Dale Johnson knows and understand VAR. He doesn't endorse it. He doesn't defend it. He just understands the laws of the game.
Every week rival fans (of all persuasions) accuse him of bias or being a PGMOL patsy.
It's laughable really. Grown men acting like children because their team didn't get their way. I feel sorry for him as he's a very diligent journalist in a sea of bad blokes being pretty grim to him.
As for the offside on Sunday. If anybody is suggesting it was chalked off because of corruption is just a child. Honestly, it's probably offside. Even if you think it was ok, that is just an interpretation rather than some shady notion of corruption.
Games are officiated by precedent though. At almost every wide free kick teams always start with a player in an offside position. Unless the player makes an attempt to go for the ball then he is deemed not to be active. Endo doesn't move. He doesn't stop Colwill from challenging VVD who is long gone.
Players quite simply don't get flagged for offside if they stand still.
Compare that goal to the Fernandes goal in the Manchester Derby when Rashford actually ran after the ball and shielded it for Fernandes.
Kavanagh was horrific from the first minute. He failed to book either Colwill or Caicedo for dangerous challenges in the first 5 minutes.
Caicedo then went on to injure both Endo and Gravenberch. Caicedo was a one man wrecking ball but Kavanagh gave only three fouls against him in the entire game. Despite him stamping on both Endo and Gravenberch with the latter not even deemed worthy of a foul.
Chelsea kicked fucking lumps out of Liverpool players for two hours yet the first Chelsea player booked for a foul was Palmer in the last minute of extra time.
Kavanagh booked 5 Liverpool players but somehow never dealt with Caicedo despite Grav ending up on a stretcher and Endo on crutches.
The manc prick did everything he could to stop us winning that game.