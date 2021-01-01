« previous next »
Wingman

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:34:23 pm
For the first one Gallagher has lost control of the ball, is already going down and initiated the contact. It was a clumsy attempt at doing a 'Kane'.

The second one there is contact and he might have got a penalty if it wasn't for the theatrics. For me, it is just on the side of normal contact.

Neither are even close to being 'stonewallers'.

And youd be saying exactly the same had those decisions gone against us Im sure
Fromola

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
All fans can be one eyed with regards to decisions but I generally feel like Liverpool fans just want to be treated fairly. All the big calls went our way last night, we wouldn't expect that every game, but you expect your fair share. A fair few refs have a terrible record with us in terms of big decisions (or for City in title races) and the bulk of them just so happen to be from the Manchester area.

It's not like Evertonians who would boo, shout and scream at losing a coin toss and then be baying for a penalty every time the ball goes in the box, or a free kick whenever one of their players are touched, but no foul should ever be given against them under any circumstances.
thejbs

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Ill tell you one thing. You can be sure uefa will want to be laying claim to Klopps last game at Liverpool. I shall be very annoyed if we dont get some dodgy decisions in our favour in the europa league knockouts.
FlashGordon

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Can people stop saying Jota was clipped. His foot was stamped on. You play a game in a pair of these boots these days and get your foot stamped on, you'll be quick to see how painful it is.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

BoRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:01:41 pm
Ill tell you one thing. You can be sure uefa will want to be laying claim to Klopps last game at Liverpool. I shall be very annoyed if we dont get some dodgy decisions in our favour in the europa league knockouts.

Unless they move the actual final, Klopp's last game at Liverpool will be the FA Cup final. ;)
thejbs

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:36:34 pm
Unless they move the actual final, Klopp's last game at Liverpool will be the FA Cup final. ;)

Oh yeah! I forgot about that! Its hard keeping track of all the finals tbf.
ljycb

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:53:09 pm
Why would I? Am I a paid PGMOL shill? A United fan on the sly? Whatever fits the conspiracy I suppose. Objectively they were both penalties. He beats Virgil, Virgil sticks a leg out, nicks him and he goes down. Penalty. Second one Virgil goes through the back of him in the box, doesn't get the ball, it's a penalty. I laughed my head off at Chelsea's expense, never feel bad for the decisions that go for us because nobody has sympathy when they go against.

But that's the whole point. Sometimes we get decisions in our favour that we shouldn't, sometimes we get ones against us that we shouldn't. Like every other team. For me, that's football. For others, that's further proof of corruption- they're just trying to even it out sometimes. Why they would decide to even it out sometimes if they are trying to stop us winning the league, I don't quite know.

To play along for a second, you'd think if they were trying to be smart, they'd give us the clear decisions and the opposition the borderline ones. That way there's not a huge collection of absolute howlers they can be pulled up for. Maybe give us a stinker of a decision when we're 5-0 up already. Why they would choose a massive night against Chelsea, first ten minutes with the score 0-0 to not give a penalty just to put people off the scent is madness really. If they give that penalty, absolutely nobody outside of our tin foil brigade argues it's the wrong decision.

Why do I even care? I'd rather not see our fanbase go full bluemoon. The year we won it, we laughed and laughed at their conspiracy theories. I quite enjoyed laughing at them. I'd like us to be better.

Oooooo terrific post this. Agree with all of it.
Avens

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:53:09 pm
Why would I? Am I a paid PGMOL shill? A United fan on the sly? Whatever fits the conspiracy I suppose. Objectively they were both penalties. He beats Virgil, Virgil sticks a leg out, nicks him and he goes down. Penalty. Second one Virgil goes through the back of him in the box, doesn't get the ball, it's a penalty. I laughed my head off at Chelsea's expense, never feel bad for the decisions that go for us because nobody has sympathy when they go against.

But that's the whole point. Sometimes we get decisions in our favour that we shouldn't, sometimes we get ones against us that we shouldn't. Like every other team. For me, that's football. For others, that's further proof of corruption- they're just trying to even it out sometimes. Why they would decide to even it out sometimes if they are trying to stop us winning the league, I don't quite know.

