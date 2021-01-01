« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1200 on: Today at 11:49:46 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:41:59 am
;D Another isnightful contribution.

Look, I'm fairly sure that if I stumbled upon evidence that it was a pre-requiste that you needed a Kop Season Ticket to be a PGMOL member it wouldn't change your mind.


That's a challenge. The sign of a good conspiracy theory is that it can accommodate any and all evidence, no matter how apparently devastating it is to the theory. Is Andy up for it?

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1201 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm
It is of course possible that the referees are shit and corrupt.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1202 on: Today at 12:09:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:41:59 am
;D Another isnightful contribution.

Look, I'm fairly sure that if I stumbled upon evidence that it was a pre-requiste that you needed a Kop Season Ticket to be a PGMOL member it wouldn't change your mind.

What I have done is set out the reason why one goal was allowed yesterday and one was not on Sunday, if you want a far more detailed breakdown on that then the information is available, a quick Google search will find it - I haven't written it. Obviously you disagree with that and will feel that there was an element of bias behind that decision which is your perorgative.

I'm not going to try to convince you to think diffenrently as it's a completely pointless exercise. It's a difference in opinion as to how two people see the same thing, which is absolutely fine.

You keep saying this, but what you've set out doesn't make a shred of sense as a reason. I appreciate that its not you who 'wrote' it, but you keep using it as your argument so if you are going to keep essentially going 'don't argue with me, its online look over there' then I think you need to address what the 'quick google search' brings up.

Quote
"As explained on Sunday, blocking is only an offside offence if it stops a player who can challenge. Raphael Varane isn't blocking a player who could get involved''

Thats the 'reason', right?



Now it again comes across that you haven't actually seen the goal, so there's an image of it. The guy circled is Varane. The quote above is from Dale Johnson, who I appreciate you take quite seriously. Now instead of just going 'oh go online, its on there', could you honestly explain the difference? Because I dont see how anyone can say, with a straight face, that Endo is 'stopping someone who can challenge' but Varane isn't 'stopping someone who can challenge'. Varane is literally offside and pushes someone over who is running towards the area the ball is going to land in, and the goalscorer, from a very close proximity.

If you wanted to show someone an example of someone offside who is stopping someone who can challenge, frankly the Varange one is more clear than the Endo one. So just saying 'As explained on Sunday, blocking is only an offside offence if it stops a player who can challenge. Raphael Varane isn't blocking a player who could get involved' and then expecting to just be left alone doesn't really work, because its blatantly just not true. I might as well say the guy who strangled Fernandes didn't get sent off because he was clearly just stroking his beard in an affectionate way, now dont question me about it again.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1203 on: Today at 12:15:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:26:51 am
This is my position too. There's no way that the Forest defender would have got to the ball, or even made a challenge. It bounced many yards away from where he was and even Casemiro had to stoop for the header.

But Colwill wasn't in a position to challenge Virgil or cut out the cross either.

Why did the refs rule out Liverpool's goal and allow Manchester's? Allerton Andy knows that it's because the referees are "bent" and the game is systematically loaded in such a way as to kill Liverpool's chances of success. He hasn't come up with any proof of this or any new facts. He merely interprets the same evidence that we all do.

I interpret it differently. I favour "refereeing incompetence" as an explanation. I think the reason why Virgil's goal was ruled out is that unlike Casemiro's he headed a cross that went over the 'blocked' defender's head. To a stupid referee that was enough. This is the logic they applied: the ball passed through Colwill's zone, it didn't even reach the Forest defender's zone. It's silly logic I know, and it's anti-football. But the refs are silly and have a scant knowledge of how football is played.





You are talking about an individual incident. It would be ridiculous to think that any official isn't fair based on a single incident.

It's when those incidents accumulate to the level where it's routine that there is a 'controversial' moment in pretty much every match we play. That the lions share of those 'controversial' decisions have been going against Liverpool for decades now is suspect to put it mildly.

For the record, I think it would be fair to say in yesteryear that Liverpool at Anfield used to get the 'rub of the green' in some of the games I watched. The only difference then was that most 'big' clubs got the 'rub of the green' at home as well. Many refs are 'homers' as well, so although it was clear that Liverpool used to get decisions that went their way, it kind of seemed to balance itself out.

