First time in the thread. Read it though as I find it interesting. The first thing Ill say is that I dont know, and nobody does for certain, what the truth of the matter is. But what Ill also say, imho, is that the conspiracy theorists have made a better case. This is partly as its backed up by the actual stuff we see happen each week. But also as the anti-conspiracy theorist argument seems to be just that it wouldnt happen. And I think thats naive at the end of the day. Im the last person to believe in conspiracy theories. I hate conspiracy theorists. But Im inclined (more than not inclined) to believe that weve been fucked over on several occasions by refs who are consciously or unconsciously biased against Liverpool Football Club. Thats as straightforward as I can put it.