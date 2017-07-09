« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,857
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm
So because I have provided an explanation for one decision that means I have to be able to explain every single one they make? Thats a mad view surely?

All I can do is look at the rules and see if I agree with the interpretation of it, theres some pretty decent stuff around from people that know more than I do to help with that which I read before coming on this thread as when I left the ground on Sunday the only reason I had for why that decision was given was that it was Endo who was offside, and thats because someone text me to tell me that.

I said this morning that the Odegaard one, for example, I have no idea why it wasnt given, I also said that Johnson had said in an article that in his view it was the VAR looking for a reason not to give it, the post is there, I think I said it twice.

Not really. You have been the one tying yourself up in knots to explain how this tiny tiny discrepancies were technically within the rules of the game, whilst we all complained and pointed out that almost identical situations involving other clubs would not incur the same decision.

Now we see that exact scenario, with the exact same ref, barely 72 hours later, with a 180 degree decision, and all of a sudden you're all cagey over it and shrugging your shoulders, saying you can't explain everything? Sorry, but you're squirming mate.

If you're going to make such a big deal out of it, then you can't just pick your ball up and go home when the cold wet fish of reality slaps you in the face. If the decision against us was right, then the one United got was wrong - to their benefit. If it was wrong against us, but right against United, then we were cheated out of a legit goal. Same position, same ref.

At the very least, it was rank incompetence by a guy who felt he should have given the goal on Sunday. Otherwise, it's bias. Either way, judging from what people have said about the game, he knows what it looks like.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
Not really. You have been the one tying yourself up in knots to explain how this tiny tiny discrepancies were technically within the rules of the game, whilst we all complained and pointed out that almost identical situations involving other clubs would not incur the same decision.

Now we see that exact scenario, with the exact same ref, barely 72 hours later, with a 180 degree decision, and all of a sudden you're all cagey over it and shrugging your shoulders, saying you can't explain everything? Sorry, but you're squirming mate.

If you're going to make such a big deal out of it, then you can't just pick your ball up and go home when the cold wet fish of reality slaps you in the face. If the decision against us was right, then the one United got was wrong - to their benefit. If it was wrong against us, but right against United, then we were cheated out of a legit goal. Same position, same ref.

At the very least, it was rank incompetence by a guy who felt he should have given the goal on Sunday. Otherwise, it's bias. Either way, judging from what people have said about the game, he knows what it looks like.

I have explained it mate, I literally did so an hour ago. Other people have said that they dont agree with it, and that is absolutely fine.

The fact its the same ref is irrelevant as he didnt disallow our goal in real time, he gave the goal and then disallowed it after a lengthy VAR review sent him to the monitor, the same lengthy VAR review today did not send him to the monitor (I assume for the reason I have already given but I dont know).

If you dont agree with that reasoning then the inconsistency is with the VAR not asking for the onfield review not the referee but I assume theyre not the same VaR as Sunday?
Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 11:39:16 pm
Its the fucking same as endo. There is no argument there that stands up, none.
The motivation can be argued, but the fact that one was disallowed, and one wasn't means the decision we got was biased against, and the one they got was biased for.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:09:42 pm
But you see, you do. Once you start explaining away one decision, you have to explain them ALL away. You were literally throwing excerpts from the rule book at us this morning, and now you're just shrugging your shoulders, saying you can't explain them all? It either is, or it isn't. And that's the whole crux of this entire thread.

The best is some of our own saying that it can't be an old boys club because they sacked Mason, gets pointed out that they then rehired him & the argument (because that's all they're doing) changed.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm
The best is some of our own saying that it can't be an old boys club because they sacked Mason, gets pointed out that they then rehired him & the argument (because that's all they're doing) changed.

Ive absolutely no doubt that its an old boys club and Ive said that all along.

That doesnt necessarily mean theyre out to get Liverpool though, it just means theyre probably covering each others arses constantly as is typical for those types of group.

The referee group needs a huge change, I just dont believe that the problem is that theyre out to get Liverpool, thats where the opinion seems to differ.
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,857
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm
I have explained it mate, I literally did so an hour ago. Other people have said that they dont agree with it, and that is absolutely fine.

The fact its the same ref is irrelevant as he didnt disallow our goal in real time, he gave the goal and then disallowed it after a lengthy VAR review sent him to the monitor, the same lengthy VAR review today did not send him to the monitor (I assume for the reason I have already given but I dont know).

If you dont agree with that reasoning then the inconsistency is with the VAR not asking for the onfield review not the referee but I assume theyre not the same VaR as Sunday?

