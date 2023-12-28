« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 48360 times)

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 01:38:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:31:17 am
According to footy stats, City are 8.38 fouls per match , Arsenal 9.69 and us 12.35 - Each club is around the 10.8 mark on being fouled, so no, its only us who foul more than are fouled.

Yeah but City have the Rodri exemption they purchased a few years back, so it skews the numbers a bit.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 01:49:25 pm »
For anyone who watches more footy than me, do you ever see the Caicedo ankle-breakers go unpunished in other games?

Or can we safely put it with the Endo offside in the huge bucket of decisions you will only ever see when Mancs are involved with Liverpool games?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 01:50:54 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 01:49:25 pm
For anyone who watches more footy than me, do you ever see the Caicedo ankle-breakers go unpunished in other games?

Or can we safely put it with the Endo offside in the huge bucket of decisions you will only ever see when Mancs are involved with Liverpool games?

He did the same against City when Chelsea drew with them recently and didn't get a red.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 02:31:32 pm »
the mental gymnastics here is fascinating

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest?utm_source=twitter&s=r

just sharing this here if you guys think that we are officiated fairly.

That is just the fouls called. no idea what it relates to points or xg or whatever. Maybe thats another story as we tend to be pretty productive wise when it comes to set pieces. case in point just happened in our last match. Maybe subconsciously refs tend to think better not give a  freekick to liverpool here as it may result in "something"

the mass media tends to go quiet when it comes to these damning data as they cant answer it and prefer to scrape the bottom of the barrel as an uneducated masses spouting LiVARpool hur hur hur is easier to manipulate than the hard data.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 02:36:06 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:31:32 pm
Maybe thats another story as we tend to be pretty productive wise when it comes to set pieces. case in point just happened in our last match. Maybe subconsciously refs tend to think better not give a  freekick to liverpool here as it may result in "something"

Really?

What happened to Tierny in the last Liverpool match he officiated? He made mistakes (he always does, he's a poor ref). But fortunately he made them in our favour this time. Unless, you think, he was subconsciously - or maybe even consciously - thinking "I need to give Liverpool something here in order to prolong my career so I can do more damage to them in the long term."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 02:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:23:55 pm
Give Dale Johnson's article a read, it touches on everything you mention - https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39598148/the-var-review-why-virgil-van-dijk-carabao-cup-final-goal-liverpool-was-ruled-offside

I'd honestly rather just stare out of the window for ten minutes than read his shite.

The letter of the law thing is all well and good. We seem to get it a lot. Play couldn't be stopped for the Diaz goal by the letter of the law, Curtis Jones was a red by the letter of the law, Konate was deservedly sent off by the letter of the law, Endo is offside by the letter of the law, VVD was sent off by the letter of the law, Odegaard wasn't a handball by the letter of the law, Nunez is rightly booked for dissent whenever he throws his arms in the air. Etc etc etc.

Its not just consistency. Its that whenever these harsh 'letter of the law' decisions get given, inevitably it seems we're on the end of it a lot more than anyone else. We dont see similar tackles to Jones given a red, we dont see similar tackles to Virg given a red, we dont see the multitudes of players showing dissent getting booked, and we wont see a lot of similar goals to ours at the weekend disallowed for whatever reason it is they found.

And before any of the usual guys jump in...genuinely don't give a shit what other fanbases think. I can only speak as a Liverpool fan and what I witness against us consistently that doesn't go against others.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 02:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:23:55 pm
Give Dale Johnson's article a read, it touches on everything you mention - https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39598148/the-var-review-why-virgil-van-dijk-carabao-cup-final-goal-liverpool-was-ruled-offside


Dale Johnson knows and understand VAR. He doesn't endorse it. He doesn't defend it. He just understands the laws of the game.

Every week rival fans (of all persuasions) accuse him of bias or being a PGMOL patsy.

It's laughable really. Grown men acting like children because their team didn't get their way. I feel sorry for him as he's a very diligent journalist in a sea of bad blokes being pretty grim to him.

