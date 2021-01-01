« previous next »
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 12:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:19:19 pm
Well if thats not a red rag to a couple of bulls :D

I just mean that even if they ref a high proportion of our games, its not a lot of data points. Theyd have to be so significantly different to make it obvious for the data to show that the games they ref are statistically outliers, that it wouldnt be worth anybodys while to do it. The number of fouls per player per game though has more data points, and Salahs difference is almost certainly shown, to the point that you can use the data to confidently assert that hes being refereed to a different standard.

Not being statistically different doesnt mean they arent different though, its just not conclusive. It also could be that theyre not different in how they ref us compared to other refs, and they could still mean corruption as they could all be corrupt

Basically, the less data you have the greater the difference has to be to really prove a difference statistically.

Worth noting on another point that Messi is an outlier in performance in terms of output but not in physical metrics. The reason for him getting growth hormones is actually due to the opposite reason as is being suggested. He would have been an outlier had he not taken hormones, due to him being abnormally small for his age prior to taking growth hormones.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:15:35 pm
Theyre not, but Im not sure that was the assertion. Its more that outliers are worth investigating to understand the root of it. It could be the lack of fouls given to Salah have another cause or the disproportionate number of fouls given against us by some refs is down to another reason. It could be those refs are better than the rest and are onto us fouling teams more, and it could be Salahs agility means he avoids fouls more. Theres a multitude of reasons but the data is worth considering.

Id actually state though that of the data represented by Tomkins, only the Salah data is statistically an outlier, the differences shown by referees are actually not statistically significant, partially due to the lack of data, given refs only are involved in a few games for teams.

Even if the individual data isn't big enough to come to a conclusion then the overall data set is.

If variance combined with a small data set is the reason for individual anomalies then you would expect to see anomalies on both sides.

The issue is that there simply aren't any outliers who give Liverpool more decisions than expected. The closest is Oliver who is well within the expected margin of error.

All the unexpected anomalies are refs not giving us the expected number of decisions. So when you look at the data as a whole it is massively skewed against us.

You then also get things that compound the problem. For instance we get fewer different referees than any other team. We also get the referees who give us the least decisions far more often than anyone else.

More worrying if a referee has an issue like Atkinson with Gerrard or Tierney with Klopp then they suddenly break records for the number of times they officiate our games.
Offline hesbighesred

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 12:43:52 pm »
Well worth a read of this from Paul Tomkins. In brief, it concludes that, yes, Liverpool are significantly hard done by on a number of metrics. Also worth checking out his article on how ridiculously few free kicks Salah wins. The key point is that Liverpool are statistical outliers in terms of, among others, yellows, reds, big decisions, penalties, subjective VAR overturns and decisions at Anfield. Essentially refs basically don't make decisions during Liverpool matches.
https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/objective-data-liverpool-are-refereed
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 12:43:52 pm
Well worth a read of this from Paul Tomkins. "My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant".

What did you post?  ;D
Offline hesbighesred

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 12:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:46:02 pm
What did you post?  ;D
T...L...D...R hahaha
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:40:43 pm
Even if the individual data isn't big enough to come to a conclusion then the overall data set is.

If variance combined with a small data set is the reason for individual anomalies then you would expect to see anomalies on both sides.

The issue is that there simply aren't any outliers who give Liverpool more decisions than expected. The closest is Oliver who is well within the expected margin of error.

All the unexpected anomalies are refs not giving us the expected number of decisions. So when you look at the data as a whole it is massively skewed against us.

You then also get things that compound the problem. For instance we get fewer different referees than any other team. We also get the referees who give us the least decisions far more often than anyone else.

More worrying if a referee has an issue like Atkinson with Gerrard or Tierney with Klopp then they suddenly break records for the number of times they officiate our games.

I dont disagree. But I still dont think it can be shown statistically. Again, that doesnt mean its not an issue, it just cant be proved statistically in any conclusive way that the refereeing towards us is an outlier.

