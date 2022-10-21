« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 16899 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
If everything is a clear cut as you are arguing how come it's not been already been picked up by someone in the press? Or better still sent to the footballing authorities?

I havent once said it is clear cut. I have said if people think the possibility corruption hasnt gone on or at the very least strong bias then they are naive beyond belief in my view.

On the press point since when did they ever report anything they should? FIFA carried on for years and hardly a word was said, Man City havent been explicitly called out by any media in this country despite smoking guns all over the shop.

They would have to come across a smoking gun in the hand with pictures and a live stream video for them to even consider anything. Even then it would all be allegedly.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,160
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
I havent once said it is clear cut. I have said if people think the possibility corruption hasnt gone on or at the very least strong bias then they are naive beyond belief in my view.

On the press point since when did they ever report anything they should? FIFA carried on for years and hardly a word was said, Man City havent been explicitly called out by any media in this country despite smoking guns all over the shop.

They would have to come across a smoking gun in the hand with pictures and a live stream video for them to even consider anything. Even then it would all be allegedly.

Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,659
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
I do think - always have done - that the Mo Salah free-kick statistic is strange and needs explaining. This is not the same as saying there's a conspiracy against him, mind. But it seems clear something is happening.

Do we have a European comparison to help us? Does Mo get noticeably more free kicks awarded in the Champions and Europa Leagues?

And do we know what the proportions were when he played in Serie-A?

From the Athletic. https://theathletic.com/3716649/2022/10/21/mohamed-salah-free-kicks/

Away from domestic duties, Salah has found that more decisions tend to go in his favour. During last seasons Africa Cup of Nations, he was awarded 24 free kicks across Egypts seven matches, one every 31 minutes of action.

In the Champions League since the start of last season, hes been fouled 18 times, once every 70 minutes of football. When Liverpool won Europes showpiece club competition in 2018-19 he was fouled 17 times along the way  a free kick every 62 minutes.

Yet in the Premier League its a different story. Salah has been fouled a total of 173 times in 190 matches for Liverpool over the past five and a half years in the top flight  fewer than Grealishs tally in 2019-20 alone.

The numbers just dont add up.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,659
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.

Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.

115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,160
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #484 on: Today at 12:03:54 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.

115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.

Tell that to Nick Harris who had to deal with insults from a vile City forum when he was nursing his dying wife. It's not us with the 115 charges so it's a pretty pointless thing to claim.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #485 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
... A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
... The numbers just dont add up

yes and yes
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:13:08 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.

Thats fair enough but a few good eggs that they are, they are not the media who I mentioned and who have always toed the line.

115 charges, a Der Spiegel investigation with an orgy of evidence later, yet youll only hear a whisper of caveats when it comes to expressing Peps genius or how they are they greatest treble winning team in modern history.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,659
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #487 on: Today at 12:26:45 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:03:54 am
Tell that to Nick Harris who had to deal with insults from a vile City forum when he was nursing his dying wife. It's not us with the 115 charges so it's a pretty pointless thing to claim.

Nick Harris had to put up with those insults precisely because his fellow journalists lacked his courage and decency. If the whole media did their job properly then Harris would not have been singled out.

As for it not being Liverpool just look at how Neville basically blamed Liverpool's owners for the European Super League.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:33:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.

115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.

I really don't think referencing Gary Neville as representative of the media is particualrly helpful.

Gary Neville is an ex-Manchester United stalwart who hated our club so much that he ran the entire length of the pitch to celebrate a last minute winner in front of our fans which wasn't even scored by him. Neville is the player that was hated by our fans so much that his every touch was booed. Neville is the outlier, even in this London centric, Brexit loving media who are never particualrly generous on their commentary of Liverpool as a city, as a culture or as a football club.

I 100% take the point that he is in one of the key positions in the football media and therefore all of the above is relevant in a discussion about whether he should be, I've said for ages that at the very least he shouldn't be commentating on Liverpool matches, but it doesn't change the fact that you could meet every person involved in football media and 99% of them wouldn't have the dislike for our football club that he does.

Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,160
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #489 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:26:45 am
Nick Harris had to put up with those insults precisely because his fellow journalists lacked his courage and decency. If the whole media did their job properly then Harris would not have been singled out.

As for it not being Liverpool just look at how Neville basically blamed Liverpool's owners for the European Super League.

