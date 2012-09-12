I really hope, for the sake of humanity and fair sport, there is no 100% anti Liverpool agenda with these refs, in the heat of the moment and game yes, it looks fucking rotten. The missed bookings and fouls for clattering our players is not looking great, while we get micro analysed for an incident that happened 5 minutes previous certainly will not help their cause.
Decisions and general officiating is bottom of the table in England. The whole "good process" shite was a great example of half arsed behaviours and professionalism in a multi million pound sport. The Tierney thing was unprecedented in all my time watching the game, weird as fuck, so can see the tin foil definitely being rolled out for good reason there.
All that said, we do occasionally also get the rub of the green to, not often but it happens. Perhaps it is to balance it out so as to not look one sided.
What I do wish is that they became accountable for some utter trash they do game after game. How to implement this without it getting corrupt also, I have no clue unfortunately.