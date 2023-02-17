If you want to see corruption then a good example is Lee Mason another greater Manchester referee.



He was a shit referee who had a clear bias against Liverpool.



The stats are telling percentage of wins with Mason as referee.



City 79%

United 65%

Liverpool 45%

At a time when we were winning the fair play year in year out he sent off 2 opposition players but 3 Liverpool players in those games.



Mason though was one of the boy. When he could no longer keep up with the game. They created a new role for him permanent VAR.



It didn't go well though. A series of high profile fuck ups culminated in him forgetting to draw the lines in an Arsenal game when Norgaard was clearly offside.



That decision swung the tittle race in City's favour. It was so bad that Webb apologised and Mason left immediately by mutual consent.



PGMOL published a statement on the 17th of February 2023 that Mason had left the organisation by mutual consent.



So what is Mason shit ref and shitter VAR doing now. That's an easy one less than 6 months after leaving in disgrace he was appointed as a Coach by PGMOL.



That is where the corruption comes in jobs for the boys. Or you could say jobs for the northern referees who give Liverpool nothing.



Martin Atkinson is another example after Gerrard called him out in his book he went from statistically average to a huge outlier.

In his last 30 games he gave us 1 big decision. That included none at Anfield and no penalties. Including one of the most blatant I have ever seen Keita against Leicester.



What effect did ex Yorkshire copper Atkinson not giving decisions have. Remarkably he was given 7 Liverpool games in a season.



The only refs to get that many Liverpool games is Tierney after his run in with Klopp.



Guess what he does now, you guessed it he is a coach for PGMOL.



Any other referees who have altered the course of a title race in City's favour.



Well there was the armpit handball for City against Wolves. Ref Select group Director Jon Moss VAR who should have ruled it out Insights Coach Andre Marriner.





The PGMOL is corrupt because they reward failure and promote from within. Don't rock the boat, protect your mate's and the organisation and you will be rewarded.



