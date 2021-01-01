« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 53457 times)

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 07:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:10:26 pm
Paul Tierney refs us again exactly 31 days after his last match.

Am I reading too much into that?
4 week ban for giving us decisions?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 07:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm
It is very apt we know the Met are racist because the data shows it to be so. We know certain officials are biased against us because the data shows it to be so.

What is remarkable is how split the forum is on whether Manchester people dislike and have a bias against people from Liverpool.

Scousers know about it because we have experienced it all our lives and know how the stereotypes of scousers play out.


Paranoid data obviously.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:47:08 pm

Paranoid data obviously.

Conspiratorial data.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm
What is remarkable is how split the forum is on whether Manchester people dislike and have a bias against people from Liverpool.

Scousers know about it because we have experienced it all our lives and know how the stereotypes of scousers play out.


It's a good point.....I don't think people from outside the city appreciate the level of prejudice and shit Scousers have to put up with....and not just from Manchester.......just ask that fat, balding, greasy, burnt out blert Ricky Gervais....
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm
It's a good point.....I don't think people from outside the city appreciate the level of prejudice and shit Scousers have to put up with....and not just from Manchester.......just ask that fat, balding, greasy, burnt out blert Ricky Gervais....

It is the nature of the stereotypes as well. Two of the key stereotypes are dishonesty and a victim culture.

So if you are a referee especially from Manchester and have been continually exposed and almost indoctrinated into believing those stereotypes. Then which way are you likely to give close decisions.

Refs often know they have made a mistake because of the players reaction to a decision. That doesn't really work though if you have a preconceived idea that a City and by extension it's football team always see themselves as victims.

To see it in action you only have to look at how few penalties Suarez received after Ferguson accused him of being a diver.

Now imagine how powerful stereotypes are when you have grown up surrounded by people who constantly repeat those stereotypes and prejudices.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm
It is very apt we know the Met are racist because the data shows it to be so. We know certain officials are biased against us because the data shows it to be so.

What is remarkable is how split the forum is on whether Manchester people dislike and have a bias against people from Liverpool.

Scousers know about it because we have experienced it all our lives and know how the stereotypes of scousers play out.
This.

I know - half my family are Scousers and I've cousins who live there. They say the same.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm »
First time in the thread. Read it though as I find it interesting. The first thing Ill say is that I dont know, and nobody does for certain, what the truth of the matter is. But what Ill also say, imho, is that the conspiracy theorists have made a better case. This is partly as its backed up by the actual stuff we see happen each week. But also as the anti-conspiracy theorist argument seems to be just that it wouldnt happen. And I think thats naive at the end of the day. Im the last person to believe in conspiracy theories. I hate conspiracy theorists. But Im inclined (more than not inclined) to believe that weve been fucked over on several occasions by refs who are consciously or unconsciously biased against Liverpool Football Club. Thats as straightforward as I can put it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:20:13 am »
What's with all this conspiracy theorist bollocks popping up all over here and everywhere else these days ? Anybody who doesn't agree and goes against any kind of grain in no matter what conversation them two words are continously popping up. It doesn't matter what the topic is people have been conditioned to spout it out . There's only one thing that is worse than a conspiracy theorist and that is people who always use that saying as they've been turned into lazy fuckers.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 07:04:32 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:20:13 am
What's with all this conspiracy theorist bollocks popping up all over here and everywhere else these days ? Anybody who doesn't agree and goes against any kind of grain in no matter what conversation them two words are continously popping up. It doesn't matter what the topic is people have been conditioned to spout it out . There's only one thing that is worse than a conspiracy theorist and that is people who always use that saying as they've been turned into lazy fuckers.
I think the real problem is (not related to this thread) the number of conspiracy theorists turning up everywhere. Everyone believes every piece of made up cobblers they read on the internet. The c*nts need calling out and putting straight ;)

Butin this case it was easy shorthand for those who believe the corruption fallacy to be trueso I just used fewer words. I dont like CTs, but in this case Im leaning towards being one. Probably need to give my head a wobble :D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 07:09:17 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:10:26 pm
Paul Tierney refs us again exactly 31 days after his last match.

