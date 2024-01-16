« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:55:25 pm
Jota was absolutely cleaned out Nick. He's hit in the foot for sure, but the real damage is done by his opponent hitting his knee (with his own knee). Nobody, absolutely nobody, survives that collision. It puts you on the turf every time.

Again I wouldn't expect someone like Paul Tierney, who has never played football, to understand what he was looking at - even if he bothered looking at it.   

Add into it the push in the back while he's running at pace that meant he was stumbling so couldn't dodge the defender trying to foul him.

Its Tierney, he looked and said "fuck it, I'm not giving those Scouse c*nts a thing"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:24:47 pm
There's no friggin conspiracy. They're just a bit shit

Sure, but clearly 'more' shit for certain teams than others.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I wonder if anyone knows? Is there any Premier League club where the supporters think they get a fair shake of the the dice? Or even any club where they actively like the refs?

I realise it's possible that many supporters might not advertise how much they like the referees for fear of drawing attention to their own good fortune. But maybe not. Maybe some are happy to gloat. Anyone know?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 11:31:50 am
Just the process would be nice, to try and get even a shred of an understanding of how they come to a certain decision. I certainly wouldnt expect him to be like 'Andy I think thats a penalty mate but I'm going to ignore it, ok?' but frankly anything that shines a light on them for me can only be a good thing.

I know mate I was just being a bit flippant but yeah, anything would be good and at least hearing audio would keep them more on their toes, the fact they don't want to release audio just lends more distrust. As I said though only someone doing an undercover job would find them talking the truth, Taylor supporting Altrincham for example and all of that bollocks.

I mean just on that point alone, anyone in hear still blind, naive or just dumb, whatever you want to call it, to the fact these guys are at least bias, all you need to do is look at that fact. Taylor, just one example, born and bred within a Manchester United household, does not support them, but instead supports Altrincham. A team who has a fan base who also widely support Man united. He also holds a cheap season ticket, to which he of course can never or extremely rarely ever attend a match - the lady doth protest too much and all of that.

Now unless you believe that is the truth, which is farcical, then you know they lying to the public about how they may or may not hold bias, unconscious or otherwise. Then you have some people believing they are nothing but professional and beyond reproach. The whole thing is laughable.

Also while I'm ranting away, this thread title really is a piss take too, made to mock and poke fun at something that is blatantly a question that needs answering, as even Klopp has talked about. Another should be made on the lines of 'Is there bias amongst referees' or something that does not attempt to piss take or make extreme another point of view from the off.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:56:35 pm
I know mate I was just being a bit flippant but yeah, anything would be good and at least hearing audio would keep them more on their toes, the fact they don't want to release audio just lends more distrust. As I said though only someone doing an undercover job would find them talking the truth, Taylor supporting Altrincham for example and all of that bollocks.

I mean just on that point alone, anyone in hear still blind, naive or just dumb, whatever you want to call it, to the fact these guys are at least bias, all you need to do is look at that fact. Taylor, just one example, born and bred within a Manchester United household, does not support them, but instead supports Altrincham. A team who has a fan base who also widely support Man united. He also holds a cheap season ticket, to which he of course can never or extremely rarely ever attend a match - the lady doth protest too much and all of that.

Now unless you believe that is the truth, which is farcical, then you know they lying to the public about how they may or may not hold bias, unconscious or otherwise. Then you have some people believing they are nothing but professional and beyond reproach. The whole thing is laughable.

Also while I'm ranting away, this thread title really is a piss take too, made to mock and poke fun at something that is blatantly a question that needs answering, as even Klopp has talked about. Another should be made on the lines of 'Is there bias amongst referees' or something that does not attempt to piss take or make extreme another point of view from the off.

Another thread? Nah I think its fine all under one roof, there's just a small portion of posters who seem to get oddly triggered by people talking about dodgy refs.

The Manchester thing I could understand if they hadnt made such a point of having Mike Dean referee Liverpool or Everton so rarely.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I think with a team like United, who are so used to preferential treatment, the moment they get reffed even remotely fairly, it feels like bias against them or incompetent officiating.

