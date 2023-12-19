« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Historical Fool

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #440 on: Today at 06:50:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:59:48 pm
I think it's a huge part of it the accountability of certain decisions. I've always said wiring up refs is the way to go, but it's not going to solve all the problems if you still get players going down too easily. I agree with Al insomuch as there is an appalling lack of honesty from the pundits/media in not admitting that certain English players dive as well. If we really want to improve football as a spectacle then everyone has to change their way and come together on it. As you say it's too much of a closed shop at the moment, we need new referees and perhaps some need to have been involved in playing the game as well.

Wouldnt playing the game make it worse? In two ways - an ex United player reffing Liverpool games? And second, are we asking for more common sense decisions or letter of the law, because my view is that ex players will veer more towards flow of the game and letting things go but in some cases people will interpret that as bias or not following the letter of the law.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

jillcwhomever

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #441 on: Today at 06:53:34 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:50:02 pm
Wouldnt playing the game make it worse? In two ways - an ex United player reffing Liverpool games? And second, are we asking for more common sense decisions or letter of the law, because my view is that ex players will veer more towards flow of the game and letting things go but in some cases people will interpret that as bias or not following the letter of the law.

The idea would be you'd use impartial ones not one who have played for either club though. The best thing they could do is get away from the small group of referees they use at the moment, they need to widen the group instead of relying on the usual ones. Some of them can barely keep up with play, never mind take correct decisions.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #442 on: Today at 06:56:30 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:50:02 pm
Wouldnt playing the game make it worse? In two ways - an ex United player reffing Liverpool games? And second, are we asking for more common sense decisions or letter of the law, because my view is that ex players will veer more towards flow of the game and letting things go but in some cases people will interpret that as bias or not following the letter of the law.

Ex-players aren't allowed to referee games involving the teams they played for.
jillcwhomever

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:01:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:56:30 pm
Ex-players aren't allowed to referee games involving the teams they played for.

So why are referees from Manchester allowed to referee our games with City/United? That's the point in having a bigger group to work with. Ideally you'd have a referee from somewhere else entirely reffing the biggest game of the season.
johnny74

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #444 on: Today at 07:34:11 pm
If this was a post trying to say that there's no specific agenda against Liverpool I find that weird considering that there is some reasonable evidence around if you look for it that suggests that there is absolutely plenty of corruption in one of the richest sports in the world. And if there wasn't corruption then it would be really quite remarkable.

Probably the onus is on those that think there might not be corruption to make their case since Occam's razor suggests the most likely scenario is usually right.

Has the OP any actual evidence that the Premier League is remarkably corruption free?