I think theres every chance refs have bias against certain teams, managers, players etc. but its very hard to prove. The PGMOL admit as much by saying some refs cant be involved against some sides, but the league is so interlinked that theyll definitely be involved in a way that still impacts the teams they have a bias towards or against.

I like the idea of a ref exchange where we completely swap our roster of refs with another league so ours go to Scotland, France or wherever and we get theres to limit the possibility of bias due to location or history. This could be done on rotation so we rarely if ever get the same ref for years on end. Hard to do logistically given where refs live but it offers a solution that most I think would be happy with from a point of view of reducing bias and the perception of bias.
Offline SamLad

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:56:40 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:51:24 pm
I dont disagree. But I still dont think it can be shown statistically. Again, that doesnt mean its not an issue, it just cant be proved statistically in any conclusive way that the refereeing towards us is an outlier.

do we know how many times Tierney refs us vs the Manc teams, Arsenal, Spurs etc?  is it reasonably the same frequency?

(apologies if already answered)
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:56:40 pm
do we know how many times Tierney refs us vs the Manc teams, Arsenal, Spurs etc?  is it reasonably the same frequency?

(apologies if already answered)

This website gives you an idea of appointments per club. Not sure if theres a better one with just an overall matrix shown.

https://goalometer.com/referee_stats/Manchester_United.php
Offline Mahern

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 01:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:57:52 am
Cheers. That's 10 games. We've played 35. So your claim that Mancs have refereed "most of our games" and that this is "insane" is categorically not true.

We lost one of those 10 games by the way. Outplayed by Arsenal. But like you say, these were "ALL our toughest games". So that's not a bad record at all.

Should we be getting any Manc Refs?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 01:56:32 pm
Should we be getting any Manc Refs?

No, I don't think we should. I know these blokes claim to support Altrincham and Rochdale Hornets or whoever.  But it's asking for trouble.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 02:18:39 pm »
Offline Mahern

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:05:53 pm
No, I don't think we should. I know these blokes claim to support Altrincham and Rochdale Hornets or whoever.  But it's asking for trouble.

Agreed. Why would you even put those refs under the scrutiny. If the question has to be asked, then they shouldn't be anywhere near us (or Manc games to be honest).
Online Red Beret

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 03:56:15 pm »
I doubt London refs are any more fond of us than refs from mancland to be honest. I imagine the only refs who might get us a fair game would be Sunderland fans. ;D
Offline MJD-L4

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 04:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:56:15 pm
I doubt London refs are any more fond of us than refs from mancland to be honest. I imagine the only refs who might get us a fair game would be Sunderland fans. ;D

Which further enforces the argument that the Premier League should be recruiting the best referees from all around the world.

There's so, SO many better referees out there than Kavanagh or fucking Tierney for example.

Anyone who becomes a professional referee is obviously a football fan and in a country as geographically small as England, there's a ridiculous amount of regional bias & rivalry. It's all well & good that these referees seem to exclusively support tiny non league clubs (how convenient) but even if that were true, that doesn't mean they can't have regional biases against certain teams.

I'd much rather have a LASK supporting referee from Austria taking charge of our games than an "Altrincham Town fan" from Manchester  :butt
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 05:01:26 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:32:37 pm
Which further enforces the argument that the Premier League should be recruiting the best referees from all around the world.

Would that improve things? The worst refereed Liverpool match this season was the fiasco away to Toulouse. It didn't matter. We were already through. But the ref was atrocious. Their opening goal was a good yard offside and then he chalked off Quansah's late equaliser for a Mac Allister 'handball' about two minutes earlier. Maybe he was a Manc.

Two of our recent European Final defeats have also suffered from inept refereeing. We ought to have been three up against Sevilla at half time rather than one up. A blatant hand ball by Carrico was somehow overlooked and Lovren's beautiful header was ruled out for an offside by Sturridge that wasn't. Meanwhile, we all know what happened in Kyiv.

