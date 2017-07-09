« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #720 on: Today at 08:39:07 am »
A few months ago VAR would have disallowed Jota's for a supposedly hand ball , chalked  Bradley's off for the Jota tussle with Chilwell on the halfway line
Chelsea would have got their two dubious penalties 
Diaz's goal probably chalked off as he brushed into Bodashile
Probably resulting in a 3-1 defeat
Things are definitely looking up after that performance from Tierney
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #721 on: Today at 08:43:37 am »
Another good night for the cap doffing, I-know-my-place lads..
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #722 on: Today at 08:46:30 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 08:39:07 am
A few months ago VAR would have disallowed Jota's for a supposedly hand ball , chalked  Bradley's off for the Jota tussle with Chilwell on the halfway line
Chelsea would have got their two dubious penalties 
Diaz's goal probably chalked off as he brushed into Bodashile
Probably resulting in a 3-1 defeat
Things are definitely looking up after that performance from Tierney

Depends who the VAR is though. Tierney was good to us last night for once, but a Coote on VAR could have overturned all those decisions in our favour

Plenty of time for them to fuck us over this season. Only needs a bad game or 2 to fuck us when you're up.against City and have little margin for error.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #723 on: Today at 08:52:56 am »
Strangely Everton fans think that the corruption favours us;

 This is the corrupt prems farewell gift to klopp. Absolutely atrocious refereeing  and var(sical) decisions.
Theres no way in hell the rs are going to lose a game at Mordor this season.

And dont get them started on the Sly Six.
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:57:54 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:52:27 am
If either were given by the ref they weren't getting turned over IMHO.

correct - it just proves how diabolical the reffing and VAR is
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #725 on: Today at 08:59:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:52:56 am
Strangely Everton fans think that the corruption favours us;

 This is the corrupt prems farewell gift to klopp. Absolutely atrocious refereeing  and var(sical) decisions.
Theres no way in hell the rs are going to lose a game at Mordor this season.

And dont get them started on the Sly Six.
Those weirdos are the original tinfoil hat brigade.  :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes

One decent refereeing performance in a game we absolutely steamrolled and they're banging on about 'corruption'.  ::)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #726 on: Today at 09:02:54 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:52:56 am
Strangely Everton fans think that the corruption favours us;

 This is the corrupt prems farewell gift to klopp. Absolutely atrocious refereeing  and var(sical) decisions.
Theres no way in hell the rs are going to lose a game at Mordor this season.

And dont get them started on the Sly Six.

If you were to create a game of idiot bingo comments like the corrupt PL and VARsical would definitely be included.

Hes got one thing right though, were not losing at home this season.
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:12:39 am »
Anyone else feel like we were in a bit of a twilight zone last night with Tierney? Or maybe it was just him in the twilight zone. I was shocked. So shocked I actually praised him a couple of times.
« Reply #728 on: Today at 09:17:59 am »
I thought Tierney had a good game overall.

I can understand why Chelsea were upset about the two pens. I think the first wasn't, the second probably was. But close calls either way...given the on field decision was no penalty, VAR worked well. If they were given, I suspect they would not have been overturned.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #729 on: Today at 09:22:03 am »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 09:12:39 am
Anyone else feel like we were in a bit of a twilight zone last night with Tierney? Or maybe it was just him in the twilight zone. I was shocked. So shocked I actually praised him a couple of times.

It was weird. He normally gives us nothing.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #730 on: Today at 09:23:27 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:15:10 am
Its pathetic really. We get the odd outlier game to cover the bullshit and corruption in other games. The shit has gone against us this season 🙄 and some on here get blinded by one game.

Ah yes, this classic of tin hat thinking. When your theory is unfalsifiable you really need to keep it to yourself.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #731 on: Today at 09:26:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:33:24 am
Another bad night for the tin foil hat lads

I actually think it is the opposite.

It is reminiscent of the situation a couple of seasons ago when Klopp called out how many penalties United were getting. That then had a massive effect on how many subsequent penalties United were given.

I think the issue is conscious and subconscious bias and that the corruption is the PGMOL not addressing those issues. Once a situation is brought to a head then people tend to modify their behaviour.

I mean look at how often Ferguson would call out a referee or suggest a team was getting too many decisions before a big game. Look at him blackening the reputations of the likes of Suarez with his likes a dive comment or Kompany with his comments that he went in two-footed on a regular basis. They were just to plant a little seed so when there was a tight decision United would get it.

