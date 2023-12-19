« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 5870 times)

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,608
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm
Nope, not at all, not for public servants and not at most major corporations.
Most would lose their job for getting such payments

Exactly. For me the match officials and VAR act as judge and jury.

Imagine a scenario in which just before a major court case a competitor employs the judge, massively overpays, arranges first-class flights and a five-star hotel.

The irony is that when Webb was head of the Saudi Arabia refereeing federation he wanted to stop the use of foreign match officials. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,483
  • BoRac
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:21:00 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm
Nope, not at all, not for public servants and not at most major corporations.
Most would lose their job for getting such payments

Never mind payments, most would lose their job for being as shit at their job as PGMOL's finest are.

So if you limit "corruption" to mates covering up for mates, you don't need to look far for the evidence, the fact that they're all still in their jobs after this many acknowledged fuckups and apologies (without even going into the non-acknowledged ones) is all the evidence you need.

Darren England at Spurs was the equivalent of an airline pilot crashing a plane into the airport building because he was too busy pouring himself a drink to notice it. Can you imagine that pilot (assuming he survived :)) being given another plane to fly ever again, never mind a week later (regardless of how "honest" his mistake was)?
Logged

Offline MiddleMan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:47:35 am »
The Spurs game - oh the Spurs game. This was the game where I felt most like there is some sort of conspiracy. In the moment, it felt as if the referees, VAR, and the broadcasters were conspiring against us. Perhaps they were not specifically conspiring against us, but in some way, conspiring for a reason that is not sporting.

Don't know exactly how to describe it, it was mostly a sense of the Sky Sports broadcast being 'off' in some way. The flow just didn't go as I would usually expect having watched thousands of games before. There was a fixation on the freeze frame on the Jones red card, the only full speed angle given to the ref was from behind the goal for some reason? The absurd ruling out of the Diaz goal, no lines shown, the broadcast moves on expediently and hardly questions the call. I believe Sky at half time didn't even discuss the call (have heard this, I don't watch half time shows). The VAR allegedly not communicating this to the referee, and no sense of righting the wrong. The soft yellows for Jota, the second coming off what I consider to be a dive from Udogie. Udogie mimes a card to urge the ref to give it; ref doesn't give Udogie a second yellow for this. There was also a potential penalty for us where our player was wiped out in the box (akin to the Quansah one), no VAR review, no replay by Sky, no commentators noting it. Just, once again, move on and act like nothing happened.

This is leaving out, of course, the PGMOL saying that VAR did not intervene before having to change their stance as Neville revealed the 'check complete' occurred. The dodgy travel to the country of our team's owner whereby they are getting paid well above market rate, traveling back the day before. The way Sky pressured Neville to calm his criticism.

Personally, I think it is corrupt, and this game was just the poster child for it. Those who disagree can look down at those who see conspiracy, but that doesn't make conspiracy less likely. A million incompetent, unlikely and inconsistent decisions through the season can drown out the signal of corruption within all of the noise. This is the strategy I see being employed; and it is as likely as a scenario as the assertion that referees are simply incompetent. As if referees have never been swayed by monied or otherwise self-interest.


Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,965
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:55:38 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
I dont agree its corrupt. There are a few games where we got the rub of the green so to speak. There are decisions that went in our favour in the derby for example. Correct or not but a corrupt one would not award a penalty for us and would send Konate off for 2 yellows. Against Palace There was a harsh red for Ayew and Man Utds Dalot getting sent off for 2 yellows against us for disent was odd.

I don't think it is corrupt in City's favour either or the officials do a good job of hiding it as they had decisions go against them like v Spurs and Chelsea. They don't half look a real angry mob when the decision doesn't go there way, maybe refs are intimidated the way they where in the 90s with the other mancs?

It can't be corrupt in Arsenal's favour as they had dodgy goals scored against them when they played Newcastle and West Ham.
But the actual sport itself is corrupt in Abu Dhabi's favour. As it stands today, they've been allowed to break hundreds of rules. They've been allowed to financially dope for over a decade. A nation state has demolished fundamental rules of the game by owning a football club in the PL then basically sponsor themselves with deals that make Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United look like paupers.

Anyone with a pair of eyes can see the sport is riddled with corruption. The only real debate left is whether or not that corruption has filtered all the way down to what happens on the field of play, and if so, to what extent.

The game itself is skewed towards Abu Dhabi success, and they certainly didn't get there legally or organically. They got there by cheating the sport and its rules on an industrial scale. There are plenty of people in the sport that waved that through too.

Same process is now ongoing with the Saudis. Another nation state waved through by a corrupt government and a PL seemingly unwilling to enforce its own rules when the purchaser has a bottomless pit of cash to wave about. In time, the game will be skewed towards Saudi 'success' too.

