« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 16175 times)

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #440 on: Today at 06:50:02 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:59:48 pm
I think it's a huge part of it the accountability of certain decisions. I've always said wiring up refs is the way to go, but it's not going to solve all the problems if you still get players going down too easily. I agree with Al insomuch as there is an appalling lack of honesty from the pundits/media in not admitting that certain English players dive as well. If we really want to improve football as a spectacle then everyone has to change their way and come together on it. As you say it's too much of a closed shop at the moment, we need new referees and perhaps some need to have been involved in playing the game as well.

Wouldnt playing the game make it worse? In two ways - an ex United player reffing Liverpool games? And second, are we asking for more common sense decisions or letter of the law, because my view is that ex players will veer more towards flow of the game and letting things go but in some cases people will interpret that as bias or not following the letter of the law.
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,154
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #441 on: Today at 06:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:50:02 pm
Wouldnt playing the game make it worse? In two ways - an ex United player reffing Liverpool games? And second, are we asking for more common sense decisions or letter of the law, because my view is that ex players will veer more towards flow of the game and letting things go but in some cases people will interpret that as bias or not following the letter of the law.

The idea would be you'd use impartial ones not one who have played for either club though. The best thing they could do is get away from the small group of referees they use at the moment, they need to widen the group instead of relying on the usual ones. Some of them can barely keep up with play, never mind take correct decisions.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,649
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #442 on: Today at 06:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:50:02 pm
Wouldnt playing the game make it worse? In two ways - an ex United player reffing Liverpool games? And second, are we asking for more common sense decisions or letter of the law, because my view is that ex players will veer more towards flow of the game and letting things go but in some cases people will interpret that as bias or not following the letter of the law.

Ex-players aren't allowed to referee games involving the teams they played for.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,154
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:56:30 pm
Ex-players aren't allowed to referee games involving the teams they played for.

So why are referees from Manchester allowed to referee our games with City/United? That's the point in having a bigger group to work with. Ideally you'd have a referee from somewhere else entirely reffing the biggest game of the season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:34:11 pm »
If this was a post trying to say that there's no specific agenda against Liverpool I find that weird considering that there is some reasonable evidence around if you look for it that suggests that there is absolutely plenty of corruption in one of the richest sports in the world. And if there wasn't corruption then it would be really quite remarkable.

Probably the onus is on those that think there might not be corruption to make their case since Occam's razor suggests the most likely scenario is usually right.

Has the OP any actual evidence that the Premier League is remarkably corruption free?

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,239
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #445 on: Today at 08:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:26:02 pm
The data shows that the top teams get a pretty equal number of big decisions given in their favour in the big games when refereed by the top four officials.

That doesn't mean he referees us fairly. Look at the three games he officiated this season. If you use Tomkins criteria of penalties, Red Card and second yellow then you would say Taylor was a Liverpool supporter.

Chelsea neutral no Pens, reds or 2nd yellows.

Brighton +1 LPL, 1 Pen, no reds or 2nd yellows.

Newcastle +2 LPL 2 pens, no reds or 2nd yellows.

The thing is big decisions given doesn't give the whole story.

In the Chelsea game Taylor ignored an absolute stonewall penalty against Jackson. Against Brighton he failed to send Gross off for a clear DOGSO. In the Newcastle game, he continually made bizarre decisions against Liverpool the foul on Diaz, Gomez being cleared out and the fact that Joelinton managed to avoid being sent off.   

Someone said it on here the other day, the top officials are all competing with each other for Cup Finals/ Big games/ UEFA finals and Internationals, so they HAVE to get the big decisions right. As has been said loads of times, Taylor lets stuff go against us and this affects the games. He look an hour to book Joelinton, he should have been booked long before then, of the 5 yellows he gave them, 2 were in the last 2 mins, the pen and Longstaff twatting Jota, he let loads go before that
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,667
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #446 on: Today at 08:09:17 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 07:34:11 pm


Has the OP any actual evidence that the Premier League is remarkably corruption free?




Not how proof works.

Burden of Proof rests with the person making a positive claim - eg PL is corrupt. Until theres proof, its reasonable to argue it isnt true. My proof is that there is currently no evidence of referee corruption. At best, we have patterns of behaviour that can be plausibly explained as fallibility.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,932
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #447 on: Today at 08:15:56 pm »
Quick poll type question.

1. Do you think the refs are incompetent and not fit for purpose.
2. Do you think refs are biased to certain teams (positive or negative)
3. Do you think refs have been influenced by outside forces (money/gifts from certain clubs i.e corruption)
4. Do you think the whole league has been corrupted by certain teams.

