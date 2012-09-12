« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29] 30   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 50192 times)

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 03:05:02 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,870
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 03:07:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:56:57 pm
He was, he's still employed.

OK. So you agree with Al. In fact you're taking it a little bit further than Al does (although perhaps he'll join you, and possibly surpass you knowing Al). You believe Mason made his errors because he was told to by a corrupt organisation. We shouldn't be deceived by the sacking. It was merely a prelude to a further reward.

I don't buy this, for reasons I've already said. I think Mason was supremely incompetent not corrupt. I also think that there is a terrible, protectionist, paranoid, jobs-for-the-boys spirit at PGMOL - and that they batten down the hatches or gather the ranks when they're under scrutiny. These things, of course, allow incompetence to grow unchecked. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 03:08:07 pm »
Not what I am saying at all, good story though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,543
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 03:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:07:00 pm
OK. So you agree with Al. In fact you're taking it a little bit further than Al does (although perhaps he'll join you, and possibly surpass you knowing Al). You believe Mason made his errors because he was told to by a corrupt organisation. We shouldn't be deceived by the sacking. It was merely a prelude to a further reward.

I don't buy this, for reasons I've already said. I think Mason was supremely incompetent not corrupt. I also think that there is a terrible, protectionist, paranoid, jobs-for-the-boys spirit at PGMOL - and that they batten down the hatches or gather the ranks when they're under scrutiny. These things, of course, allow incompetence to grow unchecked. 

I've seen that before in other industries, or in the UK govt, where someone fucks up really badly, gets "sacked" or in Masons case "leaves by mutual consent" and then get given a different job.

There's corrupt and there is corrupt. If I was a ref, I'd do what I could to fuck Everton or Utd up, not for money, but because I can't stand either club. I fucking hate Chelsea and Millwall, so I'd fuck them over too. It's human nature. Like I've said, you cannot grow up in Wythenshawe and Ashton U Lyne, especially in Utd supporting families and not have an anti Scouse/LFC bias. I hear anti Scouse stuff so much when out in bars, its just natural to them.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,164
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 03:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:07:00 pm
OK. So you agree with Al. In fact you're taking it a little bit further than Al does (although perhaps he'll join you, and possibly surpass you knowing Al). You believe Mason made his errors because he was told to by a corrupt organisation. We shouldn't be deceived by the sacking. It was merely a prelude to a further reward.

I don't buy this, for reasons I've already said. I think Mason was supremely incompetent not corrupt. I also think that there is a terrible, protectionist, paranoid, jobs-for-the-boys spirit at PGMOL - and that they batten down the hatches or gather the ranks when they're under scrutiny. These things, of course, allow incompetence to grow unchecked. 

Crucially a corrupt organisation allows bias to go unchecked. PGMOL employs statisticians and receives data directly from OPTA.

It is inconceivable that their data doesn't show the huge outliers that Tomkins has identified with basically the same data.

Yet they choose to ignore it. Not only that they double down on it. When Gerrard had a bust up with Atkinson we got him 7 times in a season.

When Klopp had a bust up with Tierney we got him 7 times last season and the weekend will be his 8th as Ref or VAR in 27 League games this season.

For me closing ranks means refs and the PGMOL turn a blind eye to bias in others in exchange for being backed when they show bias or take a dislike to someone.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,849
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 03:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 02:44:30 pm
I'd honestly rather just stare out of the window for ten minutes than read his shite.

The letter of the law thing is all well and good. We seem to get it a lot. Play couldn't be stopped for the Diaz goal by the letter of the law, Curtis Jones was a red by the letter of the law, Konate was deservedly sent off by the letter of the law, Endo is offside by the letter of the law, VVD was sent off by the letter of the law, Odegaard wasn't a handball by the letter of the law, Nunez is rightly booked for dissent whenever he throws his arms in the air. Etc etc etc.

Its not just consistency. Its that whenever these harsh 'letter of the law' decisions get given, inevitably it seems we're on the end of it a lot more than anyone else. We dont see similar tackles to Jones given a red, we dont see similar tackles to Virg given a red, we dont see the multitudes of players showing dissent getting booked, and we wont see a lot of similar goals to ours at the weekend disallowed for whatever reason it is they found.

And before any of the usual guys jump in...genuinely don't give a shit what other fanbases think. I can only speak as a Liverpool fan and what I witness against us consistently that doesn't go against others.

Missed this. I agree with everything you say!