It's not as simple as that. It's about winning the fight and too many fans are not interested in doing that. I mean I don't especially enjoy twitter but I go on there to back these journalists up as they have a huge barrage of people ridiculing everything they say. If people really care about it then people need to do something about it, instead of being indifferent. I don't know how many times I've put their details on the City thread, but I'm guessing on a few on here have actually read anything at all.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #490 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
Klopp thinks that there is corruption amongst referees because he's angry that Salah gets fewer fouls than he should? Interesting logic.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #491 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:03:54 am
Tell that to Nick Harris who had to deal with insults from a vile City forum when he was nursing his dying wife. It's not us with the 115 charges so it's a pretty pointless thing to claim.

You're maybe answering your own question here about why its not picked up on. There's a common denominator, and its not meant to be some crazy Manchester conspiracy theory, but most of the refs in question are from that area. Most British newspaper companies at the very least have offices there, if not headquarters. A lot of media companies too. Sky until recently were owned by Murdoch, and we dont need a history lesson to know what else he has owned. The media is full of ex-United and City players. And as you say, one of the two big clubs in Manchester have a history of pretty vile tactics against people who have said or written something they dont like.

Plus we all saw what happened in lockdown right? I've never seen such a groundswell of fans of different clubs all pushing for one common goal....which was null and voiding the season so Liverpool wouldnt get their league title. If you're a journalist working for the Times or the Guardian or Telegraph I'm pretty sure you'd struggle to put out that sort of piece suggesting Liverpool are being hard done by with refereeing decisions, when you know the only audience which would view it positively would be Liverpool fans and literally every other fanbase would be frothing at the lips with rage. Which is why we end up with people like Tompkins being the main voice for it (and his evidence is pretty damning really). Simply there's not really any appetite for that sort of thing outside Liverpool fans, particularly because most other football fans enjoy Liverpool being hard done by.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #492 on: Today at 12:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:57:06 am
Klopp thinks that there is corruption amongst referees because he's angry that Salah gets fewer fouls than he should? Interesting logic.

You seem quite keen to shut down this conversation by using the word corruption. Which of course no-one here could, or could be expected to, prove. What most people are actually talking about is bias against us from certain officials, which doesn't need to involve corruption in the slightest. It feels a little disingenuous to want to shut down any conversation about officials because no-one can prove that money is changing hands. We've unarguably had one title taken away from us by the decisions of some of the officials in question, and we've seen similar this season (we dont need to talk about the Spurs game I assume), so its not surprising that its a hot topic of discussion. And it does seem a bit odd that you keep coming into the thread to try and shut it down with stuff like that ^^^^^
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #493 on: Today at 12:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:12:40 pm
You seem quite keen to shut down this conversation by using the word corruption. Which of course no-one here could, or could be expected to, prove. What most people are actually talking about is bias against us from certain officials, which doesn't need to involve corruption in the slightest. It feels a little disingenuous to want to shut down any conversation about officials because no-one can prove that money is changing hands. We've unarguably had one title taken away from us by the decisions of some of the officials in question, and we've seen similar this season (we dont need to talk about the Spurs game I assume), so its not surprising that its a hot topic of discussion. And it does seem a bit odd that you keep coming into the thread to try and shut it down with stuff like that ^^^^^

You mean the word that's literally in the thread title and which the thread is about? For the avoidance of doubt, I don't want to 'shut down the conversation'.

This is a post Fitzy made,
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:09:17 pm


Not how proof works.

Burden of Proof rests with the person making a positive claim - eg PL is corrupt. Until theres proof, its reasonable to argue it isnt true. My proof is that there is currently no evidence of referee corruption. At best, we have patterns of behaviour that can be plausibly explained as fallibility.

And this is Angel's reply.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:42:27 pm

The boss doesn't seem to agree with you, he understands fallibility & stats well enough for it to make him angry.

That is, apparently the boss disagree with Fitzy about there not being proof of 'corruption' or that refs are 'corrupt' because he's angry that Salah gets less fouls than he should. Honestly, Redley this WHOLE THREAD is about the fact that people keep jumping to corruption/ cheating etc to explain decisions they don't like. There are loads of examples in this thread and the VAR thread.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:07 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #494 on: Today at 12:25:39 pm »
Where did WhereAngelsPlay talk about corruption? He said the boss would disagree about it being fallibility, which is correct since he's said before he doesnt understand the problem Tierney has with us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 