As for the offside on Sunday. If anybody is suggesting it was chalked off because of corruption is just a child. Honestly, it's probably offside. Even if you think it was ok, that is just an interpretation rather than some shady notion of corruption.

« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 02:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:36:06 pm
Really?

What happened to Tierny in the last Liverpool match he officiated? He made mistakes (he always does, he's a poor ref). But fortunately he made them in our favour this time. Unless, you think, he was subconsciously - or maybe even consciously - thinking "I need to give Liverpool something here in order to prolong my career so I can do more damage to them in the long term."

Nah, he consciously thinks "I might dislike Liverpool and that German fella, but I need to be impartial here to prolong my career". 

And a lot of the time he manages it, and makes mistakes both ways because he's a bad ref.

But too often in the heat of the moment he does what any Manc would do against Liverpool, and make horrendous decisions that wouldn't happen against other sides.  It's why you can make an amazing compilation of Tierney vs Liverpool that you can't make with any other side, and also why Klopp has such an issue with him.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 03:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:55:21 pm
Dale Johnson knows and understand VAR. He doesn't endorse it. He doesn't defend it. He just understands the laws of the game.

Every week rival fans (of all persuasions) accuse him of bias or being a PGMOL patsy.

It's laughable really. Grown men acting like children because their team didn't get their way. I feel sorry for him as he's a very diligent journalist in a sea of bad blokes being pretty grim to him.

As for the offside on Sunday. If anybody is suggesting it was chalked off because of corruption is just a child. Honestly, it's probably offside. Even if you think it was ok, that is just an interpretation rather than some shady notion of corruption.



Games are officiated by precedent though. At almost every wide free kick teams always start with a player in an offside position. Unless the player makes an attempt to go for the ball then he is deemed not to be active. Endo doesn't move. He doesn't stop Colwill from challenging VVD who is long gone.

Players quite simply don't get flagged for offside if they stand still.

Compare that goal to the Fernandes goal in the Manchester Derby when Rashford actually ran after the ball and shielded it for Fernandes.

Kavanagh was horrific from the first minute. He failed to book either Colwill or Caicedo for dangerous challenges in the first 5 minutes.

Caicedo then went on to injure both Endo and Gravenberch. Caicedo was a one man wrecking ball but Kavanagh gave only three fouls against him in the entire game. Despite him stamping on both Endo and Gravenberch with the latter not even deemed worthy of a foul.

Chelsea kicked fucking lumps out of Liverpool players for two hours yet the first Chelsea player booked for a foul was Palmer in the last minute of extra time.

Kavanagh booked 5 Liverpool players but somehow never dealt with Caicedo despite Grav ending up on a stretcher and Endo on crutches.

The manc prick did everything he could to stop us winning that game.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:36:06 pm
Really?

What happened to Tierny in the last Liverpool match he officiated? He made mistakes (he always does, he's a poor ref). But fortunately he made them in our favour this time. Unless, you think, he was subconsciously - or maybe even consciously - thinking "I need to give Liverpool something here in order to prolong my career so I can do more damage to them in the long term."

If Tierney is so poor then why will Saturday be his 51st Liverpool game as either Ref or VAR.

Strangely the frequency of his appointments for Liverpool games has increased massively since he took a dislike to Klopp.

A record 7 times he referred us last season. The weekend will be his 8th game this season 4 as ref and 4 as VAR.

At this rate we will have to give him a testimonial.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 04:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:17:55 pm
If Tierney is so poor then why will Saturday be his 51st Liverpool game as either Ref or VAR.

I've implicitly answered this many times.

We suffer from systematic ineptitude when it comes to officiating the national game. VAR has exposed it like never before and - because it involves even more officials - has actually succeeded in multiplying it too. Tierney doesn't stand out. They're pretty much all shite and don;t really understand the game they're refereeing. (They're great on the laws though.  ::))
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 04:31:16 pm »
It's so odd to me that Premier League referees are institutionally terrible when English cricket umpires are widely regarded as the best in the world. It seems PGMOL hires on criteria other than competency.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:24:36 pm
I've implicitly answered this many times.