Referees fell into line because they didn't want to get on the wrong side of Ferguson.

New rules were then brought in so managers were not allowed to question the ref before a game or comment much on their performances. With draconian punishments put in place to punish managers, it just enabled the likes of Tierney.

The issue for the likes of Tierney now is that Klopp is going and will almost certainly never manage again in this League after the end of the season so they can't bully him into silence anymore. I bet there are plenty of officials and people at the PGMOL who will be worried about what Klopp may say when he is unshackled at the end of the season and can speak his mind.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #732 on: Today at 09:33:47 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:26:24 am
I actually think it is the opposite.

It is reminiscent of the situation a couple of seasons ago when Klopp called out how many penalties United were getting. That then had a massive effect on how many subsequent penalties United were given.

I think the issue is conscious and subconscious bias and that the corruption is the PGMOL not addressing those issues. Once a situation is brought to a head then people tend to modify their behaviour.

I mean look at how often Ferguson would call out a referee or suggest a team was getting too many decisions before a big game. Look at him blackening the reputations of the likes of Suarez with his likes a dive comment or Kompany with his comments that he went in two-footed on a regular basis. They were just to plant a little seed so when there was a tight decision United would get it.

Referees fell into line because they didn't want to get on the wrong side of Ferguson.

New rules were then brought in so managers were not allowed to question the ref before a game or comment much on their performances. With draconian punishments put in place to punish managers, it just enabled the likes of Tierney.

The issue for the likes of Tierney now is that Klopp is going and will almost certainly never manage again in this League after the end of the season so they can't bully him into silence anymore. I bet there are plenty of officials and people at the PGMOL who will be worried about what Klopp may say when he is unshackled at the end of the season and can speak his mind.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:23:27 am
Ah yes, this classic of tin hat thinking. When your theory is unfalsifiable you really need to keep it to yourself.

Whatever ... you keep deluding yourself that PGMOL don't have an agenda against us. Last night was a weird outlier with Tierney
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:41:17 pm »
Some of you fuckers would end up shot in the trenches.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #735 on: Today at 12:51:28 pm »
There does seem to be a bit of an odd immediate reaction to any decision which 'goes for us' by some people. If you're that convinced that certain refs aren't biased against us, I'm not sure why you'd think the proof of the pudding is in one single game. Did we get a bit lucky with a couple of calls last night? Maybe, think the first one was less obvious (Gallagher). The Nkunku one I'd want, bit theatrical but then Diogo has been on a couple of occasions and I'm definitely in a 'if there's contact these days forwards need to be a bit theatrical to show they've been fouled'. But to have a reaction to that of 'you and your tin foil hat lunatics' is akin to saying Lance Armstrong must have been clean for his entire career because you tested him once and he was clean.

After the Spurs game we'll need a LOT of that sort of decision going for us before its been evened out.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #736 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:41:17 pm
Some of you fuckers would end up shot in the trenches.

Probably by Howard Webb. Webbwebweb of conspiracy! I knew it!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #737 on: Today at 01:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:26:24 am
I actually think it is the opposite.

It is reminiscent of the situation a couple of seasons ago when Klopp called out how many penalties United were getting. That then had a massive effect on how many subsequent penalties United were given.

I think the issue is conscious and subconscious bias and that the corruption is the PGMOL not addressing those issues. Once a situation is brought to a head then people tend to modify their behaviour.

I mean look at how often Ferguson would call out a referee or suggest a team was getting too many decisions before a big game. Look at him blackening the reputations of the likes of Suarez with his likes a dive comment or Kompany with his comments that he went in two-footed on a regular basis. They were just to plant a little seed so when there was a tight decision United would get it.

Referees fell into line because they didn't want to get on the wrong side of Ferguson.

New rules were then brought in so managers were not allowed to question the ref before a game or comment much on their performances. With draconian punishments put in place to punish managers, it just enabled the likes of Tierney.

The issue for the likes of Tierney now is that Klopp is going and will almost certainly never manage again in this League after the end of the season so they can't bully him into silence anymore. I bet there are plenty of officials and people at the PGMOL who will be worried about what Klopp may say when he is unshackled at the end of the season and can speak his mind.

