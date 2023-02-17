« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Offline rob1966

  Posts: 45,533
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,533
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 10:23:13 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:54:20 am
No Tomkins work shows there is a clear bias against Liverpool from certain referees. It shows even more clearly there is bias against Salah for instance.

When you are an organisation and the data is that clear.Then quite simply you have a duty to investigate and correct that issue.

I mean the data for Salah is incredible he is an absolute outlier in terms of the amount of free kicks he gets.

Instead of investigating and putting things right the PGMOL just closes ranks and things get worse. It is not surprising all that has happened is that the old referees who didn't give Liverpool decisions have now been promoted and run the organisation.

Look at the likes of Webb, Riley, Atkinson and Moss who basically run PGMOL. Four white middle aged northern men who have all had run ins with Liverpool.

Then look who gets recruited as the top referees in this Country white Northern men. I mean why isn't there different ethnicities, different sexes or incredibly a referee from London.

The reason for me is that if you just promote the old guard then they just recruit people like themselves.

When you read the MacPherson report did it show the fallability of policing. Or did it show that if you allow a closed shop of officers to run things then you get an organisation that closes ranks and never changes. You end up with institutionalised racism.

That is what you have with the PGMOL. Institutionalised bias. The people with grudges against Liverpool are now running the show.

What happened to diversity and inclusion. Look at the names I mentioned Riley, Atkinson, Moss and Webb. Three middle aged white men from Leeds and one from Sheffield.

Then look at where the current referees come from. It is a closed shop and jobs for the boys. That is where the corruption comes in.

The corruption is closing ranks when questioned. Above all the corruption is Tierney who clearly has an issue with Klopp doing almost a third of our games. It is season in season out Liverpool getting fewer different referees than anyone else.

It is the Referees who give us the least decisions getting the most games.

PGMOL simply isn't fit for purpose yet you still want to defend and blame the fans who point it out.

Great post Al
Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 796
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 10:53:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:25 am
I was arguing with my 15 yr old, me and the younger lad where going mad, shouting there was fuck all in it and he was saying "by the letter of the law its right". He was correct, but ike you say, its anti football.

It reminded me of the Spurs game when there was about 5,000 on the Kop, where Bobby scored the late winner and they tried like mad to find something to disallow the goal for, or the Manc v Villa FA Cup game, where they had 3 goes to disallow it, eventually finding a block on Cavani. It's why I keep saying I want VAR ran like Rugby League, if the onfields are happy, the try is given, the Video Referee doesn't get to review the whole set of 6.

I don't think it really matters which way you want to go. We're either being refereed incorrectly compared to everyone else, to our detriment, or we're one of very few clubs being refereed correctly compared to everyone else, to our detriment. The end result is the same. Which is why these ref watches and Dale Johnsons and Dermot Gallaghers and whoever else are all so pointless. Just looking at an individual decision in a vacuum.

Its like Nunez getting booked the other week for throwing his hands up. Its very easy to push someone into a corner with 'Well thats a booking by the letter of the law, so you're complaing about the right decision?'. Fine, but then Odegaard would have been sent off in every game with us this season. I think it was Mac who got booked for brandishing a fake card in the first game of the season, because they were cracking down on that sort of thing. 'Well thats a booking by the letter of the law, so you're complaing about the right decision?'. Fine, but then just off the top of my head the Spurs lad should have been sent off for the first Jota 'foul' when he was doing it.

And thats where we come with the Endo offside. People can sit there and justify it being disallowed, some people can even go 'Oh there was another team who also had a goal disallowed for some very vaguely similar' but the frustration is that teams/players are time and time again getting away with things that we're being penalised for. We've had more red cards than anyone this season, and not a single one of them deserved. It actually baffles me that people think we're being refereed fairly.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 10:57:06 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:40:51 am
All that because I said I can't be arsed reading his shite? :D I'm not having a go at him, I just think he's pretty pointless as a reference point. He seems to have carved this reputation as the gospel of VAR decisions, when he just pretty much rabbits the same sort of guff we get from the likes of Dermot Gallagher and Mike Dean. I'm not going to take anyone seriously who thinks Curtis Jones was a justified red card and then every potential leg breaker since isn't. And its practically a weekly dance with him and the 'Ref Watch' twats tying themselves in knots about height of challenge, slips, not slips, slipping on the ball etc. Curtis Jones was unlucky that his foot slipped on the ball....red. Caicedo slipped (he didnt).....not red.

