The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #400 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:11:57 pm
Giving decisions that mean he isn't blamed for the officiating teams mistakes is not the same as 'effectively fixing' a match, he even says himself in the same interview that the penalty he awarded for Torres was 50/50 and 'not one which you'd want to decide a game on'.

Clattenberg allowing a goal he knew was offside to stand is altering the course of the game though. As for the penalty when he says 'not one which you would want to decide a game on', what he means is he wouldn't have given it normally. He wouldn't have given it because if that was the going to decide the game then his head would be on the block.

He has altered the course of the game to protect his reputation and to help him get further high-profile games. That is corrupt.

Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:11:57 pm
Now don't get me wrong, he shouldn't be doing that in a match which he's refereeing, two wrongs don't make a right and if you wanted to argue that him making decisions to avoid getting the blame is corrupt then I think you'd have a fair case to argue that. What it isn't, however, is Clattenburg giving a decision in order to make a certain result in the match liklier to happen, it's for his own, personal, selfish reasons.



I've said this several times but if the point that is being made is that referees have their own bias', their own agendas and that decisions on the pitch sometimes reflect them, then I'd agree, human beings inevitably try to cover their mistakes and the referees are like the police in that they'll close ranks and protect one another. I can absoltuely believe that decisions are made based on how likely a referee is to get called up on make the wrong one, I'm sure there's a huge element of self-preservation and that is totally wrong, it should be dealt with and the fact PGMOL are the way they are makes doing so very difficult.  If, however, the argument is being made that referees are somehow deliberately trying to influence the result of a game in order to favour certain teams then I don't see much evidence of that.


The Tomkins data though categorically shows there are bias issues. Things like the decisions we get with Manchester-based officials or even more glaringly the treatment Salah gets is clear bias. We are talking about huge sample sizes that show huge deviations.

Given that data then what are PGMOL doing about it. They either need to work with the officials to ensure the bias is eradicated or bring in new officials. People talk about tribalism but data doesn't do tribalism. So how do posters explain the disparity in outcomes?

You simply cannot explain decisions like Salah getting clotheslined by Bernardo Silva right in front of the official and nothing being given. You cannot explain Robbo being assaulted by an official. You cannot explain Diaz's goal being disallowed, Jones's red card, Jota's red card and Udogies waving of the yellow card in the Refs face being ignored. You cannot explain away Odegaard's handball or Salah having a perfectly good goal ruled out against Burnley without a VAR check.

Taylor has done three Liverpool games this season. Newcastle in which he kept the score line respectable, Chelsea in which he ignored a stonewall handball






 and Brighton in which he failed to send off a Brighton player.


 

Apparently, this wasn't a denial of a goalscoring opportunity.


Add in normally mild-mannered Trent having to be held back from confronting Taylor and Dunk being sent off for calling him a cheat and there is clearly an issue with Taylor.

You could argue that in a tight title race Taylor could easily have cost us 4 points and a shit load of goal difference in three games.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #401 on: Today at 01:04:28 pm
Well if a Raith Rovers fan is calling it bent then close the thread. Close RAWK. Close the internet. Close football.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #402 on: Today at 01:06:42 pm
These examples - which are exhausting - are evidence of fallibility. Imperfect men being flawed. Writing hundreds of words isnt, in itself, evidence of corruption.

Now do a post showing favourable decisionsincredibly one-eyed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #403 on: Today at 01:07:35 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:04:28 pm
Well if a Raith Rovers fan is calling it bent then close the thread. Close RAWK. Close the internet. Close football.

Scottish football is bent though. They allow ringers to pretend to be keepers and then smash half volleys in from 35 yards. ;D

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/13039907/sub-goalkeeper-scores-screamer-whilst-playing-as-striker
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #404 on: Today at 01:12:18 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:06:42 pm
These examples - which are exhausting - are evidence of fallibility. Imperfect men being flawed. Writing hundreds of words isnt, in itself, evidence of corruption.

Now do a post showing favourable decisionsincredibly one-eyed.

There are two problems with that. How do explain huge deviations in the exhaustive data set Tomkins has provided. I mean the Salah one is just obscene.



Secondly, Anthony Taylor is ranked as one of the best referees in the World. He was the first official to get 2 FA Cup finals for a hundred years. he officiates in the Champions League and European and World Cup tournaments. He is one of the best of the best.

