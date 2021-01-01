« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

tubby

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 04:25:16 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:22:54 pm
If ever there was a tiresome response, its that. Even if you're uber anti-tin foil hats, you cant sensibly witness Tierney's performances when he officiates Liverpool and come to the conclusion that at the absolute minimum he's not biased against Liverpool.

Chelsea fans will tell you the same about Anthony Taylor though.  They HATE him.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 04:26:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:25:16 pm
Chelsea fans will tell you the same about Anthony Taylor though.  They HATE him.

Maybe he is too. I'm sure its not just one official in the entire system that has a conscious/unconscious bias when he refs a certain team.
Egyptian36

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 04:35:14 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:22:54 pm
If ever there was a tiresome response, its that. Even if you're uber anti-tin foil hats, you cant sensibly witness Tierney's performances when he officiates Liverpool and come to the conclusion that at the absolute minimum he's not biased against Liverpool.

Sarcasm. I have been saying Tierney and the PGMOl are corrupt for years.
Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 04:43:28 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:35:14 pm
Sarcasm. I have been saying Tierney and the PGMOl are corrupt for years.

Fair play, very well hidden!
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 05:01:54 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:50:15 pm
I've said this tonnes of times but Dale Johnson does a weekly column on controversial VAR decisions, explaining the process behind the decision and whether, in his view, the right or wrong outcome was reached - this is this week's https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39342904/the-var-review-toney-goal-kluivert-red-card-west-ham-drama and specifically;

Now obviously the above is just one person's (educated) opinion, it isn't infallible but it does provide a bit of balance to what tends to be the football fan mantra of whatever decision has gone against them being stonewall. When I was watching the match on Sunday I said red card for the Kluivert challenge but a part of me did think it might be a tad harsh and I said penalty for the tackle on Jota - Johnson's assertion that it wasn't a clear and obvious error doesn't convince me because he clearly trips him so that, to me, means it's a clear and obvious error.

For balance, he called out the Odegaard handball incident as a VAR error so it isn't a piece designed to protect VAR or the referees.

Again, I'm not stating that the above is conclusive or anything of the sort (and have said that I disagree with him on the penalty incident,) it just, I think, provides a bit of balance to what goes through my head when these decisions don't go our way which is often that it was clear cut when perhaps with a stricter look at the rules and similar incidents isn't always the case.
Hes overlooked the fact that Tierney, as VAR, didnt overturn Macallisters red.
Tierney is either biased against us, or shit at his job, or a bit of both. Theres also very little mention of the sheer frequency of him getting our games.

All of the issues Ive mentioned could be dealt with by a transparent, accountable reffing body that is committed to improving standards. Instead we get PGMOL.
BoRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 05:02:53 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:50:15 pm
I've said this tonnes of times but Dale Johnson does a weekly column on controversial VAR decisions, explaining the process behind the decision and whether, in his view, the right or wrong outcome was reached - this is this week's https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39342904/the-var-review-toney-goal-kluivert-red-card-west-ham-drama and specifically;

It's a PGMOL weekly column, Dale just puts his name on it and gets the credit. ("Some parts of this article include information provided by the Premier League and PGMOL.")

Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:50:15 pm
Now obviously the above is just one person's (educated) opinion, it isn't infallible but it does provide a bit of balance to what tends to be the football fan mantra of whatever decision has gone against them being stonewall. When I was watching the match on Sunday I said red card for the Kluivert challenge but a part of me did think it might be a tad harsh and I said penalty for the tackle on Jota - Johnson's assertion that it wasn't a clear and obvious error doesn't convince me because he clearly trips him so that, to me, means it's a clear and obvious error.

For balance, he called out the Odegaard handball incident as a VAR error so it isn't a piece designed to protect VAR or the referees.