Am I reading too much into that?
How many days was it from the Burnley away to Chelsea home game that he reffed in?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 08:25:23 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:09:17 am
How many days was it from the Burnley away to Chelsea home game that he reffed in?

According to the fixtures list, Burnley away was December 26th. So 37 days prior to Chelsea at home. We seem to be getting him as referee roughly every 4/5 weeks.  :o 

I mean, I know there's only so many match officials to go around, what with refs, 4th officials and VAR, but that seems awfully frequent? Cup games aside, at that rate, you would expect him to be in charge roughly 8 league games per season.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 08:59:18 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:20:13 am
What's with all this conspiracy theorist bollocks popping up all over here and everywhere else these days ? Anybody who doesn't agree and goes against any kind of grain in no matter what conversation them two words are continously popping up. It doesn't matter what the topic is people have been conditioned to spout it out . There's only one thing that is worse than a conspiracy theorist and that is people who always use that saying as they've been turned into lazy fuckers.

I certainly don't think its a conspiracy, that they all sat down and said "lets fuck over Liverpool". But what we are seeing is referees from Manchester itself and the Greater Manchester area, reffing Liverpool games too many times. There is no way a referee from Ashton, who supports Utd and a referee from Wythenshawe, who claims he supports Altrincham, grew up in those areas and didn't end up with an anti LFC/Anti Scouse bias. Also, we're seeing and its being proven, that we get worst decisions than the other top teams, that we get reffed differently, that a certain referee, who has a personal issue with our manager, gets an inordinate amount of our games.

I've lived over here for 17 years now, I know loads of Mancs, most are lovely people, I've been lucky that I've not really experienced the worst of them, have met a few c*nts down the years, but I've met loads of scousers who are c*nts too, but there is still that anti Liverpool thing there when you talk about football. They all want us to lose every game. There is no way these refs do not have the same underlying biases.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 09:01:10 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
First time in the thread. Read it though as I find it interesting. The first thing Ill say is that I dont know, and nobody does for certain, what the truth of the matter is. But what Ill also say, imho, is that the conspiracy theorists have made a better case. This is partly as its backed up by the actual stuff we see happen each week. But also as the anti-conspiracy theorist argument seems to be just that it wouldnt happen. And I think thats naive at the end of the day. Im the last person to believe in conspiracy theories. I hate conspiracy theorists. But Im inclined (more than not inclined) to believe that weve been fucked over on several occasions by refs who are consciously or unconsciously biased against Liverpool Football Club. Thats as straightforward as I can put it.

I really think it's a case of Occam's Razor.

Naturally every fan will feel they're on the arse end of decisions because they will largely only watch games involving their club. And maybe as Liverpool fans, who are closely monitoring the games of multiple rivals and competitors, we overanalyse the games of those teams and blow up every little detail. So maybe there is some confirmation bias at work, where we play down the decisions that go in our favour. I won't deny, we've had a few of those this season.

But with that, what could be construed as human error, or just a referee exercising discretion, could also be bias. Where we would be reffed to the strictest definition of a rule, a lot more latitude would be given to another club in similar circumstances.

The simplest explanation is that referees are human and they just don't like us very much. It doesn't mean they're deliberately out to get us, or that there is some organised attempt to disadvantage us; but it does seem they have to remind themselves to be impartial against us. Seems more like a casual contempt/prejudice. But it's got to the point where we're surprised when potentially big decisions go in our favour, as  we've been conditioned to expect the worst.