I wouldnt mind if you were having a go at him, I dont know him personally (although Im not really sure how saying you dont want read his shite isnt having a go at him but anyway).

My point is that people continually want to have a conversation about this stuff and only absorb and listen to the view points that backup their narrative, in your case youve asked a couple of questions that he directly answers, but you dont want to read it.

As Ive said a few times, I didnt like the decision either, I just dont think it was the wrong decision by the letter of the law, and thats evidenced by the fact that the letter of the law literally describes it as an offence.

As Ive said before its a bit of a pointless conversation because whenever you get into the realms of conspiracy stuff people tend to only want to listen to what backs up their point and ignore anyone saying anything different.

and again, in response to your post above Johnson states that the Odegaard handball was the wrong decision and goes as far as to say that the VAR was looking for a reason not to give it so its a bad example to use.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 45,533
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 11:04:06 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:53:34 am
I don't think it really matters which way you want to go. We're either being refereed incorrectly compared to everyone else, to our detriment, or we're one of very few clubs being refereed correctly compared to everyone else, to our detriment. The end result is the same. Which is why these ref watches and Dale Johnsons and Dermot Gallaghers and whoever else are all so pointless. Just looking at an individual decision in a vacuum.

Its like Nunez getting booked the other week for throwing his hands up. Its very easy to push someone into a corner with 'Well thats a booking by the letter of the law, so you're complaing about the right decision?'. Fine, but then Odegaard would have been sent off in every game with us this season. I think it was Mac who got booked for brandishing a fake card in the first game of the season, because they were cracking down on that sort of thing. 'Well thats a booking by the letter of the law, so you're complaing about the right decision?'. Fine, but then just off the top of my head the Spurs lad should have been sent off for the first Jota 'foul' when he was doing it.

And thats where we come with the Endo offside. People can sit there and justify it being disallowed, some people can even go 'Oh there was another team who also had a goal disallowed for some very vaguely similar' but the frustration is that teams/players are time and time again getting away with things that we're being penalised for. We've had more red cards than anyone this season, and not a single one of them deserved. It actually baffles me that people think we're being refereed fairly.



My counter arguement to him was that no-one else will get pulled for the same offence - we are 100% reffed different or other clubs of a similar stature (and City)
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,664
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 02:44:30 pm
I'd honestly rather just stare out of the window for ten minutes than read his shite.

Yep...absolute c*ntpuppet
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,829
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 11:16:29 am »
I think people are using the term subjectivity to excuse bias.

We have routinely seen decisions against LFC players that are almost non existent against other teams in other games. So yeah, people can technically argue that Endo was indeed offside, but how often have we seen a decision like that and when will we see it again? It's all very well to say that "subjectively" it's the right call, if a marginal one; but again we come back to the issue of consistency.

A single referee seemingly can't even be consistent in their own approach to the game - often even in the same match. A decision they give in one match, they won't give in another; or even to one team and not the other in a single game. So yeah, I can see how the subjectivity argument plays in.

But as I see it, if referees are going to be consistent about one thing, it's going to be the number of outright baffling decisions against Liverpool. If people want to ignore Tomkins, that's up to them. For myself, I see a trend. No other big club gets this level of treatment. It does happen with other clubs, but the way we are reffed is ludicrous.

The fact Tierney stands out in game where we feel he actually reffed us fairly speaks volumes. If we were officiated like that every week, there wouldn't even be an issue.
Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,159
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 11:18:32 am »
The stats are so damning I dont know how you can argue against them.
Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 11:38:57 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:31:32 pm
the mental gymnastics here is fascinating

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest?utm_source=twitter&s=r

just sharing this here if you guys think that we are officiated fairly.

That is just the fouls called. no idea what it relates to points or xg or whatever. Maybe thats another story as we tend to be pretty productive wise when it comes to set pieces. case in point just happened in our last match. Maybe subconsciously refs tend to think better not give a  freekick to liverpool here as it may result in "something"

the mass media tends to go quiet when it comes to these damning data as they cant answer it and prefer to scrape the bottom of the barrel as an uneducated masses spouting LiVARpool hur hur hur is easier to manipulate than the hard data.

Nah data means nothing Fitzy says we are foolish and need to grow up and its just plain human errors.

Imagine being a Liverpool fan and defending the likes of Kavanagh and Tierney :duh even Klopp couldn't control himself aginst Tierney bias
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 11:47:37 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:18:32 am
The stats are so damning I dont know how you can argue against them.

FAKE NEEEEWWWS INNIT.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:16:29 am
I think people are using the term subjectivity to excuse bias.

