The yellow cards for dissent were definitely inconsistent. The ref should have some more self-respect when Arsenal players are screaming at him to fuck off. How we ended up with 4 yellows to Arsenal's one yellow I don't understand - the second half he was dishing them out, but then their player got away with pushing Jones to the floor in the first half. Likewise, the ref should take another look at the rules on soulder barging (the fact the Arsenal players went down and cried about it doesn't make it a foul).



But otherwise I thought the ref had a pretty good game. He let the game flow in the middle of the pitch without letting things get out of hand. There's always one or two decisions that you might not agree with in every game. No ref is going to get every decision right acorss 90 minutes. There was a few mistakes, but nothing I would chalk off as shocking. But otherwise I'd say it was a refereeing performance without much to shout about either way - which is saying a lot these days.



Also, what a relief not to have VAR (lets not forget it was constant moaning that landed us with VAR in the first place).