We suffer from systematic ineptitude when it comes to officiating the national game. VAR has exposed it like never before and - because it involves even more officials - has actually succeeded in multiplying it too. Tierney doesn't stand out. They're pretty much all shite and don;t really understand the game they're refereeing. (They're great on the laws though.  ::))

Does the ineptitude extend to Tierney being continually selected for Liverpool games even though he has a clear issue with Klopp.

I mean out of 27 League games he will have done 8 of them. That is an incredible ratio.

As an aside how many City games has Hooper refereed since he failed to play on against Spurs.

I will give you a clue it rhymes with scone.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 04:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 04:31:16 pm
It's so odd to me that Premier League referees are institutionally terrible when English cricket umpires are widely regarded as the best in the world. It seems PGMOL hires on criteria other than competency.

If you have a post code beggining with M your in.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm
Does the ineptitude extend to Tierney being continually selected for Liverpool games even though he has a clear issue with Klopp.

I mean out of 27 League games he will have done 8 of them. That is an incredible ratio.

As an aside how many City games has Hooper refereed since he failed to play on against Spurs.

I will give you a clue it rhymes with scone.

How are you pronouncing that?
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 04:56:25 pm »
Just because you're paranoid, it doesn't mean there isn't an invisible snake trying to bite your neck.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 05:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm

As an aside how many City games has Hooper refereed since he failed to play on against Spurs.

I will give you a clue it rhymes with scone.

That sounds impressive. Except Hooper has only refereed 8 Premier league games since.

Two very straightforward questions.

1) Are you saying Hooper will not be permitted to referee another Man City game this season (or ever)?

2) If the answer to that question is "yes", can you explain why? If it's "no", can you also explain why.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 05:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:07:48 pm
That sounds impressive. Except Hooper has only refereed 8 Premier league games since.

Two very straightforward questions.

1) Are you saying Hooper will not be permitted to referee another Man City game this season (or ever)?

2) If the answer to that question is "yes", can you explain why? If it's "no", can you also explain why.



I think it is very sensible if a referee has a shocker to keep him away from refereeing that team for a while.

Let the situation blow over and stop the referee from being under pressure.

The issue is why Tierneys gets more Liverpool games the more he pisses Klopp off. Tierney has done 25% more Liverpool games than any other Ref.

It's not just Tierney though. From Tomkins the fewer decisions you give Liverpool the more Liverpool games you get

Number of games done by clubs least-generous refs since 2015:

Liverpool 114

Chelsea 42

Spurs 38

Man United 36

Leicester 36

Man City 13


Look at the comparison with City.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 07:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 02:44:30 pm
I'd honestly rather just stare out of the window for ten minutes than read his shite.

The letter of the law thing is all well and good. We seem to get it a lot. Play couldn't be stopped for the Diaz goal by the letter of the law, Curtis Jones was a red by the letter of the law, Konate was deservedly sent off by the letter of the law, Endo is offside by the letter of the law, VVD was sent off by the letter of the law, Odegaard wasn't a handball by the letter of the law, Nunez is rightly booked for dissent whenever he throws his arms in the air. Etc etc etc.

Its not just consistency. Its that whenever these harsh 'letter of the law' decisions get given, inevitably it seems we're on the end of it a lot more than anyone else. We dont see similar tackles to Jones given a red, we dont see similar tackles to Virg given a red, we dont see the multitudes of players showing dissent getting booked, and we wont see a lot of similar goals to ours at the weekend disallowed for whatever reason it is they found.

And before any of the usual guys jump in...genuinely don't give a shit what other fanbases think. I can only speak as a Liverpool fan and what I witness against us consistently that doesn't go against others.

Okay mate but what is he supposed to do? Hes explained what the law is, how it was applied and why it was the correct decision, whether you want to hear that or not, it isnt shite Id also add that on the Odegaard handball Johnson said it should have been a penalty and that the VAR was trying to find a reason not to give it. As Ive said twice now, in that article he gives two other examples of similar decisions resulting in the same outcome, so it isnt that the letter of the law only applies to us.

