Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
If everything is a clear cut as you are arguing how come it's not been already been picked up by someone in the press? Or better still sent to the footballing authorities?

I havent once said it is clear cut. I have said if people think the possibility corruption hasnt gone on or at the very least strong bias then they are naive beyond belief in my view.

On the press point since when did they ever report anything they should? FIFA carried on for years and hardly a word was said, Man City havent been explicitly called out by any media in this country despite smoking guns all over the shop.

They would have to come across a smoking gun in the hand with pictures and a live stream video for them to even consider anything. Even then it would all be allegedly.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
I havent once said it is clear cut. I have said if people think the possibility corruption hasnt gone on or at the very least strong bias then they are naive beyond belief in my view.

On the press point since when did they ever report anything they should? FIFA carried on for years and hardly a word was said, Man City havent been explicitly called out by any media in this country despite smoking guns all over the shop.

They would have to come across a smoking gun in the hand with pictures and a live stream video for them to even consider anything. Even then it would all be allegedly.

Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
I do think - always have done - that the Mo Salah free-kick statistic is strange and needs explaining. This is not the same as saying there's a conspiracy against him, mind. But it seems clear something is happening.

Do we have a European comparison to help us? Does Mo get noticeably more free kicks awarded in the Champions and Europa Leagues?

And do we know what the proportions were when he played in Serie-A?

From the Athletic. https://theathletic.com/3716649/2022/10/21/mohamed-salah-free-kicks/

Away from domestic duties, Salah has found that more decisions tend to go in his favour. During last seasons Africa Cup of Nations, he was awarded 24 free kicks across Egypts seven matches, one every 31 minutes of action.

In the Champions League since the start of last season, hes been fouled 18 times, once every 70 minutes of football. When Liverpool won Europes showpiece club competition in 2018-19 he was fouled 17 times along the way  a free kick every 62 minutes.

Yet in the Premier League its a different story. Salah has been fouled a total of 173 times in 190 matches for Liverpool over the past five and a half years in the top flight  fewer than Grealishs tally in 2019-20 alone.

The numbers just dont add up.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.

Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.

115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #484 on: Today at 12:03:54 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.

115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.

Tell that to Nick Harris who had to deal with insults from a vile City forum when he was nursing his dying wife. It's not us with the 115 charges so it's a pretty pointless thing to claim.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #485 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
... A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
... The numbers just dont add up

yes and yes
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:13:08 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.

Thats fair enough but a few good eggs that they are, they are not the media who I mentioned and who have always toed the line.

115 charges, a Der Spiegel investigation with an orgy of evidence later, yet youll only hear a whisper of caveats when it comes to expressing Peps genius or how they are they greatest treble winning team in modern history.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #487 on: Today at 12:26:45 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:03:54 am
Tell that to Nick Harris who had to deal with insults from a vile City forum when he was nursing his dying wife. It's not us with the 115 charges so it's a pretty pointless thing to claim.

Nick Harris had to put up with those insults precisely because his fellow journalists lacked his courage and decency. If the whole media did their job properly then Harris would not have been singled out.

As for it not being Liverpool just look at how Neville basically blamed Liverpool's owners for the European Super League.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:33:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.

115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.

I really don't think referencing Gary Neville as representative of the media is particualrly helpful.

Gary Neville is an ex-Manchester United stalwart who hated our club so much that he ran the entire length of the pitch to celebrate a last minute winner in front of our fans which wasn't even scored by him. Neville is the player that was hated by our fans so much that his every touch was booed. Neville is the outlier, even in this London centric, Brexit loving media who are never particualrly generous on their commentary of Liverpool as a city, as a culture or as a football club.

I 100% take the point that he is in one of the key positions in the football media and therefore all of the above is relevant in a discussion about whether he should be, I've said for ages that at the very least he shouldn't be commentating on Liverpool matches, but it doesn't change the fact that you could meet every person involved in football media and 99% of them wouldn't have the dislike for our football club that he does.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #489 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:26:45 am
Nick Harris had to put up with those insults precisely because his fellow journalists lacked his courage and decency. If the whole media did their job properly then Harris would not have been singled out.

