I'd honestly rather just stare out of the window for ten minutes than read his shite.The letter of the law thing is all well and good. We seem to get it a lot. Play couldn't be stopped for the Diaz goal by the letter of the law, Curtis Jones was a red by the letter of the law, Konate was deservedly sent off by the letter of the law, Endo is offside by the letter of the law, VVD was sent off by the letter of the law, Odegaard wasn't a handball by the letter of the law, Nunez is rightly booked for dissent whenever he throws his arms in the air. Etc etc etc.Its not just consistency. Its that whenever these harsh 'letter of the law' decisions get given, inevitably it seems we're on the end of it a lot more than anyone else. We dont see similar tackles to Jones given a red, we dont see similar tackles to Virg given a red, we dont see the multitudes of players showing dissent getting booked, and we wont see a lot of similar goals to ours at the weekend disallowed for whatever reason it is they found.And before any of the usual guys jump in...genuinely don't give a shit what other fanbases think. I can only speak as a Liverpool fan and what I witness against us consistently that doesn't go against others.