Just the process would be nice, to try and get even a shred of an understanding of how they come to a certain decision. I certainly wouldnt expect him to be like 'Andy I think thats a penalty mate but I'm going to ignore it, ok?' but frankly anything that shines a light on them for me can only be a good thing.



I know mate I was just being a bit flippant but yeah, anything would be good and at least hearing audio would keep them more on their toes, the fact they don't want to release audio just lends more distrust. As I said though only someone doing an undercover job would find them talking the truth, Taylor supporting Altrincham for example and all of that bollocks.I mean just on that point alone, anyone in hear still blind, naive or just dumb, whatever you want to call it, to the fact these guys are at least bias, all you need to do is look at that fact. Taylor, just one example, born and bred within a Manchester United household, does not support them, but instead supports Altrincham. A team who has a fan base who also widely support Man united. He also holds a cheap season ticket, to which he of course can never or extremely rarely ever attend a match - the lady doth protest too much and all of that.Now unless you believe that is the truth, which is farcical, then you know they lying to the public about how they may or may not hold bias, unconscious or otherwise. Then you have some people believing they are nothing but professional and beyond reproach. The whole thing is laughable.Also while I'm ranting away, this thread title really is a piss take too, made to mock and poke fun at something that is blatantly a question that needs answering, as even Klopp has talked about. Another should be made on the lines of 'Is there bias amongst referees' or something that does not attempt to piss take or make extreme another point of view from the off.