Once the Premier League appeared then the game moved from being a sport to being an entertainment and people like Ferguson bullied and threatened refs (We don't have to guess that this might have happened - ex refs have written books about it) - whether it was Fergusons influence, events that happened and the repercussions in South Yorkshire or whether it was due to the broad base of referees all being from certain geographical locations, the media narrative or little green aliens going 'boop boop boop' - it's clear to see, even as a neutral that the officiating isn't fair.

If I was just thinking it was 'all to do with Liverpool' then that would be idiotic. It isn't and it's clear every season that some clubs get the 'rub of the green' to ridiculous lengths (Apparantly over a recent three or four year stretch Manchester United got the highest pen tally in Europe - and when you saw that half of them were 'kind' to say the least, that adds some thought to it..) - you also see other clubs routinely shafted when they play - Wolves for instance this season and when certain players are treated differently (Grealish for instance) and when certain Referees seem to favour or disfavour certain clubs or cities or players or managers then you get the feeling that things aren't right.

I haven't got the time to produce reams of stats across decades, but some people have and it makes interesting reading. Have you read those stats and the analysis - there is quite a lot of it and other studies run by universities.


If we're being kind then we can say there is something 'unconcious' going on and that's fine - no worries there - but VAR was supposed to (in my mind) eliminate anything but the letter of the law.

A happens. B is the result. Always.

If that's not happening, then that's not right.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1204 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm
I lean toward unconscious bias brought on by 50 years of anti scouse rhetoric, plus general incompetence.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1205 on: Today at 12:16:42 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:01:08 pm
It is of course possible that the referees are shit and corrupt.

I personally think there could always be corruption, it would be naive to think otherwise in this day and age, but if it is happening we will hardly find out and not what I think, although trips to Abu Dhabi by refs is something people could point to that is as open and clear as it gets.

For me though it is a mix of shit refs and bias, I would almost go as far to say that it is impossible that refs have never imparted bias in any games against us or others, it's human nature. The question is how much does it go on and also why do PGMOL allow situations for this to happen, mainly by allowing referees from certain areas officiate rival areas. It the equivalent of fifa letting refs from Rio officiate a Brazil - Argentina world cup final, but that is the standard and thinking of PGMOL which causes most of the problem.

However the proof that refs have given dodgy, at best, decisions against us now is ridiculous, there is page after page of it, from false VAR calls (right after a bug earning trip to Abu Dhabi), to this weeks absolutely nailed on disaster. So there is no telling anyone who still thinks it is all 100% incompetence any different, you might as well argue with your dog. There will never be a smoking gun and a ref could make howler after howler against us (as has happened) and some can still shrug and say it happens elsewhere bla bla.

At this stage it's almost a futile argument in here due to that. I just wish for the future that PGMOL is taken apart and replaced with a proper and professional outfit who would never dream, for a refs and others protection, to place a referee from manchester with a family of man united season ticket holders in charge of games from their closest rivals (it's just laughable when you write that down). Do that and you stop half the arguments and accusations but for some reason they choose not to do so.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1206 on: Today at 12:22:07 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:41:59 am
;D Another isnightful contribution.

Look, I'm fairly sure that if I stumbled upon evidence that it was a pre-requiste that you needed a Kop Season Ticket to be a PGMOL member it wouldn't change your mind.

What I have done is set out the reason why one goal was allowed yesterday and one was not on Sunday, if you want a far more detailed breakdown on that then the information is available, a quick Google search will find it - I haven't written it. Obviously you disagree with that and will feel that there was an element of bias behind that decision which is your perorgative.

I'm not going to try to convince you to think diffenrently as it's a completely pointless exercise. It's a difference in opinion as to how two people see the same thing, which is absolutely fine.

 

But that's my exact point mate.

With VAR you should never get the circumstance of "It's a difference in opinion as to how two people see the same thing"

If A happens then B should always be the result.

I'm not arsed about what's happened in the past - that's gone. Sunday is gone. I'm interested in how VAR can be fixed so that every time something happens in a football ground when fans are at the game they understand what's going on because the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th.... time that A happens then they KNOW that B will be the outcome.