To play along for a second, you'd think if they were trying to be smart, they'd give us the clear decisions and the opposition the borderline ones. That way there's not a huge collection of absolute howlers they can be pulled up for. Maybe give us a stinker of a decision when we're 5-0 up already. Why they would choose a massive night against Chelsea, first ten minutes with the score 0-0 to not give a penalty just to put people off the scent is madness really. If they give that penalty, absolutely nobody outside of our tin foil brigade argues it's the wrong decision.

Why do I even care? I'd rather not see our fanbase go full bluemoon. The year we won it, we laughed and laughed at their conspiracy theories. I quite enjoyed laughing at them. I'd like us to be better.

Nah, they absolutely weren't penalties. Would've been pretty dreadful decisions to give them. However, your broader point is spot on. We've had worse decisions given against us this season and there were opportunities to continue that trend against Chelsea. There is no anti-Liverpool PGMOL conspiracy, although I think we've had more than our fair share of shit decisions go against us this season. Tierney didn't give any more shit ones against us the other night.
Draex

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:53:09 pm
Why would I? Am I a paid PGMOL shill? A United fan on the sly? Whatever fits the conspiracy I suppose. Objectively they were both penalties. He beats Virgil, Virgil sticks a leg out, nicks him and he goes down. Penalty. Second one Virgil goes through the back of him in the box, doesn't get the ball, it's a penalty. I laughed my head off at Chelsea's expense, never feel bad for the decisions that go for us because nobody has sympathy when they go against.

But that's the whole point. Sometimes we get decisions in our favour that we shouldn't, sometimes we get ones against us that we shouldn't. Like every other team. For me, that's football. For others, that's further proof of corruption- they're just trying to even it out sometimes. Why they would decide to even it out sometimes if they are trying to stop us winning the league, I don't quite know.

To play along for a second, you'd think if they were trying to be smart, they'd give us the clear decisions and the opposition the borderline ones. That way there's not a huge collection of absolute howlers they can be pulled up for. Maybe give us a stinker of a decision when we're 5-0 up already. Why they would choose a massive night against Chelsea, first ten minutes with the score 0-0 to not give a penalty just to put people off the scent is madness really. If they give that penalty, absolutely nobody outside of our tin foil brigade argues it's the wrong decision.

Why do I even care? I'd rather not see our fanbase go full bluemoon. The year we won it, we laughed and laughed at their conspiracy theories. I quite enjoyed laughing at them. I'd like us to be better.

I agree with this in most parts but Tierney has had an agenda against us since his and Klopps shenanigans so Wednesday night was a twilight zone of what is happening, in the past both those Chelsea borderline pens he was giving them. So Im not a tinfoil hat person but it was the biggest turn heel since stone cold Steve Austin..
Avens

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:46:09 am
I agree with this in most parts but Tierney has had an agenda against us since his and Klopps shenanigans so Wednesday night was a twilight zone of what is happening, in the past both those Chelsea borderline pens he was giving them. So Im not a tinfoil hat person but it was the biggest turn heel since stone cold Steve Austin..

That's what I was trying to say  ;D
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:23:29 am
Nah, they absolutely weren't penalties. Would've been pretty dreadful decisions to give them. However, your broader point is spot on. We've had worse decisions given against us this season and there were opportunities to continue that trend against Chelsea. There is no anti-Liverpool PGMOL conspiracy, although I think we've had more than our fair share of shit decisions go against us this season. Tierney didn't give any more shit ones against us the other night.

For me, they were both soft. But in this day and age, those types of decisions are as likely to be given as not. I do know for a fact that if it was the other way around this thread would be teeming with people screaming bias or corruption for them not being given.

I also know that pre-VAR, we would have had a thread full of people demanding VAR be introduced to stop such catastrophic injustices.
Red Beret

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I should emphasize that I don't think the PL are and PGMOL are suddenly going to do a complete 180 and shower LFC in trophies as a parting gift to Klopp. I've been a bit tongue in cheek on that, but I don't believe it for a moment.   ;D

I do believe it served the "best league in the world " to keep Klopp's Liverpool as underdogs to City, as the pair duking it out for 90 point seasons made a good narrative for the brand and gave the competition a veneer of respectability. Poking the club and Jurgen with a stick of dodgy decisions generated talking points, clicks, etc

Now I think there's a bit of a collective  "oh shit" now that Jurgen's said "fuck this, I'm off". They know City is a juggernaut;  if they can't be brought to heel, a decade of boring title wins looms.

