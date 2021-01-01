« previous next »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:11:13 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 05:17:54 am
Swapping countries is in my view impractical for two main reasons. We all acknowledge that communication with players is key to having games flow and preventing ridiculous outcomes. How many foreign referees are fluent in English, and how many English referees are fluent in Italian or Spanish just to name a few? Yes, the CL has cross-border teams but these are one-offs, can they do it week on week? Who will pay for increased costs of travel, visa apps, etc?

The other thing is subconscious bias. Maybe it wont be possible to pinpoint it to a discernible degree like with the doubts over allegiance based on if a certain referee comes from the greater Manchester area. But referees of a certain age will no doubt have grown up watching and supporting Liverpool as a second team when Liverpool won everything. Or Everton. Or Arsenals, romanced by the Invincibles. Or United, for many referees now in their late 30s. Or Chelsea or City for those even younger. It is also highly unlikely that many of them would have even heard of Sheffield United, Luton, or Portsmouth to name a few. Meaning subconsciously, there will always be a bias towards teams theyve heard of rather than not, meaning big clubs will get more decisions in their favour - a trend we see now in any case.

I dont think the infrastructure is in place for referee exchanges, at least not in the short to medium term 

Language is a particularly good point to be fair. Less of an issue if we have Dutch or German or Scandinavian refs here, but yeah sending British refs to Italy would be a problem on that front.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:18:02 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:23:27 am
Those who are arguing against Knight by saying Taylor had to give those penalties are talking nonsense. He really didn't. They both look like penalties to me and they were correctly given, but there are plenty who think otherwise and just that fact by its nature means he could have got away with not giving it. I think he had a weird game where he got the major calls right, but got lots of marginal things wrong.

I hate the grand conspiracy chat, but acknowledge that subconscious bias can have an impact on refereeing. It's one reason I think referees should swap countries. It massively reduces the potential for that kind of subconscious bias.

Nah. They both looked absolutely stonewall in real time. And they're both in situations where the player obviously would take the chance if he could. Diaz is six yards out, Jota has rounded the keeper. Taylor gave them because they were obvious pens and he couldn't avoid it. The only "debate" over them has come from agenda-driven wankers who are looking at slow after slow and still wilfully missing the obvious places where the player gets caught.

Fine if people don't think there's corruption. I personally don't think Taylor is corrupt either (just appalling and biased and probably the most over-promoted ref in football history), but I have my doubts about others given the circumstances of statistical anomalies, reffing in UAE etc. And I definitely get fed up at the "see, we got obvious pens, so you're all mad" stuff.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #282 on: Today at 07:12:25 am »
All this talk about Jota diving is total Bull****. As an ex ref, if a player with a low centre of gravity is running at pace, and the replays clearly show the slightest of touch against one leg which then clips his other leg, causing him to lose balance and go over. No dive, correct decision of a penalty.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #283 on: Today at 07:33:21 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:11:13 am
Language is a particularly good point to be fair. Less of an issue if we have Dutch or German or Scandinavian refs here, but yeah sending British refs to Italy would be a problem on that front.
I see this differently - Language is only an initial issue. Plenty of Brits relocate to Europe and deal with language. Many of the referees tasks are the same anyway in Italy as England.  Travel is also a manageable issue - So refs would relocate or actually get on with the travel. Many thousands of people in lesser paid jobs do this all around Europe. If its part of the job you do it, or you dont get the job.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #284 on: Today at 07:43:29 am »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 07:12:25 am
All this talk about Jota diving is total Bull****. As an ex ref, if a player with a low centre of gravity is running at pace, and the replays clearly show the slightest of touch against one leg which then clips his other leg, causing him to lose balance and go over. No dive, correct decision of a penalty.

It's always a shitstorm if we get a decision.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #285 on: Today at 07:57:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:43:29 am
It's always a shitstorm if we get a decision.

To then be used against us the next time we complain about not getting a stonewall one.

Didnt see the game as still away. Sounded like we were pretty dominant (hugely dominant looking at the xG). I saw we had 34 shots and 66% of the ball. So we had twice as much possession, were getting shots off every 3 minutes and yet we still managed to commit more fouls than a notoriously pretty physical and cynical side. Its that kind of stuff that riles up the Anfield crowd in the moment. The ref letting stuff go for them, and then pulling us up for similar things.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:02:12 am »
I think all the corruption conspiracy theorists should read Fitzy's page one OP.... take a deep breath then go and make a nice cup of tea...aaaanndd relax.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:02:15 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:18:02 am
Nah. They both looked absolutely stonewall in real time. And they're both in situations where the player obviously would take the chance if he could. Diaz is six yards out, Jota has rounded the keeper. Taylor gave them because they were obvious pens and he couldn't avoid it. The only "debate" over them has come from agenda-driven wankers who are looking at slow after slow and still wilfully missing the obvious places where the player gets caught.