Consistency is what's driving me round the bend.

You see X happen 8 times and it results in 8 different outcomes.

That's just nuts.

I don't even care if the refs are honest or as bent as fuck. VAR should eliminate any chance of their unconcious or concious bias - people are human. I hate the fucking Mancs. If I reffed their game, I'd sent 8 of the fuckers off for shaking my hand at kick off. You clearly wouldn't want someone as biased as me reffing a match.

We are in a half way house at the moment. Does the ref referee the match or does VAR or should it be a combination of both.


All I've said - and I've said this all the time - is all I want is consistency. At the moment it's a joke because it's fucking random every fucking game and it takes fucking hours for these dickheads to come to any decision.


On VAR as well.

If it's 'offside' then you get fucking three seconds on VAR to check. If you can't go 'Yeah. Miles off' then give the fucking goal.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1207 on: Today at 12:30:34 pm
The argument is that offside 'isn't subjective' and yet in the space of three days they've managed to make it subjective :D That any of these so-called experts can say with a straight face that one is different to the other, and then get shitty when they get called out, is incredible. It doesn't fix a thing, but I really do think there'd be a lot less furore if the Dale Johnson/Dermot Gallagher/Mike Dean types didn't constantly tie themselves in knots just because they don't like saying a PGMOL member got something wrong.

We might as well be playing a different sport if we're not allowed to do something one of our main rivals is allowed to do.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1208 on: Today at 12:32:22 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:16:33 pm
I lean toward unconscious bias brought on by 50 years of anti scouse rhetoric, plus general incompetence.

Are Everton dealt an equally hard hand?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1209 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:30:34 pm
The argument is that offside 'isn't subjective' and yet in the space of three days they've managed to make it subjective :D That any of these so-called experts can say with a straight face that one is different to the other, and then get shitty when they get called out, is incredible. It doesn't fix a thing, but I really do think there'd be a lot less furore if the Dale Johnson/Dermot Gallagher/Mike Dean types didn't constantly tie themselves in knots just because they don't like saying a PGMOL member got something wrong.

We might as well be playing a different sport if we're not allowed to do something one of our main rivals is allowed to do.

There's two types of offside for the purpose of VAR review.

1. A scenario where the attacker (or a person invovled in the build up to goal) is potentially offside. In this scenario, technology can be used in a similar way to goal line technology to determine whether the person in question is onside or offside, if we assume the technology is correct then the decision is an objective one in that it is not open to interpretation, the player is either beyond the last man or he isn't.

2. A scenario where a player not involved in the move but potentially interfereing with play is deemed to be offisde. In this scenario, the technology can determine whether the player in question is onside or offside, that bit remains objective, but it cannot tell you whether that player was deemed to be interfering with play, that is the subjective element, that is why a referee gets sent to the monitor for those decisions and not the type I have menitoned above.

My own view on it is that it shouldn't be in the remit of VAR to give the second type, it either gets flagged on the pitch or or it doesn't and then it's too late becauas I think it's ridiculous that you can have a scenario like Sunday where 90k people in a stadium, including most, if not all of the players, see a goal disallowed but have no idea why. Alll I knew was it was Endo and that was because someone text me, it's ludicrous and not in the interest of the game.

Unfortunately my view isn't what the rules are, so VAR are allowed to intervene in subjective offsides and that is why you get scenarios like the one on Sunday and the one yesterday dividing opinion, because, by their nature, they're subjective and therefore will do so.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1210 on: Today at 12:59:03 pm
You're missing the point again, not sure if you're not just doing it deliberately at this point.

The reasoning, which you've guided people to, should mean both were disallowed. Both players blocked defenders who could have possibly challenged.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1211 on: Today at 01:45:58 pm
It is very simple if it is just incompetence then with a huge set of data then variance ensures that the incompetence is balanced out.

If you have a huge set of data and you have massive outliers then quite simply something is causing the data to be skewed.

That is almost certainly bias.

It is akin to stating that far more black people are subjected to stop and search laws.

Now by the letter of the law there may be a technical reason why they are stopped but when it becomes massively disproportionate then something is clearly wrong and it simply should not be passed of as incompetence.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1212 on: Today at 01:49:41 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:59:03 pm
You're missing the point again, not sure if you're not just doing it deliberately at this point.

