I said elsewhere that everybody loved Klopp until he became Liverpool manager.



We are everybody's whipping boys. Everybody loves pissing off the Scousers. It's the one, unifying prejudice everybody seems fine with. The media expected Klopp to go to a club like United, or City, or even maybe Arsenal. They were horrified when he came to us.



They had to press a quiet war against Jurgen. I don't pay too much attention to the mainstream media, but I think whenever we struggled, he didn't get pelters the way Rafa would over zonal marking (for example), but they would try to undermine Klopp's relationship with the owners (not enough money for transfers, ageing players, etc), and suggest a strained relationship with supporters (restless fans, playing up to the modern social media supporter who has no patience, that sort of thing).



Now he is leaving they will try to play down his achievements because they want to diminish him and the club. They know there isn't another Klopp out there, and whoever joins us will be a far easier target, especially if they don't hit the ground running, like 99% of modern fans seem to behave with a new manager.



They'll look to push the impatience for success narrative, given it took Jurgen a few seasons to get us up and running, and that 2.0 is almost ready. It won't matter that nothing has changed in terms of who we are up against. Whoever follows Klopp will be burned at the stake if they aren't nipping at City's heels from the off.



You're right, everyone did love him before he came here. I remember the Bitters drooling all over him, safe in what they thought was the knowledge he wouldn't come to Anfield. When he finally did sign up for us they indulged in one of the biggest backtracking operations in history. Truly comical, embarrassing stuff from them. Contrast that with our response to Ancelotti going there. Yes, we wondered why on earth he'd go to that circus, but we never tried to pretend he wasn't a great manager. We never hated him in the slightest. We probably gave him more respect than they did.There would have been a similar backtracking by, say, Spurs fans if he'd gone to Arsenal. At United, Abu Dhabi fans would despise him.The reality is that for all decent, genuine, fair-minded people, there is nothing to hate about Klopp. Everyone would adore the man if he was theirs. I just think the majority of the media are scum. Vultures. Shit stirrers. They'll have a go at anyone. They've ripped the piss out of their own media darlings many times since Ferguson left them. They'll feed off any carcass, and if there isn't a carcass to feed off, they try to create one. I agree that we get more than our fair share of shite from them, and often unwarranted shite too, but we're far from alone there.Anyway, there will be plenty who will try to diminish Klopp, Liverpool, and all we've achieved together. They do it to protect themselves. We scare the living crap out of them and have done for decades. It's their coping strategy. Once you see that, you see just how utterly pathetic they all are.If God himself came down to Earth he'd be adored ... until he pulled on a football shirt. Then, depending on the shirt, he'd suddenly be despised by opposition fans and sections of the media. It won't be because of God, though. It'll be because of people's own prejudice, envy, hatred, insecurities, jealousies and fears coming to the fore.Fuck them all. Truth will always trump narrative. The honest, fair mind knows the truth.