City 100% - "they'll never overtake us in my lifetime, you'd be past us without them" is what I've been told on a few occasions now.



My missus was torn in 2021/22. The thoughts of us doing the quad was killing her, same as the Treble, but City winning the CL she didn't want, so she settled for them winning the League and she absolutely hates City.



I remember when United first won the Premier League. I honestly scoffed as a 20 year old lad. "They'd have to win it another 10 years straight, just to draw level with us. Never gonna happen. We'll win it again long before then."Unless the manc in question is over 70 then there's a VERY good chance City will overhaul both LFC and United - if they're not taken apart by the football authorities first. They've won seven of the past twelve seasons already. They only need another eleven. United have been five years away from winning the title for the past ten years.