I don't know what the explanation for these pathetic performances was. Bias? Corruption? A global conspiracy against the Reds? Or just chumps who don't know what they're doing? (At least we got the rub of the green in Madrid with the armpit penalty).
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 05:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:01:26 pm
Would that improve things? The worst refereed Liverpool match this season was the fiasco away to Toulouse. It didn't matter. We were already through. But the ref was atrocious. Their opening goal was a good yard offside and then he chalked off Quansah's late equaliser for a Mac Allister 'handball' about two minutes earlier. Maybe he was a Manc.

Two of our recent European Final defeats have also suffered from inept refereeing. We ought to have been three up against Sevilla at half time rather than one up. A blatant hand ball by Carrico was somehow overlooked and Lovren's beautiful header was ruled out for an offside by Sturridge that wasn't. Meanwhile, we all know what happened in Kyiv.

I don't know what the explanation for these pathetic performances was. Bias? Corruption? A global conspiracy against the Reds? Or just chumps who don't know what they're doing? (At least we got the rub of the green in Madrid with the armpit penalty).

Was it really, have a think & then reply.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:19:16 pm
Was it really, have a think & then reply.

That match was so badly refereed that, for me, it has disappeared over the Event Horizon.

But the business over Diaz's 'disallowed goal' (if that's the right word) was absolutely about ineptitude. Would anyone say it wasn't? It showcased, more than any other single incident, the sheer garbage that has been promoted to positions of football authority. Even the way they spoke to each other.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:26:15 pm by Yorkykopite »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 05:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:24:18 pm
That match was so badly refereed that, for me, it has disappeared over the Event Horizon.

But the business over Diaz's 'disallowed goal' (if that's the right word) was absolutely about ineptitude. Would anyone say it wasn't?

Not the only thing that happened in that game was it.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 05:27:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:25:15 pm
Not the only thing that happened in that game was it.

Of course not. One balls-up after another. All against Liverpool too.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 05:36:08 pm »
Strange thing is practically every other football club in their equivalent fora claim that when they play us they also play against the ref and VAR which suggests all of this it totally subjective and that maybe it isn't as bad as we (or they) think
Offline Fromola

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 05:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:01:26 pm
Would that improve things? The worst refereed Liverpool match this season was the fiasco away to Toulouse. It didn't matter. We were already through. But the ref was atrocious. Their opening goal was a good yard offside and then he chalked off Quansah's late equaliser for a Mac Allister 'handball' about two minutes earlier. Maybe he was a Manc.

Two of our recent European Final defeats have also suffered from inept refereeing. We ought to have been three up against Sevilla at half time rather than one up. A blatant hand ball by Carrico was somehow overlooked and Lovren's beautiful header was ruled out for an offside by Sturridge that wasn't. Meanwhile, we all know what happened in Kyiv.

I don't know what the explanation for these pathetic performances was. Bias? Corruption? A global conspiracy against the Reds? Or just chumps who don't know what they're doing? (At least we got the rub of the green in Madrid with the armpit penalty).

I do think we get a fairer game with European refs more often than English ones in recent times at least, but when they're bad they're terrible (often for both sideS). And I do think we've been screwed in a few European finals in the modern era. Milan in 2007 another one. Club World Cup in 2005 was clearly bent as well.

Toulouse one was mainly the bullshit of VAR in ruling out the equaliser.
Offline Fromola

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 05:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 05:36:08 pm
Strange thing is practically every other football club in their equivalent fora claim that when they play us they also play against the ref and VAR which suggests all of this it totally subjective and that maybe it isn't as bad as we (or they) think

Mostly they're being very disingenuous or selective though. Even Chelsea fans complaining about the officials on Sunday because they had a goal ruled out for offside. They'll focus on one usually subjective decision going against them, while ignoring all the ones that go against us. Brentford the same the other week. Shitstorm because they didn't get a pen at 3-0 down (and yes they were unfortunate) but we had two not given as well.

Nobody would claim we never get a decision our way but it's about the overall trends
Online Red Beret

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 05:51:34 pm »
You're never going to complete erase incompetence, or isolated bad decisions, or even bias. But by expanding the referee pool, you can help to mitigate the issue.