As for it not being Liverpool just look at how Neville basically blamed Liverpool's owners for the European Super League.

It's not as simple as that. It's about winning the fight and too many fans are not interested in doing that. I mean I don't especially enjoy twitter but I go on there to back these journalists up as they have a huge barrage of people ridiculing everything they say. If people really care about it then people need to do something about it, instead of being indifferent. I don't know how many times I've put their details on the City thread, but I'm guessing on a few on here have actually read anything at all.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #490 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
Klopp thinks that there is corruption amongst referees because he's angry that Salah gets fewer fouls than he should? Interesting logic.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #491 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:03:54 am
Tell that to Nick Harris who had to deal with insults from a vile City forum when he was nursing his dying wife. It's not us with the 115 charges so it's a pretty pointless thing to claim.

You're maybe answering your own question here about why its not picked up on. There's a common denominator, and its not meant to be some crazy Manchester conspiracy theory, but most of the refs in question are from that area. Most British newspaper companies at the very least have offices there, if not headquarters. A lot of media companies too. Sky until recently were owned by Murdoch, and we dont need a history lesson to know what else he has owned. The media is full of ex-United and City players. And as you say, one of the two big clubs in Manchester have a history of pretty vile tactics against people who have said or written something they dont like.

Plus we all saw what happened in lockdown right? I've never seen such a groundswell of fans of different clubs all pushing for one common goal....which was null and voiding the season so Liverpool wouldnt get their league title. If you're a journalist working for the Times or the Guardian or Telegraph I'm pretty sure you'd struggle to put out that sort of piece suggesting Liverpool are being hard done by with refereeing decisions, when you know the only audience which would view it positively would be Liverpool fans and literally every other fanbase would be frothing at the lips with rage. Which is why we end up with people like Tompkins being the main voice for it (and his evidence is pretty damning really). Simply there's not really any appetite for that sort of thing outside Liverpool fans, particularly because most other football fans enjoy Liverpool being hard done by.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #492 on: Today at 12:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:57:06 am
Klopp thinks that there is corruption amongst referees because he's angry that Salah gets fewer fouls than he should? Interesting logic.

You seem quite keen to shut down this conversation by using the word corruption. Which of course no-one here could, or could be expected to, prove. What most people are actually talking about is bias against us from certain officials, which doesn't need to involve corruption in the slightest. It feels a little disingenuous to want to shut down any conversation about officials because no-one can prove that money is changing hands. We've unarguably had one title taken away from us by the decisions of some of the officials in question, and we've seen similar this season (we dont need to talk about the Spurs game I assume), so its not surprising that its a hot topic of discussion. And it does seem a bit odd that you keep coming into the thread to try and shut it down with stuff like that ^^^^^
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #493 on: Today at 12:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:12:40 pm
You seem quite keen to shut down this conversation by using the word corruption. Which of course no-one here could, or could be expected to, prove. What most people are actually talking about is bias against us from certain officials, which doesn't need to involve corruption in the slightest. It feels a little disingenuous to want to shut down any conversation about officials because no-one can prove that money is changing hands. We've unarguably had one title taken away from us by the decisions of some of the officials in question, and we've seen similar this season (we dont need to talk about the Spurs game I assume), so its not surprising that its a hot topic of discussion. And it does seem a bit odd that you keep coming into the thread to try and shut it down with stuff like that ^^^^^

You mean the word that's literally in the thread title and which the thread is about? For the avoidance of doubt, I don't want to 'shut down the conversation'.

This is a post Fitzy made,
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:09:17 pm


Not how proof works.

Burden of Proof rests with the person making a positive claim - eg PL is corrupt. Until theres proof, its reasonable to argue it isnt true. My proof is that there is currently no evidence of referee corruption. At best, we have patterns of behaviour that can be plausibly explained as fallibility.

And this is Angel's reply.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:42:27 pm

The boss doesn't seem to agree with you, he understands fallibility & stats well enough for it to make him angry.

