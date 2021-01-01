Whoever said upstream just watch and you'll see he's a fair lad, give your head a shake. There's no fucking fallacy with Paul Tierney. Paul Tomkins did an in depth study on refs some time ago to which new additions to Tierney's chapter are constantly being added as he fucks us again and again and again. Its data its fact its science its math and its real. In contrast he makes Anthony Taylor who most of us also think is a dyed in the wool manc as well to be pretty close to straight up, perhaps slightly given to being fairly strict with us but nothing outside the realm. Tierney otoh is right off the scale on both the big calls that count and the big non calls that count. Over a lot of data now, more than 38 games worth.Plus you just have to watch how he operates. Tierney's very good at massaging his numbers and calls things pretty evenly until it really counts. He'll give you the 50-50, he'll give you three straight 50-50's in the middle of the park where it means nothing and then award a nonsensical pen for an invisible foul against you. and hes the absolute master of the non call and the non or ad advantage. does any one remember that incident where the newcaste goalie dragged mane down by the leg? id forgotten that one but just re read about it in this Tomkins article. Classic Tierney non call he's got literally dozens when you add in VAR, including 2 4 days ago. Called the end of a half early with Mane on a clean breakaway that season also.There is data driven evidence and its irrefutable. He doesn't ref us fairly. They are taking the piss putting him on us again i think its 7 games he's reffed or varred us this season so far. A third of our fucking games. im seriously starting to think foul play here rather than just human nature and egos. Its too much too often.Just a little irony add, Tomkins is looking at the poor quality of Tierneys VAR against Bournemouth---and the articles from August. its The later overturned Macallister Red that Paul T declined to look at, not last weekends "subjective mistakes". Five months later second time round and he could have just left the same basic quotes in place. "Tierney VAR performance fucks Liverpool over"