So you don't think Kavanagh could have gone to check the monitor himself without being called? Because maybe he knows if he looks at it he would have to disallow it, but var knows if they don't call him over he can give it?

It's not irrelevant it's the same ref. It's extremely pertinent to this whole discussion and there's no grounds to dismiss it. If you want to disagree, that's fine - but don't tell us we're wrong. You have failed to make that case.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1166 on: Today at 12:02:04 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm
So you don't think Kavanagh could have gone to check the monitor himself without being called? Because maybe he knows if he looks at it he would have to disallow it, but var knows if they don't call him over he can give it?

It's not irrelevant it's the same ref. It's extremely pertinent to this whole discussion and there's no grounds to dismiss it. If you want to disagree, that's fine - but don't tell us we're wrong. You have failed to make that case.

Can you name me one example of the referee going to use the pitch side monitor of his own volition?

The way the process works is the thing happens, its then reviewed by the VAR and if they think the referee should take a second look (basically if they disagree with the decision) then they send him to the monitor, if they dont, then they will say something like check complete and he will then be confident that the original onside decision was correct - that is why the whole monitor review process is fucking pointless as it always, always means that the onfield decision is getting changed.

Do I think the above process is sensible? No, its fucking daft, but its not Kavanagh thats invented it, its PGMOL who Ive already said are an old boys clubs out to protect each others interests. Ive also said numerous times that I hate VAR and feel it brings more bad than it does good to the game.

What I dont think is happening is that people are using it as a tools to persecute Liverpool and that is for the reasons that Ive already explained.
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,869
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1167 on: Today at 12:07:54 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm
So you don't think Kavanagh could have gone to check the monitor himself without being called?

Is that even allowed? I've never seen that.

If he had been summoned to the monitor by the VAR he would have disallowed the goal. That's the way these things work. A herd mentality.

Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1168 on: Today at 12:08:54 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:07:54 am
Is that even allowed? I've never seen that.

If he had been summoned to the monitor by the VAR he would have disallowed the goal. That's the way these things work. A herd mentality.

Its allowed but never ever happens.

The monitor is a charade, you know what decision is being made before he goes to look at it.
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,166
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1169 on: Today at 12:19:37 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm
So because I have provided an explanation for one decision that means I have to be able to explain every single one they make? Thats a mad view surely?

All I can do is look at the rules and see if I agree with the interprrrerion of it, theres some pretty decent stuff around from people that know more than I do to help with that which I read before coming on this thread as when I left the ground on Sunday the only reason I had for why that decision was given was that it was Endo who was offside, and thats because someone text me to tell me that.

I said this morning that the Odegaard one, for example, I have no idea why it wasnt given, I also said that Johnson had said in an article that in his view it was the VAR looking for a reason not to give it, the post is there, I think I said it twice.





No you provided an absolute definition of the laws of the game.

Unfortunately for you the interpretation you provided insisted that any offside player who impedes an opponent results in the goal being disallowed.

Just admit that is bollocks and we can move on.
stoa

  way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1170 on: Today at 12:21:37 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:07:54 am
Is that even allowed? I've never seen that.

If he had been summoned to the monitor by the VAR he would have disallowed the goal. That's the way these things work. A herd mentality.



It is allowed and it's basically down to the REF to make the decision whether to use the monitor or not. VAR cannot tell him to go there. It's in the famous VAR protocol:

Quote
The VAR describes to the referee what can be seen on the TV replay(s) and the referee then:

shows the TV signal (if not already shown) and goes to the referee review area to view replay footage  on-field review (OFR)  before making a final decision. The other match officials will not review the footage unless, in exceptional circumstances, asked to do so by the referee

or

makes a final decision based on the referees own perception and the information from the VAR, and, where appropriate, input from other match officials  VAR-only review

Further down it says 'on-field review' should be used for 'subjective decisions' like 'interference at offside' and 'VAR-only review' should be used for factual decisions like 'Was a foul inside or outside the penalty area'.

So, yes. The ref CAN ask to go to the monitor and in fact, he's the ONLY one who can say whether the monitor is used or not. At least, that's my take on what's written there. Nowhere does it say, that the VAR tells the ref to go to the monitor. The ref decides.