Be interested to see the results of this myself.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,667
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #448 on: Today at 08:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:15:56 pm
Quick poll type question.

1. Do you think the refs are incompetent and not fit for purpose.
2. Do you think refs are biased to certain teams (positive or negative)
3. Do you think refs have been influenced by outside forces (money/gifts from certain clubs i.e corruption)
4. Do you think the whole league has been corrupted by certain teams.

Be interested to see the results of this myself.
Not sure any of these actually contend with whats causing problems.

1. We have a very forensic footballing ecosystem, where every aspect of a decision is dissected like never before.
2. Post-match analysis from the punditry-class is preoccupied with referee decisions, often ignoring anything remotely interesting about the game, which ensures all focus remains on the controversy - fermenting resentment.
3. Social Media is tribal where decisions become a story for days - fermenting resentment even further.
4. VAR has added to the resentment as fans no longer accept mistakes as a system is in place to prevent them. This despite the majority of fans not understanding VARs role. This is exacerbated by the punditry-class misunderstanding VARs limitations.
5. In this environment, referees are not allowed to be imperfect. Indeed, theyre now demonstrating human fallibility by second guessing themselves for fear of the post-match space being dominated by a decision theyve made (see the Jota pen for widespread disgust at Taylor).
6. Referees have never been liked nor rated. Theres never been a golden era.
7. We have a perfect storm filled with persecution complexes and one-eyed fanatics who are all absolutely in the right.
Logged

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #449 on: Today at 08:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:15:56 pm
Quick poll type question.

3. Do you think refs have been influenced by outside forces (money/gifts from certain clubs i.e corruption)

Be interested to see the results of this myself.

I can't speak for whether they have actually been influenced in their decision making by the receipt of money, but the receipt of a significant sum of money from the owner of a premier league club is prima facie corruption.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #450 on: Today at 08:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:09:17 pm


Not how proof works.

Burden of Proof rests with the person making a positive claim - eg PL is corrupt. Until theres proof, its reasonable to argue it isnt true. My proof is that there is currently no evidence of referee corruption. At best, we have patterns of behaviour that can be plausibly explained as fallibility.


The boss doesn't seem to agree with you, he understands fallibility & stats well enough for it to make him angry.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,649
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #451 on: Today at 08:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:09:17 pm


Not how proof works.

Burden of Proof rests with the person making a positive claim - eg PL is corrupt. Until theres proof, its reasonable to argue it isnt true. My proof is that there is currently no evidence of referee corruption. At best, we have patterns of behaviour that can be plausibly explained as fallibility.

It doesn't work like that when you have data showing there is clearly something wrong then it is up to the organisation involved to demonstrate how the anomalies have occured.

Unless you are suggesting that the Met isn't institutionally racist and that is just officers being fallible.

As for evidence Dean confessed to being corrupt when he failed to send his mate to the monitor. Likewise Clattenberg showed he was corrupt when he failed to disallow a Madrid goal he knew was offside. He was corrupt when he gave Atletico a penalty to even things up.

Allowing officials to moonlight for Nation states is corrupt.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,315
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #452 on: Today at 08:49:03 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 07:34:11 pm

Has the OP any actual evidence that the Premier League is remarkably corruption free?

Can you supply proof you've never murdered anyone?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,041
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #453 on: Today at 08:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:09:17 pm


Not how proof works.

Burden of Proof rests with the person making a positive claim - eg PL is corrupt. Until theres proof, its reasonable to argue it isnt true. My proof is that there is currently no evidence of referee corruption. At best, we have patterns of behaviour that can be plausibly explained as fallibility.
...and, in some cases, bias?
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,932
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:55:58 pm »
Another question then, how often must something occur to move from the realm of fallibility to deliberate?
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,667
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:43:23 pm
It doesn't work like that when you have data showing there is clearly something wrong then it is up to the organisation involved to demonstrate how the anomalies have occured.

Unless you are suggesting that the Met isn't institutionally racist and that is just officers being fallible.

As for evidence Dean confessed to being corrupt when he failed to send his mate to the monitor. Likewise Clattenberg showed he was corrupt when he failed to disallow a Madrid goal he knew was offside. He was corrupt when he gave Atletico a penalty to even things up.

Allowing officials to moonlight for Nation states is corrupt.
We have actual proof of police corruption. We have judicial inquiries showcasing Met malfeasance. We have police officers in prison for crimes committed while on duty. Can you serve up equivalent evidence for the referees or the PL as a body?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,649
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:49:03 pm
Can you supply proof you've never murdered anyone?

Have you got data to suggest he has.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,315
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #457 on: Today at 08:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:56:14 pm
Have you got data to suggest he has.