That is, apparently the boss disagree with Fitzy about there not being proof of 'corruption' or that refs are 'corrupt' because he's angry that Salah gets less fouls than he should. Honestly, Redley this WHOLE THREAD is about the fact that people keep jumping to corruption/ cheating etc to explain decisions they don't like. There are loads of examples in this thread and the VAR thread.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #494 on: Today at 12:25:39 pm »
Where did WhereAngelsPlay talk about corruption? He said the boss would disagree about it being fallibility, which is correct since he's said before he doesnt understand the problem Tierney has with us.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #495 on: Today at 12:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:57:06 am
Klopp thinks that there is corruption amongst referees because he's angry that Salah gets fewer fouls than he should? Interesting logic.

Klopp on Tierney.

We have our history with Mr Tierney. I really dont know what this man has with us. He always says there is nothing but that is not true. The way he looks at me. Its difficult to understand.

Paul Tierney, in a season which was quite important, didnt give Harry Kane a red card against us (in a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2021).

 I will not say anything about it. The refs dont say what is said so I dont say what is said. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay.

Klopp was charged and found guilty of accusing Tierney of being biased.

Klopp talking about fouls on Salah.

It is absolutely crazy how low the number of fouls is against him, Klopp said. So he has constant contact [from defenders] and is going down all the time, having to get up again. The statistic is that Mo is the one player who is fouled the least compared to other [top] strikers. Honestly, you have to ask the refs; I dont know because we constantly think he gets fouled. He gets confronted with the [claim] that someone calls him a diver. That is an absolute shame.

We dont get even close to the number of free-kicks that we should have. You must ask other people how that is possible because he is the guy who is constantly with the ball around the box and there is no foul: interesting. How is that? It is just not possible.

So Klopp is clearly stating that Tierney is biased against him and Liverpool and that referres are biased against Salah over free kicks.

For me the corruption comes in with PGMOLs reaction to the bias.

There is freely available data showing that Liverpool win percentage drops significantly with Tierney whilst City's increases significantly. There are clearly issues between Liverpool and Tierney and his officiating team. I mean Tierneys assist assaults Robertson and the only punishment is a yellow card for Robbo.

So what do PGMOL they give Liverpool Tierney more than any other referee. That is corruption.

Then we get to Salah the data is ridiculous. Salah is such an outlier for getting free kicks that Tomkins had to create a separate chart just so he could include.

So what happens nothing. Then we get propably get the most blatent free kick in the history of Football. Bernardo Silva grabs Mo's shirt and basically cartwheels him to the ground in a ridiculously dangerous manner. The referee and linesman are in a perfect position and the game is stopped so Taylor can send off Klopp.

Then instead of Taylor and his assistant being reprimanded for missing the foul which endangers Salah. Instead that is ignored and they charge Klopp.

That is the corruption the Pgmols reaction to clear and obvious bias.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #496 on: Today at 12:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:14:31 pm


This is a post Fitzy made,
And this is Angel's reply.
That is, apparently the boss disagree with Fitzy about there not being proof of 'corruption' or that refs are 'corrupt' because he's angry that Salah gets less fouls than he should. Honestly, Redley this WHOLE THREAD is about the fact that people keep jumping to corruption/ cheating etc to explain decisions they don't like. There are loads of examples in this thread and the VAR thread.

Take it up with the boss & I said fuck all about Mo getting fouled.  :wanker


Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #497 on: Today at 12:43:22 pm »
Im not sure the word corruption should be in the title, that said, there has been an interesting debate about what constitutes corrupt.

Its also patently obvious that we dont have exclusivity on bad decisions. However, we do get some horrendous ones, ones that break new ground in their ineptitude, and we also are on the receiving end of some highly convoluted explanations from PGMOL and their placemen in the media. We also benefit from fans like Tomkins who do extremely thorough research - which I understand is subject to review from well qualified statisticians, and that research shows some fairly startling anomalies, the Salah one in particular.

I think thered be less suspicion and less anger, if we take Salahs treatment as a case study and got some explanations for it, using specific footage. Explanations as to why the Bernardo assault was not deemed a foul. Did they not see it? If not why not? Also explanations on why he was penalised v Spurs instead of the other way around. It would be useful to compare why they werent given with some of the obvious dives from the usual suspects that are routinely rewarded. Both of the above incidents were the ones that resulted in Klopp being censured by the way, which attracted further moralising from the usual suspects.

