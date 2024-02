He has.

Quote Wataru Endo stood his ground – space is not owned by anyone on a football field – and there was nowhere he could go. Where is he expected to stand? I have always said that we should favour the attacking team in decision-making such as this one. We want to see matches full of goals but it feels sometimes we’re looking for excuses to disallow them which is a real shame.



That is a really good point right there. I could even see the decision having some merit, if Endo had been grabbing, pushing or holding the defender. That way he'd be getting involved in an illegal way. The way it was today though, he does nothing except stand there with both his arms hanging down by his side. He's simply standing there. There is no rule in football as far as I know, that you have to make way for an opposition player. That this goal got rule out for offside is just an utter joke.