Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 21227 times)

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #560 on: January 6, 2024, 04:23:40 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January  5, 2024, 11:44:34 pm
The free kick against Pepe versus Bolton always stands out to me, from which Holdsworth scored?

Gary Speed wasnt it? I think there was an admission after that regarding the incorrect decision, but I dont think that incorrect decision was part of a wider conspiracy, more just a bad call.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #561 on: January 6, 2024, 11:01:45 am »
Quote from: ljycb on January  6, 2024, 04:23:40 am
Gary Speed wasnt it? I think there was an admission after that regarding the incorrect decision, but I dont think that incorrect decision was part of a wider conspiracy, more just a bad call.

Yes, once again it was an official - the linesman - possessing zero intuition about football. He could see that Pepe Reina was putting boot to ball deep into the 'D" and therefore assumed he must be handling the ball in the 'D' as well. There was no comprehension that Pepe had developed a distinctive (and very effective) way of kicking out his hands by throwing the ball ahead of him and accelerating into it. 

The refs who don't 'get' the game of football are the ones who make absurd mistakes when it comes to sending players off or ignoring/attributing hand ball.
Online kesey

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #562 on: January 6, 2024, 10:19:48 pm »
Ortiz de Mendibil says Hola. 
Offline Egyptian36

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #563 on: January 8, 2024, 11:32:42 am »
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #564 on: January 8, 2024, 12:02:16 pm »
Online kavah

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #565 on: January 8, 2024, 12:19:28 pm »
Offline Eeyore

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #566 on: January 8, 2024, 12:26:11 pm »
Quote from: kavah on January  8, 2024, 12:19:28 pm

ha ha ha - so inconsistent

Jorginho throws the ball away and tells the ref to fuck off but still escapes a card.
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #567 on: January 8, 2024, 12:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on January  8, 2024, 12:26:11 pm
Jorginho throws the ball away and tells the ref to fuck off but still escapes a card.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #568 on: January 8, 2024, 12:31:25 pm »
The yellow cards for dissent were definitely inconsistent. The ref should have some more self-respect when Arsenal players are screaming at him to fuck off. How we ended up with 4 yellows to Arsenal's one yellow I don't understand - the second half he was dishing them out, but then their player got away with pushing Jones to the floor in the first half. Likewise, the ref should take another look at the rules on soulder barging (the fact the Arsenal players went down and cried about it doesn't make it a foul).

But otherwise I thought the ref had a pretty good game. He let the game flow in the middle of the pitch without letting things get out of hand. There's always one or two decisions that you might not agree with in every game. No ref is going to get every decision right acorss 90 minutes. There was a few mistakes, but nothing I would chalk off as shocking. But otherwise I'd say it was a refereeing performance without much to shout about either way - which is saying a lot these days.

Also, what a relief not to have VAR (lets not forget it was constant moaning that landed us with VAR in the first place).

Online Yorkykopite

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #569 on: January 8, 2024, 12:33:58 pm »
The inconsistency is blatant! But I thought the ref had a good game.
Offline Eeyore

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #570 on: January 8, 2024, 01:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  8, 2024, 12:33:58 pm
The inconsistency is blatant! But I thought the ref had a good game.

I thought the referee was decent as well. For the cards though I think it is just subconscious bias. Home teams tend to get those kind of decisions because the crowd affects the ref.

Unless it is at Anfield though. At Anfield, the PGMOL tends to pick referees who give us very little. That for me is down to the myth that the Kop influences referees. Which is about 30 years out of date. 
Online Aeon

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #571 on: Today at 06:21:35 pm »
Quote
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says a date has been set for Manchester City's hearing over 115 alleged breaches of the league's financial rules, but would not reveal when.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13049544/man-city-charges-premier-league-chief-executive-richard-masters-confirms-date-set-for-hearing

1 year later there is finally a hearing, but they will not be revealing when/who/what... 

Transparency at its best. Russia and North Korea are taking notes, how things are done, democratically....

To suggest that there is no corruption in the Premier League after such compelling evidence, while there is corruption in the rest of the World, is bigoted and racist.

In a way it was not a bad thing you fucked off from the EU. And of course I exclude Liverpool, Scotland and the rest of Britain that is suffering under the corrupt establishment. But the elite over there :puke2