Having worked in Manchester, I agree with Rob and others that it is virtually I possible for any ref living and working in that environment not to carry any bias - however subconscious it may be.

To me, a huge amount of this issue being discussed goes away if; a) we dont get Mancs running our games - as others have said, would they stand for it if it were the other way around? b) the club get clear explanations about decisions such as those mentioned above (if this commitment to transparency became the norm then my suspicion is that the inconsistencies would start to reduce naturally). c) there is proper accountability for officials that continue to make decisions that are plainly incorrect.

As a backdrop, the starting point needs to be that reffing a fast moving game involving players often trying to cheat is fucking difficult and because of that, refs need help in arriving at the correct decision  Rather than having an entire industry bending over backwards to defend the indefensible. Its a hard job, we know that. But clear and obvious needs to go.

Finally, Id like the club to take a far stronger line with pundits seeking to drive agendas using our players. The effects of the media driven agenda on Salah are there for all to see, so Id love us to go in hard on the likes of Shearer for calling Jota a disgrace, instead of admitting they got absolutely battered.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:43:22 pm
Im not sure the word corruption should be in the title, that said, there has been an interesting debate about what constitutes corrupt.

Its also patently obvious that we dont have exclusivity on bad decisions. However, we do get some horrendous ones, ones that break new ground in their ineptitude, and we also are on the receiving end of some highly convoluted explanations from PGMOL and their placemen in the media. We also benefit from fans like Tomkins who do extremely thorough research - which I understand is subject to review from well qualified statisticians, and that research shows some fairly startling anomalies, the Salah one in particular.

I think thered be less suspicion and less anger, if we take Salahs treatment as a case study and got some explanations for it, using specific footage. Explanations as to why the Bernardo assault was not deemed a foul. Did they not see it? If not why not? Also explanations on why he was penalised v Spurs instead of the other way around. It would be useful to compare why they werent given with some of the obvious dives from the usual suspects that are routinely rewarded. Both of the above incidents were the ones that resulted in Klopp being censured by the way, which attracted further moralising from the usual suspects.

Having worked in Manchester, I agree with Rob and others that it is virtually I possible for any ref living and working in that environment not to carry any bias - however subconscious it may be.

To me, a huge amount of this issue being discussed goes away if; a) we dont get Mancs running our games - as others have said, would they stand for it if it were the other way around? b) the club get clear explanations about decisions such as those mentioned above (if this commitment to transparency became the norm then my suspicion is that the inconsistencies would start to reduce naturally). c) there is proper accountability for officials that continue to make decisions that are plainly incorrect.

As a backdrop, the starting point needs to be that reffing a fast moving game involving players often trying to cheat is fucking difficult and because of that, refs need help in arriving at the correct decision  Rather than having an entire industry bending over backwards to defend the indefensible. Its a hard job, we know that. But clear and obvious needs to go.

Finally, Id like the club to take a far stronger line with pundits seeking to drive agendas using our players. The effects of the media driven agenda on Salah are there for all to see, so Id love us to go in hard on the likes of Shearer for calling Jota a disgrace, instead of admitting they got absolutely battered.

Agree with that.

There are a couple of things. With the Bernard Silva one why wasn't it checked for a possible red card. You only have to look at Kostas shoulder injury to see how dangerous it is for a player to go over like that.

Secondly since 20-21 Tierney has refed 16 Liverpool games but only 5 Everton games. Given that one was a Derby. Then excluding that, Tierney referees Liverpool around four times as often as Everton. Given the clear issues between Liverpool and Tierney that looks deliberate to me.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:00:01 pm »
First change needs to be a new contract that outlaws them from doing games outside of the UK unless they're European or International.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:25:39 pm
Where did WhereAngelsPlay talk about corruption? He said the boss would disagree about it being fallibility, which is correct since he's said before he doesnt understand the problem Tierney has with us.

