Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 17964 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #520 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:05:58 pm
The Anfield penalty stat is interesting. I wouldn't be surprised if there is an 'Anfield is such a cauldron, I'm not going to be swayed' thing going on. Less a bias against the club and more a mostly sub conscious over correction from refs. That said I'd want to see the stats in more detail. We're very good at finding patterns where there aren't any.

So out of interest do you not think bias exists against us (and others) from refs at all, and it is all more likely down to their subconscious overcompensating?
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #521 on: Today at 05:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:12:40 pm
As regards the fouls, the pull back on Diaz when Luis got booked for dissent was a ridiculous decision. There was also a foul on Gomez later on towards the Anfield end where he got clattered, nothing was given and Klopp was incredulous. The pull back by Joelinton could not have resulted in a yellow card for that single incident according to the rules, but it certainly should have been the final straw that led to a yellow card for persistent fouling. Guimares, who pulled back Diaz, should have been booked for persistent fouling too.

Taylor's attitude led to a flare up at the end of the half where Miley did a terrible foul on Jota which could have seriously injured him. Early in the second half Joelinton finally got booked for a dangerous tackle. It wasn't just the decisions Taylor got badly wrong. of which there were more than one or two, it was the lack of control over Newcastle that led the several dangerous challenges later on.

There was also the nonsensical booking of Endo.

Taylor gave 15 free kicks to each side which is just incredible.
Online Chakan

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #522 on: Today at 05:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:13:11 pm
So out of interest do you not think bias exists against us (and others) from refs at all, and it is all more likely down to their subconscious overcompensating?

Well to be fair the refs just make the same mistakes over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

To the same teams.
Offline Knight

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #523 on: Today at 05:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:13:11 pm
So out of interest do you not think bias exists against us (and others) from refs at all, and it is all more likely down to their subconscious overcompensating?

Oh you could certainly say that penalty stat, even with my hypothesis, is evidence of genuine bias against us. Refs are reacting against the perception of US as a club and our home ground and as a result the outcomes are biased against us. The weird thing about it is the difference between home and away. That is, it's less about us than about Anfield. We're not simply getting fewer penalties than we should, we're getting fewer penalties than we should at Anfield. My hypothesis was a way of trying to explain that rather than saying, 'refs are trying to avoid giving us penalties'. If that were straightforwardly true you'd expect the % of penalties given to be similar to other clubs but just the absolute number to be lower.  After all, it's easier for a ref to be bias against us away from home, he's got the whole crowd baying him on.

I suspect the relatively benign explanation I've given is far more likely than the 'refs are deliberately trying to screw us' arguments. And for lots of these stats I suspect it's just noise in the numbers.
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #524 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:05:58 pm
The Anfield penalty stat is interesting. I wouldn't be surprised if there is an 'Anfield is such a cauldron, I'm not going to be swayed' thing going on. Less a bias against the club and more a mostly sub conscious over correction from refs. That said I'd want to see the stats in more detail. We're very good at finding patterns where there aren't any.

Fuck me can't wait for the Tierney 'I am from Manchester so won't give City decisions' and the 'I am from Manchester so will give Liverpool decisions' subconscious over corrections to kick in. ;D ;D



 
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #525 on: Today at 05:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:16:05 pm
Well to be fair the refs just make the same mistakes over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

To the same teams.

Again the data is really interesting.



If the PGMOL is not corrupt than how can you explain this.

Like Paul Tierney this season, Martin Atkinson was given an outlying seven Liverpool games in 2018/19, many in the run-in.

(Ive found just five instances of a referee doing the same Big Six team seven times in a single Premier League season since 2008; three of those were for Liverpool, and all five instances have been since 2016; yet there are over 20 referees each season.)


That is Paul Tierney who has a clear issue with Liverpool and Martin Atkinson who had a clear issue with Liverpool after Gerrard criticised him in his book.

After Steven Gerrard lambasted Atkinson in his autobiography in 2015, up to which point Atkinson had a logical record and frequency of decisions for and against the Reds, Atkinson only ever gave Liverpool one big decision in the next seven years, in almost 30 games, before retiring in 2022; and zero at Anfield in his final seven years as a ref, including not giving some clear penalties in the season Liverpool missed out on the title by a single point (such as ignoring Naby Keïta being booted up in the air against Leicester).

Offline Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #526 on: Today at 06:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:03:18 pm
There's a normally agreed standard for what counts as 'major'.

As for the rest of the post, the issue is the discrepancy between what people claimed about the reffing in that game and what actually happened. To hear people talk it was 'blatant cheating' (I can find the receipts if you like), when in reality he fluffed his lines on maybe one or two fouls. That was it. And one of the decisions he apparently got totally wrong and was an example of blatant cheating turned out to have been exactly right according to the actual rules.

Im alright for the receipts :) If people say stuff like that in the heat of the moment, thats fairly natural if youre that passionate about the club.
Online Kloppage Time

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:32:05 pm
Again the data is really interesting.



If the PGMOL is not corrupt than how can you explain this.

