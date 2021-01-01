Well if thats not a red rag to a couple of bulls



I just mean that even if they ref a high proportion of our games, its not a lot of data points. Theyd have to be so significantly different to make it obvious for the data to show that the games they ref are statistically outliers, that it wouldnt be worth anybodys while to do it. The number of fouls per player per game though has more data points, and Salahs difference is almost certainly shown, to the point that you can use the data to confidently assert that hes being refereed to a different standard.Not being statistically different doesnt mean they arent different though, its just not conclusive. It also could be that theyre not different in how they ref us compared to other refs, and they could still mean corruption as they could all be corruptBasically, the less data you have the greater the difference has to be to really prove a difference statistically.Worth noting on another point that Messi is an outlier in performance in terms of output but not in physical metrics. The reason for him getting growth hormones is actually due to the opposite reason as is being suggested. He would have been an outlier had he not taken hormones, due to him being abnormally small for his age prior to taking growth hormones.