Like when their supply of mysterious penalty awards under Ole dried up once Klopp shone a light on it. It was out there, in plain sight, but it took someone to actually call it out to embarrass the refs into stopping.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:56:35 pm


I mean just on that point alone, anyone in hear still blind, naive or just dumb, whatever you want to call it, to the fact these guys are at least bias, all you need to do is look at that fact. Taylor, just one example, born and bred within a Manchester United household, does not support them, but instead supports Altrincham. A team who has a fan base who also widely support Man united. He also holds a cheap season ticket, to which he of course can never or extremely rarely ever attend a match - the lady doth protest too much and all of that.


Even if he was an Altrincham fans (as if) he just cannot grow up in Wythenshawe and not be exposed to anti Scouse and anti LFC bias on a daily basis. I had open heart surgery in Wythenshawe hospital in 99 and got shite off some Manc c*nt as I was walking around the hospital post surgery because I was wearing liverpool shorts, they're a bunch of obsessed twats over here.

As I've said before, Kavanagh is from Ashton Under Lyne and I knew someone whos brother was mentored by him when he was a trainee ref. He's 95% certain he supports Utd, 100% not a City fan.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:30:32 pm
As I've said before, Kavanagh is from Ashton Under Lyne and I knew someone whos brother was mentored by him when he was a trainee ref. He's 95% certain he supports Utd, 100% not a City fan.

This is basically Everton fan taxi driver-tier source though.  How can someone be 95% certain he supports Utd?  Either he does or he doesn't, what's the 5% missing all about?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:41:50 pm
The conspiracy is Tierney getting more Liverpool games than any other referee. When clearly he has a problem with Klopp and Liverpool.

This goes back to 2020 when Tierney failed to give Liverpool a clear free kick right in front of the dugouts.

 "I missed it Jurgen. Im like players, Im going to make mistakes. I missed it. Get over it

Truly amazing how much he misses when Liverpool players are fouled. Truly amazing how he can sniff out a foul for the opposition though.

He is biased has a personal grudge against Jürgen and shouldn't be anywhere near our games.

This is the referee who booked Robbo for being assaulted by his assistant. Yet he gets more Liverpool games than any other Referee. Since 2018 Tierney has been Ref or VAR for 48 Liverpool games.

Where's that from? I was looking the other night at a site that showed his game but only as ref. He's done 2 this season so far. Couldn't be arsed looking back at other seasons  ;D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:46:48 pm
Where's that from? I was looking the other night at a site that showed his game but only as ref. He's done 2 this season so far. Couldn't be arsed looking back at other seasons  ;D

From Tomkins.

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/paul-tierney-conspiracy-theories

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:42:57 pm
This is basically Everton fan taxi driver-tier source though.  How can someone be 95% certain he supports Utd?  Either he does or he doesn't, what's the 5% missing all about?

Figure of speech, you usually say 95% when you're not 100%, Kavanagh won't say who he supports, this fella spent time with him and that was his feelings that he was a Utd fan. Ashton/Gorton etc has a huge Utd following too.

It was while talking with my physio, a City fan and I was giving him shit over the Goodison handball and how Kavanagh was a city fan and thats when he told me the story. Had no need to lie/make anything up
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm
Just saw the news. Didnt know they were hiring new mods, but congrats JackWard! With great power comes great responsibility 

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:52:34 pm
Figure of speech, you usually say 95% when you're not 100%, Kavanagh won't say who he supports, this fella spent time with him and that was his feelings that he was a Utd fan. Ashton/Gorton etc has a huge Utd following too.

It was while talking with my physio, a City fan and I was giving him shit over the Goodison handball and how Kavanagh was a city fan and thats when he told me the story. Had no need to lie/make anything up

A City fan had no reason to spread a rumour about a ref being a Utd fan?  Come on.  This is like that rumour that one of the refs has a Utd tattoo on his arm but keeps it covered.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:57:05 pm
A City fan had no reason to spread a rumour about a ref being a Utd fan?  Come on.  This is like that rumour that one of the refs has a Utd tattoo on his arm but keeps it covered.

Why say he's a Utd fan? If he'd said City, that'd be better as I'd likely be fuming at that, seeing as that VAR decision likely cost us the title?