Like Paul Tierney this season, Martin Atkinson was given an outlying seven Liverpool games in 2018/19, many in the run-in.

(Ive found just five instances of a referee doing the same Big Six team seven times in a single Premier League season since 2008; three of those were for Liverpool, and all five instances have been since 2016; yet there are over 20 referees each season.)


That is Paul Tierney who has a clear issue with Liverpool and Martin Atkinson who had a clear issue with Liverpool after Gerrard criticised him in his book.

After Steven Gerrard lambasted Atkinson in his autobiography in 2015, up to which point Atkinson had a logical record and frequency of decisions for and against the Reds, Atkinson only ever gave Liverpool one big decision in the next seven years, in almost 30 games, before retiring in 2022; and zero at Anfield in his final seven years as a ref, including not giving some clear penalties in the season Liverpool missed out on the title by a single point (such as ignoring Naby Keïta being booted up in the air against Leicester).

High profile games are given to high profile refs, LFC games are the most high profile of games
Offline ljycb

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #528 on: Today at 08:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 07:53:15 pm
High profile games are given to high profile refs, LFC games are the most high profile of games

Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if the metrics they use to judge performances of their referees means that they just end up using certain referees more in games which are just scrutinised to a higher level (Liverpool games being some of those).
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 07:53:15 pm
High profile games are given to high profile refs, LFC games are the most high profile of games

Really the two high-profile Referees are Oliver and Taylor. They get to referee at the World Cup and in the Champions League. Paul Tierney has never refereed at a tournament in his life. He has never refereed a Champions League game in his life.

So how do you explain him getting 7 Liverpool games last season, whilst Oliver and Taylor got 3 and 5 respectively?

The best Ref in the League gets less than half the Liverpool games that Tierney gets.

That was a season when he and his assistants were practically at war with Klopp and Liverpool. Yet almost a quarter of his Premier League games were refereeing Liverpool. 30 games & 7 of those Liverpool games.


If the top referees get the top sides then why is it since the start of 22/23 in the League Tierney has done Liverpool 9 times, United 5, City 5, Arsenal 3, Spurs 3 and Newcastle 2.
Offline ljycb

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #530 on: Today at 08:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:30:36 pm
So how do you explain him getting 7 Liverpool games last season, whilst Oliver and Taylor got 3 and 5 respectively?

How do you explain it?
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #531 on: Today at 08:51:01 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:33:46 pm
How do you explain it?

The PGMOL makes the point that if you call out a referee for bias then they will back him to the hilt and his Robbo assaulting lino and ensure they officiate a completely disproportionate number of your games.

In 22/23 of Tierney's 30 Premier League games 23.34% were Liverpool games.

In 22/23 of Oliver's 30 Premier League games 10% were Liverpool games.

So is it a case of the best official getting the most Liverpool games or the official that pisses off Liverpool and Klopp getting the most games.
Offline ljycb

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #532 on: Today at 08:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:01 pm
The PGMOL makes the point that if you call out a referee for bias then they will back him to the hilt and his Robbo assaulting lino and ensure they officiate a completely disproportionate number of your games.

In 22/23 of Tierney's 30 Premier League games 23.34% were Liverpool games.

In 22/23 of Oliver's 30 Premier League games 10% were Liverpool games.

So is it a case of the best official getting the most Liverpool games or the official that pisses off Liverpool and Klopp getting the most games.

Could their argument not be (and I don't think it veers all that far from what you're saying here) that Tierney has exemplified to them that he can handle Liverpool and their manager who has a track record of being quite confrontational? I haven't looked at all of the data presented, but does Tierney generally make bad decisions when he officiates Liverpool matches? I know the Tottenham one in 2021/22 had a load that I found confusing at best, and led to Klopp saying to his face that he doesn't like him, but other than that, what instances do we have of Tierney giving blatantly incorrect decisions against us?
Online Hazell

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #533 on: Today at 09:15:41 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:56:11 pm
Could their argument not be (and I don't think it veers all that far from what you're saying here) that Tierney has exemplified to them that he can handle Liverpool and their manager who has a track record of being quite confrontational? I haven't looked at all of the data presented, but does Tierney generally make bad decisions when he officiates Liverpool matches? I know the Tottenham one in 2021/22 had a load that I found confusing at best, and led to Klopp saying to his face that he doesn't like him, but other than that, what instances do we have of Tierney giving blatantly incorrect decisions against us?

He was VAR when the ref sent off Mac Allister against Bournemouth. That decision subsequently got overturned.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #534 on: Today at 09:17:58 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:56:11 pm
but other than that, what instances do we have of Tierney giving blatantly incorrect decisions against us?

Tierney was the VAR who failed to overturn the red card given to Mac Allister earlier this season.

He once blew for half time 6 seconds early, while Sadio Mane was clear through on goal against Manchester United.

He disallowed a perfectly good goal for us against Burnley this year.

He gave a free-kick against Mo Salah at the end of the 4-3 game against Spurs when it was 3-2 to us, despite Ben Davies pulling at Mo and it obviously being a foul the other way. Spurs went straight up the other end and scored.