Fine if people don't think there's corruption. I personally don't think Taylor is corrupt either (just appalling and biased and probably the most over-promoted ref in football history), but I have my doubts about others given the circumstances of statistical anomalies, reffing in UAE etc. And I definitely get fed up at the "see, we got obvious pens, so you're all mad" stuff.

No, what actually happened is a bunch of people complained - in the post match thread, in the VAR thread, about the ref. In a game where he gave us the big calls and made, probably ONE, bad call on a yellow card (where joelinton fouled Diaz and somehow it wasnt even given as a foul and Diaz and Diaz was booked for complaining). The other bad yellow card call was when Joelinton tried and failed to stop a counter and that turns out to have been the right call according to the rules. He probably got a few other little things wrong too. But he also got the big calls, the penalty calls for us, right. And if hed wanted to he neednt have given either. After all it seems refs are prone to bottling big calls these days and letting VAR bail them out. And then VAR can claim its not a clear and obvious error. That is, if the ref wanted to screw us, he very easily could have. But no, this is ignored and instead people cry wolf at bad calls on yellow cards. So its incessant shouts of corruption and bias and cheating in the face of the actual evidence, its really boring and if you genuinely think there is corruption from the refs its also boy who cried wolf stuff.

This is the approach all too often
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
Basically if calls go against us which we dont understand - referees are corrupt/ bias/ cheating.

If calls go against which we disagree with or are wrong - refs are corrupt/ bias/ cheating.

If calls go for us which are right - refs are just toeing the line and dont mean anything as to whether refs are corrupt/ cheating/ bias.

If calls go for us which are disputable - theres no dispute, they were clearly right to go for us and dont mean anything as to whether refs are corrupt/ cheating/ bias.

If your point of view is unfalsifiable youre welcome to keep believing fairy tales but maybe dont clog up the forum with them.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #288 on: Today at 08:42:37 am »
We basically had one bad call against us last night, the Joelinton non-yellow. And it turns out that according to the rules that's not even a yellow anymore.

A few people mentioning why we get the same amount of yellows as our opposition even when we have so much more of the ball and make less fouls. I think the answer to that is quite obvious. Fouls don't automatically mean yellow cards, for starters. But if you've got 11 men behind the ball and make a niggly foul on the halfway line, then that's a pretty regulation foul. The only way you're getting yellows for those is if it's persistent from the same player. Because of the way we play, most of the fouls we tend to make are when the opposition have just won the ball back and, where we've commited so many bodies forward, they have a fairly dangerous looking counter attacking situation. Trip someone up on the halfway line when they're 4 vs 4 is going to be a yellow card every day of the week.

To be honest it's getting to the point where it's becoming a bit embarrassing now and I genuinely think Klopp isn't helping with the way he is spending 90 minutes berating the officials. Every team is getting bad decisions against them because the refs haven't got a fucking clue what they're doing. Saying that I thought Taylor was very good last night, other than possibly the last 10 minutes of the first half where he started to lose a bit of control. Everyone else who watched that game last night is reflecting on a Jota dive and how Liverpool "always" get lucky with decisions.

RAWK laughing off anyone who doesn't think it's a conspiracy against us while the rest of the world think it's their club on the receiving end of the conspiracy and that we are always the beneficiaries sums it all up- everyone is deeply biased, obviously, towards their own teams and the refs are the easy scapegoats when things go wrong.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:47:53 am »
I questioned the number of fouls awarded rather than the number of yellows. We seem to consistently give away more fouls than the other team and almost always dominate the ball.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:53:00 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:47:53 am
I questioned the number of fouls awarded rather than the number of yellows. We seem to consistently give away more fouls than the other team and almost always dominate the ball.
Yep fair enough Nick, not just aimed at you, it's an argument I see a lot. But again you could say that teams tend to back off us, whereas as soon as we lose the ball we are all over the opposition which will often lead to fouls.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:53:00 am
Yep fair enough Nick, not just aimed at you, it's an argument I see a lot. But again you could say that teams tend to back off us, whereas as soon as we lose the ball we are all over the opposition which will often lead to fouls.
Some were clearly dives though.
