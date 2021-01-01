It's a good point.....I don't think people from outside the city appreciate the level of prejudice and shit Scousers have to put up with....and not just from Manchester.......just ask that fat, balding, greasy, burnt out blert Ricky Gervais....
It is the nature of the stereotypes as well. Two of the key stereotypes are dishonesty and a victim culture.
So if you are a referee especially from Manchester and have been continually exposed and almost indoctrinated into believing those stereotypes. Then which way are you likely to give close decisions.
Refs often know they have made a mistake because of the players reaction to a decision. That doesn't really work though if you have a preconceived idea that a City and by extension it's football team always see themselves as victims.
To see it in action you only have to look at how few penalties Suarez received after Ferguson accused him of being a diver.
Now imagine how powerful stereotypes are when you have grown up surrounded by people who constantly repeat those stereotypes and prejudices.