Leicester has a lot of unsolved murders.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,649
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #458 on: Today at 09:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:56:08 pm
We have actual proof of police corruption. We have judicial inquiries showcasing Met malfeasance. We have police officers in prison for crimes committed while on duty. Can you serve up equivalent evidence for the referees or the PL as a body?

We have proof of corruption amongst match officials. Numerous referees have been banned.

We currently have Barca being charged for bribing an official. What you are suggesting is that no one in your local Police station can be corrupt because no one in that nick has been convicted of an offence.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #459 on: Today at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:49:03 pm
Can you supply proof you've never murdered anyone?


Would depend on the date.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,667
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #460 on: Today at 09:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:13:49 pm
We have proof of corruption amongst match officials. Numerous referees have been banned.

We currently have Barca being charged for bribing an official. What you are suggesting is that no one in your local Police station can be corrupt because no one in that nick has been convicted of an offence.
So you have a straw man. I need more.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,649
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #461 on: Today at 09:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:59:21 pm
Leicester has a lot of unsolved murders.


In that case ask the Organisation involved to explain why they aren't solving murder cases.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #462 on: Today at 09:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:22:51 pm
So you have a straw man. I need more.

The Boss would say that if you can't see it, he can't help you.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,649
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #463 on: Today at 09:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:22:51 pm
So you have a straw man. I need more.

I will make it very simple please come up with a rational explanation to why Salah is such a ridiculous outlier when it comes to getting free kicks.

An explanation that doesn't involve biased officials and a corrupt body failing to root out that bias.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,667
  • Indefatigability
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #464 on: Today at 09:31:08 pm »
This circular debate is bringing us no closer to any proof. Im out for a bit.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,315
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #465 on: Today at 09:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:23:22 pm
In that case ask the Organisation involved to explain why they aren't solving murder cases.

It's difficult. Plus many of the police officers aren't very good.

There's no evidence of corruption though.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #466 on: Today at 09:36:23 pm »
Im not sure someone on an Internet forum not being able to provide a referees bank statements should necessarily shut down a debate on if certain ones are biased to the detriment of certain teams
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,041
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #467 on: Today at 09:40:16 pm »
The debate is a good one. Thing is, no one here can prove anything one way or the other.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,154
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #468 on: Today at 09:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:36:23 pm
Im not sure someone on an Internet forum not being able to provide a referees bank statements should necessarily shut down a debate on if certain ones are biased to the detriment of certain teams

No one is actually doing that, though are they?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,649
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #469 on: Today at 09:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:31:53 pm
It's difficult. Plus many of the police officers aren't very good.

There's no evidence of corruption though.

The problem with your argument Yorky is that if the data showed there was a disparity between Leicestershire constabulary and it's contemporaries. Then there would be an investigation and measures would be put in place to rectify the disparity in murder cases being solved.

So why hasn't the PGMOL investigated why Salah isn't getting free kicks and put measures in place to rectify the officials bias.

Perhaps we should be thankful that the PGMOL were not in charge of Shipman and Letby.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #470 on: Today at 10:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:15:56 pm
Quick poll type question.

1. Do you think the refs are incompetent and not fit for purpose - Yes. Unequivocably - the PGMOL is utterly farcical, so what chance do the refs themselves have? VAR has heavily contributed to the decline of the official as on-field referees a) don't need to make their own decisions and b) are no longer the sole and main arbiter of the match.
2. Do you think refs are biased to certain teams (positive or negative) - I think this is on the whole an unconscious bias, but both ways, yes.
3. Do you think refs have been influenced by outside forces (money/gifts from certain clubs i.e corruption) Hard to dispute given that some have gone elsewhere to "guest" referee. Does anyone really believe that these sojourns comprise of the official getting off the plane, staying in a hotel room on their own, rocking up to the groun, refreeing the game and then departing to come home without ANY events, gatherings, etc?
4. Do you think the whole league has been corrupted by certain teams. Not teams, but individuals associated with certain teams most definitely.

Be interested to see the results of this myself.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,090
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #471 on: Today at 10:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:31:08 pm
This circular debate is bringing us no closer to any proof. Im out for a bit.

I think eeyores question should be answered in all fairness unless you do agree there is at least times where the refs are bias, not sure what your stance is?

Otherwise a bit unfair to duck out soon as you get cornered if thats what you did.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,154
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #472 on: Today at 10:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:32:05 pm
I think eeyores question should be answered in all fairness unless you do agree there is at least times where the refs are bias, not sure what your stance is?

Otherwise a bit unfair to duck out soon as you get cornered if thats what you did.

If everything is a clear cut as you are arguing how come it's not been already been picked up by someone in the press? Or better still sent to the footballing authorities?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 