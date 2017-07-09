Someone obviously forgot to renew their direct debit to the PGMOL, haha. Id argue only the second penalty is a particularly favourable decision, the rest are to be expected.
The Tomkins numbers dont lie. There is bias in the game against teams, against players and in particular situations. The gaps are statistically significant. Thats enough to say for certain there is a difference in how referees act. Its a statistical fact, and a fact that impacts us.
That does not say its intentional, conscious or sub-conscious, it just says it exists. Nobody without some significant deep-diving investigation could prove corruption from those numbers, though its safe to say the trips to the Middle East dont look great.
Perhaps it cant be helped but their training should be aimed at reducing the impact it has, as can the games they are allocated to. At the moment they dont help themselves by having referees selected for specific games or by having referees involved in games in their local areas. They should be the ones doing their own self reflection and looking a data to find indications of bias by referees against sides.
Theres no doubt in my mind that theyre an unprofessional organisation that needs to be improved drastically. Im obviously unsure about the idea of corruption, though its not a definite no, because sport is so vulnerable to being abused given the money involved not just directly but through gambling.