I think it really is just easier to believe the evidence of our eyes. However you want to define it, we're not imagining it. My instincts are telling me something is off. We can debate the cause ad nauseam, but the results cannot be dismissed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 09:42:10 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
First time in the thread. Read it though as I find it interesting. The first thing Ill say is that I dont know, and nobody does for certain, what the truth of the matter is. But what Ill also say, imho, is that the conspiracy theorists have made a better case. This is partly as its backed up by the actual stuff we see happen each week. But also as the anti-conspiracy theorist argument seems to be just that it wouldnt happen. And I think thats naive at the end of the day. Im the last person to believe in conspiracy theories. I hate conspiracy theorists. But Im inclined (more than not inclined) to believe that weve been fucked over on several occasions by refs who are consciously or unconsciously biased against Liverpool Football Club. Thats as straightforward as I can put it.

I don't think conspiracy theory is the right term because it suggests tin foil hats and crankery. We're not in Everton shirts holding up yellow cards at the Premier League every time we don't get a throw in, or lose the coin toss at the start of the game.

It's about bias. We're reffed by Mancs most matches which is insane and we don't get a fair rub of the green with decisions in a high percentage of those games.

If City or United had Scouse/Merseyside refs every week there'd be hell to pay. But it just wouldn't happen. Yet it happens to us and nobody even ever mentions it, it's like it's completely normal.

Nor is it a conspiracy theory that Alex Ferguson had such a malign influence on officials and undue influence on what is now PGMOL. Riley and Webb being two of the worst offenders. All this shit is his legacy.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 10:11:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:42:10 am
We're reffed by Mancs most matches which is insane

I don't know if that's true. Is it?

But if it is true, long may it continue. Top of the league, already a Cup in the locker, hardly lost a game (lost a couple of silly ones in Europe, but perhaps no Manc referees were involved in those defeats).
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 10:17:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:39 am
I don't know if that's true. Is it?

But if it is true, long may it continue. Top of the league, already a Cup in the locker, hardly lost a game (lost a couple of silly ones in Europe, but perhaps no Manc referees were involved in those defeats).

It must be a high percentage of games that either Taylor, Tierney, Coote or Kavanagh either ref us or on VAR. VAR itself gives the chance to fuck teams over, as we saw in the final (and Coote at Goodison that time or Kavanagh at Spurs the other year obvious examples). Darren England, although not a Manc, has been struck off our games at last after several VAR mishaps in big games.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 10:19:32 am »
a different thread title is needed.  how about

Is there a PGMOL bias against Liverpool?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:17:08 am
It must be a high percentage of games ....

So you didn't check. You simply made the claim?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 10:23:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:39 am
I don't know if that's true. Is it?

But if it is true, long may it continue. Top of the league, already a Cup in the locker, hardly lost a game (lost a couple of silly ones in Europe, but perhaps no Manc referees were involved in those defeats).

Top of the league and won a cup IN SPITE of their best efforts.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 10:23:19 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
First time in the thread. Read it though as I find it interesting. The first thing Ill say is that I dont know, and nobody does for certain, what the truth of the matter is. But what Ill also say, imho, is that the conspiracy theorists have made a better case. This is partly as its backed up by the actual stuff we see happen each week. But also as the anti-conspiracy theorist argument seems to be just that it wouldnt happen. And I think thats naive at the end of the day. Im the last person to believe in conspiracy theories. I hate conspiracy theorists. But Im inclined (more than not inclined) to believe that weve been fucked over on several occasions by refs who are consciously or unconsciously biased against Liverpool Football Club. Thats as straightforward as I can put it.

People seem to use the phrase conspiracy theory to make it sound far-fetched. To me 'we've known about aliens for years and kept it under cover whilst we used their technology to build weapons capable of fighting aliens' or 'aliens built the pyramids' or 'Tom Hanks is the head of a cannibal paedophile ring stopping Donald Trump get into office' are what I think of when I think of conspiracy theories. Proper ludicrous stuff.

Suggesting Manchester born and raised referees seem to have a bias against Liverpool, and using stats to back that up, seems fairly tame as a conspiracy theory.

Its the same with the word 'corruption'. Its obviously in the opening post and the thread title, and a few who want to shut the conversation down tend to use the definition that corruption can only mean money changing hands, and as none of us can prove that then it must be incorrect so lets never talk about bad decisions again. When of course corruption can mean a lot of things.