He's literally replying to Fitzy's post, the whole question is whether it's fallibility or corruption.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #501 on: Today at 01:09:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:00:01 pm
First change needs to be a new contract that outlaws them from doing games outside of the UK unless they're European or International.

This is absolutely right. Whatever you make of the actual existence or otherwise of match fixing by officials there is no way PL refs should be flying into nations that own PL clubs to ref games in their leagues. This wouldn't be a problem if the PL had done its job and protected the PL from clubs being owned by nation states but it didn't and now we're in this mess.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #502 on: Today at 01:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:07:06 pm
He's literally replying to Fitzy's post, the whole question is whether it's fallibility or corruption.
I think there's a step in between there which is bias, which is not fallibility or corruption, but leaning towards corruption more than just a mistake.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #503 on: Today at 01:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:03:57 pm
You're maybe answering your own question here about why its not picked up on. There's a common denominator, and its not meant to be some crazy Manchester conspiracy theory, but most of the refs in question are from that area. Most British newspaper companies at the very least have offices there, if not headquarters. A lot of media companies too. Sky until recently were owned by Murdoch, and we dont need a history lesson to know what else he has owned. The media is full of ex-United and City players. And as you say, one of the two big clubs in Manchester have a history of pretty vile tactics against people who have said or written something they dont like.

Plus we all saw what happened in lockdown right? I've never seen such a groundswell of fans of different clubs all pushing for one common goal....which was null and voiding the season so Liverpool wouldnt get their league title. If you're a journalist working for the Times or the Guardian or Telegraph I'm pretty sure you'd struggle to put out that sort of piece suggesting Liverpool are being hard done by with refereeing decisions, when you know the only audience which would view it positively would be Liverpool fans and literally every other fanbase would be frothing at the lips with rage. Which is why we end up with people like Tompkins being the main voice for it (and his evidence is pretty damning really). Simply there's not really any appetite for that sort of thing outside Liverpool fans, particularly because most other football fans enjoy Liverpool being hard done by.

Why is that? For the most part its because those fan's clubs are never going to be able to compete, the gaps between the big and smaller clubs is too big now. It amazes me how people expect these fans to give a toss about the top 6, when basically any success has been taken out of their hands anyway. If you want other people to care than football needs to change and allow everyone to have a stake in the game. But that's not going to happen in a day and age where everybody is being greedy in keeping what they have. If I was a fan from a club outside the top 6, I'm not sure I'd give a toss either.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #504 on: Today at 02:12:07 pm »
The reason they all wanted the league voided (it wasn't all by the way but we'll go with that) and that there's no appetite for fans of other clubs to read stories about corruption against Liverpool is probably because they've all got a list of occasions at hand of times they've felt we've got decisions all go our way against them. Like it or not everyone else thinks we get decisions in our favour all the time, as do United and the other "top six" teams. Liverpool are one of the two biggest clubs in the country and we both have the same kind of status, we're one of the most loved which also makes us one of the most hated. It also means that we have an awful lot of ex players and supporters in the media, in roles within footballs governing bodies and presumably amongst referees too.

Which then addresses the first part of Redley's post. Man City fans would be laughing their heads off at the accusation, coming from us, that the media is full of former city players. Who? Micah Richards is the only one isn't he? Off the top of my head we've got redknapp, carragher, Kelly Cates and souness all regularly on sky, crouch and Owen on BT, we've got Danny Murphy on match of the day (formerly lawrenson and Hansen) plus the number of guests they all have in their studios. We're probably the most represented club in English football in terms of the media. And of the ones from manchester about 99% of them represent united, so there's hardly an appetite to talk city up. Listen to what city fans say about the refs from Manchester and they're pretty much all saying that they're all red Mancs and they're out to get them. In terms of the papers there's plenty of reds,both fans and former players, who write for the major tabloids and again we'd be right up there as the most represented. The flip side is of course there are plenty of united in there as well who will despise us.