It very much is, the only time he says they got it wrong is when they've already acknowledged the error themselves.
Egyptian36

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 05:14:02 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:01:54 pm
Hes overlooked the fact that Tierney, as VAR, didnt overturn Macallisters red.
Tierney is either biased against us, or shit at his job, or a bit of both. Theres also very little mention of the sheer frequency of him getting our games.

All of the issues Ive mentioned could be dealt with by a transparent, accountable reffing body that is committed to improving standards. Instead we get PGMOL.

Tierney would have been kicked out long time ago if he was at another country. The PGMOL is a gang.
farawayred

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 05:27:07 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:18:03 pm
Every club fan base think there is an agenda against them. Tierney and the PGMOL aren't biased against LFC its just inconsistency.
If that were the case, the statistics would corroborate it. Instead, it's quite the opposite. Every year we lead the table for most decisions and points against us even in the VAR years (when everything is scrutinized).
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 05:37:46 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:27:07 pm
If that were the case, the statistics would corroborate it. Instead, it's quite the opposite. Every year we lead the table for most decisions and points against us even in the VAR years (when everything is scrutinized).

He's said above, it was a sarcastic comment
Fuck the Tories

rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 05:39:06 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:25:16 pm
Chelsea fans will tell you the same about Anthony Taylor though.  They HATE him.

My missus grew to hate Chelsea under Mourinho, Taylor, being a Manc and a Utd supporter, likely has the same hatred of them.

Hooper seems to be a Spurs fan.
Fuck the Tories

SamLad

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 05:47:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:25:16 pm
Chelsea fans will tell you the same about Anthony Taylor though.  They HATE him.
maybe so. but does Taylor get assigned to their games as often as Tierney does to ours?
Bobinhood

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 06:00:32 pm
Whoever said upstream just watch and you'll see he's a fair lad, give your head a shake. There's no fucking fallacy with Paul Tierney. Paul Tomkins did an in depth study on refs some time ago to which new additions to Tierney's chapter  are constantly being added as he fucks us again and again and again. Its data its fact its science its math and its real. In contrast he makes Anthony Taylor who most of us also think is a dyed in the wool manc as well to be pretty close to straight up, perhaps slightly given to being fairly strict with us but nothing outside the realm. Tierney otoh is right off the scale on both the big calls that count and the big non calls that count. Over a lot of data now, more than 38 games worth.

Plus you just have to watch how he operates. Tierney's very good at massaging his numbers and calls things pretty evenly until it really counts. He'll give you the 50-50, he'll give you three straight 50-50's in the middle of the park where it means nothing and then award a nonsensical pen for an invisible foul against you. and hes the absolute master of the non call and the non or ad advantage.  does any one remember that incident where the newcaste goalie dragged mane down by the leg? id forgotten that one but just re read about it in this Tomkins article. Classic Tierney non call he's got literally dozens when you add in VAR, including 2 4 days ago. Called the end of a half early with Mane on a clean breakaway that season also.

There is data driven evidence and its irrefutable. He doesn't ref us fairly. They are taking the piss putting him on us again i think its 7 games he's reffed or varred us this season so far. A third of our fucking games. im seriously starting to think foul play here rather than just human nature and egos. Its too much too often.

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/detailed-analysis-the-alarming-abnormal

Just a little irony add, Tomkins is looking at the poor quality of Tierneys VAR against Bournemouth---and the articles from August. its The later overturned Macallister Red that Paul T declined to look at, not last weekends "subjective mistakes".  Five months later second time round and he could have just left the same basic quotes in place. "Tierney VAR performance fucks Liverpool over"
rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 06:00:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:47:28 pm
maybe so. but does Taylor get assigned to their games as often as Tierney does to ours?

He reffed Chelsea twice in the PL in 22/23. Chelsea got refs such as Jarred Gillet, Robert Jones and Peter Bankes - never heard of them 3.
Bobinhood

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 06:13:34 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on January  5, 2024, 11:44:34 pm
The free kick against Pepe versus Bolton always stands out to me, from which Holdsworth scored?