I've never had reason to doubt him, he's never come across as a bullshitter, so I chose to believe him. And end of the day, Kavanagh is from Ashton U Lyne, so unless he has zero interest in footy, he's going to be a red or a blue Manc.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:50 pm
Why say he's a Utd fan? If he'd said City, that'd be better as I'd likely be fuming at that, seeing as that VAR decision likely cost us the title?

I've never had reason to doubt him, he's never come across as a bullshitter, so I chose to believe him. And end of the day, Kavanagh is from Ashton U Lyne, so unless he has zero interest in footy, he's going to be a red or a blue Manc.

Ok, but it's not really proof of anything, that's all I'm saying.  It's just rumours spread by fans.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:11:26 pm
Ok, but it's not really proof of anything, that's all I'm saying.  It's just rumours spread by fans.

I accept that
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:11:26 pm
Ok, but it's not really proof of anything, that's all I'm saying.  It's just rumours spread by fans.
Whether its true or just a rumour is immaterial. The big question is that if roles were reversed and we had refs from Merseyside reffing manc teams a disproportionate amount of times, what would the reaction be? Then think about if that same ref was constantly giving controversial decisions against Manchester teams.

For what its worth, I think thered be an outcry, which would result in those refs being stood down from manc games, or at the very least, being put in charge of fewer in the future.

The current situation is bullshit, and any decent organisation would not expose their employees to potential conflicts of interest, or accusations of bias.

Also Rob is spot on, those areas are rabid, and refs from there will hear anti scouse/LFC comments daily. Youd have to be superhuman for that not to have any effect at all - no matter how subconscious.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
The interesting stat for me is that prior to the 19/20 season when Tierney had his first run in with Klopp he very rarely refereed Liverpool games. He became a premier league referee in 2014 but had only done 5 Liverpool games up to 19/20. That compared to 9 City games so it isn't anything to do with whether he got the big teams.

Since he started having spats with Klopp he has refereed us a barely believable 20 times in the Premier League. That compares to City 13 times with 11 wins and two draws for City.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:50 pm
Why say he's a Utd fan? If he'd said City, that'd be better as I'd likely be fuming at that, seeing as that VAR decision likely cost us the title?

I've never had reason to doubt him, he's never come across as a bullshitter, so I chose to believe him. And end of the day, Kavanagh is from Ashton U Lyne, so unless he has zero interest in footy, he's going to be a red or a blue Manc.

Thing is, if he's reffing City vs Everton then it doesn't matter if he supports City or United. He's gonna go Full Manc - especially with Liverpool breathing down City's neck.

If he's a City fan, then he's not going to open the door for us on the title. If he's a United fan, he doesn't want LFC nabbing #20. And if it fucks over the Blue Scousers in the process, it's win/win. Good Process, if you will.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm
I accept that

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm
Thing is, if he's reffing City vs Everton then it doesn't matter if he supports City or United. He's gonna go Full Manc - especially with Liverpool breathing down City's neck.

If he's a City fan, then he's not going to open the door for us on the title. If he's a United fan, he doesn't want LFC nabbing #20. And if it fucks over the Blue Scousers in the process, it's win/win. Good Process, if you will.

Yep, must have been a dream scenario for him to be VAR and be able to not give a blatant handball v Rodri
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm
Thing is, if he's reffing City vs Everton then it doesn't matter if he supports City or United. He's gonna go Full Manc - especially with Liverpool breathing down City's neck.

If he's a City fan, then he's not going to open the door for us on the title. If he's a United fan, he doesn't want LFC nabbing #20. And if it fucks over the Blue Scousers in the process, it's win/win. Good Process, if you will.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 06:30:07 pm
Hes reffed both city and Manchester united matches over the years, that would suggest hes not a fan of either 

If you want to get on as a referee then it's much better to support a none League team or lower league team. So amazingly enough that is what happens.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:33:51 pm
If you want to get on as a referee then it's much better to support a none League team or lower league team. So amazingly enough that is what happens.

Yet among top flight referees you have villa fans, Luton fans, Leicester City fans, Newcastle United fans, Leeds fans and Sunderland fans, all clubs who have recently been in the top flight or remain there 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
At the end of the day, an officials' bias for a particular team is less important than their bias against a particular team.

