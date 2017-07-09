Another bad night for the tin foil hat lads



I actually think it is the opposite.It is reminiscent of the situation a couple of seasons ago when Klopp called out how many penalties United were getting. That then had a massive effect on how many subsequent penalties United were given.I think the issue is conscious and subconscious bias and that the corruption is the PGMOL not addressing those issues. Once a situation is brought to a head then people tend to modify their behaviour.I mean look at how often Ferguson would call out a referee or suggest a team was getting too many decisions before a big game. Look at him blackening the reputations of the likes of Suarez with his likes a dive comment or Kompany with his comments that he went in two-footed on a regular basis. They were just to plant a little seed so when there was a tight decision United would get it.Referees fell into line because they didn't want to get on the wrong side of Ferguson.New rules were then brought in so managers were not allowed to question the ref before a game or comment much on their performances. With draconian punishments put in place to punish managers, it just enabled the likes of Tierney.The issue for the likes of Tierney now is that Klopp is going and will almost certainly never manage again in this League after the end of the season so they can't bully him into silence anymore. I bet there are plenty of officials and people at the PGMOL who will be worried about what Klopp may say when he is unshackled at the end of the season and can speak his mind.