So out of interest do you not think bias exists against us (and others) from refs at all, and it is all more likely down to their subconscious overcompensating?



Oh you could certainly say that penalty stat, even with my hypothesis, is evidence of genuine bias against us. Refs are reacting against the perception of US as a club and our home ground and as a result the outcomes are biased against us. The weird thing about it is the difference between home and away. That is, it's less about us than about Anfield. We're not simply getting fewer penalties than we should, we're getting fewer penalties than we should at Anfield. My hypothesis was a way of trying to explain that rather than saying, 'refs are trying to avoid giving us penalties'. If that were straightforwardly true you'd expect the % of penalties given to be similar to other clubs but just the absolute number to be lower. After all, it's easier for a ref to be bias against us away from home, he's got the whole crowd baying him on.I suspect the relatively benign explanation I've given is far more likely than the 'refs are deliberately trying to screw us' arguments. And for lots of these stats I suspect it's just noise in the numbers.