I reckon we get reffed fairer in Europe on the whole anyway. It just looks like we get favoured when compared to the shit decisions we get domestically.
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:23:29 am
Nah, they absolutely weren't penalties. Would've been pretty dreadful decisions to give them. However, your broader point is spot on. We've had worse decisions given against us this season and there were opportunities to continue that trend against Chelsea. There is no anti-Liverpool PGMOL conspiracy, although I think we've had more than our fair share of shit decisions go against us this season. Tierney didn't give any more shit ones against us the other night.


If there isn't corruption at the PGMOL then why does Tierney get more games than any other Referee?

There have been several high-profile incidents between Tierney his sidekick Hatzidakis and Liverpool. There is clearly bad blood between Tierney and Klopp, so why give Tierney 48 Liverpool games since 2018.
Draex

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:16:32 am

If there isn't corruption at the PGMOL then why does Tierney get more games than any other Referee?

There have been several high-profile incidents between Tierney his sidekick Hatzidakis and Liverpool. There is clearly bad blood between Tierney and Klopp, so why give Tierney 48 Liverpool games since 2018.

It's narcissism not corruption, the "don't you dare question us" type mentality which has allowed the standards to drop so low, rather than use mistakes to learn and grow they hide like the little egotistical cowards they are.

Maybe that is a type of corruption but I don't see it as because of where they are from or who they support but born out of actually believing they are unquestionable and if you do they will react with petulance.
Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:59:47 am
For me, they were both soft. But in this day and age, those types of decisions are as likely to be given as not. I do know for a fact that if it was the other way around this thread would be teeming with people screaming bias or corruption for them not being given.

I also know that pre-VAR, we would have had a thread full of people demanding VAR be introduced to stop such catastrophic injustices.

This isn't really an argument against anything. Its a Liverpool forum, we're biased massively towards Liverpool and against everyone else.
Draex

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:57:59 am
That's what I was trying to say  ;D



I'd pay good money to watch Klopp do this to Tierney.
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:59:47 am
For me, they were both soft. But in this day and age, those types of decisions are as likely to be given as not. I do know for a fact that if it was the other way around this thread would be teeming with people screaming bias or corruption for them not being given.

I also know that pre-VAR, we would have had a thread full of people demanding VAR be introduced to stop such catastrophic injustices.

The thing is neither of those penalties are rarely given. The chances of getting a penalty when the ball has got away from you and you are already going down is pretty much nil. That is what happened with the Gallagher one. Referees just don't give those penalties unless its Kane.

The second one is a much better shout but for me there are three things against it. The first is that it isn't a particularly dangerous position. Second Chelsea were clearly looking to win a penalty in that game and the third was the ridiculous theatrics from Nkunku.

For me the second one there is a reasonable case for VAR intervening.

The thing with both penalties is that the main thing the officials look for is does the fall match the contact and in both instances, the answer is no.
tubby

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:25:07 am
This isn't really an argument against anything. Its a Liverpool forum, we're biased massively towards Liverpool and against everyone else.

Yup, that sums it up for me regarding the whole 'corruption' thing.  Every fanbase thinks there's an agenda against them from the officials and media.
Jm55

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:29:47 am
The thing is neither of those penalties are rarely given. The chances of getting a penalty when the ball has got away from you and you are already going down is pretty much nil. That is what happened with the Gallagher one. Referees just don't give those penalties unless its Kane.

The second one is a much better shout but for me there are three things against it. The first is that it isn't a particularly dangerous position. Second Chelsea were clearly looking to win a penalty in that game and the third was the ridiculous theatrics from Nkunku.

For me the second one there is a reasonable case for VAR intervening.

The thing with both penalties is that the main thing the officials look for is does the fall match the contact and in both instances, the answer is no.

Agree with that completely but the point is that if there was the kind of bias/corruption that some are suggesting, both, especially the second one, represent a real chance to give a penalty against us and it wouldn't be particularly obvious.
Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:33:07 am
Yup, that sums it up for me regarding the whole 'corruption' thing.  Every fanbase thinks there's an agenda against them from the officials and media.