This seems pretty watertight to me - when decisions go against us it's corruption, but when decisions go our way it's also corruption.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #738 on: Today at 01:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:31:17 pm
This seems pretty watertight to me - when decisions go against us it's corruption, but when decisions go our way it's also corruption.

I clearly stated that it was bias and subconscious bias that was affecting the likes of Tierney.

It is pretty standard human nature that when you are called out for something then you often overcompensate, especially if the person you dislike is not going to be bound by the rules of being a football manager for much longer.

I think it is impossible to disagree that there have been clear issues between Jurgen and Tierney. The corruption comes in when Tierney gets considerably more Liverpool games than any other official. It is almost as if he is being rewarded for pissing Jurgen off.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #739 on: Today at 02:08:15 pm »
I dont think he particularly over-compensated last night. But if you think a referee giving a couple of decisions our way in one game is evidence that he's not biased against us, then surely on the flip side you're also of the opinion that if a referee gives a couple of decisions against us in another game then thats evidence that he is...? Not really sure how one thing can exist without the other.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #740 on: Today at 02:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 09:17:59 am
I thought Tierney had a good game overall.

I can understand why Chelsea were upset about the two pens. I think the first wasn't, the second probably was. But close calls either way...given the on field decision was no penalty, VAR worked well. If they were given, I suspect they would not have been overturned.

I thought the most remarkable thing about the game was that we were allowed to tackle in the midfield. Usually everything we try gets whistled, while the opposition are allowed away with way more physicality than we are.

This might sound ridiculous, but I think when the game is at night-time and under the lights with the crowd up, rather than an insipid feeling 12:30 / 2pm Sunday / 3pm Saturday kick-off, the refs allow a more vigorous game.

I have absolutely nothing to back that up of course.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #741 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm »
Well,
we got a fair rub of refereeing last night. Chelseas first penno shout definately wasn't in my opinion, but the second was. All I was thinking was either maybe Klopp said "no hard feelings, sorry about the rivalry" before the game, or tierney felt a bit bad about potentially having some affect on his desire for a rest...Either way, nice not to be stung..
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #742 on: Today at 02:51:02 pm »
Someone obviously forgot to renew their direct debit to the PGMOL, haha. Id argue only the second penalty is a particularly favourable decision, the rest are to be expected.

The Tomkins numbers dont lie. There is bias in the game against teams, against players and in particular situations. The gaps are statistically significant. Thats enough to say for certain there is a difference in how referees act. Its a statistical fact, and a fact that impacts us.

That does not say its intentional, conscious or sub-conscious, it just says it exists. Nobody without some significant deep-diving investigation could prove corruption from those numbers, though its safe to say the trips to the Middle East dont look great.

Perhaps it cant be helped but their training should be aimed at reducing the impact it has, as can the games they are allocated to. At the moment they dont help themselves by having referees selected for specific games or by having referees involved in games in their local areas. They should be the ones doing their own self reflection and looking a data to find indications of bias by referees against sides.

Theres no doubt in my mind that theyre an unprofessional organisation that needs to be improved drastically. Im obviously unsure about the idea of corruption, though its not a definite no, because sport is so vulnerable to being abused given the money involved not just directly but through gambling.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #743 on: Today at 03:35:22 pm »
Maybe Webb had a word with Tierney and said the Premier League have noticed a bias against Liverpool. So we'll wait till April to stitch them up.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #744 on: Today at 03:44:59 pm »
K'inell, one decent performance by Tierney and all the naysayers appear quicker than a rash on a sailors cock after leave.

What do some people expect Tierney and the likes to say/do, "Var check, oh while I'm on the microphone I want to publicly announce I'm going to do Liverpool over here, - just for the record."

If I'm a ref and asserting bias, which I would be fucking reveling in everytime I could, and I'm no exception in the human race, then I wouldn't be so dumb as to give a subjective decision where I could fuck the rival team at every single scenario, going to be patches where I keep up the ruse for fucks sake.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #745 on: Today at 04:58:52 pm »
All the bloody sheeple missing the obvious, he only waved off the two Chelsea stonewallers to distract from how he managed to shrink the Anfield road goal in the first half and then the kop one for the second. He used the sprinklers as a disguise so nobody could see him doing it. Nunez has four goals to his name and our goal difference goes through the roof otherwise. He's potentially cost us the league last night.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #746 on: Today at 05:19:49 pm »
Not sure you do your argument much good calling them stonewallers