We have routinely seen decisions against LFC players that are almost non existent against other teams in other games. So yeah, people can technically argue that Endo was indeed offside, but how often have we seen a decision like that and when will we see it again? It's all very well to say that "subjectively" it's the right call, if a marginal one; but again we come back to the issue of consistency.

A single referee seemingly can't even be consistent in their own approach to the game - often even in the same match. A decision they give in one match, they won't give in another; or even to one team and not the other in a single game. So yeah, I can see how the subjectivity argument plays in.

But as I see it, if referees are going to be consistent about one thing, it's going to be the number of outright baffling decisions against Liverpool. If people want to ignore Tomkins, that's up to them. For myself, I see a trend. No other big club gets this level of treatment. It does happen with other clubs, but the way we are reffed is ludicrous.

The fact Tierney stands out in game where we feel he actually reffed us fairly speaks volumes. If we were officiated like that every week, there wouldn't even be an issue.

The term subjectivity is used because that is what the decision was, Endo was offside, the subjective element is whether he was impeding Colwill although its fairly clear he was as hes blocking him. If an offside is objective then the VAR will give it, if its subjective the referee is sent to the monitor. Nobody is using that terminology to excuse anything, its just what the decision relates to.

The reason you rarely see that decision is because quite often the player stood in an offside position wont be impeding a defender from being able to make a challenge for the ball, even when he is, the line will often drop when the ball is kicked playing him on, its a reasonably rare occurrence but there are examples of it which Ive mentioned before, including one for Matip in the same fixture in the same competition 2 years ago.

As I keep saying I dont want to see VAR getting involved for decisions like that, anyone in the ground had no idea who was supposedly offside let alone whether it was the right call or not, its totally ruining the game but it is the correct decision as per the letter of the law and the remit of the VAR so if you want to stop it from happening then one or both of those things has to change.
Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,745
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 12:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:56:04 am
The term subjectivity is used because that is what the decision was, Endo was offside, the subjective element is whether he was impeding Colwill although its fairly clear he was as hes blocking him. If an offside is objective then the VAR will give it, if its subjective the referee is sent to the monitor. Nobody is using that terminology to excuse anything, its just what the decision relates to.

The reason you rarely see that decision is because quite often the player stood in an offside position wont be impeding a defender from being able to make a challenge for the ball, even when he is, the line will often drop when the ball is kicked playing him on, its a reasonably rare occurrence but there are examples of it which Ive mentioned before, including one for Matip in the same fixture in the same competition 2 years ago.

As I keep saying I dont want to see VAR getting involved for decisions like that, anyone in the ground had no idea who was supposedly offside let alone whether it was the right call or not, its totally ruining the game but it is the correct decision as per the letter of the law and the remit of the VAR so if you want to stop it from happening then one or both of those things has to change.

Surely if it's 'subjective' then it isn't 'clear and obvious' and shouldn't be changed?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 12:05:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:02:11 pm
Surely if it's 'subjective' then it isn't 'clear and obvious' and shouldn't be changed?



Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:02:11 pm
Surely if it's 'subjective' then it isn't 'clear and obvious' and shouldn't be changed?

It doesnt need to be for offside, the clear and obvious only applies to red cards and penalties (although any decision other than one where you can draw a line and say which side of it a player is on will be subjective no matter how obvious the mistake appears to be).

Again, I do not think that decisions like this should be given after the fact - if the referee/lino spots it then fine, if not, it shouldnt be in the VAR remit to change it, but it is.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 12:10:08 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:02:11 pm
Surely if it's 'subjective' then it isn't 'clear and obvious' and shouldn't be changed?
It's a tricky one though as neither match official could give it in isolation.  The assistant referee would have known Endo was offside but not if him being so had any meaningful impact.  The referee might have known Endo impeded Colwill but I'm very sceptical about that as there's so much going on at every set-piece.

In the good old days the two officials would have had a bit of a chat on the touchline, combined their knowledge and made a decision.  Now they just kick everything upstairs to the pedants operating as VARs.

Also, I'm not sure if the "clear and obvious" loophole applies to offsides.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,154
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm »
If you want to see corruption then a good example is Lee Mason another greater Manchester referee.

He was a shit referee who had a clear bias against Liverpool.

The stats are telling percentage of wins with Mason as referee.

City 79%
United 65%
Liverpool 45%
 At a time when we were winning the fair play year in year out he sent off 2 opposition players but 3 Liverpool players in those games.