And it kind of messes with Dale Johnson's argument about the Varane situation being completely different as the defender was not getting to the ball. Well, according to the VAR protocol he loves to cite, that's a decision VAR shouldn't be making, but the ref should be making it. As I've been saying all along. Dale Johnson is not some VAR-guru with all the knowledge. He's just a journo giving his opinion (probably depending on what side of the bed he got out of that day).
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,166
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1171 on: Today at 12:24:46 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:07:54 am
Is that even allowed? I've never seen that.

If he had been summoned to the monitor by the VAR he would have disallowed the goal. That's the way these things work. A herd mentality.



Yes it is allowed. The referee is the final arbiter for subjective decisions. Kavanagh at the weekend asked for a description of what happened when Caicedo stamped on Grav.

He was ignored and Brooks lied. He stated that Caicedo slipped when it was bollocks.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1172 on: Today at 12:26:24 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:19:37 am
No you provided an absolute definition of the laws of the game.

Unfortunately for you the interpretation you provided insisted that any offside player who impedes an opponent results in the goal being disallowed.

Just admit that is bollocks and we can move on.

Read the quote mate, the below is what I said which isnt an interpretation but is the actual rule

 "if a player moving from, or standing in, an offside position is in the way of an opponent and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball, this is an offside offence if it impacts on the ability of the opponent to play or challenge for the ball."

You will notice that has within it a sentence which says  and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball and then if it impacts on the ability of the opponent ti play or challenge for the ball

The distinction being made between the two is that Varane didnt interfere with the movement of the player towards the ball preventing them from challenging for it whereas Endo did.

Again, by all means disagree as to how that distinction applies to the examples in question if you want but please dont misquote me as what you have said is not at all what I said.
Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,219
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1173 on: Today at 12:40:44 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:26:24 am

The distinction being made between the two is that Varane didnt interfere with the movement of the player towards the ball preventing them from challenging for it whereas Endo did.

Genuinely mate, that's just not at all true.

Varane blatantly interfered, the player was running directly onto that area, arguably more so than the Endo challenge, and not arguably, interfering a lot more than Endo did too, he threw him to the ground for fucks sake.

Keep discussing all you like, just opinions as you say, but if you are going to straight up state or repeat lies to back up an argument then there really is no point.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1174 on: Today at 01:16:44 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:08:54 am
Its allowed but never ever happens.

The monitor is a charade, you know what decision is being made before he goes to look at it.

I never knew that, just makes the whole thing worse, we're fucked over time and time again, going back at least a decade and yet people still claim others are conspiracy nuts, that gets a reaction & us nuts make the case (usually proved right), that's ignored and around we go again.

That's not a pop at you.

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1175 on: Today at 01:18:14 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm
Ive absolutely no doubt that its an old boys club and Ive said that all along.

That doesnt necessarily mean theyre out to get Liverpool though, it just means theyre probably covering each others arses constantly as is typical for those types of group.

The referee group needs a huge change, I just dont believe that the problem is that theyre out to get Liverpool, thats where the opinion seems to differ.

Stats are a big thing on here, but they get ignored when it comes to this topic.

Why is that do you reckon ?
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1176 on: Today at 01:23:11 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:07:54 am
Is that even allowed? I've never seen that.

If he had been summoned to the monitor by the VAR he would have disallowed the goal. That's the way these things work. A herd mentality.

The fuck it is Yorkie, you are just fishing or it tickles your pickle, you showed your arse earlier over Mason.
Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1177 on: Today at 07:09:05 am
Jm55, I honestly think youre watching a different goal. You need to watch the Casemiro goal from the Forest/United FA Cup game, thats the one were talking about. Its the one where Varane is offside and from that offside position full on pushes a Forest defender who was running directly to the zone Casemiro scores from

https://youtu.be/ukFhTfJIKdg?si=hwhVCOG4n3aBm30u

Its here, go to about 2 minutes 18 and youll see it, then I think youll be able to give a more reasoned, sensible response. Im not sure if youre just going off Dale Johnsons tweet.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,559
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1178 on: Today at 07:35:43 am
As soon as that foul was seen, the VAR should have said "Chris, you need to review this, what we're seeing is the same as the Van Dijk goal you disallowed on Sunday" It's then up to Kavanagh, as the referee, to make the decision. The VAR referee has withheld information from the referee last night, that's fucking corruption
Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1179 on: Today at 09:41:43 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:26:24 am
Read the quote mate, the below is what I said which isnt an interpretation but is the actual rule

 "if a player moving from, or standing in, an offside position is in the way of an opponent and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball, this is an offside offence if it impacts on the ability of the opponent to play or challenge for the ball."

