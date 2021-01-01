« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 53030 times)

Offline JRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 07:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:10:26 pm
Paul Tierney refs us again exactly 31 days after his last match.

Am I reading too much into that?
4 week ban for giving us decisions?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 07:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm
It is very apt we know the Met are racist because the data shows it to be so. We know certain officials are biased against us because the data shows it to be so.

What is remarkable is how split the forum is on whether Manchester people dislike and have a bias against people from Liverpool.

Scousers know about it because we have experienced it all our lives and know how the stereotypes of scousers play out.


Paranoid data obviously.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:47:08 pm

Paranoid data obviously.

Conspiratorial data.
Offline Pistolero

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm
What is remarkable is how split the forum is on whether Manchester people dislike and have a bias against people from Liverpool.

Scousers know about it because we have experienced it all our lives and know how the stereotypes of scousers play out.


It's a good point.....I don't think people from outside the city appreciate the level of prejudice and shit Scousers have to put up with....and not just from Manchester.......just ask that fat, balding, greasy, burnt out blert Ricky Gervais....
Offline Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm
It's a good point.....I don't think people from outside the city appreciate the level of prejudice and shit Scousers have to put up with....and not just from Manchester.......just ask that fat, balding, greasy, burnt out blert Ricky Gervais....

It is the nature of the stereotypes as well. Two of the key stereotypes are dishonesty and a victim culture.

So if you are a referee especially from Manchester and have been continually exposed and almost indoctrinated into believing those stereotypes. Then which way are you likely to give close decisions.

Refs often know they have made a mistake because of the players reaction to a decision. That doesn't really work though if you have a preconceived idea that a City and by extension it's football team always see themselves as victims.

To see it in action you only have to look at how few penalties Suarez received after Ferguson accused him of being a diver.

Now imagine how powerful stereotypes are when you have grown up surrounded by people who constantly repeat those stereotypes and prejudices.
Offline Kalito

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm
It is very apt we know the Met are racist because the data shows it to be so. We know certain officials are biased against us because the data shows it to be so.

What is remarkable is how split the forum is on whether Manchester people dislike and have a bias against people from Liverpool.

Scousers know about it because we have experienced it all our lives and know how the stereotypes of scousers play out.
This.

I know - half my family are Scousers and I've cousins who live there. They say the same.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm »
First time in the thread. Read it though as I find it interesting. The first thing Ill say is that I dont know, and nobody does for certain, what the truth of the matter is. But what Ill also say, imho, is that the conspiracy theorists have made a better case. This is partly as its backed up by the actual stuff we see happen each week. But also as the anti-conspiracy theorist argument seems to be just that it wouldnt happen. And I think thats naive at the end of the day. Im the last person to believe in conspiracy theories. I hate conspiracy theorists. But Im inclined (more than not inclined) to believe that weve been fucked over on several occasions by refs who are consciously or unconsciously biased against Liverpool Football Club. Thats as straightforward as I can put it.
Online kesey

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:20:13 am »
What's with all this conspiracy theorist bollocks popping up all over here and everywhere else these days ? Anybody who doesn't agree and goes against any kind of grain in no matter what conversation them two words are continously popping up. It doesn't matter what the topic is people have been conditioned to spout it out . There's only one thing that is worse than a conspiracy theorist and that is people who always use that saying as they've been turned into lazy fuckers.