Mason though was one of the boy. When he could no longer keep up with the game. They created a new role for him permanent VAR.

It didn't go well though. A series of high profile fuck ups culminated in him forgetting to draw the lines in an Arsenal game when Norgaard was clearly offside.

That decision swung the tittle race in City's favour. It was so bad that Webb apologised and Mason left immediately by mutual consent.

PGMOL published a statement on the 17th of February 2023 that Mason had left the organisation by mutual consent.

So what is Mason shit ref and shitter VAR doing now. That's an easy one less than 6 months after leaving in disgrace he was appointed as a Coach by PGMOL.

That is where the corruption comes in jobs for the boys. Or you could say jobs for the northern referees who give Liverpool nothing.

Martin Atkinson is another example after Gerrard called him out in his book he went from statistically average to a huge outlier.
In his last 30 games he gave us 1 big decision. That included none at Anfield and no penalties. Including one of the most blatant I have ever seen Keita against Leicester.

What effect did  ex Yorkshire copper Atkinson not giving decisions have. Remarkably he was given 7  Liverpool games in a season.

The only refs to get that many Liverpool games is Tierney after his run in with Klopp.

Guess what he does now, you guessed it he is a coach for PGMOL.

Any other referees who have altered the course of a title race in City's favour.

Well there was the armpit handball for City against Wolves. Ref Select group Director Jon Moss VAR who should have ruled it out Insights Coach Andre Marriner.


The PGMOL is corrupt because they reward failure and promote from within. Don't rock the boat, protect your mate's and the organisation and you will be rewarded.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,745
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 12:23:09 pm »
Lee Mason was the referee when we played Stoke a few years back. Think we lost 1-0 and he gave us nothing. Laughed at our supporters as he left down the tunnel.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 12:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:20:10 pm

The PGMOL is corrupt because they reward failure and promote from within. Don't rock the boat, protect your mate's and the organisation and you will be rewarded.

I dont disagree with that paragraph at all.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 75,520
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 12:30:21 pm »
The craziest thing about football in this country seems to be the lack of any new referees. There seems to be a criminal shortage of new prospective officials and that doesn't help especially when then are so many poor performances, from the usual bunch of referees. That should be rectified by the footballing authorities.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,829
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 12:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:56:04 am
The term subjectivity is used because that is what the decision was, Endo was offside, the subjective element is whether he was impeding Colwill although its fairly clear he was as hes blocking him. If an offside is objective then the VAR will give it, if its subjective the referee is sent to the monitor. Nobody is using that terminology to excuse anything, its just what the decision relates to.

The reason you rarely see that decision is because quite often the player stood in an offside position wont be impeding a defender from being able to make a challenge for the ball, even when he is, the line will often drop when the ball is kicked playing him on, its a reasonably rare occurrence but there are examples of it which Ive mentioned before, including one for Matip in the same fixture in the same competition 2 years ago.

As I keep saying I dont want to see VAR getting involved for decisions like that, anyone in the ground had no idea who was supposedly offside let alone whether it was the right call or not, its totally ruining the game but it is the correct decision as per the letter of the law and the remit of the VAR so if you want to stop it from happening then one or both of those things has to change.

Sorry, but I disagree. We're in a game now where our player can be shoved into an offside position by the opposition player behind him - when it's clearly the player behind ours who is interfering in play. We can't win either way.

People are hiding behind semantics. They're straining tea leaves on this Endo offside now to actually justify it.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:30:59 pm
Sorry, but I disagree. We're in a game now where our player can be shoved into an offside position by the opposition player behind him - when it's clearly the player behind ours who is interfering in play. We can't win either way.

People are hiding behind semantics. They're straining tea leaves on this Endo offside now to actually justify it.

Which bit do you disagree with?

For reference, this is the relevant excerpt of the law:

 "if a player moving from, or standing in, an offside position is in the way of an opponent and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball, this is an offside offence if it impacts on the ability of the opponent to play or challenge for the ball."

Which bit of Endo standing directly in front of Colwill do you not agree fits the description of that offence?

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,154
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:45:50 pm
Which bit do you disagree with?

For reference, this is the relevant excerpt of the law:

 "if a player moving from, or standing in, an offside position is in the way of an opponent and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball, this is an offside offence if it impacts on the ability of the opponent to play or challenge for the ball."

Which bit of Endo standing directly in front of Colwill do you not agree fits the description of that offence?



You are missing the point though. Yes you can say it is technically the correct decision.

