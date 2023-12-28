« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Bobinhood

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1040 on: Today at 01:38:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:31:17 am
According to footy stats, City are 8.38 fouls per match , Arsenal 9.69 and us 12.35 - Each club is around the 10.8 mark on being fouled, so no, its only us who foul more than are fouled.

Yeah but City have the Rodri exemption they purchased a few years back, so it skews the numbers a bit.
carling

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1041 on: Today at 01:49:25 pm
For anyone who watches more footy than me, do you ever see the Caicedo ankle-breakers go unpunished in other games?

Or can we safely put it with the Endo offside in the huge bucket of decisions you will only ever see when Mancs are involved with Liverpool games?
tubby

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1042 on: Today at 01:50:54 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 01:49:25 pm
For anyone who watches more footy than me, do you ever see the Caicedo ankle-breakers go unpunished in other games?

Or can we safely put it with the Endo offside in the huge bucket of decisions you will only ever see when Mancs are involved with Liverpool games?

He did the same against City when Chelsea drew with them recently and didn't get a red.
xbugawugax

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1043 on: Today at 02:31:32 pm
the mental gymnastics here is fascinating

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest?utm_source=twitter&s=r

just sharing this here if you guys think that we are officiated fairly.

That is just the fouls called. no idea what it relates to points or xg or whatever. Maybe thats another story as we tend to be pretty productive wise when it comes to set pieces. case in point just happened in our last match. Maybe subconsciously refs tend to think better not give a  freekick to liverpool here as it may result in "something"

the mass media tends to go quiet when it comes to these damning data as they cant answer it and prefer to scrape the bottom of the barrel as an uneducated masses spouting LiVARpool hur hur hur is easier to manipulate than the hard data.

Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1044 on: Today at 02:36:06 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:31:32 pm
Maybe thats another story as we tend to be pretty productive wise when it comes to set pieces. case in point just happened in our last match. Maybe subconsciously refs tend to think better not give a  freekick to liverpool here as it may result in "something"

Really?

What happened to Tierny in the last Liverpool match he officiated? He made mistakes (he always does, he's a poor ref). But fortunately he made them in our favour this time. Unless, you think, he was subconsciously - or maybe even consciously - thinking "I need to give Liverpool something here in order to prolong my career so I can do more damage to them in the long term."
Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1045 on: Today at 02:44:30 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:23:55 pm
Give Dale Johnson's article a read, it touches on everything you mention - https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39598148/the-var-review-why-virgil-van-dijk-carabao-cup-final-goal-liverpool-was-ruled-offside

I'd honestly rather just stare out of the window for ten minutes than read his shite.

The letter of the law thing is all well and good. We seem to get it a lot. Play couldn't be stopped for the Diaz goal by the letter of the law, Curtis Jones was a red by the letter of the law, Konate was deservedly sent off by the letter of the law, Endo is offside by the letter of the law, VVD was sent off by the letter of the law, Odegaard wasn't a handball by the letter of the law, Nunez is rightly booked for dissent whenever he throws his arms in the air. Etc etc etc.

Its not just consistency. Its that whenever these harsh 'letter of the law' decisions get given, inevitably it seems we're on the end of it a lot more than anyone else. We dont see similar tackles to Jones given a red, we dont see similar tackles to Virg given a red, we dont see the multitudes of players showing dissent getting booked, and we wont see a lot of similar goals to ours at the weekend disallowed for whatever reason it is they found.

And before any of the usual guys jump in...genuinely don't give a shit what other fanbases think. I can only speak as a Liverpool fan and what I witness against us consistently that doesn't go against others.
Fitzy.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1046 on: Today at 02:55:21 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:23:55 pm
Give Dale Johnson's article a read, it touches on everything you mention - https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39598148/the-var-review-why-virgil-van-dijk-carabao-cup-final-goal-liverpool-was-ruled-offside


Dale Johnson knows and understand VAR. He doesn't endorse it. He doesn't defend it. He just understands the laws of the game.

Every week rival fans (of all persuasions) accuse him of bias or being a PGMOL patsy.

It's laughable really. Grown men acting like children because their team didn't get their way. I feel sorry for him as he's a very diligent journalist in a sea of bad blokes being pretty grim to him.

As for the offside on Sunday. If anybody is suggesting it was chalked off because of corruption is just a child. Honestly, it's probably offside. Even if you think it was ok, that is just an interpretation rather than some shady notion of corruption.

carling

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1047 on: Today at 02:55:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:36:06 pm
Really?

What happened to Tierny in the last Liverpool match he officiated? He made mistakes (he always does, he's a poor ref). But fortunately he made them in our favour this time. Unless, you think, he was subconsciously - or maybe even consciously - thinking "I need to give Liverpool something here in order to prolong my career so I can do more damage to them in the long term."

Nah, he consciously thinks "I might dislike Liverpool and that German fella, but I need to be impartial here to prolong my career". 

And a lot of the time he manages it, and makes mistakes both ways because he's a bad ref.

