The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #520
Quote from: Knight
The Anfield penalty stat is interesting. I wouldn't be surprised if there is an 'Anfield is such a cauldron, I'm not going to be swayed' thing going on. Less a bias against the club and more a mostly sub conscious over correction from refs. That said I'd want to see the stats in more detail. We're very good at finding patterns where there aren't any.

So out of interest do you not think bias exists against us (and others) from refs at all, and it is all more likely down to their subconscious overcompensating?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #521
Quote from: Gili Gulu
As regards the fouls, the pull back on Diaz when Luis got booked for dissent was a ridiculous decision. There was also a foul on Gomez later on towards the Anfield end where he got clattered, nothing was given and Klopp was incredulous. The pull back by Joelinton could not have resulted in a yellow card for that single incident according to the rules, but it certainly should have been the final straw that led to a yellow card for persistent fouling. Guimares, who pulled back Diaz, should have been booked for persistent fouling too.

Taylor's attitude led to a flare up at the end of the half where Miley did a terrible foul on Jota which could have seriously injured him. Early in the second half Joelinton finally got booked for a dangerous tackle. It wasn't just the decisions Taylor got badly wrong. of which there were more than one or two, it was the lack of control over Newcastle that led the several dangerous challenges later on.

There was also the nonsensical booking of Endo.

Taylor gave 15 free kicks to each side which is just incredible.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #522
Quote from: Andy82lfc
So out of interest do you not think bias exists against us (and others) from refs at all, and it is all more likely down to their subconscious overcompensating?

Well to be fair the refs just make the same mistakes over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

To the same teams.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #523
Quote from: Andy82lfc
So out of interest do you not think bias exists against us (and others) from refs at all, and it is all more likely down to their subconscious overcompensating?

Oh you could certainly say that penalty stat, even with my hypothesis, is evidence of genuine bias against us. Refs are reacting against the perception of US as a club and our home ground and as a result the outcomes are biased against us. The weird thing about it is the difference between home and away. That is, it's less about us than about Anfield. We're not simply getting fewer penalties than we should, we're getting fewer penalties than we should at Anfield. My hypothesis was a way of trying to explain that rather than saying, 'refs are trying to avoid giving us penalties'. If that were straightforwardly true you'd expect the % of penalties given to be similar to other clubs but just the absolute number to be lower.  After all, it's easier for a ref to be bias against us away from home, he's got the whole crowd baying him on.

I suspect the relatively benign explanation I've given is far more likely than the 'refs are deliberately trying to screw us' arguments. And for lots of these stats I suspect it's just noise in the numbers.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #524
Quote from: Knight
The Anfield penalty stat is interesting. I wouldn't be surprised if there is an 'Anfield is such a cauldron, I'm not going to be swayed' thing going on. Less a bias against the club and more a mostly sub conscious over correction from refs. That said I'd want to see the stats in more detail. We're very good at finding patterns where there aren't any.

Fuck me can't wait for the Tierney 'I am from Manchester so won't give City decisions' and the 'I am from Manchester so will give Liverpool decisions' subconscious over corrections to kick in. ;D ;D



 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #525
Quote from: Chakan
Well to be fair the refs just make the same mistakes over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

To the same teams.

Again the data is really interesting.



If the PGMOL is not corrupt than how can you explain this.

Like Paul Tierney this season, Martin Atkinson was given an outlying seven Liverpool games in 2018/19, many in the run-in.

(Ive found just five instances of a referee doing the same Big Six team seven times in a single Premier League season since 2008; three of those were for Liverpool, and all five instances have been since 2016; yet there are over 20 referees each season.)


That is Paul Tierney who has a clear issue with Liverpool and Martin Atkinson who had a clear issue with Liverpool after Gerrard criticised him in his book.

After Steven Gerrard lambasted Atkinson in his autobiography in 2015, up to which point Atkinson had a logical record and frequency of decisions for and against the Reds, Atkinson only ever gave Liverpool one big decision in the next seven years, in almost 30 games, before retiring in 2022; and zero at Anfield in his final seven years as a ref, including not giving some clear penalties in the season Liverpool missed out on the title by a single point (such as ignoring Naby Keïta being booted up in the air against Leicester).

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #526
Quote from: Knight
There's a normally agreed standard for what counts as 'major'.

As for the rest of the post, the issue is the discrepancy between what people claimed about the reffing in that game and what actually happened. To hear people talk it was 'blatant cheating' (I can find the receipts if you like), when in reality he fluffed his lines on maybe one or two fouls. That was it. And one of the decisions he apparently got totally wrong and was an example of blatant cheating turned out to have been exactly right according to the actual rules.

Im alright for the receipts :) If people say stuff like that in the heat of the moment, thats fairly natural if youre that passionate about the club.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #527
Quote from: Eeyore
Again the data is really interesting.



If the PGMOL is not corrupt than how can you explain this.

Like Paul Tierney this season, Martin Atkinson was given an outlying seven Liverpool games in 2018/19, many in the run-in.

(Ive found just five instances of a referee doing the same Big Six team seven times in a single Premier League season since 2008; three of those were for Liverpool, and all five instances have been since 2016; yet there are over 20 referees each season.)


That is Paul Tierney who has a clear issue with Liverpool and Martin Atkinson who had a clear issue with Liverpool after Gerrard criticised him in his book.

After Steven Gerrard lambasted Atkinson in his autobiography in 2015, up to which point Atkinson had a logical record and frequency of decisions for and against the Reds, Atkinson only ever gave Liverpool one big decision in the next seven years, in almost 30 games, before retiring in 2022; and zero at Anfield in his final seven years as a ref, including not giving some clear penalties in the season Liverpool missed out on the title by a single point (such as ignoring Naby Keïta being booted up in the air against Leicester).

High profile games are given to high profile refs, LFC games are the most high profile of games