As Ive said before I totally get why people dont like that it was disallowed, I dont either and I dont think VAR should be disallowing goals for that reason but lets be annoyed at the right people, it isnt the bloke in the VAR hub correctly applying the laws, its the fact theyve been given the remit to in the first place.

I realise Im probably screaming into the void here as anyone who wants to believe the goal was disallowed because it was a Liverpool player that scored it is going to have that opinion anyway irrespective of the actual evidence to the contrary.



Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 08:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:23:53 pm
Okay mate but what is he supposed to do? Hes explained what the law is, how it was applied and why it was the correct decision, whether you want to hear that or not, it isnt shite Id also add that on the Odegaard handball Johnson said it should have been a penalty and that the VAR was trying to find a reason not to give it. As Ive said twice now, in that article he gives two other examples of similar decisions resulting in the same outcome, so it isnt that the letter of the law only applies to us.

As Ive said before I totally get why people dont like that it was disallowed, I dont either and I dont think VAR should be disallowing goals for that reason but lets be annoyed at the right people, it isnt the bloke in the VAR hub correctly applying the laws, its the fact theyve been given the remit to in the first place.

I realise Im probably screaming into the void here as anyone who wants to believe the goal was disallowed because it was a Liverpool player that scored it is going to have that opinion anyway irrespective of the actual evidence to the contrary.





Except VAR didn't disallow that goal on Sunday, Kavanagh did.
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 08:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 08:16:40 pm
Except VAR didn't disallow that goal on Sunday, Kavanagh did.

The VAR looked at it again and told the referee to go to the monitor to look at the video which resulted in the referee disallowing the goals. It wasnt disallowed in real time, it was disallowed following a VAR review, yes youre correct that it was technically the referee which disallowed the goal not the VAR but it would have stood if VAR wasnt a thing - as Im sure youre well aware if a referee is sent to review a decision it is almost always overturned.

The only decisions which VAR are actually allowed to change are offsides which dont have the subjective element to them.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 08:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 08:16:40 pm
Except VAR didn't disallow that goal on Sunday, Kavanagh did.
VAR was central to the decision. They asked the ref to go the screen and judged Endo to be offside. Without VAR the goal is given, obviously.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 09:00:16 pm »

Amazing how many forgot how ridiculous it was before VAR.
At least now VAR helps expose their bias.
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:29:28 pm
VAR was central to the decision. They asked the ref to go the screen and judged Endo to be offside. Without VAR the goal is given, obviously.

Technically it was the correct decision, watched it back before and Endo does intentionally block the run from an offside position, so VAR actually performed its job. The issue I think most of us have is that the VAR official went looking for something to disallow the goal for, yet every game we see constant fouling in the box and it's very vary rare we see a goal disallowed or a penalty awarded. ( I hate VAR being used this way btw, I want it done like Rugby where the ref asks for a review if they've seen something, if they don't the try is given, Kavanagh and his lineos all didn't see the incident or did but didn't think it was a foul, so the goal would have stood under the Rugby way)
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
Technically it was the correct decision, watched it back before and Endo does intentionally block the run from an offside position, so VAR actually performed its job. The issue I think most of us have is that the VAR official went looking for something to disallow the goal for, yet every game we see constant fouling in the box and it's very vary rare we see a goal disallowed or a penalty awarded. ( I hate VAR being used this way btw, I want it done like Rugby where the ref asks for a review if they've seen something, if they don't the try is given, Kavanagh and his lineos all didn't see the incident or did but didn't think it was a foul, so the goal would have stood under the Rugby way)

VAR or no VAR or how it used will not change anything. The only solution is foreign referees.
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:05:28 am
Don't disagree with the wider point, it's interesting they admitted the Odegaard handball was the wrong decision.

That is because there's no rule for handballs after you have "slipped", if there were, every c*nt would be slipping all over the shop.
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm
VAR or no VAR or how it used will not change anything. The only solution is foreign referees.

Oh yeah, I'm always saying keep VAR and fuck the referees off. I still believe we have enough current and recently retired lower league/non league players, in both the mens and womens games, to get a quality pool of referees, pay them well, couple of million a season, the money is in the game, and fuck the PGMOL and all its cronies off
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 10:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 04:31:16 pm
It's so odd to me that Premier League referees are institutionally terrible when English cricket umpires are widely regarded as the best in the world. It seems PGMOL hires on criteria other than competency.