I have waited and watched since that very day to see another goalie called for handling outside the box on a goal kick in any league at any level and i never have. I make a small mental note every single  time i see somebody advance well outside his box while booting it and it must be hundreds of times now, and on many of those occasions they did actually handle it outside the box as well which pepe did not, and nothing. Nobody EVER gets called for that.

My personal worst call ever. Still bugs me as you can tell.  ;D 
SamLad

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 06:17:02 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:13:34 pm
I have waited and watched since that very day to see another goalie called for handling outside the box on a goal kick in any league at any level and i never have. I make a small mental note every single  time i see somebody advance well outside his box while booting it and it must be hundreds of times now, and on many of those occasions they did actually handle it outside the box as well which pepe did not, and nothing. Nobody EVER gets called for that.

My personal worst call ever. Still bugs me as you can tell.  ;D
LOL I do the same thing, for the same reason.
goalies holding the ball across the line before booting it is almost as common as players stealing yards at throw-ins.
Keith Lard

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 07:11:00 pm
I can't handle another game with that c*nt Paul Tierney reffing us. It's bang out of order that this utter bastard keeps getting our games. He's corrupt
AshbourneRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 07:14:56 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:50:15 pm
I've said this tonnes of times but Dale Johnson does a weekly column on controversial VAR decisions, explaining the process behind the decision and whether, in his view, the right or wrong outcome was reached - this is this week's https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39342904/the-var-review-toney-goal-kluivert-red-card-west-ham-drama and specifically;

Now obviously the above is just one person's (educated) opinion, it isn't infallible but it does provide a bit of balance to what tends to be the football fan mantra of whatever decision has gone against them being stonewall. When I was watching the match on Sunday I said red card for the Kluivert challenge but a part of me did think it might be a tad harsh and I said penalty for the tackle on Jota - Johnson's assertion that it wasn't a clear and obvious error doesn't convince me because he clearly trips him so that, to me, means it's a clear and obvious error.

For balance, he called out the Odegaard handball incident as a VAR error so it isn't a piece designed to protect VAR or the referees.

Again, I'm not stating that the above is conclusive or anything of the sort (and have said that I disagree with him on the penalty incident,) it just, I think, provides a bit of balance to what goes through my head when these decisions don't go our way which is often that it was clear cut when perhaps with a stricter look at the rules and similar incidents isn't always the case.


Yet it doesn't work on that premise, and the VAR must believe it's a certain red card to send the referee to the monitor.

This is the bit that does my head in? If the VAR thinks its a clear and obvious error and thinks its a certain red, why send the ref to the monitor? Just tell him to send the player off, give the penalty or whatever?
farawayred

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 08:22:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:37:46 pm
He's said above, it was a sarcastic comment
My bad! :wave
Cafe De Paris

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 09:09:28 pm
In the old days when the refs came to inspect the kop nets we gave them so much shit they couldnt wait to get away from the kop goal. Best way around the latest Tierney news is give him absolute hell from the terraces. Make it so loud what we think of him. He will get wound up. The crowd will get wound up  because he is incompetent and the atmosphere will be great.
Up the red men!!!!
JackWard33

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 09:36:55 pm
Has there ever been a thread that's a) deviated so entirely from the original point of the OP that's now the exact opposite and b) you could have bet all your money on it doing exactly that the day it was opened

At least you all have a home now I guess :) 
Jm55

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 10:43:31 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:02:53 pm

It very much is, the only time he says they got it wrong is when they've already acknowledged the error themselves.

I read it most weeks mate and hes said theyve got it wrong plenty of times.

that article comes out every Monday after the round of fixtures, his comments on the handball were along the lines of the VAR finding a reason not to give it. To my knowledge PGMOL only admitted the error a few days ago whereas his article came out in December.

As I say, Im not suggesting its conclusive, its just one alternative opinion from someone who is more educated than certainly I am on the subject and I suspect many of us.
