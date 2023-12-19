The Spurs game - oh the Spurs game. This was the game where I felt most like there is some sort of conspiracy. In the moment, it felt as if the referees, VAR, and the broadcasters were conspiring against us. Perhaps they were not specifically conspiring against us, but in some way, conspiring for a reason that is not sporting.



Don't know exactly how to describe it, it was mostly a sense of the Sky Sports broadcast being 'off' in some way. The flow just didn't go as I would usually expect having watched thousands of games before. There was a fixation on the freeze frame on the Jones red card, the only full speed angle given to the ref was from behind the goal for some reason? The absurd ruling out of the Diaz goal, no lines shown, the broadcast moves on expediently and hardly questions the call. I believe Sky at half time didn't even discuss the call (have heard this, I don't watch half time shows). The VAR allegedly not communicating this to the referee, and no sense of righting the wrong. The soft yellows for Jota, the second coming off what I consider to be a dive from Udogie. Udogie mimes a card to urge the ref to give it; ref doesn't give Udogie a second yellow for this. There was also a potential penalty for us where our player was wiped out in the box (akin to the Quansah one), no VAR review, no replay by Sky, no commentators noting it. Just, once again, move on and act like nothing happened.



This is leaving out, of course, the PGMOL saying that VAR did not intervene before having to change their stance as Neville revealed the 'check complete' occurred. The dodgy travel to the country of our team's owner whereby they are getting paid well above market rate, traveling back the day before. The way Sky pressured Neville to calm his criticism.



Personally, I think it is corrupt, and this game was just the poster child for it. Those who disagree can look down at those who see conspiracy, but that doesn't make conspiracy less likely. A million incompetent, unlikely and inconsistent decisions through the season can drown out the signal of corruption within all of the noise. This is the strategy I see being employed; and it is as likely as a scenario as the assertion that referees are simply incompetent. As if referees have never been swayed by monied or otherwise self-interest.