As I've said repeatedly, anti-LFC sentiment is rampant in the game. I could handle shit decisions far better if they were more evenly distributed amongst all teams, but the fact is they're not. The stats back that up, it's not supposition.

A big team might get the calls against a small team, but out of the big teams, there is a strong trend for LFC to get the worst calls.

There is something definitely very off when it comes to how Liverpool games are officiated. It's not conspiracy, or paranoia. All we're doing is debating the label to put on it - how deliberate it is, how much is unconscious prejudice/bias etc. We can argue about it being corrupt, but for me it's definitely not a fallacy. It's real.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm
At the end of the day, an officials' bias for a particular team is less important than their bias against a particular team.

As I've said repeatedly, anti-LFC sentiment is rampant in the game. I could handle shit decisions far better if they were more evenly distributed amongst all teams, but the fact is they're not. The stats back that up, it's not supposition.

A big team might get the calls against a small team, but out of the big teams, there is a strong trend for LFC to get the worst calls.

There is something definitely very off when it comes to how Liverpool games are officiated. It's not conspiracy, or paranoia. All we're doing is debating the label to put on it - how deliberate it is, how much is unconscious prejudice/bias etc. We can argue about it being corrupt, but for me it's definitely not a fallacy. It's real.

Not disagreeing with your post at all, but I'm not sure that I buy the bit in bold. The penalties given to United per touches in the box (from the Tomkin's Times) strongly contradicts that. Twice as many penalties were given to them against all other teams as opposed to City (against all other teams). Never mind us in that metric... If I recall (I could be wrong), this is when United qualified for the CL. Even if it was the EL, that translates to extra cash given from the referees to United.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:27:20 pm
Not disagreeing with your post at all, but I'm not sure that I buy the bit in bold. The penalties given to United per touches in the box (from the Tomkin's Times) strongly contradicts that. Twice as many penalties were given to them against all other teams as opposed to City (against all other teams). Never mind us in that metric... If I recall (I could be wrong), this is when United qualified for the CL. Even if it was the EL, that translates to extra cash given from the referees to United.

Sorry, I probably didn't explain my brain properly!

I just meant that LFC seems far more likely to get a referee who will treat them like shit that any single other team is likely to get a referee who will favour them. You make a good point about United penalties, but as I said earlier, the minute Klopp called it out it stopped. That in itself was very suspect, given referees are supposed to meet and watch games to study their own performances.

I agree that United definitely get preferential treatment, and that their position in the league, shit though it is, is often artificially inflated by those favourable decisions. But even then, they won't get favourable decisions in EVERY game; and even when they do, they are so shit those favourable decisions might not be enough for them to get a result.

I think we're far more likely to get at least one very bad decision against us per game, then United are going to get a favourable one. But the again, maybe United are a bad example, because they're like our equal and opposite! Because we're so good, the bad decisions are (fortunately) rarely game changing ones for us. We've soldiered on and picked up results despite decisions that would have crippled a lesser team. Because United are crap, the decisions are far more likely to affect the result positively for them.

Every match we go into, it's an uphill battle before a ball has been kicked. Our lads go out there surely knowing that they can expect only rudimentary protection from the officials at best, and can't afford to put much of a foot wrong. We seem to get reffed to the strict letter of the law, with very little leeway, compared to a far more lax approach to other teams in other games reffed by the same officials.

Apologies for the world salad! :)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:34:24 pm
I wonder if anyone knows? Is there any Premier League club where the supporters think they get a fair shake of the the dice? Or even any club where they actively like the refs?

I realise it's possible that many supporters might not advertise how much they like the referees for fear of drawing attention to their own good fortune. But maybe not. Maybe some are happy to gloat. Anyone know?

Sometimes when we get a Mancunian ref masterclass I'll punish myself and check what people are saying on Twitter, and there are always loads of opposition fans full of praise saying the ref is having a good game, it's just the scousers moaning, it all evens out in the end, etc.  I've also had Arsenal and Spurs mates pulling up old 50/50 decisions in Liverpool's favour when they've been gifted decisions against us.

I doubt these fans think their clubs are favoured, but for example the draw against Arsenal last month (Kavanagh), the draw against Brighton (Taylor) and of course the loss against Spurs (Tierney), all seem to bring out that same general reaction.  And it's a reaction you never hear from Liverpool fans, because there is no comparison to the extremes we see from Tierney and co, you can't make any other highlight reel with one ref and one team that shows anything similar.  Tomkins' stats can't find anything close either.