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 03:47:25 pm »
PGMOL is a who's who of shit ex-refs.

CEO - Webb
Group 1 Director - Moss
National Group Director - Jones
Group 2 Manager - Friend
Group 1 Coach - Atkinson
Referee Coach - Wiley
Referee Coach - Mason
Head of Community and Public Engagement - Foy
Football Insights Coach - Marriner
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 03:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:47:21 pm
So why wasn't he rewarded multiple times? The more you show his "errors" the more anomalous it becomes that he was sacked. He was doing his master's bidding. And he was doing it brilliantly by constantly knifing whoever they wanted knifed (usually Liverpool, but Arsenal too if it was to benefit Man City). That's your argument. He was getting things wrong to please them. So it doesn't make sense he was sacked.

Unless of course you think Mason was simply useless (I do) and that his errors flowed from his incompetence rather than from the existence of a "corrupt plot". But to admit to that that would undermine your thesis.

I think it's more along the usual lines that corrupt and/or self-serving institutions take. Sometimes one of the gang has to take a fall. It could be a senior policeman, or a cabinet minister, or a referee. It becomes too obvious that they are unfit to do the job (whether due to bias, corruption or incompetence), and their position can no longer be easily defended. To continue to do so would expose others in the organisation to greater pressure and scrutiny. The good of the corrupt/biased/incompetent institution as a whole comes first. So they are sacrificed, one way or another.

 But in sacrificing an individual to protect the group as a whole, it's always clear that further down the line, they will be given compensation in the form of another role. Reward for their loyalty to the group. It happens often, in many walks of life.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,337
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:30:21 pm
The craziest thing about football in this country seems to be the lack of any new referees. There seems to be a criminal shortage of new prospective officials and that doesn't help especially when then are so many poor performances, from the usual bunch of referees. That should be rectified by the footballing authorities.

FSG need to invest in a referee academy in Liverpool 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 03:57:06 pm »
I really hope, for the sake of humanity and fair sport,  there is no 100% anti Liverpool agenda with these refs, in the heat of the moment and game yes, it looks fucking rotten. The missed bookings and fouls for clattering our players is not looking great, while we get micro analysed for an incident that happened 5 minutes previous certainly will not help their cause.

Decisions and general officiating is bottom of the table in England. The whole "good process" shite was a great example of half arsed behaviours and professionalism in a multi million pound sport. The Tierney thing was unprecedented in all my time watching the game, weird as fuck, so can see the tin foil definitely being rolled out for good reason there.

All that said, we do occasionally also get the rub of the green to, not often but it happens. Perhaps it is to balance it out so as to not look one sided.

What I do wish is that they became accountable for some utter trash they do game after game. How to implement this without it getting corrupt also, I have no clue unfortunately.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 03:58:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:34:58 pm
Yep, they rehired him to coach referees.

Al was on the money wasn't he lads  ;D

That's insane. You suck at your job to the point where they can't let you do it anymore yet they hire you to coach it  :lmao



Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,128
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 04:10:07 pm »
Putting aside the corruption/incompetence - how does Caicedo get away with two ankle breakers in one game?

He isn't Kante who eventually could commit a mugging and get away with it.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,164
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 04:24:35 pm »
You only improve by challenging inappropriate behaviour. You only improve by holding people to account.

Organisations become dysfunctional. When mediocrity is excused.

The select group of referees was setup in 2001. Refs went pro and they now have nutrionists, psychologists, sprint coaches, vision specialists and the standards have plummeted.

It is what happens when you allow an old boys network to take over.

It reminds me of Everton under Kenwright and old fans favourites were given coaching roles.

The PGMOL now employs Webb, Moss, Jones, Friend, Atkinson, Wiley, Foy, Mason and Marriner.

The funniest one though is who is the women's professional game director.

A certain Bibian Steinhaus-Webb. Well done for those awake at the back who spotted the surname.

Yep Howard Webb's wife. Refotism at its finest.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:27:10 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 05:59:56 pm »
Yeah but was Webbs wife rewarded multiple times ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,128
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 06:16:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:59:56 pm
Yeah but was Webbs wife rewarded multiple times ?
By Webb?

er....
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 10:00:17 pm »
Someone said you will never see another goal like Van Dijk's ruled out again... well it didn't take long to prove that theory. I decided to have the Utd game on in the background tonight (I know, I was wasn't expecting the upset that happened), and low and behold Varane was "blocking" a defender from an offside position which they scored from a free kick. I say blocking he basically just shoved the defender to the ground. VAR looked at it for about 3 mins, before remembering it was Utd and letting it stand.  :butt
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 10:02:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:54:25 pm
'VAR on Casemiro's goal against Nottingham Forest 90+3'' - https://dubz.link/v/1p3ct2

Thanks Jason!

