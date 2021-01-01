First time in the thread. Read it though as I find it interesting. The first thing Ill say is that I dont know, and nobody does for certain, what the truth of the matter is. But what Ill also say, imho, is that the conspiracy theorists have made a better case. This is partly as its backed up by the actual stuff we see happen each week. But also as the anti-conspiracy theorist argument seems to be just that it wouldnt happen. And I think thats naive at the end of the day. Im the last person to believe in conspiracy theories. I hate conspiracy theorists. But Im inclined (more than not inclined) to believe that weve been fucked over on several occasions by refs who are consciously or unconsciously biased against Liverpool Football Club. Thats as straightforward as I can put it.



I really think it's a case of Occam's Razor.Naturally every fan will feel they're on the arse end of decisions because they will largely only watch games involving their club. And maybe as Liverpool fans, who are closely monitoring the games of multiple rivals and competitors, we overanalyse the games of those teams and blow up every little detail. So maybe there is some confirmation bias at work, where we play down the decisions that go in our favour. I won't deny, we've had a few of those this season.But with that, what could be construed as human error, or just a referee exercising discretion, could also be bias. Where we would be reffed to the strictest definition of a rule, a lot more latitude would be given to another club in similar circumstances.The simplest explanation is that referees are human and they just don't like us very much. It doesn't mean they're deliberately out to get us, or that there is some organised attempt to disadvantage us; but it does seem they have to remind themselves to be impartial against us. Seems more like a casual contempt/prejudice. But it's got to the point where we're surprised when potentially big decisions go in our favour, as we've been conditioned to expect the worst.I think it really is just easier to believe the evidence of our eyes. However you want to define it, we're not imagining it. My instincts are telling me something is off. We can debate the cause ad nauseam, but the results cannot be dismissed.