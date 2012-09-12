« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 24156 times)

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #560 on: January 6, 2024, 04:23:40 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January  5, 2024, 11:44:34 pm
The free kick against Pepe versus Bolton always stands out to me, from which Holdsworth scored?

Gary Speed wasnt it? I think there was an admission after that regarding the incorrect decision, but I dont think that incorrect decision was part of a wider conspiracy, more just a bad call.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,511
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #561 on: January 6, 2024, 11:01:45 am »
Quote from: ljycb on January  6, 2024, 04:23:40 am
Gary Speed wasnt it? I think there was an admission after that regarding the incorrect decision, but I dont think that incorrect decision was part of a wider conspiracy, more just a bad call.

Yes, once again it was an official - the linesman - possessing zero intuition about football. He could see that Pepe Reina was putting boot to ball deep into the 'D" and therefore assumed he must be handling the ball in the 'D' as well. There was no comprehension that Pepe had developed a distinctive (and very effective) way of kicking out his hands by throwing the ball ahead of him and accelerating into it. 

The refs who don't 'get' the game of football are the ones who make absurd mistakes when it comes to sending players off or ignoring/attributing hand ball.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #562 on: January 6, 2024, 10:19:48 pm »
Ortiz de Mendibil says Hola. 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #563 on: January 8, 2024, 11:32:42 am »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #564 on: January 8, 2024, 12:02:16 pm »
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #565 on: January 8, 2024, 12:19:28 pm »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #566 on: January 8, 2024, 12:26:11 pm »
Quote from: kavah on January  8, 2024, 12:19:28 pm

ha ha ha - so inconsistent

Jorginho throws the ball away and tells the ref to fuck off but still escapes a card.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,027
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #567 on: January 8, 2024, 12:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on January  8, 2024, 12:26:11 pm
Jorginho throws the ball away and tells the ref to fuck off but still escapes a card.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #568 on: January 8, 2024, 12:31:25 pm »
The yellow cards for dissent were definitely inconsistent. The ref should have some more self-respect when Arsenal players are screaming at him to fuck off. How we ended up with 4 yellows to Arsenal's one yellow I don't understand - the second half he was dishing them out, but then their player got away with pushing Jones to the floor in the first half. Likewise, the ref should take another look at the rules on soulder barging (the fact the Arsenal players went down and cried about it doesn't make it a foul).

But otherwise I thought the ref had a pretty good game. He let the game flow in the middle of the pitch without letting things get out of hand. There's always one or two decisions that you might not agree with in every game. No ref is going to get every decision right acorss 90 minutes. There was a few mistakes, but nothing I would chalk off as shocking. But otherwise I'd say it was a refereeing performance without much to shout about either way - which is saying a lot these days.

Also, what a relief not to have VAR (lets not forget it was constant moaning that landed us with VAR in the first place).

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,511
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #569 on: January 8, 2024, 12:33:58 pm »
The inconsistency is blatant! But I thought the ref had a good game.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #570 on: January 8, 2024, 01:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  8, 2024, 12:33:58 pm
The inconsistency is blatant! But I thought the ref had a good game.

I thought the referee was decent as well. For the cards though I think it is just subconscious bias. Home teams tend to get those kind of decisions because the crowd affects the ref.

Unless it is at Anfield though. At Anfield, the PGMOL tends to pick referees who give us very little. That for me is down to the myth that the Kop influences referees. Which is about 30 years out of date. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #571 on: January 16, 2024, 06:21:35 pm »
Quote
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says a date has been set for Manchester City's hearing over 115 alleged breaches of the league's financial rules, but would not reveal when.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13049544/man-city-charges-premier-league-chief-executive-richard-masters-confirms-date-set-for-hearing

1 year later there is finally a hearing, but they will not be revealing when/who/what... 

Transparency at its best. Russia and North Korea are taking notes, how things are done, democratically....

To suggest that there is no corruption in the Premier League after such compelling evidence, while there is corruption in the rest of the World, is bigoted.
« Last Edit: January 18, 2024, 05:00:31 pm by Aeon »
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #572 on: January 16, 2024, 06:44:25 pm »
Yeah, absolute bull... how are citys charges  "... being heard in a completely different environment."??
Its the same sport, its the same governing body, the same charge of breaking the rules...The only thing different is the obfuscation...by both city and this fucker..and the fact its potentially waaay more serious


Quote from: Aeon on January 16, 2024, 06:21:35 pm
1 year later there is finally a hearing, but they will not be revealing when/who/what... 