Expected it but not within a few days

Gwan then non tin foil hat boys. What has Dale Johnson said :)
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 10:13:05 pm »
Waiting for the explanation as to why this wasn't a "technical offside" like Endo's on Sunday.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 10:14:59 pm »
Haha just knew it'd be one of the Manchester clubs first up with this, what a surprise.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 10:16:39 pm »
Kavanagh as well :D

His face in that video is actually hilarious. Just knows it.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 10:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:16:39 pm
Kavanagh as well :D

His face in that video is actually hilarious. Just knows it.

Wow really?  There was a 6 minute var intervention I think
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,128
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 10:35:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:14:59 pm
Haha just knew it'd be one of the Manchester clubs first up with this, what a surprise.

It really is Manchester's league isn't it? Obviously the cup but it's Premier League officials, they've got them all sewn up.

That's why you get the likes of Neville always backing up any decision against us (and trying to shut down the Spurs fallout) because they need to set a narrative and not let anyone question the blatant favouritism.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,543
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 10:36:43 pm »
But but but it's not corrupt, the refs are honest, letter of the law :lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 10:37:28 pm »
The fact its Kavanagh would only be relevant if they sent him to the monitor and he decided not to give it, he didnt give it in real time on Sunday and he didnt tonight.

They didnt send him to the monitor, I assume because from that clip with the French commentary it looks like the player Varane is blocking would have no opportunity to become involved in the goal (as they judge it from the dropping zone, I would assume theyre of the opinion that even if he hadnt been impeded he wouldnt have been able to get anywhere near where the ball was dropping, whereas Colwill would have done (even though I highly doubt hed have actually done anything to stop it hed have at least had the opportunity to do so).
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,218
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 10:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 10:31:33 pm
Wow really?  There was a 6 minute var intervention I think

It was for Casemiro offside because he was in between defenders and couldn't draw lines which they didn't do either in the end I don't think. They 'cleared' Varane quite quickly.

They can literally clear an even worse example than Endo days after it happens, because they know it is all 'subjective' and most will just gobble it up.

Yet the poor naïve souls on here (to put it so incredibly mildly) will bleat out their pouring hearts in defence of them no doubt.

An we wonder why we have such things like 13 years of tory rule in this country. One born every minute.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 10:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:37:28 pm
The fact its Kavanagh would only be relevant if they sent him to the monitor and he decided not to give it, he didnt give it in real time on Sunday and he didnt tonight.

They didnt send him to the monitor, I assume because from that clip with the French commentary it looks like the player Varane is blocking would have no opportunity to become involved in the goal (as they judge it from the dropping zone, I would assume theyre of the opinion that even if he hadnt been impeded he wouldnt have been able to get anywhere near where the ball was dropping, whereas Colwill would have done (even though I highly doubt hed have actually done anything to stop it hed have at least had the opportunity to do so).

Neither player would have got near it.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 10:39:49 pm
Neither player would have got near it.

Colwill could have got near where the ball was dropping though, Ive no doubt he wouldnt have been able to do anything about Van Dijk but the point is if it wasnt for Endo hed have had a clear run at it, the reason hed have done nothing about it is because hes up against one of the best defenders in the world.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,218
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 10:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:37:28 pm
The fact its Kavanagh would only be relevant if they sent him to the monitor and he decided not to give it, he didnt give it in real time on Sunday and he didnt tonight.

They didnt send him to the monitor, I assume because from that clip with the French commentary it looks like the player Varane is blocking would have no opportunity to become involved in the goal (as they judge it from the dropping zone, I would assume theyre of the opinion that even if he hadnt been impeded he wouldnt have been able to get anywhere near where the ball was dropping, whereas Colwill would have done (even though I highly doubt hed have actually done anything to stop it hed have at least had the opportunity to do so).

Honestly mate, it's painful to watch you and others try and justify everything they do, it really is.

Have a look back. That player Varane stops was running towards in a line that falls almost exactly where Casemiro touches the ball. Not near or past but an exact line to him.

He was also running not walking and had two hand shove him to the ground as Varane also does not stand in his own space but moves into his.

