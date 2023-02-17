I think people are using the term subjectivity to excuse bias.
We have routinely seen decisions against LFC players that are almost non existent against other teams in other games. So yeah, people can technically argue that Endo was indeed offside, but how often have we seen a decision like that and when will we see it again? It's all very well to say that "subjectively" it's the right call, if a marginal one; but again we come back to the issue of consistency.
A single referee seemingly can't even be consistent in their own approach to the game - often even in the same match. A decision they give in one match, they won't give in another; or even to one team and not the other in a single game. So yeah, I can see how the subjectivity argument plays in.
But as I see it, if referees are going to be consistent about one thing, it's going to be the number of outright baffling decisions against Liverpool. If people want to ignore Tomkins, that's up to them. For myself, I see a trend. No other big club gets this level of treatment. It does happen with other clubs, but the way we are reffed is ludicrous.
The fact Tierney stands out in game where we feel he actually reffed us fairly speaks volumes. If we were officiated like that every week, there wouldn't even be an issue.