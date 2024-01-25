« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #680 on: January 25, 2024, 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January 25, 2024, 06:07:09 pm
Who do you reckon Utd fans want to win the league more, Liverpool or City? This is the one thing I never got about manchester refs being just out for us (Tierney and Coote aside but thats pure narcissism other than anything else) i.e. Utd and City fans hate eachother sometimes more than they hate us.

City 100% - "they'll never overtake us in my lifetime, you'd be past us without them" is what I've been told on a few occasions now.

My missus was torn in 2021/22. The thoughts of us doing the quad was killing her, same as the Treble, but City winning the CL she didn't want, so she settled for them winning the League and she absolutely hates City.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #681 on: January 25, 2024, 10:00:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2024, 06:51:24 pm
City 100% - "they'll never overtake us in my lifetime, you'd be past us without them" is what I've been told on a few occasions now.

My missus was torn in 2021/22. The thoughts of us doing the quad was killing her, same as the Treble, but City winning the CL she didn't want, so she settled for them winning the League and she absolutely hates City.

I remember when United first won the Premier League. I honestly scoffed as a 20 year old lad. "They'd have to win it another 10 years straight, just to draw level with us. Never gonna happen. We'll win it again long before then."

Unless the manc in question is over 70 then there's a VERY good chance City will overhaul both LFC and United - if they're not taken apart by the football authorities first. They've won seven of the past twelve seasons already. They only need another eleven. United have been five years away from winning the title for the past ten years.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #682 on: January 25, 2024, 10:52:01 pm »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #683 on: January 25, 2024, 10:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on January 25, 2024, 05:58:27 pm
Rob Jones is an example he never referees Liverpool or Everton so the likelihood is that he supports either Liverpool or Everton.

He is also not going to get the big games that involve our title rivals towards the end of the season or Everton's relegation rivals.

That severely impacts his chances of getting to the very top. All of them problems would disappear if he declared himself a Marine fan. He could even buy a season ticket and never turn up.

Ok so now were down to one referee. And youve picked one of the newest Select Group referees who only qualified in 2020/21. Hes basically the refereeing equivalent of Ben Doak.

In that short time hes assisted or refereed controversial matches, not least the 3-2 forest loss to Man United and awarding the controversial handball to Arsenal in the NLD. If bias works as you think it does then surely he wouldnt be predisposed to helping either Man United or Arsenal win those games?

Why select Jones as an example though? I mean surely youd pick on Oliver, who has made it to the top of the game (by your own metrics) because he was selected as one of the English refs for the 2022 WC. But it doesnt fit your narrative because hes a lifelong Newcastle fan and so has made it to the top of his profession despite supporting a top 4 club 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #684 on: January 26, 2024, 07:23:14 am »
^ Not sure if youre being serious with your comment about Oliver?

So you think while Oliver has risen through the ranks, Newcastle have been a top 4 club? 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #685 on: January 26, 2024, 10:32:09 am »
Newcastle aren't a top 4 club ;D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #686 on: January 26, 2024, 10:36:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on January 25, 2024, 06:07:09 pm
Who do you reckon Utd fans want to win the league more, Liverpool or City? This is the one thing I never got about manchester refs being just out for us (Tierney and Coote aside but thats pure narcissism other than anything else) i.e. Utd and City fans hate eachother sometimes more than they hate us.

Pretty sure if you go on Redcafe the general consensus is 'come on City ffs dont let them win the title'.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #687 on: January 26, 2024, 11:12:14 am »
The Premier League is toxic and too corrupt for any genuine professional, especially in the position of manager.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #688 on: January 29, 2024, 07:36:07 am »
Quote from: Redley on January 26, 2024, 10:36:51 am
Pretty sure if you go on Redcafe the general consensus is 'come on City ffs dont let them win the title'.

It always has been, for the simple reason that City winning a trophy is relatively meaningless.  Just a shrug of the shoulders.

Liverpool winning the league is soul-destroying for the red Mancs, I guess mainly because they feel they 'should' be beating us after the Fergie era and considering their resources.  With City they can just point to all the obvious cheating and immediately feel better about it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #689 on: January 29, 2024, 08:25:13 pm »
Noticed since the announcement from The Boss, that certain media outlets have been spinning stuff, which can only be aimed at de-stabilising us.

