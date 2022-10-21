If everything is a clear cut as you are arguing how come it's not been already been picked up by someone in the press? Or better still sent to the footballing authorities?



I havent once said it is clear cut. I have said if people think the possibility corruption hasnt gone on or at the very least strong bias then they are naive beyond belief in my view.On the press point since when did they ever report anything they should? FIFA carried on for years and hardly a word was said, Man City havent been explicitly called out by any media in this country despite smoking guns all over the shop.They would have to come across a smoking gun in the hand with pictures and a live stream video for them to even consider anything. Even then it would all be allegedly.