You will notice that has within it a sentence which says  and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball and then if it impacts on the ability of the opponent ti play or challenge for the ball

The distinction being made between the two is that Varane didnt interfere with the movement of the player towards the ball preventing them from challenging for it whereas Endo did.

Again, by all means disagree as to how that distinction applies to the examples in question if you want but please dont misquote me as what you have said is not at all what I said.

See this genuinely makes me think you just haven't actually seen the goal, or even bizarrely might be looking at a different one.

The Varane one couldn't be clearer in terms of the definition.

Almost happy that happened last night. As soon as that goal got disallowed on Sunday so many people said 'We'll see shitloads of similar goals this season disallowed'. And lo and behold, three days later we saw one disallowed. And even worse, involving United and involving the same referee. And as expected, the VAR 'experts' like Dale Johnson and the 'Ref Watch' experts are tying themselves in knots to explain why Endo was rightly given offside and Varane was rightly not given offside. I think you've followed this guy (Dale Johnson) in good faith, but you're honestly better off just making your own mind up. If PGMOL come out today and apologise and say the goal should have been disallowed, he'll be back on twitter explaining why that is the correct decision after all. Even the Odegaard handball which you keep bringing up, he's only made the call that it was incorrect once PGMOL did the same (he blocked me on twitter last night because I suggested that he literally just parrots the PGMOL line :D)

And the big issue is that we're smack bang in a title race with Abu Dhabi again. We can't afford to be screwed by dodgy officials, we've been here before with the Rodri 'handball'. The margins are that tight. Its great that we won at the weekend, but we very nearly didnt. And again, weirdly impacts us in two ways. It potentially gives us a tougher FA Cup tie, but it also prevents our opponents at the weekend having to play an extra half hour last night.

Its just scandalous. I'm a bit staggered that it happened so quickly after the weekend!
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,941
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1180 on: Today at 09:42:48 am
People saying it's not bent looking pretty stupid.

Again.
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,941
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1181 on: Today at 09:46:05 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:26:24 am
Read the quote mate, the below is what I said which isnt an interpretation but is the actual rule

 "if a player moving from, or standing in, an offside position is in the way of an opponent and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball, this is an offside offence if it impacts on the ability of the opponent to play or challenge for the ball."

You will notice that has within it a sentence which says  and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball and then if it impacts on the ability of the opponent ti play or challenge for the ball

The distinction being made between the two is that Varane didnt interfere with the movement of the player towards the ball preventing them from challenging for it whereas Endo did.

Again, by all means disagree as to how that distinction applies to the examples in question if you want but please dont misquote me as what you have said is not at all what I said.


"
You will notice that has within it a sentence which says  and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball and then if it impacts on the ability of the opponent ti play or challenge for the ball

The distinction being made between the two is that Varane didnt interfere with the movement of the player towards the ball preventing them from challenging for it whereas Endo did."


Are you on fucking crack?!  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Dench57

  Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1182 on: Today at 10:16:39 am
Time stamped so people can make their own minds up.

Don't think the blocked defender is stopping Casemiro scoring but then neither was Colwill stopping van Dijk. There was a small chance in both cases though - hence "interfering with play". Reinforces what I thought on Sunday which is that this foul gets penalized 1 out of 10 times.
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,941
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1183 on: Today at 10:18:15 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:16:39 am
Time stamped so people can make their own minds up.

Don't think the blocked defender is stopping Casemiro scoring but then neither was Colwill stopping van Dijk. There was a small chance in both cases though - hence "interfering with play". Reinforces what I thought on Sunday which is that this foul gets penalized 1 out of 10 times.

I'd give both goals. But if you disallow the goal on Sunday then you disallow that one.

Bent as fuck. As usual. And same fucking bent referee as well.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,559
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1184 on: Today at 10:22:37 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:18:15 am
I'd give both goals. But if you disallow the goal on Sunday then you disallow that one.

Bent as fuck. As usual. And same fucking bent referee as well.

That's it in a nutshell.
Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,752
  • ....mmm
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1185 on: Today at 10:34:16 am
There's a stonewall penalty against Rashford that is somehow not given earlier in the half.

No corruption at play but utter shit and inconsistent refs all over.
KevLFC

  Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1186 on: Today at 10:35:17 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:30:21 pm
The craziest thing about football in this country seems to be the lack of any new referees. There seems to be a criminal shortage of new prospective officials and that doesn't help especially when then are so many poor performances, from the usual bunch of referees. That should be rectified by the footballing authorities.

