but other than that, what instances do we have of Tierney giving blatantly incorrect decisions against us?



Tierney was the VAR who failed to overturn the red card given to Mac Allister earlier this season.He once blew for half time 6 seconds early, while Sadio Mane was clear through on goal against Manchester United.He disallowed a perfectly good goal for us against Burnley this year.He gave a free-kick against Mo Salah at the end of the 4-3 game against Spurs when it was 3-2 to us, despite Ben Davies pulling at Mo and it obviously being a foul the other way. Spurs went straight up the other end and scored.As as sidenote, I think Paul Tierney is somewhat unique in that he has penalised Mo Salah for fouls on defenders more often than he has defenders for fouls on Mo Salah.A while ago Tierney ruled out a late winner for Liverpool by Dominic Solanke after the ball hit his chest and then brushed his arm. This was before the rule change that any touch of the ball by hand intentional or not should ruie out a goal.He was the VAR that decided that an Eric Bailly challenge that cleared out Nat Phillips in the penalty area should not be a penalty as the defender had nicked the ball.He was also the VAR that decided a Bobby Firmino goal should be ruled out because Virgil had "interfered" with David De Gea.Finally he was the referee who failed to give a penalty against City when Rodri handled the ball against Everton , in the run in to the title race two years ago.