If this was a post trying to say that there's no specific agenda against Liverpool I find that weird considering that there is some reasonable evidence around if you look for it that suggests that there is absolutely plenty of corruption in one of the richest sports in the world. And if there wasn't corruption then it would be really quite remarkable.



Probably the onus is on those that think there might not be corruption to make their case since Occam's razor suggests the most likely scenario is usually right.



Has the OP any actual evidence that the Premier League is remarkably corruption free?