While that is true, who wants to be a ref though with all the shit that comes with it. There are fans in the lower leagues that complain about shit refs, ones that never give them anything! Also wait for an uproar when a prem ref gets demoted!
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,559
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1187 on: Today at 10:38:31 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:35:17 am
While that is true, who wants to be a ref though with all the shit that comes with it. There are fans in the lower leagues that complain about shit refs, ones that never give them anything! Also wait for an uproar when a prem ref gets demoted!

It was reported that PL refs are on between £70k and £200k pa. My youngest wants to start reffing as 14 yr olds get £35 a game.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,785
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1188 on: Today at 10:43:25 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:34:16 am
There's a stonewall penalty against Rashford that is somehow not given earlier in the half.

No corruption at play but utter shit and inconsistent refs all over.

That's the thing.  Although I'm not convinced it was a pen, if the same thing happened to Salah in a match, and then later on one of their players had their hand round Mac Allister's throat without getting a red, like the Forest player did to Fernandes, then it would be undeniable proof of corruption.
Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,613
  Poultry in Motion
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1189 on: Today at 10:46:03 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:43:25 am
That's the thing.  Although I'm not convinced it was a pen, if the same thing happened to Salah in a match, and then later on one of their players had their hand round Mac Allister's throat without getting a red, like the Forest player did to Fernandes, then it would be undeniable proof of corruption.

I saw a Manc post a screenshot of someone throttling Fernandes. Firstly, well done to the player in question. Secondly, a red card at that time would barely have made a ripple of difference in terms of helping United hold on for the win. Thirdly, sending off the Forest player would have seen him banned for our game (not that I think Kavanagh is clever enough to realise that).
KevLFC

  Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - the
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 10:49:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:31 am
It was reported that PL refs are on between £70k and £200k pa. My youngest wants to start reffing as 14 yr olds get £35 a game.

Good luck to your son. I think the game should be doing more to help refs, especially ones coming through. Some of the laws are baffling and needs to be cleared up, handball ones especially. That one seems to be made up as it goes along sometimes.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,162
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 10:50:45 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
The fact its Kavanagh would only be relevant if they sent him to the monitor and he decided not to give it, he didnt give it in real time on Sunday and he didnt tonight.

They didnt send him to the monitor, I assume because from that clip with the French commentary it looks like the player Varane is blocking would have no opportunity to become involved in the goal (as they judge it from the dropping zone, I would assume theyre of the opinion that even if he hadnt been impeded he wouldnt have been able to get anywhere near where the ball was dropping, whereas Colwill would have done (even though I highly doubt hed have actually done anything to stop it hed have at least had the opportunity to do so).

Lot of creative assumptions there, Mr.Dean. How is the Wirral this morning?
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 10:51:58 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 10:00:17 pm
Someone said you will never see another goal like Van Dijk's ruled out again... well it didn't take long to prove that theory. I decided to have the Utd game on in the background tonight (I know, I was wasn't expecting the upset that happened), and low and behold Varane was "blocking" a defender from an offside position which they scored from a free kick. I say blocking he basically just shoved the defender to the ground. VAR looked at it for about 3 mins, before remembering it was Utd and letting it stand.  :butt

It didn't prove that theory though?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,941
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 11:04:45 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
The fact its Kavanagh would only be relevant if they sent him to the monitor and he decided not to give it, he didnt give it in real time on Sunday and he didnt tonight.

They didnt send him to the monitor, I assume because from that clip with the French commentary it looks like the player Varane is blocking would have no opportunity to become involved in the goal (as they judge it from the dropping zone, I would assume theyre of the opinion that even if he hadnt been impeded he wouldnt have been able to get anywhere near where the ball was dropping, whereas Colwill would have done (even though I highly doubt hed have actually done anything to stop it hed have at least had the opportunity to do so).

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 11:14:12 am »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,941
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 11:23:00 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:43:25 am
That's the thing.  Although I'm not convinced it was a pen, if the same thing happened to Salah in a match, and then later on one of their players had their hand round Mac Allister's throat without getting a red, like the Forest player did to Fernandes, then it would be undeniable proof of corruption.

That's not remotely true.

If we had the odd howler against us here and there, you'd just shrug and say 'They got that one wrong' and move on.

It's not the howlers that are the issue. It's the regularity of them. Pretty much every game we play there is a 'controversial' incident.

Pretty much all those (But not all) go against us on a regular basis.