As as sidenote, I think Paul Tierney is somewhat unique in that he has penalised Mo Salah for fouls on defenders more often than he has  defenders for fouls on Mo Salah.

A while ago Tierney ruled out a late winner for Liverpool by Dominic Solanke after the ball hit his chest and then brushed his arm. This was before the rule change that any touch of the ball by hand intentional or not should ruie out a goal.

He was the VAR that decided that an Eric Bailly challenge that cleared out Nat Phillips in the penalty area should not be a penalty as the defender had nicked the ball.

He was also the VAR that decided a Bobby Firmino goal should be ruled out because Virgil had "interfered" with David De Gea.

Finally he was the referee who failed to give a penalty against City when Rodri handled the ball against Everton , in the run in to the title race two years ago.
Offline ljycb

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #535 on: Today at 09:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:15:41 pm
He was VAR when the ref sent off Mac Allister against Bournemouth. That decision subsequently got overturned.

Herein lies one of my many problems with VAR - they never overturn that sort of thing, possibly under the guise of "Clear and Obvious". But yeah, I would say that's more a systematic issue than an individual (Tierney) one.
Offline ljycb

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #536 on: Today at 09:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:17:58 pm
Tierney was the VAR who failed to overturn the red card given to Mac Allister earlier this season.

He once blew for half time 6 seconds early, while Sadio Mane was clear through on goal against Manchester United.

He disallowed a perfectly good goal for us against Burnley this year.

He gave a free-kick against Mo Salah at the end of the 4-3 game against Spurs when it was 3-2 to us, despite Ben Davies pulling at Mo and it obviously being a foul the other way. Spurs went straight up the other end and scored.

As as sidenote, I think Paul Tierney is somewhat unique in that he has penalised Mo Salah for fouls on defenders more often than he has  defenders for fouls on Mo Salah.

A while ago Tierney ruled out a late winner for Liverpool by Dominic Solanke after the ball hit his chest and then brushed his arm. This was before the rule change that any touch of the ball by hand intentional or not should ruie out a goal.

He was the VAR that decided that an Eric Bailly challenge that cleared out Nat Phillips in the penalty area should not be a penalty as the defender had nicked the ball.

He was also the VAR that decided a Bobby Firmino goal should be ruled out because Virgil had "interfered" with David De Gea.

Finally he was the referee who failed to give a penalty against City when Rodri handled the ball against Everton , in the run in to the title race two years ago.

Highlighted in bold the ones that I would say were blatantly incorrect.
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #537 on: Today at 09:22:57 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:56:11 pm
Could their argument not be (and I don't think it veers all that far from what you're saying here) that Tierney has exemplified to them that he can handle Liverpool and their manager who has a track record of being quite confrontational? I haven't looked at all of the data presented, but does Tierney generally make bad decisions when he officiates Liverpool matches? I know the Tottenham one in 2021/22 had a load that I found confusing at best, and led to Klopp saying to his face that he doesn't like him, but other than that, what instances do we have of Tierney giving blatantly incorrect decisions against us?

Of the top of my head failed to give Gini a penalty versus Villa and told Klopp 'to get over it'. Blew the whistle early with Mane through on goal versus United.

Failed to give a penalty to Mane for this.



Then in 20/21 a season Liverpool lost the title by a point. He failed to send off Kane for this.



Then denied Jota a stonewall penalty and told Klopp it was because Jota slowed down before shooting.

Not content with almost certainly costing us two points guess who was the VAR who couldn't find an angle to show this.



He was also the VAR who failed to overturn Maccas red card against Bournemouth this season.

It is not just the incidents the stats back it up.









Online Gili Gulu

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #538 on: Today at 09:25:55 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:22:24 pm
Highlighted in bold the ones that I would say were blatantly incorrect.

I'm somewhat surprised you don't think the Mo Salah / Ben Davies decision wasn't blatantly incorrect.
Offline ljycb

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #539 on: Today at 09:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:25:55 pm
I'm somewhat surprised you don't think the Mo Salah / Ben Davies decision wasn't blatantly incorrect.

I can't remember it to be honest with you!
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #540 on: Today at 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:15:41 pm
He was VAR when the ref sent off Mac Allister against Bournemouth. That decision subsequently got overturned.
Im glad someone mentioned that. I honestly cant abide the man. We need more eff off Tierney chanting when he refs our games.
Online bradders1011

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #541 on: Today at 09:31:58 pm »
Rafa would have done something like innocuously referred to him as "Paul Tierney from Manchester" 3 or 4 times in a press conference.
Online Hazell

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #542 on: Today at 09:32:52 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:19:50 pm
Herein lies one of my many problems with VAR - they never overturn that sort of thing, possibly under the guise of "Clear and Obvious". But yeah, I would say that's more a systematic issue than an individual (Tierney) one.

Agree with that. But given that one specifically got overturned, admittedly after we lodged an appeal (I don't think the PGMOL actually admitted that was an error), it seems like we weren't the only ones who felt he made a huge error in not overturning that decision.