The point is precedent. It is clear that the VAR is not there to re-referee games. He is there for clear and obvious errors.

Technically you could disallow 99% of set piece goals because if you look hard enough you can always find an infringement. I mean if you look at the stills Chilwell is grabbing Virg and Virg has hold off Colwills shirt.

So even if Endo was onside then by the letter of the law you could disallow it for a foul by Virg or you could  give it as a penalty.

None of the decisions would be correct though because that is not what VAR is for 99% of the time that goes down as normal contact.

That is two consecutive League Cup finals in which we have had a goal chalked off.

The first one was by our friend Darren England on VAR. The fella who freeze framed the Jones tackle and failed to award the Diaz goal.

We must just be desperately unlucky when we have certain officials.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,858
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 01:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:20:10 pm
If you want to see corruption then a good example is Lee Mason another greater Manchester referee......

Mason though was one of the boys. When he could no longer keep up with the game. They created a new role for him permanent VAR.

It didn't go well though. A series of high profile fuck ups culminated in him forgetting to draw the lines in an Arsenal game when Norgaard was clearly offside.

That decision swung the tittle race in City's favour. It was so bad that Webb apologised.....

PGMOL published a statement on the 17th of February 2023 that Mason had left the organisation by mutual consent....

That is where the corruption comes in jobs for the boys.....

The PGMOL is corrupt because they reward failure and promote from within. Don't rock the boat, protect your mate's and the organisation and you will be rewarded.


I've edited out bits of your post Al to get rid of superfluous stuff and repetition, but I'm pretty sure I haven't changed the meaning one iota. (If you think I have, tell me).

You're arguing here that PGMOL is corrupt and that Lee Mason - "one of the boys" - was a key part of that corruption. Indeed he got rewarded for his corruption.

So my question would be, why was he sacked by PGMOL after committing a bad error?

Surely he would be rewarded again?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 02:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:59:11 pm
I've edited out bits of your post Al to get rid of superfluous stuff and repetition, but I'm pretty sure I haven't changed the meaning one iota. (If you think I have, tell me).

You're arguing here that PGMOL is corrupt and that Lee Mason - "one of the boys" - was a key part of that corruption. Indeed he got rewarded for his corruption.

So my question would be, why was he sacked by PGMOL after committing a bad error?

Surely he would be rewarded again?

Can't be serious surely.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,858
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 02:05:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:01:12 pm
Can't be serious surely.

I agree, it's weird. But I'm merely following Al's logic.

In his post about Mason he says "The PGMOL is corrupt because they reward failure and promote from within. Don't rock the boat, protect your mate's and the organisation and you will be rewarded.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 02:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:53:34 pm
You are missing the point though. Yes you can say it is technically the correct decision.

The point is precedent. It is clear that the VAR is not there to re-referee games. He is there for clear and obvious errors.

Technically you could disallow 99% of set piece goals because if you look hard enough you can always find an infringement. I mean if you look at the stills Chilwell is grabbing Virg and Virg has hold off Colwills shirt.

So even if Endo was onside then by the letter of the law you could disallow it for a foul by Virg or you could  give it as a penalty.

None of the decisions would be correct though because that is not what VAR is for 99% of the time that goes down as normal contact.

That is two consecutive League Cup finals in which we have had a goal chalked off.

The first one was by our friend Darren England on VAR. The fella who freeze framed the Jones tackle and failed to award the Diaz goal.

We must just be desperately unlucky when we have certain officials.

Im not missing the point at all, I have asked which part of what Id said the person disagreed with.

Its two consecutive league cup finals weve had a goal disallowed equalling two in total, Chelsea have had more than that disallowed in the same matches.

Were going round in circles here but if you want precedent Ive previously listed examples of goals being disallowed in other matches for the same offence.

None of those incidences you mentioned would be picked up by VAR as theyre not going to constitute a clear and obvious error, that criteria doesnt exist for subjective offside, hence why it was given. Should it exist for subjective offsides? Id say yes, absolutely, but it doesnt, hence the decision.

VAR may not be there to re-referee matches but that is what it is doing at times and that is because you will never get a unanimous view on what does and does not constitute re-refereeing - if you think that is only happening to us then I dont know what else to say on it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:05:06 pm
I agree, it's weird. But I'm merely following Al's logic.

In his post about Mason he says "The PGMOL is corrupt because they reward failure and promote from within. Don't rock the boat, protect your mate's and the organisation and you will be rewarded.

It is an old boys club though isn't it, we've given them way too much power and way too much rule interpretation.