1. Talks***e with their VVD, Trent and Mo all leaving
2. Sky copying the narrative with VVD, when all he was asked was a straight question about what he saw his future as under new management, and he answered honestly about who knows what the new manager wants. All of a sudden its VVD May not be there at the end of the season.
3. The apparent war of words between the Red coaching staff and Egypts coaching staff over Salah. It wont matter now, theyre out and apparently it was agreed that he came back for treatment.

Makes you wonder if there is a concerted effort to try and run us off the rails as we gather momentum, this country is famous for putting people on a pedestal, and taking great joy in trying to knock them off.

Anyway, stuff em, lets galvanise the team, the support and of course our Manager, and give it a go to win all four.
« Last Edit: January 29, 2024, 08:28:19 pm by Gladbach73 »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #690 on: January 29, 2024, 08:27:21 pm »
Never clicked but talkshite (the tory prick) went from Klopp being better than Pep 2 days ago to being not all that because he only won 1 League today.

Just best off ignoring it all, just a shame that some of our own can't see it.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #691 on: January 29, 2024, 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Redley on January 26, 2024, 10:36:51 am
Pretty sure if you go on Redcafe the general consensus is 'come on City ffs dont let them win the title'.

I think there's a feeling with the proper successful clubs that City title wins don't really count.  Everything they do is tainted to the extreme whereas if we win it people have to give us due credit because it's purely on talent and strong management.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #692 on: January 29, 2024, 08:38:11 pm »
I said elsewhere that everybody loved Klopp until he became Liverpool manager.

We are everybody's whipping boys. Everybody loves pissing off the Scousers. It's the one, unifying prejudice everybody seems fine with. The media expected Klopp to go to a club like United, or City, or even maybe Arsenal. They were horrified when he came to us.

They had to press a quiet war against Jurgen. I don't pay too much attention to the mainstream media, but I think whenever we struggled, he didn't get pelters the way Rafa would over zonal marking (for example), but they would try to undermine Klopp's relationship with the owners (not enough money for transfers, ageing players, etc), and suggest a strained relationship with supporters (restless fans, playing up to the modern social media supporter who has no patience, that sort of thing).

Now he is leaving they will try to play down his achievements because they want to diminish him and the club. They know there isn't another Klopp out there, and whoever joins us will be a far easier target, especially if they don't hit the ground running, like 99% of modern fans seem to behave with a new manager.

They'll look to push the impatience for success narrative, given it took Jurgen a few seasons to get us up and running, and that 2.0 is almost ready. It won't matter that nothing has changed in terms of who we are up against. Whoever follows Klopp will be burned at the stake if they aren't nipping at City's heels from the off.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #693 on: January 29, 2024, 09:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on January 29, 2024, 08:25:13 pm
Makes you wonder if there is a concerted effort to try and run us off the rails as we gather momentum, this country is famous for putting people on a pedestal, and taking great joy in trying to knock them off.

I don't think any of them have put us on a pedestal yet (this season).
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #694 on: January 29, 2024, 09:59:52 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on January 29, 2024, 09:16:02 pm
I don't think any of them have put us on a pedestal yet (this season).

I agree, my example was as the country as a whole, not our Club, who if they won every game 10-0, the media would find fault.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #695 on: January 29, 2024, 10:54:36 pm »
Liverpool fc will always be the most pressured job in English football because it is an anti-establishment club.

The mainstream football media and the general English mentality have played a part in Klopp's decision. Then there's the refereeing.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #696 on: January 30, 2024, 12:13:41 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 29, 2024, 08:38:11 pm
I said elsewhere that everybody loved Klopp until he became Liverpool manager.

We are everybody's whipping boys. Everybody loves pissing off the Scousers. It's the one, unifying prejudice everybody seems fine with. The media expected Klopp to go to a club like United, or City, or even maybe Arsenal. They were horrified when he came to us.

They had to press a quiet war against Jurgen. I don't pay too much attention to the mainstream media, but I think whenever we struggled, he didn't get pelters the way Rafa would over zonal marking (for example), but they would try to undermine Klopp's relationship with the owners (not enough money for transfers, ageing players, etc), and suggest a strained relationship with supporters (restless fans, playing up to the modern social media supporter who has no patience, that sort of thing).

Now he is leaving they will try to play down his achievements because they want to diminish him and the club. They know there isn't another Klopp out there, and whoever joins us will be a far easier target, especially if they don't hit the ground running, like 99% of modern fans seem to behave with a new manager.

