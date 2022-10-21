Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.
115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.
I really don't think referencing Gary Neville as representative of the media is particualrly helpful.
Gary Neville is an ex-Manchester United stalwart who hated our club so much that he ran the entire length of the pitch to celebrate a last minute winner in front of our fans which wasn't even scored by him. Neville is the player that was hated by our fans so much that his every touch was booed. Neville is the outlier, even in this London centric, Brexit loving media who are never particualrly generous on their commentary of Liverpool as a city, as a culture or as a football club.
I 100% take the point that he is in one of the key positions in the football media and therefore all of the above is relevant in a discussion about whether he should be, I've said for ages that at the very least he shouldn't be commentating on Liverpool matches, but it doesn't change the fact that you could meet every person involved in football media and 99% of them wouldn't have the dislike for our football club that he does.