So either he saves his unintentional bloopers for our games or he is biased.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #405 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm
i hope they are not listening to Gary Neville when he commentates on Liverpool.
Sounded like he was trying to influence VAR at times vs Newcastle
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #406 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:12:18 pm
There are two problems with that. How do explain huge deviations in the exhaustive data set Tomkins has provided. I mean the Salah one is just obscene.



Secondly, Anthony Taylor is ranked as one of the best referees in the World. He was the first official to get 2 FA Cup finals for a hundred years. he officiates in the Champions League and European and World Cup tournaments. He is one of the best of the best.

So either he saves his unintentional bloopers for our games or he is biased.

But the Tompkins data says Taylor is actually one of the decent refs for us.  If he's not, and the Tompkins data isn't capturing more nuanced information, then you can't use it to prove anything.

You have to pick one or the other, either the Tompkins data is correct, or Taylor is biased against us, can't have it both ways.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #407 on: Today at 01:22:35 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:12:18 pm
There are two problems with that. How do explain huge deviations in the exhaustive data set Tomkins has provided. I mean the Salah one is just obscene.



Secondly, Anthony Taylor is ranked as one of the best referees in the World. He was the first official to get 2 FA Cup finals for a hundred years. he officiates in the Champions League and European and World Cup tournaments. He is one of the best of the best.

So either he saves his unintentional bloopers for our games or he is biased.

I am sorry Al but this has to be said. There isn't a football fan following any team in the country that won't claim that referee have "got it in for them." Ask a number of fans who follower clubs from outside the top 6 and they will all claim that referees favour the bigger clubs. Nothing you or even Paul have written is proof of any bias. Referees make errors, yes we've all seen that in a number of games this season. But it doesn't prove they are working against particular football clubs. It's just the fact that the system of refereeing is poor generally. We need a bigger pool of referees, perhaps some who've played football in the past and can read the situation better about what occurs on the pitch.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:43:53 pm
I hate this assumption that people are on the take, the bottom line is you have to actually prove this by seeing them accepting money. Just because referees work abroad doesn't necessarily mean they are on the take. It's so dangerous that people say this openly without any facts to back them up.
My view on that one is not that they are 'on the take' as such. It's more about how such trips can subtly bring about an unconscious bias or even a conscious bias.

If you go anywhere and are well looked after. Your 'expertise' is seen to be sought after and prized, it makes you feel good. It also has the effect of often leaving you with warm and sympathetic feelings towards those who did the looking after of you.

So it's nothing to do with brown envelopes exchanging hands under tables. The concern, for me at least, is that such jaunts can very easily create subtle bias. It's quite a normal, natural process actually. It's very easy to feel a kinship and warmth towards those who appear to value you and look after you.

A rather outlandish example here, but remember the Krays. Utter scumbags, but many who knew them defended them to the hilt simply because they were ok to them individually. Being 'looked after' by the big bad wolf creates sympathy and loyalty towards the wolf. Feeling approved of by the predator often sees you approving of him right back and defending him wherever and whenever. Again, it's normal human behavior really. It probably stems from basic survival and growth instinct.

The bottom line is that people are often influenced by things other than money in brown envelopes. Referees should not be hosted by nation states who own sportswashing operations in the Premier League. It creates a conflict of interests.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #409 on: Today at 01:50:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:31:55 am
How's the holiday going Andy? You sound like you're having a nice, relaxing time.

Great thanks - not been online much.

Voodoo Taylor dummies selling like hotcakes!

:D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #410 on: Today at 02:00:55 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:28:13 am
I'm very suspicious of bias amongst refs, but this was not a game that you'd present as a smoking gun. There were several incidents where we could have been done over, but weren't.
It's funny how that game plays into both extremes of the debate.

I've seen numerous comments in different places about how so many Liverpool fans thought the refereeing was a disgrace against the Saudis and how that referee is ''bent''. People have given examples here so I won't labour the point on those.

But I've also seen numerous comments suggesting that the fact he gave us a "dodgy" penalty was cast iron proof of either his fairness or indeed his bias towards Liverpool.

As you said, it wasn't a game to hold up as the smoking gun.

There's so many ways you could look at it and fit it into any narrative you like. To some, the ref was biased towards the home side and ' gifted them dodgy pens'. To others, a highly dodgy ref threw Liverpool a bone in a game they were steam-rollering anyway, just to throw the suspicious off his scent.

For me, more telling things are long term trends such as some already posted in the thread. They are more concerning.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #411 on: Today at 02:05:17 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:40:04 pm
My view on that one is not that they are 'on the take' as such. It's more about how such trips can subtly bring about an unconscious bias or even a conscious bias.