It is not subjective it is 100% worse than Endo and nothing was given.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 10:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:41:32 pm
Colwill could have got near where the ball was dropping though, Ive no doubt he wouldnt have been able to do anything about Van Dijk but the point is if it wasnt for Endo hed have had a clear run at it, the reason hed have done nothing about it is because hes up against one of the best defenders in the world.

Endo wasnt the issue with him not getting there the fact he didnt even try and just walked and ball watched is the issue with him not getting there. He made absolutely no effort to get past Endo
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 10:54:45 pm »
If youre one of those who has argued against there being a bias, nothing wrong with where refs come from, argue that all fans think their team is hard done by, etc, then I think the sensible thing is to see that and just.dont comment on the subject at all for a few weeks

For it to happen so soon, with that referee and that team, is absolutely sensational.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 10:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:48:28 pm
Honestly mate, it's painful to watch you and others try and justify everything they do, it really is.

Have a look back. That player Varane stops was running towards in a line that falls almost exactly where Casemiro touches the ball. Not near or past but an exact line to him.

He was also running not walking and had two hand shove him to the ground as Varane also does not stand in his own space but moves into his.

It is not subjective it is 100% worse than Endo and nothing was given.

Im not trying to justify everything they do, Ive said, probably now five times, that I dont think the VAR should be allowed to give that decision for offside, I think Kavanagh was dreadful of Sunday and should have booked Caicedo before that challenge on Gravenberch, I also think that should have been a red card but even if youre not of that opinion it should have at least been a yellow which would have meant hed been sent off anyway.

I just dont think that on Sunday the VAR deliberately looked to find a reason to disallow the goal and I dont think theyve deliberately ignored the same reason to allow Uniteds, others dont agree with that which is fine and as Ive said theyre not going to change their mind particularly when they have zero interest in reading the explanation given from people who know the application of the rules well.

People will see what they want to see, theyll mention the fact its the same ref but ignore the fact that the same ref didnt give it in real-time on Sunday either, he got sent to the monitor, he cannot give it after he doesnt give it initially unless the VAR send him to the monitor, so its totally redundant.

Its not a big deal, its just a difference of opinion.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:36 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 11:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:54:49 pm
Im not trying to justify everything they do, Ive said, probably now five times, that I dont think the VAR should be allowed to give that decision for offside, I think Kavanagh was dreadful of Sunday and should have booked Caicedo before that challenge on Gravenberch, I also think that should have been a red card but even if youre not of that opinion it should have at least been a yellow which would have meant hed been sent off anyway.

I just dont think that on Sunday the VAR deliberately looked to find a reason to disallow the goal and I dont think theyve deliberately ignored the same reason to allow Uniteds, others dont agree with that which is fine and as Ive said theyre not going to change their mind particularly when they have zero interest in reading the explanation given from people who know the application of the rules well.

Its not a big deal, its just a difference of opinion.

I changed my mind, lets have a good read of it

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39598148/the-var-review-why-virgil-van-dijk-carabao-cup-final-goal-liverpool-was-ruled-offside

Quote
This kind of blocking move goes on at free kicks all the time in the Premier League, but there are two key considerations: is the player offside, and if so, has he impacted an opponent from getting involved in the play? In the vast majority of cases if the blocking player is offside, they aren't stopping a player who has the chance to challenge for the ball -- so the VAR won't get involved. And, of course, in most cases a goal isn't scored so the VAR wouldn't have the remit to look at similar blocking from an offside position.

The law states: "if a player moving from, or standing in, an offside position is in the way of an opponent and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball, this is an offside offence if it impacts on the ability of the opponent to play or challenge for the ball."

When Robertson took the free kick, Endo was in an offside position. As the ball came into the area, Endo blocked Levi Colwill. The VAR has judged that Endo prevented the Chelsea defender from being able to run into the dropping zone and potentially make a challenge. It's the area that Colwill would expect to attack and there would have been a clear channel for him to run into.

Explain how that relates to one but not the other :D


Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,671
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 11:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:41:32 pm
Colwill could have got near where the ball was dropping though, I’ve no doubt he wouldn’t have been able to do anything about Van Dijk but the point is if it wasn’t for Endo he’d have had a clear run at it, the reason he’d have done nothing about it is because he’s up against one of the best defenders in the world.

