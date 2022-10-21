Klopp thinks that there is corruption amongst referees because he's angry that Salah gets fewer fouls than he should? Interesting logic.



Klopp on Tierney.We have our history with Mr Tierney. I really dont know what this man has with us. He always says there is nothing but that is not true. The way he looks at me. Its difficult to understand.Paul Tierney, in a season which was quite important, didnt give Harry Kane a red card against us (in a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2021).I will not say anything about it. The refs dont say what is said so I dont say what is said. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay.Klopp was charged and found guilty of accusing Tierney of being biased.Klopp talking about fouls on Salah.It is absolutely crazy how low the number of fouls is against him, Klopp said. So he has constant contact [from defenders] and is going down all the time, having to get up again. The statistic is that Mo is the one player who is fouled the least compared to other [top] strikers. Honestly, you have to ask the refs; I dont know because we constantly think he gets fouled. He gets confronted with the [claim] that someone calls him a diver. That is an absolute shame.We dont get even close to the number of free-kicks that we should have. You must ask other people how that is possible because he is the guy who is constantly with the ball around the box and there is no foul: interesting. How is that? It is just not possible.So Klopp is clearly stating that Tierney is biased against him and Liverpool and that referres are biased against Salah over free kicks.For me the corruption comes in with PGMOLs reaction to the bias.There is freely available data showing that Liverpool win percentage drops significantly with Tierney whilst City's increases significantly. There are clearly issues between Liverpool and Tierney and his officiating team. I mean Tierneys assist assaults Robertson and the only punishment is a yellow card for Robbo.So what do PGMOL they give Liverpool Tierney more than any other referee. That is corruption.Then we get to Salah the data is ridiculous. Salah is such an outlier for getting free kicks that Tomkins had to create a separate chart just so he could include.So what happens nothing. Then we get propably get the most blatent free kick in the history of Football. Bernardo Silva grabs Mo's shirt and basically cartwheels him to the ground in a ridiculously dangerous manner. The referee and linesman are in a perfect position and the game is stopped so Taylor can send off Klopp.Then instead of Taylor and his assistant being reprimanded for missing the foul which endangers Salah. Instead that is ignored and they charge Klopp.That is the corruption the Pgmols reaction to clear and obvious bias.