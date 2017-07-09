That's the thing. Although I'm not convinced it was a pen, if the same thing happened to Salah in a match, and then later on one of their players had their hand round Mac Allister's throat without getting a red, like the Forest player did to Fernandes, then it would be undeniable proof of corruption.



That's not remotely true.If we had the odd howler against us here and there, you'd just shrug and say 'They got that one wrong' and move on.It's not the howlers that are the issue. It's the regularity of them. Pretty much every game we play there is a 'controversial' incident.Pretty much all those (But not all) go against us on a regular basis.Everyone accepts that linos will fuck up - they are old fat bastards that never ever have a hope of keeping up with a professional footballer. Everyone accepts that a ref can be unsighted or get something wrong. There are no excuses for VAR. They get to see the whole thing and regardless of what they decide - THAT should be the precedent. Once A happens then B is ALWAYS the result. If A happens and there is a different outcome then that needs to be sorted out. If you have a referee routinely giving decisions for or against any team on a regular basis then that needs to be sorted out.Wrong decisions are part and parcel of the game and they are allowed and accepted WHEN they even themselves out over the course of a season.Detailed stats from decades of referees and clubs and games show that this patently is not the case.This needs to be sorted out.All any fan wants is for every game to be refereed the same. If THIS happens then THAT is the result. If that happened - with the odd blunder here and there - then we could all get back to watching the footy and stop having to moan about the referees. Would make our lives better and would make their lives better. It's not fucking rocket science. It's a game. Consistency is what will improve it.At the moment we have refs that seem to favour or disfavour certain teams or certain players or certain managers and that also needs to be sorted out. VAR should be there to ensure that if there is a level of unconcious bias or if a ref has been caught up in the action, then VAR can intervene - apply the actual rules of the game fairly, calmly and consistently.That should be the goal in my book.