who think their team is sinned against regularly by blatantly biased officials, and exhibit the most absurd confirmation bias to back up their claims.

We're probably the one team out of the millions where it's actually true though, right?

If the refereeing preformance was the exact opposite today and Forest had scored the late goal this thread would by now be 500 pages of rage and gnashing teeth.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,929
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 12:11:03 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:06:18 am
Just because he occasionally referees the game correctly doesn't mean he doesn't have a massive grudge against Klopp/Liverpool.

I agree with that. I'm prepared to believe he hates Klopp's guts. I also think he's incompetent. But so long as he holds his grudge in check and referees the game fairly that's ok by me. I wish he refereed it with competence too, but maybe that's too much to ask. He seems to me to be no better or worse than most of the other chumps in black. And today, let's be honest, we had the benefit.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,969
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 12:11:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm
Can't understand what Tierney was playing at there. He could have given a pen v Gomez at the death. He should have given the drop ball to Forest obviously. And he might have blown up after our corner was cleared. He certainly would have done at least one of these things had he been corrupt/a conspirator/biased. But he did none!

He's obviously playing a longer game. Quite what, I'm not bright enough to know. But others will explain I'm sure.

There again, it could be incompetence. For once, we benefit! Up the Reds.



Well he didn't give the obvious pen to us and completely ignored the stupidly high boot as well as giving pretty much every 50/50 Forests way and from what I read, if the ball is in the area after a drop ball is to be given then that's given to the goalkeeper instead of it being a challenge ball (And, of course, he gave a ball to them after a head injury on their side earlier)

Tierney didn't go out of his way to fuck us up for once, but he didn't go out of his way not to fuck us up either, though I was surpriesd that he didn't blow early as we were attacking like he did when we were about to score against his team a few years back.

And, of course, him not being absysmal doesn't really compensate for the all the other times he has fucked us over.

This seems a low bar, crowing on a website that a referee, for once, wasn't complete dogshite.

Isn't that supposed to be the standard. I've said all along that if you get to the end of all the games and not even notice the ref then that's great. That's what we all want.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,929
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 12:12:47 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:09:38 am
Don't put him down, he can be both corrupt and inept, not just one or the other.

Logically that is obviously true. But if is corrupt he's been really incompetent at corruption in his last two Liverpool games.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,350
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 12:16:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:11:03 am
I agree with that. I'm prepared to believe he hates Klopp's guts. I also think he's incompetent. But so long as he holds his grudge in check and referees the game fairly that's ok by me. I wish he refereed it with competence too, but maybe that's too much to ask. He seems to me to be no better or worse than most of the other chumps in black. And today, let's be honest, we had the benefit.

We didn't have the benefit. Not sure how you have come to that conclusion? You're usually a hell of a lot more reasoned than that  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,238
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 12:17:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:03:48 am
The giveaway on this thread is that anyone who disagrees that there is a conspiracy or systematic bias is "stupid", "fore-lock tugging" or "votes Tory".

That's in the last half hour alone.

Or is in the tin foil hat brigade or is a conspiracy theorist or cant write paragraphs properly.

See I can weaponise comments and take them out of context too. Difference is Im not doing it because Im losing an argument.  :wave
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,929
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 12:28:20 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:17:38 am
Or is in the tin foil hat brigade or is a conspiracy theorist or cant write paragraphs properly.

See I can weaponise comments and take them out of context too. Difference is Im not doing it because Im losing an argument.  :wave

This one's slightly bothering me. I think I asked Al/Eeyore in the friendliest possible terms if he could avoid writing one line paragraphs. That's all. I find them awkward to read. Nothing flows. Someone said I was lying and Al didn't even do that. Well.....click open his profile and scroll down. See if any paragraph contains more than one sentence! They are not made for the human eye.

Night night.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 