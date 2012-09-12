Honestly mate, it's painful to watch you and others try and justify everything they do, it really is.



Have a look back. That player Varane stops was running towards in a line that falls almost exactly where Casemiro touches the ball. Not near or past but an exact line to him.



He was also running not walking and had two hand shove him to the ground as Varane also does not stand in his own space but moves into his.



It is not subjective it is 100% worse than Endo and nothing was given.



Im not trying to justify everything they do, Ive said, probably now five times, that I dont think the VAR should be allowed to give that decision for offside, I think Kavanagh was dreadful of Sunday and should have booked Caicedo before that challenge on Gravenberch, I also think that should have been a red card but even if youre not of that opinion it should have at least been a yellow which would have meant hed been sent off anyway.I just dont think that on Sunday the VAR deliberately looked to find a reason to disallow the goal and I dont think theyve deliberately ignored the same reason to allow Uniteds, others dont agree with that which is fine and as Ive said theyre not going to change their mind particularly when they have zero interest in reading the explanation given from people who know the application of the rules well.People will see what they want to see, theyll mention the fact its the same ref but ignore the fact that the same ref didnt give it in real-time on Sunday either, he got sent to the monitor, he cannot give it after he doesnt give it initially unless the VAR send him to the monitor, so its totally redundant.Its not a big deal, its just a difference of opinion.