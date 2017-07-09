And you'd be saying they were never penalties.
Why would I? Am I a paid PGMOL shill? A United fan on the sly? Whatever fits the conspiracy I suppose. Objectively they were both penalties. He beats Virgil, Virgil sticks a leg out, nicks him and he goes down. Penalty. Second one Virgil goes through the back of him in the box, doesn't get the ball, it's a penalty. I laughed my head off at Chelsea's expense, never feel bad for the decisions that go for us because nobody has sympathy when they go against.
But that's the whole point. Sometimes we get decisions in our favour that we shouldn't, sometimes we get ones against us that we shouldn't. Like every other team. For me, that's football. For others, that's further proof of corruption- they're just trying to even it out sometimes. Why they would decide to even it out sometimes if they are trying to stop us winning the league, I don't quite know.
To play along for a second, you'd think if they were trying to be smart, they'd give us the clear decisions and the opposition the borderline ones. That way there's not a huge collection of absolute howlers they can be pulled up for. Maybe give us a stinker of a decision when we're 5-0 up already. Why they would choose a massive night against Chelsea, first ten minutes with the score 0-0 to not give a penalty just to put people off the scent is madness really. If they give that penalty, absolutely nobody outside of our tin foil brigade argues it's the wrong decision.
Why do I even care? I'd rather not see our fanbase go full bluemoon. The year we won it, we laughed and laughed at their conspiracy theories. I quite enjoyed laughing at them. I'd like us to be better.