He's trying to answer your points and he's doing a very decent job. Especially as you keep trying to provoke him by saying "you must be looking at the wrong goal" or "You must be deliberately missing the point".

You seem like a bright and interesting poster, but discussion becomes impossible on these boards if people are constantly accused of bad faith.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1213 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:16:33 pm
I lean toward unconscious bias brought on by 50 years of anti scouse rhetoric, plus general incompetence.

And the bias also works the other way with United, particularly after the malign influence of Ferguson.

It's bias rather than conspiracy. But bias affects outcomes and affects decisions. Shock horror referees from Manchester won't like LFC and we get them constantly. They all come from City or United supporting families whether they follow bloody Altrincham or AFC Moss Side or notm Others from around England don't care for Scousers and LFC are the embodiment of Liverpool culture.

The way we're officiated in Europe is largely different as a result.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1214 on: Today at 02:04:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:22 pm
Are Everton dealt an equally hard hand?

Mancs treat Everton and Liverpool seperately, when any Manc I know refers to "the scousers" they mean Liverpool FC. I once said something about Rooney being a Scouser to the missus and she said "no, he's not Scouse, he's Everton, Scouse is you lot" even though she knows he is a Scouser, same way The Mancs is only refering to Utd not the club that used to be Manchester City. When the likes of Kavanagh and Taylor are growing up in Manchester, when Moss is growing up in Bolton and Tierney in Wigan, the hatred they will have observed is aimed at us, not Everton.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1215 on: Today at 02:12:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:04:48 pm
Mancs treat Everton and Liverpool seperately, when any Manc I know refers to "the scousers" they mean Liverpool FC. I once said something about Rooney being a Scouser to the missus and she said "no, he's not Scouse, he's Everton, Scouse is you lot" even though she knows he is a Scouser, same way The Mancs is only refering to Utd not the club that used to be Manchester City. When the likes of Kavanagh and Taylor are growing up in Manchester, when Moss is growing up in Bolton and Tierney in Wigan, the hatred they will have observed is aimed at us, not Everton.

Plus the free scran in the Brick helps maintain the good relations.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1216 on: Today at 02:24:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:53:21 pm
It's bias rather than conspiracy. But bias affects outcomes and affects decisions. Shock horror referees from Manchester won't like LFC and we get them constantly. They all come from City or United supporting families whether they follow bloody Altrincham or AFC Moss Side or notm Others from around England don't care for Scousers and LFC are the embodiment of Liverpool culture.


Buy you've just described a Conspiracy.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1217 on: Today at 02:29:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:49:46 am
That's a challenge. The sign of a good conspiracy theory is that it can accommodate any and all evidence, no matter how apparently devastating it is to the theory. Is Andy up for it?

What about Mason, are you know just ignoring that ?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1218 on: Today at 02:44:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:24:21 pm
Buy you've just described a Conspiracy.

Led by a Scouse hating ex South Yorkshire bacon.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1219 on: Today at 03:23:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:49:46 am
That's a challenge. The sign of a good conspiracy theory is that it can accommodate any and all evidence, no matter how apparently devastating it is to the theory. Is Andy up for it?



Clattenburg?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1220 on: Today at 03:29:34 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:29:12 pm
What about Mason, are you know just ignoring that ?


Not sure what you're asking.

Though I will say that Mason got fired from a front-line position in PGMOL in which he presumably could have been extremely useful if there was an anti-Liverpool agenda going on.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1221 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:16:33 pm
I lean toward unconscious bias brought on by 50 years of anti scouse rhetoric, plus general incompetence.
It's why A.I. referees can't come soon enough.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1222 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm
Paul Tierney refs us again exactly 31 days after his last match.

Am I reading too much into that?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1223 on: Today at 05:10:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:04:48 pm
Mancs treat Everton and Liverpool seperately, when any Manc I know refers to "the scousers" they mean Liverpool FC. I once said something about Rooney being a Scouser to the missus and she said "no, he's not Scouse, he's Everton, Scouse is you lot" even though she knows he is a Scouser, same way The Mancs is only refering to Utd not the club that used to be Manchester City. When the likes of Kavanagh and Taylor are growing up in Manchester, when Moss is growing up in Bolton and Tierney in Wigan, the hatred they will have observed is aimed at us, not Everton.