Transparency at its best. Russia and North Korea are taking notes, how things are done, democratically....

To suggest that there is no corruption in the Premier League after such compelling evidence, while there is corruption in the rest of the World, is bigoted and racist.

In a way it was not a bad thing you fucked off from the EU. And of course I exclude Liverpool, Scotland and the rest of Britain that is suffering under the corrupt establishment. But the elite over there :puke2
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #573 on: January 16, 2024, 06:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on January 16, 2024, 06:44:25 pm
Yeah, absolute bull... how are citys charges  "... being heard in a completely different environment."??
Its the same sport, its the same governing body, the same charge of breaking the rules...The only thing different is the obfuscation...by both city and this fucker..and the fact its potentially waaay more serious



The different environment is that Everton and Forest have admitted breaching PSR whilst City have gone down the legal route.

For instance, City went to the high court and appeal court as far back as 2021.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/20/court-ruling-shows-premier-league-still-investigating-manchester-city-over-ffp
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #574 on: January 16, 2024, 07:02:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January  6, 2024, 02:23:29 am
A must-read post from jambutty in the Newcastle thread.

But move on, nothing to see, nothing like this can be happening with PGMOL... Or the UK government for that matter.

Ive absolutely zero doubt that theres institutional corruption in football, theres too much money and lack of regulation for there not to be.

What I do doubt is that that corruption is materialising itself in the form of PGMOL, partly because nobody has given me any kind of sensible hypothesis as to who is meant to be paying who and what theyre getting out of it but more fundamentally because theres far more rewarding methods of corruption which that article illustrates.

Theres far more to be made from bribing people for world cups and TV deals etc than there is from paying a ref off to win a league title.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #575 on: January 16, 2024, 09:59:35 pm »
yeah fair enough Eeyore, so if found guilty (as they have been previously) the punishment should be much more severe, as they tried to conceal the intent (if found guilty).




Quote from: Eeyore on January 16, 2024, 06:56:44 pm
The different environment is that Everton and Forest have admitted breaching PSR whilst City have gone down the legal route.

For instance, City went to the high court and appeal court as far back as 2021.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/20/court-ruling-shows-premier-league-still-investigating-manchester-city-over-ffp
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,073
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #576 on: January 17, 2024, 01:10:01 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on January 16, 2024, 07:02:52 pm
Ive absolutely zero doubt that theres institutional corruption in football, theres too much money and lack of regulation for there not to be.

What I do doubt is that that corruption is materialising itself in the form of PGMOL, partly because nobody has given me any kind of sensible hypothesis as to who is meant to be paying who and what theyre getting out of it but more fundamentally because theres far more rewarding methods of corruption which that article illustrates.

Theres far more to be made from bribing people for world cups and TV deals etc than there is from paying a ref off to win a league title.
I wouldn't claim to know how the corruption works but, like you, I'm certain there is corruption due to the sheer size of the money involved. 

I do think that the time for the old bungs given in envelopes is long gone. just because the size of the envelope won't fit the money. (Jokes aside, my wife works in a bank. They had a robbery attempt and somebody demanded $1m to carry out in a backpack. The tellers cracked up in tears... That bank never has that money anyway, but they cracked up because that backpack can't fit more than $10-20k. True story.)

Benefiting form money is indirect. PGMOL members get better paid every year and probably get far more than the inflation rate increases than normal folk do (I looked it up just after COVID, don't know about it now). That is because the money in the league are more. And that is because of teams like Chelsea, then City and now Newcastle can raise the bar. PGMOL refs also get extra by refereeing in the Arab world. That would be fine if they were the world top referees, demand and supply, but they are not. How many referees call important games on the World stage? (And those who get a world cup final fuck it up, don't they? :) ) Why don't the Arabs call the best referees if they wanted to raise their local game standards? Nothing to gain.

I'm far from the thought that the game is corrupt because of PGMOL. There is the PL management on top of that, and the British government on top of that. The PL is protecting its brand, and are welcoming extra money. The TV companies are welcoming extra game slots. The government is welcoming extra arms deals should all go right. The public welcomes better economy from the work need created by those arms deals. One big happy family, innit?