They aren't putting out articles about how we are especially badly treated because A. There's not enough evidence if any to suggest we are and B because fans of other clubs would see it as absolute bollocks and not bother buying such a biased paper again. The reason that Tomkins is the one banging the drum isn't because he's the brave one raising his head above the parapet, its because he's a Liverpool fan as biased as the rest of us (undeniably) whos gaining lots of helpful clicks from pushing conspiracy theories (probably).
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #505 on: Today at 02:19:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:24:59 pm
Why is that? For the most part its because those fan's clubs are never going to be able to compete, the gaps between the big and smaller clubs is too big now. It amazes me how people expect these fans to give a toss about the top 6, when basically any success has been taken out of their hands anyway. If you want other people to care than football needs to change and allow everyone to have a stake in the game. But that's not going to happen in a day and age where everybody is being greedy in keeping what they have. If I was a fan from a club outside the top 6, I'm not sure I'd give a toss either.

I'd take a guess that a pretty sizable part of it is because we live in a country where its been bred into people for decades that Liverpool, and scousers, are a good easy target. Maybe because we react. If Man City were in the position we were in at that time, do you honestly think there'd have been the same desperation to void the season?

It all melds together.

Corruption can mean a lot of things. Aside from Darren England going off on a jolly to the UAE two days before the Diaz incident there isn't a person on this forum who could provide even vague evidence of money changing hands in exchange for refereeing favours. But there is CLEARLY a bias with certain referees against us, concious or unconscious. Why that is, I'm not sure. A Manchester thing? Maybe. An Anfield thing, not wanting to be appeared to be swayed by the crowd so go the other way? Maybe...but doesnt explain the shockers we've had away from home. Feeling like they've been disrespected by Klopp and holding a vendetta? Maybe, but he's hardly the only animated manager in the league. But it is quite clearly there, the stats for Tierney in particular just dont make sense if he's not being consciously biased against us. And when you've got an organisation like PGMOL who just close ranks, its meant we're pretty consistently getting shafted and have to just take it. And the media control the narrative, which is why after the shocker Taylor had on Sunday the main talking point is the worst dive in PL history by Jota.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #506 on: Today at 02:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:19:44 pm
I'd take a guess that a pretty sizable part of it is because we live in a country where its been bred into people for decades that Liverpool, and scousers, are a good easy target. Maybe because we react. If Man City were in the position we were in at that time, do you honestly think there'd have been the same desperation to void the season?

It all melds together.

Corruption can mean a lot of things. Aside from Darren England going off on a jolly to the UAE two days before the Diaz incident there isn't a person on this forum who could provide even vague evidence of money changing hands in exchange for refereeing favours. But there is CLEARLY a bias with certain referees against us, concious or unconscious. Why that is, I'm not sure. A Manchester thing? Maybe. An Anfield thing, not wanting to be appeared to be swayed by the crowd so go the other way? Maybe...but doesnt explain the shockers we've had away from home. Feeling like they've been disrespected by Klopp and holding a vendetta? Maybe, but he's hardly the only animated manager in the league. But it is quite clearly there, the stats for Tierney in particular just dont make sense if he's not being consciously biased against us. And when you've got an organisation like PGMOL who just close ranks, its meant we're pretty consistently getting shafted and have to just take it. And the media control the narrative, which is why after the shocker Taylor had on Sunday the main talking point is the worst dive in PL history by Jota.


A double bullseye that Luke Littler would be proud of.....
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #507 on: Today at 02:31:25 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 02:12:07 pm
Which then addresses the first part of Redley's post. Man City fans would be laughing their heads off at the accusation, coming from us, that the media is full of former city players.

They would, which is why I said ex-United and City players

Although if we're classing Danny Murphy as a positive Liverpool influence in the media, you might as well chuck Steve McManaman and Owen Hargreaves in as positive Man City influences (and Danny Mills, lest we forget)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #508 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »
^^
Of course Tomkins is biased, but his work tends to be based on stats. The detail he goes into is incredible and is possibly too detailed at times. Critique his work by all means, but one thing its not, is pushing conspiracy theories.

As I understand it, he operates a subscription based model, so whilst theres no doubt some promotional aspect to his stats based work, its hardly the sort of click bait that we see all toooften these days.
