Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 16455 times)

Online Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
If everything is a clear cut as you are arguing how come it's not been already been picked up by someone in the press? Or better still sent to the footballing authorities?

I havent once said it is clear cut. I have said if people think the possibility corruption hasnt gone on or at the very least strong bias then they are naive beyond belief in my view.

On the press point since when did they ever report anything they should? FIFA carried on for years and hardly a word was said, Man City havent been explicitly called out by any media in this country despite smoking guns all over the shop.

They would have to come across a smoking gun in the hand with pictures and a live stream video for them to even consider anything. Even then it would all be allegedly.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
I havent once said it is clear cut. I have said if people think the possibility corruption hasnt gone on or at the very least strong bias then they are naive beyond belief in my view.

On the press point since when did they ever report anything they should? FIFA carried on for years and hardly a word was said, Man City havent been explicitly called out by any media in this country despite smoking guns all over the shop.

They would have to come across a smoking gun in the hand with pictures and a live stream video for them to even consider anything. Even then it would all be allegedly.

Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
I do think - always have done - that the Mo Salah free-kick statistic is strange and needs explaining. This is not the same as saying there's a conspiracy against him, mind. But it seems clear something is happening.

Do we have a European comparison to help us? Does Mo get noticeably more free kicks awarded in the Champions and Europa Leagues?

And do we know what the proportions were when he played in Serie-A?

From the Athletic. https://theathletic.com/3716649/2022/10/21/mohamed-salah-free-kicks/

Away from domestic duties, Salah has found that more decisions tend to go in his favour. During last seasons Africa Cup of Nations, he was awarded 24 free kicks across Egypts seven matches, one every 31 minutes of action.

In the Champions League since the start of last season, hes been fouled 18 times, once every 70 minutes of football. When Liverpool won Europes showpiece club competition in 2018-19 he was fouled 17 times along the way  a free kick every 62 minutes.

Yet in the Premier League its a different story. Salah has been fouled a total of 173 times in 190 matches for Liverpool over the past five and a half years in the top flight  fewer than Grealishs tally in 2019-20 alone.

The numbers just dont add up.
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.

Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.

115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #484 on: Today at 12:03:54 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Ask yourself what the media reaction would be if Liverpool faced 115 charges.

115 would be the number of times Neville brought it up in every game. Which would mean opposition supporters attacking the club constantly. A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.

Tell that to Nick Harris who had to deal with insults from a vile City forum when he was nursing his dying wife. It's not us with the 115 charges so it's a pretty pointless thing to claim.
Online kavah

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #485 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
... A few right-minded journalists calling out City is an absolute drop in the ocean.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
... The numbers just dont add up

yes and yes
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:13:08 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Not true about the media not calling out City. You are doing a great disservice to journalists like Nick Harris who spent years working on the case. Others like Rob Harris and Miguel Delaney have done likewise.

Thats fair enough but a few good eggs that they are, they are not the media who I mentioned and who have always toed the line.

115 charges, a Der Spiegel investigation with an orgy of evidence later, yet youll only hear a whisper of caveats when it comes to expressing Peps genius or how they are they greatest treble winning team in modern history.