Everyone accepts that linos will fuck up - they are old fat bastards that never ever have a hope of keeping up with a professional footballer. Everyone accepts that a ref can be unsighted or get something wrong. There are no excuses for VAR. They get to see the whole thing and regardless of what they decide - THAT should be the precedent. Once A happens then B is ALWAYS the result. If A happens and there is a different outcome then that needs to be sorted out. If you have a referee routinely giving decisions for or against any team on a regular basis then that needs to be sorted out.


Wrong decisions are part and parcel of the game and they are allowed and accepted WHEN they even themselves out over the course of a season.


Detailed stats from decades of referees and clubs and games show that this patently is not the case.

This needs to be sorted out.



All any fan wants is for every game to be refereed the same. If THIS happens then THAT is the result. If that happened - with the odd blunder here and there - then we could all get back to watching the footy and stop having to moan about the referees. Would make our lives better and would make their lives better. It's not fucking rocket science. It's a game. Consistency is what will improve it.


At the moment we have refs that seem to favour or disfavour certain teams or certain players or certain managers and that also needs to be sorted out. VAR should be there to ensure that if there is a level of unconcious bias or if a ref has been caught up in the action, then VAR can intervene - apply the actual rules of the game fairly, calmly and consistently.


That should be the goal in my book.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,869
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 11:26:51 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:16:39 am
Time stamped so people can make their own minds up.

Don't think the blocked defender is stopping Casemiro scoring but then neither was Colwill stopping van Dijk. There was a small chance in both cases though - hence "interfering with play". Reinforces what I thought on Sunday which is that this foul gets penalized 1 out of 10 times.

This is my position too. There's no way that the Forest defender would have got to the ball, or even made a challenge. It bounced many yards away from where he was and even Casemiro had to stoop for the header.

But Colwill wasn't in a position to challenge Virgil or cut out the cross either.

Why did the refs rule out Liverpool's goal and allow Manchester's? Allerton Andy knows that it's because the referees are "bent" and the game is systematically loaded in such a way as to kill Liverpool's chances of success. He hasn't come up with any proof of this or any new facts. He merely interprets the same evidence that we all do.

I interpret it differently. I favour "refereeing incompetence" as an explanation. I think the reason why Virgil's goal was ruled out is that unlike Casemiro's he headed a cross that went over the 'blocked' defender's head. To a stupid referee that was enough. This is the logic they applied: the ball passed through Colwill's zone, it didn't even reach the Forest defender's zone. It's silly logic I know, and it's anti-football. But the refs are silly and have a scant knowledge of how football is played.

Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 11:33:39 am »
I don't think it was a wise move by Klopp to not shake Kavanagh's hand on Sunday.

Kavanagh had a poor game but I blame Brooks more for the two key decisions that went against us. It's the guy in the VAR booth that has a lot of power these days. Brooks has an agenda against us since Klopp roared at him when he was fourth official last season. The other VAR that is getting away with murder against us is Coote (Odegaard handball decisions was astonishing).

Guys like Kavanagh and Tierney can interrupt the flow of games which aids our opponent and tend to blow us up for a lot of fouls while letting the opposition away with similar (particilarly in away games) but we should be able to manage and overcome that. It's the huge game-defining decisions in big games that can really cost you and that's why the agenda of a VAR official really matters.

The PGMOL is a mafia that backs itself rather than pursues the right decision, their members will have been unimpressed with Klopp shunning Kavanagh and may (whether with conscious or unconscious bias) choose to punish us for same. They shouldn't but that's how they operate.
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,758
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1198 on: Today at 11:36:40 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:33:39 am
I don't think it was a wise move by Klopp to not shake Kavanagh's hand on Sunday.

Kavanagh had a poor game but I blame Brooks more for the two key decisions that went against us. It's the guy in the VAR booth that has a lot of power these days. Brooks has an agenda against us since Klopp roared at him when he was fourth official last season. The other VAR that is getting away with murder against us is Coote (Odegaard handball decisions was astonishing).

Guys like Kavanagh and Tierney can interrupt the flow of games which aids our opponent and tend to blow us up for a lot of fouls while letting the opposition away with similar (particilarly in away games) but we should be able to manage and overcome that. It's the huge game-defining decisions in big games that can really cost you and that's why the agenda of a VAR official really matters.

The PGMOL is a mafia that backs itself rather than pursues the right decision, their members will have been unimpressed with Klopp shunning Kavanagh and may (whether with conscious or unconscious bias) choose to punish us for same. They shouldn't but that's how they operate.

He did shake Kavanagh's hand.