Yeah spot on, all fanbases do and there may well actually be against some teams. Agree completely.
Avens

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:16:32 am

If there isn't corruption at the PGMOL then why does Tierney get more games than any other Referee?

There have been several high-profile incidents between Tierney his sidekick Hatzidakis and Liverpool. There is clearly bad blood between Tierney and Klopp, so why give Tierney 48 Liverpool games since 2018.

There are plenty of other possible explanations before you land at corruption. Coincidence is one, the fact that he's one of the most experienced referees in the country and therefore more likely to have bigger games is another, maybe it's even that PGMOL want to show that they won't be influenced by outside perception or pressure so they deliberately pick him for our games to make a point - widespread corruption is a much more complex reason than any of these and comes with so many follow up questions. Occam's Razor probably applies.
Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I dont think Tierney getting so many Liverpool involvements is corruption. I think its just pure arrogance from PGMOL that rather than doing the obvious thing and not giving him that many games, they think that one of their officials couldn't possibly be biased against anyone and almost go even heavier to prove the point.
Red Beret

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:46:09 am
I agree with this in most parts but Tierney has had an agenda against us since his and Klopps shenanigans so Wednesday night was a twilight zone of what is happening, in the past both those Chelsea borderline pens he was giving them. So Im not a tinfoil hat person but it was the biggest turn heel since stone cold Steve Austin..

Yeah. When a referee who officiates us so often and is so consistently badly at it that it leaves us all collectively stunned that he actually gives us the rub of the green for once - surely that on its own is a sign of how bad things are?

If we got reffed like that every week - or even just 80% that well - then this discussion wouldn't bloody exist in the first place! It not only highlights just how bad the standard is, but that they are actually capable of doing better when they put their mind to it. The contrast was remarkable.

It really does bring up the question - if refs can do that every week, why aren't they? Is it just a case of a stopped clock being right twice a day? Tierney has shown he's capable of it, so was it a fluke, or deliberate? Is he really that incompetent, or biased? How can someone so consistently bad suddenly do a decent job?
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:24:59 am
It's narcissism not corruption, the "don't you dare question us" type mentality which has allowed the standards to drop so low, rather than use mistakes to learn and grow they hide like the little egotistical cowards they are.

Maybe that is a type of corruption but I don't see it as because of where they are from or who they support but born out of actually believing they are unquestionable and if you do they will react with petulance.

Michael Oliver for instance is not allowed to referee Sunderland games because Newcastle fans do not like Sunderland. When Tierney was in his mid to late twenties Wigan and Liverpool were in the same division and matches were marred by anti-scouse chants and anti-manc chants.

In general, it is the same as the North East. People from Manchester and people from Liverpool in general dislike each other.

Tomkins's data clearly shows that Tierney does not officiate Liverpool games in the same way he officiates other games. The PGMOL analyses every official's performance and almost certainly has deeper data than is generally available. Even then they choose to ignore that data and have given Tierney 48 games as Ref or VAR since 2018.

I agree completely about the fact that they see themselves as unquestionable.

That for me though is without doubt corruption. An organisation quite simply has to have counterbalances in place to remove bias and corruption. Even more so it has to react to complaints or criticism correctly. The PGMOL doesn't. They remind me of Police forces in the way they ignore any criticism, close ranks and then double down on anyone who has the temerity to question them.

Personally, I think they deserved to be disbanded for the Hazkidakis-Robertson incident alone. The only one punished for that incident was Robbo who was booked for complaining about being assaulted. They have campaigns about abuse and assaults on referees and their assistants at the grassroots level and then allow an official to assault a player.

The other thing the PGMOL and FA have is draconian punishments for any manager who speaks out. That is just designed to enable them to act with impunity. If you want to work in this country then you basically have to bite your tongue and allow them to get away with things. Again reminiscent of Police forces decades ago when any complaint would be ignored and the person making the complaint would be investigated. Look at the Lawrence family as an example.   

Managers especially foreign ones are genuinely fearful of speaking out. Not just because of the PGMOL and FA but their friends in the media. Probably the clearest example of corruption for me was the Diaz goal at Spurs being completely ignored by Sky. 

The problem now for the likes of Tierney and the PGMOL is that very soon Klopp is going to be free from the oppressive rules about speaking out. They won't have touchline punishments and doubling down against his team to keep him from giving his opinion.   