I guess other fans feel similarly overall to how I do when Liverpool are playing in Europe, or even with our other refs in the prem.  I don't even know the names of the other refs in the league, besides Michael Oliver who I'm sure has given plenty of decisions for and against us but nothing that really sticks out, seems a decent ref.  But then he did do the honourable thing by declaring himself as a Newcastle fan..
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 06:38:19 pm
Yet among top flight referees you have villa fans, Luton fans, Leicester City fans, Newcastle United fans, Leeds fans and Sunderland fans, all clubs who have recently been in the top flight or remain there 

None of those clubs are the big clubs though. To get to the very top you need to be able to do the top 6 games. More specifically the really high profile games that decide the title. That is how you progress to doing the Champions League and tournaments.

Don't you think it is incredible given the support that the likes of Liverpool and United have that no referees support the most popular teams.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Doesn't even matter who they support really. Doesn't even really matter that he's from Manchester...Tierney is just really blatantly biased against us. Its hard to work out the mindset from PGMOL on it. Its either really obviously sinister. Or they're thinking it'll look dodgy if they take him off, so just keep giving him games.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
This is interesting.


The Football Association has announced that Alan Wiley will replace Merseyside official Mike Dean as referee for the FA Cup final between Liverpool and West Ham next month.

The 45-year-old Wiley took charge of this season's Carling Cup final between Manchester United and Wigan and replaces Dean due to the FA's policy of not using officials who come from the same area as one of the teams in question. "The decision was taken following Liverpool's semi-final victory on Saturday," read an FA statement, contradicting an FA spokesman's earlier claim that, "he's [Dean] been appointed, and that's not going to change."

The statement continuted: "We have complete faith in Mike Dean's refereeing ability, integrity and impartiality. However, given the huge interest in all aspects of the FA Cup final, the fact that he is from the Wirral might lead to comment and debate which would place him under undue additional pressure.

"The decision has been taken with the best interests of Mike Dean and the competition in mind. At the age of 37, Mike Dean is still young enough to referee a future FA Cup final." The final will be held at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on May 13.


So the FA do not allow referees to officiate a cup final if one of the teams is from the same locality but it is absolutely fine for Manchester officials to referee United and City in the premier league.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:34:37 pm
This is interesting.


The Football Association has announced that Alan Wiley will replace Merseyside official Mike Dean as referee for the FA Cup final between Liverpool and West Ham next month.

The 45-year-old Wiley took charge of this season's Carling Cup final between Manchester United and Wigan and replaces Dean due to the FA's policy of not using officials who come from the same area as one of the teams in question. "The decision was taken following Liverpool's semi-final victory on Saturday," read an FA statement, contradicting an FA spokesman's earlier claim that, "he's [Dean] been appointed, and that's not going to change."

The statement continuted: "We have complete faith in Mike Dean's refereeing ability, integrity and impartiality. However, given the huge interest in all aspects of the FA Cup final, the fact that he is from the Wirral might lead to comment and debate which would place him under undue additional pressure.

"The decision has been taken with the best interests of Mike Dean and the competition in mind. At the age of 37, Mike Dean is still young enough to referee a future FA Cup final." The final will be held at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on May 13.


So the FA do not allow referees to officiate a cup final if one of the teams is from the same locality but it is absolutely fine for Manchester officials to referee United and City in the premier league.

How they were with Mike Dean is definitely an outlier considering how they are with Mancunian refs.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/anthony-taylor/bilanz/schiedsrichter/847

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/mike-dean/bilanz/schiedsrichter/379

I mean...thats just stark. Mike Dean refereed a Hull match more often than he refereed a Liverpool match in the PL, and they were in it for five seasons.... The implication seems to be that Merseyside refs arent trusted to be impartial in games involving Merseyside sides, but Mancunian refs are trusted to be impartial in games involving Manchester sides. Robert Jones I believe is from Merseyside. 60 PL games, not a single one involving us or Everton. Tierney? Kavanagh? Mason? Plenty of games involving Manchester sides.