But too often in the heat of the moment he does what any Manc would do against Liverpool, and make horrendous decisions that wouldn't happen against other sides.  It's why you can make an amazing compilation of Tierney vs Liverpool that you can't make with any other side, and also why Klopp has such an issue with him.
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1048 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:55:21 pm
Dale Johnson knows and understand VAR. He doesn't endorse it. He doesn't defend it. He just understands the laws of the game.

Every week rival fans (of all persuasions) accuse him of bias or being a PGMOL patsy.

It's laughable really. Grown men acting like children because their team didn't get their way. I feel sorry for him as he's a very diligent journalist in a sea of bad blokes being pretty grim to him.

As for the offside on Sunday. If anybody is suggesting it was chalked off because of corruption is just a child. Honestly, it's probably offside. Even if you think it was ok, that is just an interpretation rather than some shady notion of corruption.



Games are officiated by precedent though. At almost every wide free kick teams always start with a player in an offside position. Unless the player makes an attempt to go for the ball then he is deemed not to be active. Endo doesn't move. He doesn't stop Colwill from challenging VVD who is long gone.

Players quite simply don't get flagged for offside if they stand still.

Compare that goal to the Fernandes goal in the Manchester Derby when Rashford actually ran after the ball and shielded it for Fernandes.

Kavanagh was horrific from the first minute. He failed to book either Colwill or Caicedo for dangerous challenges in the first 5 minutes.

Caicedo then went on to injure both Endo and Gravenberch. Caicedo was a one man wrecking ball but Kavanagh gave only three fouls against him in the entire game. Despite him stamping on both Endo and Gravenberch with the latter not even deemed worthy of a foul.

Chelsea kicked fucking lumps out of Liverpool players for two hours yet the first Chelsea player booked for a foul was Palmer in the last minute of extra time.

Kavanagh booked 5 Liverpool players but somehow never dealt with Caicedo despite Grav ending up on a stretcher and Endo on crutches.

The manc prick did everything he could to stop us winning that game.

Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1049 on: Today at 04:17:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:36:06 pm
Really?

What happened to Tierny in the last Liverpool match he officiated? He made mistakes (he always does, he's a poor ref). But fortunately he made them in our favour this time. Unless, you think, he was subconsciously - or maybe even consciously - thinking "I need to give Liverpool something here in order to prolong my career so I can do more damage to them in the long term."

If Tierney is so poor then why will Saturday be his 51st Liverpool game as either Ref or VAR.

Strangely the frequency of his appointments for Liverpool games has increased massively since he took a dislike to Klopp.

A record 7 times he referred us last season. The weekend will be his 8th game this season 4 as ref and 4 as VAR.

At this rate we will have to give him a testimonial.
Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1050 on: Today at 04:24:36 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:17:55 pm
If Tierney is so poor then why will Saturday be his 51st Liverpool game as either Ref or VAR.

I've implicitly answered this many times.

We suffer from systematic ineptitude when it comes to officiating the national game. VAR has exposed it like never before and - because it involves even more officials - has actually succeeded in multiplying it too. Tierney doesn't stand out. They're pretty much all shite and don;t really understand the game they're refereeing. (They're great on the laws though.  ::))
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1051 on: Today at 04:31:16 pm
It's so odd to me that Premier League referees are institutionally terrible when English cricket umpires are widely regarded as the best in the world. It seems PGMOL hires on criteria other than competency.
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1052 on: Today at 04:43:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:24:36 pm
I've implicitly answered this many times.

We suffer from systematic ineptitude when it comes to officiating the national game. VAR has exposed it like never before and - because it involves even more officials - has actually succeeded in multiplying it too. Tierney doesn't stand out. They're pretty much all shite and don;t really understand the game they're refereeing. (They're great on the laws though.  ::))

Does the ineptitude extend to Tierney being continually selected for Liverpool games even though he has a clear issue with Klopp.

I mean out of 27 League games he will have done 8 of them. That is an incredible ratio.

As an aside how many City games has Hooper refereed since he failed to play on against Spurs.

I will give you a clue it rhymes with scone.
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1053 on: Today at 04:45:05 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 04:31:16 pm
It's so odd to me that Premier League referees are institutionally terrible when English cricket umpires are widely regarded as the best in the world. It seems PGMOL hires on criteria other than competency.

If you have a post code beggining with M your in.
Crosby Nick

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1054 on: Today at 04:54:38 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:43:31 pm
Does the ineptitude extend to Tierney being continually selected for Liverpool games even though he has a clear issue with Klopp.

I mean out of 27 League games he will have done 8 of them. That is an incredible ratio.

As an aside how many City games has Hooper refereed since he failed to play on against Spurs.

I will give you a clue it rhymes with scone.

How are you pronouncing that?
Peabee

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1055 on: Today at 04:56:25 pm
Just because you're paranoid, it doesn't mean there isn't an invisible snake trying to bite your neck.
