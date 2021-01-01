It's narcissism not corruption, the "don't you dare question us" type mentality which has allowed the standards to drop so low, rather than use mistakes to learn and grow they hide like the little egotistical cowards they are.



Maybe that is a type of corruption but I don't see it as because of where they are from or who they support but born out of actually believing they are unquestionable and if you do they will react with petulance.



Michael Oliver for instance is not allowed to referee Sunderland games because Newcastle fans do not like Sunderland. When Tierney was in his mid to late twenties Wigan and Liverpool were in the same division and matches were marred by anti-scouse chants and anti-manc chants.In general, it is the same as the North East. People from Manchester and people from Liverpool in general dislike each other.Tomkins's data clearly shows that Tierney does not officiate Liverpool games in the same way he officiates other games. The PGMOL analyses every official's performance and almost certainly has deeper data than is generally available. Even then they choose to ignore that data and have given Tierney 48 games as Ref or VAR since 2018.I agree completely about the fact that they see themselves as unquestionable.That for me though is without doubt corruption. An organisation quite simply has to have counterbalances in place to remove bias and corruption. Even more so it has to react to complaints or criticism correctly. The PGMOL doesn't. They remind me of Police forces in the way they ignore any criticism, close ranks and then double down on anyone who has the temerity to question them.Personally, I think they deserved to be disbanded for the Hazkidakis-Robertson incident alone. The only one punished for that incident was Robbo who was booked for complaining about being assaulted. They have campaigns about abuse and assaults on referees and their assistants at the grassroots level and then allow an official to assault a player.The other thing the PGMOL and FA have is draconian punishments for any manager who speaks out. That is just designed to enable them to act with impunity. If you want to work in this country then you basically have to bite your tongue and allow them to get away with things. Again reminiscent of Police forces decades ago when any complaint would be ignored and the person making the complaint would be investigated. Look at the Lawrence family as an example.Managers especially foreign ones are genuinely fearful of speaking out. Not just because of the PGMOL and FA but their friends in the media. Probably the clearest example of corruption for me was the Diaz goal at Spurs being completely ignored by Sky.The problem now for the likes of Tierney and the PGMOL is that very soon Klopp is going to be free from the oppressive rules about speaking out. They won't have touchline punishments and doubling down against his team to keep him from giving his opinion.