I'm a man of science and I believe in statistics. Even if a court doesn't accept them, even if there is no 100% proof. Statistics can show bias, strong quantifiable bias. We can speak in terms of statistics how probable or improbable is that Newcastle and City games are shown at the best TV times, how many games they had at noon, etc. We can use statistics to show how many situations a team benefits from and go against on the team on the field. All of that can show PL and PGMOL bias. Has PGMOL decided to act against us? Yes and no. No, because I don't think the refs are like, "Hey, let's screw Liverpool up". But yes, because the bias is subconscious, very deep and very subconscious. Suddenly, the question "Should I call this professional foul against Rodri?" gets substituted by "Well, it wasn't that bad, really" when you remember the good time you had in Saudi Arabia refereeing that game between two teams in the same league, both owned by the state. The hotels, the dinners, the excursions, everything...

I'll stop here. This became like a rant, but I had no intention to rant about your post. What you said is fair. I'm just pointing out that it doesn't have to be corruption in the way we used to think years ago, it's different now.

« Last Edit: January 17, 2024, 01:12:05 am by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,027
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm »
Bump.

Corrupt tw@ts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 07:23:17 pm »
Looking forward to the weekly non-apology from Webb.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,766
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 07:24:13 pm »
Its not so much all of them but Tierney is a massive c*nt any time hes anywhere near our games
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,470
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 pm »
Yep, Tierney = Bent as fuck. Proves it with every game of ours he's involved with now.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 07:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 07:23:17 pm
Looking forward to the weekly non-apology from Webb.

Bet he'll not apologise for this one,looks bad for them to do it bi-weekly.

Good thing Dias's ankles are sturdy as it looked a potential leg breaker to me.But apparently it's not a foul even so what do i know.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,027
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 07:33:37 pm »
Just don't tell the ref to fuck off. Not if you play for LFC anyway. Or throw the ball away.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,648
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 07:43:14 pm »
Clark was blatantly fouled for a penalty
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm »
The title of this thread always irks me as its trying to push the extremes of what most want to discuss and just clouds it with corruption talk which may or may not go on,(although after offside/Abu Dhabi trip-gate its a bit more naive to deny)

That aside what most of us focus on and know goes on is bias from the boys club of c*nts that we know exists as we see it so blatantly season after season and again we have another serving of it today.

How Klopp stands there after the game, even after winning, knowing Tierney has yet again decided to ignore such blatant incidents I just dont know how the man does it.

Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm »
Did Tierney even bother checking the two penalty appeals and the red card?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,580
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 10:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 07:30:46 pm
Yep, Tierney = Bent as fuck. Proves it with every game of ours he's involved with now.

Acts like VAR doesn't exist when he's on it and we're due a decision. Refused to overturn the Mac red card which was a joke decision.

We know the Manc refs never give us a fair game but Madley took the piss today as well. We don't play by the same rules as everyone else.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,073
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 10:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
Did Tierney even bother checking the two penalty appeals and the red card?
Why would he? Meh, a leg... Liverpool have many of those. And who cares about a penalty when we are winning by a margin...

Fucking refs, we'd be running away with the league if they weren't keeping us down and City up...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm
The title of this thread always irks me as its trying to push the extremes of what most want to discuss and just clouds it with corruption talk which may or may not go on,(although after offside/Abu Dhabi trip-gate its a bit more naive to deny)

That aside what most of us focus on and know goes on is bias from the boys club of c*nts that we know exists as we see it so blatantly season after season and again we have another serving of it today.

How Klopp stands there after the game, even after winning, knowing Tierney has yet again decided to ignore such blatant incidents I just dont know how the man does it.

This, I'm not sure how anyone can watch our games objectively and not see bias, let alone the sarky thread title implying we're all wearing tinfoil hats and sticking pencils up our nose. It's bizarre. There are some bizarrely bootlicking good little boys for PGMOL on this forum.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #589 on: Today at 12:30:35 am »
Why do we use euphemism like "clown" or "c*nt" .
By now, it's clear its not incompetence, it's bias at best, and corruption at worst.

Next time that Tierney,  Hooper or England are ref or VAR for our games, we should have massive banners in the crowd and chants, specifically targeted and exposing them as "cheats".
Not incompetent,  but extremely competent cheats.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #590 on: Today at 06:05:35 pm »
Quite a few who have been rather vocal in this thread who arent quite so vocal after last nights performance from Tierney
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #591 on: Today at 08:53:47 pm »
Not seen much made of the penalty we should have had when jots was fouled in the box. Whilst it made no difference to the result Im just perplexed as to how our good friend tierney didnt tell the ref to have a look as it was a stonewall penalty. How does he get away with it..!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 