Id imagine the cricket umpires dont carry the same air of self importance. 
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
Technically it was the correct decision, watched it back before and Endo does intentionally block the run from an offside position, so VAR actually performed its job. The issue I think most of us have is that the VAR official went looking for something to disallow the goal for, yet every game we see constant fouling in the box and it's very vary rare we see a goal disallowed or a penalty awarded. ( I hate VAR being used this way btw, I want it done like Rugby where the ref asks for a review if they've seen something, if they don't the try is given, Kavanagh and his lineos all didn't see the incident or did but didn't think it was a foul, so the goal would have stood under the Rugby way)

Was it Endo blocking Colwill though or was it Colwill stopping Endo from getting back onside.

At wide free kicks you get the same routine attacking players stand offside and then try to get back onside or just remain passive.

99 times out of a hundred officials just let it go. On Sunday the ref and linesman have let it go.

Then the VAR has decided to re referee the game. There is no way on gods earth that is a clear and obvious error from the officials.

As you say the VAR has just looked for a way to disallow the goal.

We know from audio of the VVD sending off against Newcastle that Brooks is a bully and just talks over fellow officials.

Kavanagh asked him to look at the Grav incident. He told him nothing doing. For the VVD goal he is a re refereeing the game. Something the PGMOL are supposedly against.
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 01:24:58 am »
Tierney was pretty sound last time he reffed us.

*hides*
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 07:24:02 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:29:28 pm
VAR was central to the decision. They asked the ref to go the screen and judged Endo to be offside. Without VAR the goal is given, obviously.

Well yes, and Kavanagh saw what everybody else saw, and still decided to disallow.
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 07:31:15 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm
VAR or no VAR or how it used will not change anything. The only solution is foreign referees.
Have foreign refs as the VAR as they won't feel the need to protect their "mate". Female refs should get an opportunity too.
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 07:34:02 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:31:32 pm
the mental gymnastics here is fascinating

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest?utm_source=twitter&s=r

just sharing this here if you guys think that we are officiated fairly.

That is just the fouls called. no idea what it relates to points or xg or whatever. Maybe thats another story as we tend to be pretty productive wise when it comes to set pieces. case in point just happened in our last match. Maybe subconsciously refs tend to think better not give a  freekick to liverpool here as it may result in "something"

the mass media tends to go quiet when it comes to these damning data as they cant answer it and prefer to scrape the bottom of the barrel as an uneducated masses spouting LiVARpool hur hur hur is easier to manipulate than the hard data.

Nothing to do with Mo being a Muslim and a Liverpool player and the referee's being predominantly white brexit voting types. That's another thing where is the diversity in the refereeing fraternity and why isn't it ever mentioned?

If people like Carragher actually did their job instead of being a puppet for Sky he'd bring these stats with him to Monday night football or whatever other pantomime Sky are running at that time and air them asking for an explanation from PGMOL.
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 07:55:11 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 07:24:02 am
Well yes, and Kavanagh saw what everybody else saw, and still decided to disallow.
Because Endo was offside and was judged to impact Colwill's defending. It was subjective.

I am happy for people to disagree with the decision. It felt cruel at the time. It's very much subjective. What I am less convinced about it the existence of corruption being at the heart of that decision.

Corruption is now the 'go-to' word on every fan forum every time a decision goes against them that they don't like. It's all over twitter. It's on Everton, City, United, Chelsea boards...and here, of course.

It's broadly one-eyed tantrumming of the worst sort. Simply posting Paul Tomkin's research is not evidence, either. That's a fascinating piece of work that shows the fallibility of referees. Drawing red lines from that to a grand conspiracy is where it gets a bit overdone.
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 08:58:05 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:24:58 am
Tierney was pretty sound last time he reffed us.