If a group of English refs can bugger off to Saudi on a paid busman's holiday then they should have no trouble heading over to the continent to referee some matches. And when their limitations are brutally exposed, it will be the kick up PGMOL's collective arse to put their house in order.

Some will not be satisfied until and unless they have 100% irrefutable proof that a combination of incompetence and personal bias is inadvertently affecting Liverpool matches more than it is other teams. In the meantime, they will dismiss what is available as inconclusive, insufficient and subjective. It is what it is, unfortunately.

Most conspiracies thrive because their proponents take an inability to completely disprove them as proof they are correct. With that in mind, it makes you wonder which side is holding onto the conspiracy here.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 06:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:24:18 pm
That match was so badly refereed that, for me, it has disappeared over the Event Horizon.

But the business over Diaz's 'disallowed goal' (if that's the right word) was absolutely about ineptitude. Would anyone say it wasn't? It showcased, more than any other single incident, the sheer garbage that has been promoted to positions of football authority. Even the way they spoke to each other.

There was ineptitude involved in the Diaz goal but there were also things that cannot be explained away by ineptitude.

Why were the match officials allowed to go away on a incredibly well paid trip to the middle east to officiate for the owner of a rival Premier League side.

Why when the video official found the exact frame for the offside did England ask for the next frame. When the next frame would show Diaz further up the pitch and the defender a yard nearer to playing him off.

If England thought he was checking for an onfield offside decision then why did VAR display onscreen that they were checking a possible offside.

Why did England stall and ask fellow officials to repeat themselves until play restarted and then instantly say too late now.

As the final arbiter of decisions why wasn't Hooper informed and allowed to fulfil his role and make the final decision.



Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 08:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm
It's a good point.....I don't think people from outside the city appreciate the level of prejudice and shit Scousers have to put up with....and not just from Manchester.......just ask that fat, balding, greasy, burnt out blert Ricky Gervais....

I'm from Rhyl (I Know) and from here I can see the shit scousers put up with. It's very visible and an acceptable part of the workplace banter that hasn't been routed out yet. Which fucks me right off as a non forlock tugging flag wanker.

I stand by unconscious bias too. I could write an essay explaining why but I can't be arsed.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 09:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm
It's a good point.....I don't think people from outside the city appreciate the level of prejudice and shit Scousers have to put up with....and not just from Manchester.......just ask that fat, balding, greasy, burnt out blert Ricky Gervais....

Whats he said?
Online terry_macss_perm

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 09:18:35 pm »
This crap with officials had been going on for decades.
I remember a fixture at Liverpool in 1962 when Geoff Hurst, the legendary West Ham striker, deliberately handled the ball (in play, not a dead ball situation) and not only wasnt he penalised, the match official ordered one of the home players off the field for good measure.
Im still fuming about it now.
And, no, Hurst wasnt the keeper at the time.
Online Egyptian36

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 09:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:24:18 pm
That match was so badly refereed that, for me, it has disappeared over the Event Horizon.

But the business over Diaz's 'disallowed goal' (if that's the right word) was absolutely about ineptitude. Would anyone say it wasn't? It showcased, more than any other single incident, the sheer garbage that has been promoted to positions of football authority. Even the way they spoke to each other.

My memory isn't that great do you recall the excact Diaz's 'disallowed goal' scenario happening at any other game ?
Online Red Beret

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 10:04:00 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 08:46:14 pm
I'm from Rhyl (I Know) and from here I can see the shit scousers put up with. It's very visible and an acceptable part of the workplace banter that hasn't been routed out yet. Which fucks me right off as a non forlock tugging flag wanker.

I stand by unconscious bias too. I could write an essay explaining why but I can't be arsed.

As I've said, it's more than anti-LFC, it's anti-Liverpool. People love to kick downwards to feel better about themselves. Kicking down on the city is the one thing the rest of England can get behind. It's not just the scum chants from the stands.
Online Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 10:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:00:18 pm
Whats he said?

I am, I'm prejudiced