If you go anywhere and are well looked after. Your 'expertise' is seen to be sought after and prized, it makes you feel good. It also has the effect of often leaving you with warm and sympathetic feelings towards those who did the looking after of you.

So it's nothing to do with brown envelopes exchanging hands under tables. The concern, for me at least, is that such jaunts can very easily create subtle bias. It's quite a normal, natural process actually. It's very easy to feel a kinship and warmth towards those who appear to value you and look after you.

A rather outlandish example here, but remember the Krays. Utter scumbags, but many who knew them defended them to the hilt simply because they were ok to them individually. Being 'looked after' by the big bad wolf creates sympathy and loyalty towards the wolf. Feeling approved of by the predator often sees you approving of him right back and defending him wherever and whenever. Again, it's normal human behavior really. It probably stems from basic survival and growth instinct.

The bottom line is that people are often influenced by things other than money in brown envelopes. Referees should not be hosted by nation states who own sportswashing operations in the Premier League. It creates a conflict of interests.

I don't disagree with the last lines, but even the explanation above doesn't prove anything overall. We just have a bad system in football generally for dealing with any of these issues.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #412 on: Today at 02:06:52 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
i hope they are not listening to Gary Neville when he commentates on Liverpool.
Sounded like he was trying to influence VAR at times vs Newcastle


I'd be very surprised if they have SKy commentary on in the VAR room.  But what doesn't surprise me is that Neville might think they do and is trying to influence them with his 'expertise'.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #413 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm
Excellent posts Al and SOS....interesting reading with a coffee and <sigh> my final mince pie of the season....
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #414 on: Today at 02:09:37 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:05:17 pm
I don't disagree with the last lines, but even the explanation above doesn't prove anything overall. We just have a bad system in football generally for dealing with any of these issues.
It doesn't prove anything, but none of us here can prove anything either way.

My concern is that the bit you agreed with can easily lead to the other bit potentially being quite real.

Basically, it's adding human nature to what we agree already is bad practice.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #415 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:43:53 pm
I hate this assumption that people are on the take, the bottom line is you have to actually prove this by seeing them accepting money. Just because referees work abroad doesn't necessarily mean they are on the take. It's so dangerous that people say this openly without any facts to back them up.

I don't think anyone is saying they are deffo on the take, but I'd be bloody gobsmacked if at least one ref hasn't taken a brown envelope full of cash at some point, but unless they are caught taking money, then we have to give them the benefit of the coubt. What does bring things into question, is being taken to the Middle East by the owners of a PL club and paid to referee a game - at my work, staff cannot even accept a bottle of wine from a customer, never mind an all expenses paid trip to the Middle East, this will always raise the question of "what are they doing in return?". Then we see the absolute shit show of a performance in the Spurs game.....

My belief and we do see it with our own eyes, if that referees fail to put personal prejudice aside in games, not just involving us, but other teams too. My big issue is that there are certain refs from Utd families, who grew up in Manchester, with all the Anti Scouse shite they spout every day, yet they're supposed to be impartial and these always get our games, as they are classed as the best by PGMOL so get the big games and if you watch them closely, you can see them doing subtle stuff that costs us. Awarding blatant penalties doesn't disprove it, but its things like not allowing play on when its to our advantage to do so, allowing a play on so Joelinton doesn't get booked, Joelinton even being on the pitch. At the away game, he committed something like 10 fouls in 7 minutes and didn't get a card. Kloppo has said himself Tierney has an issue with LFC and with him.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #416 on: Today at 03:00:09 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:22:35 pm
I am sorry Al but this has to be said. There isn't a football fan following any team in the country that won't claim that referee have "got it in for them." Ask a number of fans who follower clubs from outside the top 6 and they will all claim that referees favour the bigger clubs. Nothing you or even Paul have written is proof of any bias. Referees make errors, yes we've all seen that in a number of games this season. But it doesn't prove they are working against particular football clubs. It's just the fact that the system of refereeing is poor generally. We need a bigger pool of referees, perhaps some who've played football in the past and can read the situation better about what occurs on the pitch.

That would be akin to saying that the Met isn't institutionally racist and the criminal justice system as a whole isn't biased against black people because prisons are full of people of all races who claim they are innocent.

Once you have data that shows something then it is up to the organisation to show there isn't something amiss.

Just because bias is almost impossible to prove doesn't mean it don't exist. For me it is up to the authorities to show why Salah is such an outlier in terms of getting free kicks.