Not for nothing..but you're making a right tit out of yerself over this...have a Horlicks and an early night would be my advice...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 11:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:02:50 pm
I changed my mind, lets have a good read of it

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39598148/the-var-review-why-virgil-van-dijk-carabao-cup-final-goal-liverpool-was-ruled-offside

Explain how that relates to one but not the other :D

Ive already explained mate, and lo and behold its the same explanation he has given on his Twitter.

Again, you dont have to agree with it. If you think its a bunch of Manchester refs looking for a reason to disallow it then fair enough Im not going to repeatedly argue the point.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,849
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 11:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:54:49 pm
Im not trying to justify everything they do, Ive said, probably now five times, that I dont think the VAR should be allowed to give that decision for offside, I think Kavanagh was dreadful of Sunday and should have booked Caicedo before that challenge on Gravenberch, I also think that should have been a red card but even if youre not of that opinion it should have at least been a yellow which would have meant hed been sent off anyway.

I just dont think that on Sunday the VAR deliberately looked to find a reason to disallow the goal and I dont think theyve deliberately ignored the same reason to allow Uniteds, others dont agree with that which is fine and as Ive said theyre not going to change their mind particularly when they have zero interest in reading the explanation given from people who know the application of the rules well.

People will see what they want to see, theyll mention the fact its the same ref but ignore the fact that the same ref didnt give it in real-time on Sunday either, he got sent to the monitor, he cannot give it after he doesnt give it initially unless the VAR send him to the monitor, so its totally redundant.

Its not a big deal, its just a difference of opinion.

But you see, you do. Once you start explaining away one decision, you have to explain them ALL away. You were literally throwing excerpts from the rule book at us this morning, and now you're just shrugging your shoulders, saying you can't explain them all? It either is, or it isn't. And that's the whole crux of this entire thread.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 11:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:08:22 pm
Ive already explained mate, and lo and behold its the same explanation he has given on his Twitter.

Again, you dont have to agree with it. If you think its a bunch of Manchester refs looking for a reason to disallow it then fair enough Im not going to repeatedly argue the point.

You really have backed the wrong horse, hes just a PGMOL apologist

Quote
As explained on Sunday, blocking is only an offside offence if it stops a player who can challenge.

Raphael Varane isn't blocking a player who could get involved.

When said player is about two yards from the eventual scorer and is literally running in a line to the zone that he scores from. If it had been disallowed tonight hed be on Twitter saying it was disallowed for the same reason VVDs was :D
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 11:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:09:42 pm
But you see, you do. Once you start explaining away one decision, you have to explain them ALL away. You were literally throwing excerpts from the rule book at us this morning, and now you're just shrugging your shoulders, saying you can't explain them all? It either is, or it isn't. And that's the whole crux of this entire thread.

So because I have provided an explanation for one decision that means I have to be able to explain every single one they make? Thats a mad view surely?

All I can do is look at the rules and see if I agree with the interprrrerion of it, theres some pretty decent stuff around from people that know more than I do to help with that which I read before coming on this thread as when I left the ground on Sunday the only reason I had for why that decision was given was that it was Endo who was offside, and thats because someone text me to tell me that.

I said this morning that the Odegaard one, for example, I have no idea why it wasnt given, I also said that Johnson had said in an article that in his view it was the VAR looking for a reason not to give it, the post is there, I think I said it twice.



Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 11:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:16:12 pm
You really have backed the wrong horse, hes just a PGMOL apologist

The below is a direct quote from him on the Odegaard handball, surely if he was a PGMOL apologist hed have just gone with Nevilles narrative that he was falling to the ground?

 VAR review: This seems to be the VAR trying to find justification not to give a penalty, rather than acting on what's clear from the replays.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,213
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:16:12 pm
You really have backed the wrong horse, hes just a PGMOL apologist

When said player is about two yards from the eventual scorer and is literally running in a line to the zone that he scores from. If it had been disallowed tonight hed be on Twitter saying it was disallowed for the same reason VVDs was :D

But he can challenge? I don't think he would have got there (same as Colwill) but he could potentially challenge Casemiro.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 11:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:20:10 pm
The below is a direct quote from him on the Odegaard handball, surely if he was a PGMOL apologist hed have just gone with Nevilles narrative that he was falling to the ground?

 VAR review: This seems to be the VAR trying to find justification not to give a penalty, rather than acting on what's clear from the replays.

Hows about address the player couldnt challenge nonsense he spouted tonight (which you said you agreed with)?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29] 30   Go Up
« previous next »
 