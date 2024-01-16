Not disagreeing with your post at all, but I'm not sure that I buy the bit in bold. The penalties given to United per touches in the box (from the Tomkin's Times) strongly contradicts that. Twice as many penalties were given to them against all other teams as opposed to City (against all other teams). Never mind us in that metric... If I recall (I could be wrong), this is when United qualified for the CL. Even if it was the EL, that translates to extra cash given from the referees to United.
Sorry, I probably didn't explain my brain properly!
I just meant that LFC seems far more likely to get a referee who will treat them like shit that any single other team is likely to get a referee who will favour them. You make a good point about United penalties, but as I said earlier, the minute Klopp called it out it stopped. That in itself was very suspect, given referees are supposed to meet and watch games to study their own performances.
I agree that United definitely get preferential treatment, and that their position in the league, shit though it is, is often artificially inflated by those favourable decisions. But even then, they won't get favourable decisions in EVERY game; and even when they do, they are so shit those favourable decisions might not be enough for them to get a result.
I think we're far more likely to get at least one very bad decision against us per game, then United are going to get a favourable one. But the again, maybe United are a bad example, because they're like our equal and opposite! Because we're so good, the bad decisions are (fortunately) rarely game changing ones for us. We've soldiered on and picked up results despite decisions that would have crippled a lesser team. Because United are crap, the decisions are far more likely to affect the result positively for them.
Every match we go into, it's an uphill battle before a ball has been kicked. Our lads go out there surely knowing that they can expect only rudimentary protection from the officials at best, and can't afford to put much of a foot wrong. We seem to get reffed to the strict letter of the law, with very little leeway, compared to a far more lax approach to other teams in other games reffed by the same officials.
Apologies for the world salad!