*hides*

He was, but that game was almost immediately after Klopp announced his leaving and there was a wave of shock, sadness and goodwill towards Klopp. I thought it was a bit of a coincidence that Tierney refs us fairly for the first time in years. Probably thought it wise to keep a low profile. Now a few weeks have passed, I doubt he will be so fair again.
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 09:07:02 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm
Was it Endo blocking Colwill though or was it Colwill stopping Endo from getting back onside.

At wide free kicks you get the same routine attacking players stand offside and then try to get back onside or just remain passive.

99 times out of a hundred officials just let it go. On Sunday the ref and linesman have let it go.

Then the VAR has decided to re referee the game. There is no way on gods earth that is a clear and obvious error from the officials.

As you say the VAR has just looked for a way to disallow the goal.

We know from audio of the VVD sending off against Newcastle that Brooks is a bully and just talks over fellow officials.

Kavanagh asked him to look at the Grav incident. He told him nothing doing. For the VVD goal he is a re refereeing the game. Something the PGMOL are supposedly against.

There was a cracking view on ref watch and you see Endo glancing to check where Colwill was and then he does move to block him, unfortunately Endo was offside - should have asked Ibou to push a Chelsea defender towards goal to get him back onside, that's legal now............
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 09:37:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:07:02 am
There was a cracking view on ref watch and you see Endo glancing to check where Colwill was and then he does move to block him, unfortunately Endo was offside - should have asked Ibou to push a Chelsea defender towards goal to get him back onside, that's legal now............

That's the strongest argument I've seen for saying the ref got the decision right. But it's still not strong enough.

The decision was diabolical. Yet another decision which had 'anti-football' written all over it. There wasn't a player on the pitch or anyone in the stadium who thought they'd seen a problem when the goal went in. In that sense it was VAR at its worst. John Brooks went on a fishing expedition until he found something he thought was vaguely 'wrong'. .

If this happened every week - which it won't - then VAR ought to be spending at least 5 minutes after every set-piece goal to run through all the possible permutations until they decide - which they wouldn't - that not a single player had made an offence.  There would be something like a 95 per cent fall in the number of set-piece goals.

On the on-field referee still had a chance on Sunday of looking at the monitor and telling Brooks "what the fuck are you showing me this for?....Goal stands".

But they are all literalists who have no feel for the game. And they clearly have a strong corporate loyalty which means they don't like to break ranks. These are the problems. Anyone like Flippers above who thinks the problem is that the referees are "Brexit types" and therefore want to punish Van Dijk and Mo Salah (but not Vincent Kompany and Riyadh Mahrez?) are just spreading unhelpful nonsense.
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 09:40:51 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:23:53 pm
Okay mate but what is he supposed to do? Hes explained what the law is, how it was applied and why it was the correct decision, whether you want to hear that or not, it isnt shite Id also add that on the Odegaard handball Johnson said it should have been a penalty and that the VAR was trying to find a reason not to give it. As Ive said twice now, in that article he gives two other examples of similar decisions resulting in the same outcome, so it isnt that the letter of the law only applies to us.

As Ive said before I totally get why people dont like that it was disallowed, I dont either and I dont think VAR should be disallowing goals for that reason but lets be annoyed at the right people, it isnt the bloke in the VAR hub correctly applying the laws, its the fact theyve been given the remit to in the first place.

I realise Im probably screaming into the void here as anyone who wants to believe the goal was disallowed because it was a Liverpool player that scored it is going to have that opinion anyway irrespective of the actual evidence to the contrary.

All that because I said I can't be arsed reading his shite? :D I'm not having a go at him, I just think he's pretty pointless as a reference point. He seems to have carved this reputation as the gospel of VAR decisions, when he just pretty much rabbits the same sort of guff we get from the likes of Dermot Gallagher and Mike Dean. I'm not going to take anyone seriously who thinks Curtis Jones was a justified red card and then every potential leg breaker since isn't. And its practically a weekly dance with him and the 'Ref Watch' twats tying themselves in knots about height of challenge, slips, not slips, slipping on the ball etc. Curtis Jones was unlucky that his foot slipped on the ball....red. Caicedo slipped (he didnt).....not red.