They'll look to push the impatience for success narrative, given it took Jurgen a few seasons to get us up and running, and that 2.0 is almost ready. It won't matter that nothing has changed in terms of who we are up against. Whoever follows Klopp will be burned at the stake if they aren't nipping at City's heels from the off.
You're right, everyone did love him before he came here. I remember the Bitters drooling all over him, safe in what they thought was the knowledge he wouldn't come to Anfield. When he finally did sign up for us they indulged in one of the biggest backtracking operations in history. Truly comical, embarrassing stuff from them. Contrast that with our response to Ancelotti going there. Yes, we wondered why on earth he'd go to that circus, but we never tried to pretend he wasn't a great manager. We never hated him in the slightest. We probably gave him more respect than they did.

There would have been a similar backtracking by, say, Spurs fans if he'd gone to Arsenal. At United, Abu Dhabi fans would despise him.

The reality is that for all decent, genuine, fair-minded people, there is nothing to hate about Klopp. Everyone would adore the man if he was theirs. I just think the majority of the media are scum. Vultures. Shit stirrers. They'll have a go at anyone. They've ripped the piss out of their own media darlings many times since Ferguson left them. They'll feed off any carcass, and if there isn't a carcass to feed off, they try to create one. I agree that we get more than our fair share of shite from them, and often unwarranted shite too, but we're far from alone there.

Anyway, there will be plenty who will try to diminish Klopp, Liverpool, and all we've achieved together. They do it to protect themselves. We scare the living crap out of them and have done for decades. It's their coping strategy. Once you see that, you see just how utterly pathetic they all are.

If God himself came down to Earth he'd be adored ... until he pulled on a football shirt. Then, depending on the shirt, he'd suddenly be despised by opposition fans and sections of the media. It won't be because of God, though. It'll be because of people's own prejudice, envy, hatred, insecurities, jealousies and fears coming to the fore.

Fuck them all. Truth will always trump narrative. The honest, fair mind knows the truth.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #697 on: January 30, 2024, 10:19:34 am »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #698 on: January 30, 2024, 11:44:58 am »
 Coote on VAR for the Arsenal match.  :-X
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #699 on: January 30, 2024, 11:55:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 30, 2024, 11:44:58 am
Coote on VAR for the Arsenal match.  :-X

Really taking the piss now. But if decisions truly even themselves out over the course of a season shouldn't we be getting a pair of dodgy pens against Arsenal and Chelsea to make amends for the two blatant ones we didn't get in our earlier fixtures against those sides that we should have likely won had it not been for the officiating
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 07:27:19 am »
Two of the refs with a clear and obvious bias against us have officiated in more of our games than any other refs, that's blatant corruption right there.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm »
A bit quiet in here 😂
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 10:36:39 pm »
So thats what its like when a game is called fair.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #703 on: Yesterday at 10:36:43 pm »
My mate made a good point. Tierny reffed the game well as he was worried Klopp would drop kick him as he's leaving anyway so why not 🤣
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #704 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm »
Its taken 6 years but Tierney had a good game tonight
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #705 on: Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm »
For what its worth Dale Johnson has said none of the Chelsea penalties were VAR penalties, assuming he means that they could have been given on field but VAR was never going to.

I thought the one on Nnkuku was nailed on personally but whose arsed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #706 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm »
Tierney was decent :D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm »
Either pen would have been soft as fuck. First one, he was already on his way down, loved a dive tonight did those tossers.

The second one looks worse in slow motion but wasn't much more than a brushing of legs imo.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #708 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: stevied on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Its taken 6 years but Tierney had a good game tonight

Yep. Finally a game that didn't have you pulling your hair out afterwards.

Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm
A bit quiet in here 😂

Got Coote on the VAR this weekend though.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #709 on: Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm
A bit quiet in here 😂
They're just lulling us into a false sense of security.  ;)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #710 on: Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm »
Quote from: stevied on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Its taken 6 years but Tierney had a good game tonight
he did, but I'd say it's the second time at home this season. Tierney was actually pretty good in that home game at the start of winter - opponent escapes me.

was reffing well, then got one minor Matip tackle bizarrely wrong - then Matip reacted in quite a funny way but generally dissenting (and got yellowed very harshly) - then Tierney got sang at, just before half time for one minor thing. But his performance aside from that was pretty good.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #711 on: Today at 12:33:24 am »
Another bad night for the tin foil hat lads
