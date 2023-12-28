There was a cracking view on ref watch and you see Endo glancing to check where Colwill was and then he does move to block him, unfortunately Endo was offside - should have asked Ibou to push a Chelsea defender towards goal to get him back onside, that's legal now............



That's the strongest argument I've seen for saying the ref got the decision right. But it's still not strong enough.The decision was diabolical. Yet another decision which had 'anti-football' written all over it. There wasn't a player on the pitch or anyone in the stadium who thought they'd seen a problem when the goal went in. In that sense it was VAR at its worst. John Brooks went on a fishing expedition until he found something he thought was vaguely 'wrong'. .If this happened every week - which it won't - then VAR ought to be spending at least 5 minutes after every set-piece goal to run through all the possible permutations until they decide - which they wouldn't - that not a single player had made an offence. There would be something like a 95 per cent fall in the number of set-piece goals.On the on-field referee still had a chance on Sunday of looking at the monitor and telling Brooks "what the fuck are you showing me this for?....Goal stands".But they areliteralists who have no feel for the game. And they clearly have a strong corporate loyalty which means they don't like to break ranks. These are the problems. Anyone like Flippers above who thinks the problem is that the referees are "Brexit types" and therefore want to punish Van Dijk and Mo Salah (but not Vincent Kompany and Riyadh Mahrez?) are just spreading unhelpful nonsense.