Ive absolutely zero doubt that theres institutional corruption in football, theres too much money and lack of regulation for there not to be.



What I do doubt is that that corruption is materialising itself in the form of PGMOL, partly because nobody has given me any kind of sensible hypothesis as to who is meant to be paying who and what theyre getting out of it but more fundamentally because theres far more rewarding methods of corruption which that article illustrates.



Theres far more to be made from bribing people for world cups and TV deals etc than there is from paying a ref off to win a league title.



I wouldn't claim to know how the corruption works but, like you, I'm certain there is corruption due to the sheer size of the money involved.I do think that the time for the old bungs given in envelopes is long gone. just because the size of the envelope won't fit the money. (Jokes aside, my wife works in a bank. They had a robbery attempt and somebody demanded $1m to carry out in a backpack. The tellers cracked up in tears... That bank never has that money anyway, but they cracked up because that backpack can't fit more than $10-20k. True story.)Benefiting form money is indirect. PGMOL members get better paid every year and probably get far more than the inflation rate increases than normal folk do (I looked it up just after COVID, don't know about it now). That is because the money in the league are more. And that is because of teams like Chelsea, then City and now Newcastle can raise the bar. PGMOL refs also get extra by refereeing in the Arab world. That would be fine if they were the world top referees, demand and supply, but they are not. How many referees call important games on the World stage? (And those who get a world cup final fuck it up, don't they?) Why don't the Arabs call the best referees if they wanted to raise their local game standards? Nothing to gain.I'm far from the thought that the game is corrupt because of PGMOL. There is the PL management on top of that, and the British government on top of that. The PL is protecting its brand, and are welcoming extra money. The TV companies are welcoming extra game slots. The government is welcoming extra arms deals should all go right. The public welcomes better economy from the work need created by those arms deals. One big happy family, innit?I'm a man of science and I believe in statistics. Even if a court doesn't accept them, even if there is no 100% proof. Statistics can show bias, strong quantifiable bias. We can speak in terms of statistics how probable or improbable is that Newcastle and City games are shown at the best TV times, how many games they had at noon, etc. We can use statistics to show how many situations a team benefits from and go against on the team on the field. All of that can show PL and PGMOL bias. Has PGMOL decided to act against us? Yes and no. No, because I don't think the refs are like, "Hey, let's screw Liverpool up". But yes, because the bias is subconscious, very deep and very subconscious. Suddenly, the question "Should I call this professional foul against Rodri?" gets substituted by "Well, it wasn't that bad, really" when you remember the good time you had in Saudi Arabia refereeing that game between two teams in the same league, both owned by the state. The hotels, the dinners, the excursions, everything...I'll stop here. This became like a rant, but I had no intention to rant about your post. What you said is fair. I'm just pointing out that it doesn't have to be corruption in the way we used to think years ago, it's different now.