First time in the thread. Read it though as I find it interesting. The first thing I’ll say is that I don’t know, and nobody does for certain, what the truth of the matter is. But what I’ll also say, imho, is that the conspiracy theorists have made a better case. This is partly as it’s backed up by the actual stuff we see happen each week. But also as the anti-conspiracy theorist argument seems to be just that it wouldn’t happen. And I think that’s naive at the end of the day. I’m the last person to believe in conspiracy theories. I hate conspiracy theorists. But I’m inclined (more than not inclined) to believe that we’ve been fucked over on several occasions by refs who are consciously or unconsciously biased against Liverpool Football Club. That’s as straightforward as I can put it.