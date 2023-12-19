Quick poll type question.



1. Do you think the refs are incompetent and not fit for purpose.

2. Do you think refs are biased to certain teams (positive or negative)

3. Do you think refs have been influenced by outside forces (money/gifts from certain clubs i.e corruption)

4. Do you think the whole league has been corrupted by certain teams.



Be interested to see the results of this myself.



Not sure any of these actually contend with whats causing problems.1. We have a very forensic footballing ecosystem, where every aspect of a decision is dissected like never before.2. Post-match analysis from the punditry-class is preoccupied with referee decisions, often ignoring anything remotely interesting about the game, which ensures all focus remains on the controversy - fermenting resentment.3. Social Media is tribal where decisions become a story for days - fermenting resentment even further.4. VAR has added to the resentment as fans no longer accept mistakes as a system is in place to prevent them. This despite the majority of fans not understanding VARs role. This is exacerbated by the punditry-class misunderstanding VARs limitations.5. In this environment, referees are not allowed to be imperfect. Indeed, theyre now demonstrating human fallibility by second guessing themselves for fear of the post-match space being dominated by a decision theyve made (see the Jota pen for widespread disgust at Taylor).6. Referees have never been liked nor rated. Theres never been a golden era.7. We have a perfect storm filled with persecution complexes and one-eyed fanatics who are all absolutely in the right.