Ironic, as Everton fans think all Liverpool supporters are Norwegian.

Scouse without being Scouse.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1224 on: Today at 06:12:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:10:26 pm
Paul Tierney refs us again exactly 31 days after his last match.

Am I reading too much into that?

Let's hope he referees us like his last match at Anfield. We loved that! (Don't think Chelsea did though).
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1225 on: Today at 06:19:20 pm
Are there any referees from Liverpool? If not, why not?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1226 on: Today at 06:27:22 pm
Quote from: singerj on Today at 06:19:20 pm
Are there any referees from Liverpool? If not, why not?

Yes Robert Jones and Peter Bankes neither are allowed to do Liverpool or Everton games though.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1227 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:22 pm
Are Everton dealt an equally hard hand?

I expect they feel so.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1228 on: Today at 06:42:42 pm
Thats odd, seeing as Anthony Taylor was the ref for Man City on Tuesday despite being from Manchester.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1229 on: Today at 06:57:31 pm
Quote from: singerj on Today at 06:42:42 pm
Thats odd, seeing as Anthony Taylor was the ref for Man City on Tuesday despite being from Manchester.

Almost like there is one rule for manc clubs and a defferent rule for everyone else.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1230 on: Today at 07:02:50 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:42:32 pm
I expect they feel so.

Oh, I think they will.

I'd go further. I reckon the supporters of every British football club from Aberdeen to Plymouth Argyle (or Aberdeen to York City if that's your cup of tea) believe they are dealt with unjustly by referees.

PS That is not a defence of refereeing standards, although some will think it is.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1231 on: Today at 07:07:39 pm
Quote from: singerj on Today at 06:42:42 pm
Thats odd, seeing as Anthony Taylor was the ref for Man City on Tuesday despite being from Manchester.

And Kavanagh did the United game last night.

It's absurd but nobody will speak out about it. Carragher wouldn't dare but Neville still gets digs in about Mike Dean being a Scouser, when in reality he's a snob from the Wirral who hates us anyway.

It's the Mancs' league, there's a reason we have 1 title in 34 years, despite going close plenty of times with high points totals. Barring a miracle we won't be winning any more either, not without systemic change.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1232 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:02:50 pm
Oh, I think they will.

I'd go further. I reckon the supporters of every British football club from Aberdeen to Plymouth Argyle (or Aberdeen to York City if that's your cup of tea) believe they are dealt with unjustly by referees.

PS That is not a defence of refereeing standards, although some will think it is.

People of all creeds and colours feel hard done by when they are arrested it doesn't mean the Met aren't institutionally racist.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1233 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:02:50 pm
Oh, I think they will.

I'd go further. I reckon the supporters of every British football club from Aberdeen to Plymouth Argyle (or Aberdeen to York City if that's your cup of tea) believe they are dealt with unjustly by referees.

PS That is not a defence of refereeing standards, although some will think it is.

Because football fans believe every decision should go there way at all times. Any home game at Goodison Park is the undiluted example of that. If they don't get a 50/50 throw in they're crying corruption (literally).

Liverpool's gripes is based in solid facts and evidence. Of course every club can point to decisions that have gone against them, this is about institutional bias and  prejudice.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1234 on: Today at 07:16:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:07:39 pm
And Kavanagh did the United game last night.

It's absurd but nobody will speak out about it. Carragher wouldn't dare but Neville still gets digs in about Mike Dean being a Scouser, when in reality he's a snob from the Wirral who hates us anyway.

It's the Mancs' league, there's a reason we have 1 title in 34 years, despite going close plenty of times with high points totals. Barring a miracle we won't be winning any more either, not without systemic change.

The very same Dean who was removed as the Fa Cup final ref against West Ham because of where he lived.

Strangely though it was absolutely fine for Tierney to do City V United last season.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1235 on: Today at 07:16:22 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:09:08 pm
People of all creeds and colours feel hard done by when they are arrested it doesn't mean the Met aren't institutionally racist.

You love this analogy don't you! But it's silly (as an analogy).

