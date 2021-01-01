You're never going to complete erase incompetence, or isolated bad decisions, or even bias. But by expanding the referee pool, you can help to mitigate the issue.
If a group of English refs can bugger off to Saudi on a paid busman's holiday then they should have no trouble heading over to the continent to referee some matches. And when their limitations are brutally exposed, it will be the kick up PGMOL's collective arse to put their house in order.
Some will not be satisfied until and unless they have 100% irrefutable proof that a combination of incompetence and personal bias is inadvertently affecting Liverpool matches more than it is other teams. In the meantime, they will dismiss what is available as inconclusive, insufficient and subjective. It is what it is, unfortunately.
Most conspiracies thrive because their proponents take an inability to completely disprove them as proof they are correct. With that in mind, it makes you wonder which side is holding onto the conspiracy here.