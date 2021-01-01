This is my position too. There's no way that the Forest defender would have got to the ball, or even made a challenge. It bounced many yards away from where he was and even Casemiro had to stoop for the header.



But Colwill wasn't in a position to challenge Virgil or cut out the cross either.



Why did the refs rule out Liverpool's goal and allow Manchester's? Allerton Andy knows that it's because the referees are "bent" and the game is systematically loaded in such a way as to kill Liverpool's chances of success. He hasn't come up with any proof of this or any new facts. He merely interprets the same evidence that we all do.



I interpret it differently. I favour "refereeing incompetence" as an explanation. I think the reason why Virgil's goal was ruled out is that unlike Casemiro's he headed a cross that went over the 'blocked' defender's head. To a stupid referee that was enough. This is the logic they applied: the ball passed through Colwill's zone, it didn't even reach the Forest defender's zone. It's silly logic I know, and it's anti-football. But the refs are silly and have a scant knowledge of how football is played.







You are talking about an individual incident. It would be ridiculous to think that any official isn't fair based on a single incident.It's when those incidents accumulate to the level where it's routine that there is a 'controversial' moment in pretty much every match we play. That the lions share of those 'controversial' decisions have been going against Liverpool for decades now is suspect to put it mildly.For the record, I think it would be fair to say in yesteryear that Liverpool at Anfield used to get the 'rub of the green' in some of the games I watched. The only difference then was that most 'big' clubs got the 'rub of the green' at home as well. Many refs are 'homers' as well, so although it was clear that Liverpool used to get decisions that went their way, it kind of seemed to balance itself out.Once the Premier League appeared then the game moved from being a sport to being an entertainment and people like Ferguson bullied and threatened refs (We don't have to guess that this might have happened - ex refs have written books about it) - whether it was Fergusons influence, events that happened and the repercussions in South Yorkshire or whether it was due to the broad base of referees all being from certain geographical locations, the media narrative or little green aliens going 'boop boop boop' - it's clear to see, even as a neutral that the officiating isn't fair.If I was just thinking it was 'all to do with Liverpool' then that would be idiotic. It isn't and it's clear every season that some clubs get the 'rub of the green' to ridiculous lengths (Apparantly over a recent three or four year stretch Manchester United got the highest pen tally in Europe - and when you saw that half of them were 'kind' to say the least, that adds some thought to it..) - you also see other clubs routinely shafted when they play - Wolves for instance this season and when certain players are treated differently (Grealish for instance) and when certain Referees seem to favour or disfavour certain clubs or cities or players or managers then you get the feeling that things aren't right.I haven't got the time to produce reams of stats across decades, but some people have and it makes interesting reading. Have you read those stats and the analysis - there is quite a lot of it and other studies run by universities.If we're being kind then we can say there is something 'unconcious' going on and that's fine - no worries there - but VAR was supposed to (in my mind) eliminate anything but the letter of the law.A happens. B is the result. Always.If that's not happening, then that's not right.