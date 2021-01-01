We basically had one bad call against us last night, the Joelinton non-yellow. And it turns out that according to the rules that's not even a yellow anymore.



A few people mentioning why we get the same amount of yellows as our opposition even when we have so much more of the ball and make less fouls. I think the answer to that is quite obvious. Fouls don't automatically mean yellow cards, for starters. But if you've got 11 men behind the ball and make a niggly foul on the halfway line, then that's a pretty regulation foul. The only way you're getting yellows for those is if it's persistent from the same player. Because of the way we play, most of the fouls we tend to make are when the opposition have just won the ball back and, where we've commited so many bodies forward, they have a fairly dangerous looking counter attacking situation. Trip someone up on the halfway line when they're 4 vs 4 is going to be a yellow card every day of the week.



To be honest it's getting to the point where it's becoming a bit embarrassing now and I genuinely think Klopp isn't helping with the way he is spending 90 minutes berating the officials. Every team is getting bad decisions against them because the refs haven't got a fucking clue what they're doing. Saying that I thought Taylor was very good last night, other than possibly the last 10 minutes of the first half where he started to lose a bit of control. Everyone else who watched that game last night is reflecting on a Jota dive and how Liverpool "always" get lucky with decisions.



RAWK laughing off anyone who doesn't think it's a conspiracy against us while the rest of the world think it's their club on the receiving end of the conspiracy and that we are always the beneficiaries sums it all up- everyone is deeply biased, obviously, towards their own teams and the refs are the easy scapegoats when things go wrong.