How do known murderers become owners of PL football clubs if everything is above board? That's exactly what's happened at the club formerly known as Newcastle United. They only got waved through because they are stinking rich and the British government wants them onside. It's mutual back scratching for gain of one sort or another. It's corrupt.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:40 am by Son of Mary »
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,965
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:12:21 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:47:32 pm
True. But you have to have evidence rather than just connecting the dots-type logic.
How is the ordinary football fan who sits in the stands every other week to watch his/ her team supposed to gather such evidence, though? That's one hell of an ask.

This is a very murky world we are talking about here. The 90 minute game is just the glossy face of it. We can never know the depths and details of what goes on behind the scenes. We just see the shambolic mess the game has descended into and we see the charlatans and scumbags running the game and owning clubs. We know some clubs are now owned for highly political, not sporting, purposes. We know what those people are proven to be capable of.

Sometimes, all you have to go on is the dots. And sometimes, when you join them up you do get a reasonably accurate picture. Sometimes, when it looks like a turd, smells like a turd and tastes like a turd, it is actually a turd.

Just to add. I don't see every bizarre decision made by a referee or VAR as corrupt. There is definite bias at play though at times. There is also staggering incompetence too. Micro examining each decision just muddies the waters. What really matters is trends. Trends that sway outcomes when the titles are won and lost. Yes, Abu Dhabi will get a few shit decisions go against them, but they won't get screwed over week after week after week. One swallow doesn't make a summer, but ten thousand of them probably do. It's the overall trends that matter. The bigger, overall picture.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:50 am by Son of Mary »
Logged

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:35:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 01:55:38 am
But the actual sport itself is corrupt in Abu Dhabi's favour. As it stands today, they've been allowed to break hundreds of rules. They've been allowed to financially dope for over a decade. A nation state has demolished fundamental rules of the game by owning a football club in the PL then basically sponsor themselves with deals that make Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United look like paupers.

Anyone with a pair of eyes can see the sport is riddled with corruption. The only real debate left is whether or not that corruption has filtered all the way down to what happens on the field of play, and if so, to what extent.

The game itself is skewed towards Abu Dhabi success, and they certainly didn't get there legally or organically. They got there by cheating the sport and its rules on an industrial scale. There are plenty of people in the sport that waved that through too.

Same process is now ongoing with the Saudis. Another nation state waved through by a corrupt government and a PL seemingly unwilling to enforce its own rules when the purchaser has a bottomless pit of cash to wave about. In time, the game will be skewed towards Saudi 'success' too.

How do known murderers become owners of PL football clubs if everything is above board? That's exactly what's happened at the club formerly known as Newcastle United. They only got waved through because they are stinking rich and the British government wants them onside. It's mutual back scratching for gain of one sort or another. It's corrupt.

A whole sport cant be labelled as corrupt though? Everyone plays by the same rules in the localised sporting competition, and there isnt a law of the game that explicitly favours City, or teams from Manchester, at all.

Yes, there are allegations against City that will need to be proven in due course. You may very well be correct - but equally so, you may not. Perhaps its premature to proceed on the basis that they have cheated, albeit I am with you that it is likely they did, I just find myself unable to assert this with any certainty.

Does the ownership test need to be more stringent? Yes, potentially. Are there external considerations in the application of the ownership test? More than likely. But the idea of disparity in earning capability, and therefore the disparity in wages, ability to spend, and attractiveness of clubs, has always been an issue in England for as long as I can remember. With freedom of movement and loosening of borders through the EU came the consequence of freedom of cross-border finance and capitalism. Football clubs, especially depressed ones, have a remarkable ceiling for improvement on initial investment and so are attractive to a whole host of actors globally in the last decade or two at least.

Its just more visible now because of the ever increasing numbers in football finance, the disconnect from reality of regular people, the stream of information easily available on the internet, and the pricing out of those who used to regularly attend matches. But all of this was inevitable in a model where fan ownership is not statutorily guaranteed and working class fans have no presence on the board.

If a single thing can be pinpointed as the cause of this rat race, for me, its when football gate receipts stopped being shared.
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:53:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 02:12:21 am
How is the ordinary football fan who sits in the stands every other week to watch his/ her team supposed to gather such evidence, though? That's one hell of an ask.

This is a very murky world we are talking about here. The 90 minute game is just the glossy face of it. We can never know the depths and details of what goes on behind the scenes. We just see the shambolic mess the game has descended into and we see the charlatans and scumbags running the game and owning clubs. We know some clubs are now owned for highly political, not sporting, purposes. We know what those people are proven to be capable of.

Sometimes, all you have to go on is the dots. And sometimes, when you join them up you do get a reasonably accurate picture. Sometimes, when it looks like a turd, smells like a turd and tastes like a turd, it is actually a turd.

Just to add. I don't see every bizarre decision made by a referee or VAR as corrupt. There is definite bias at play though at times. There is also staggering incompetence too. Micro examining each decision just muddies the waters. What really matters is trends. Trends that sway outcomes when the titles are won and lost. Yes, Abu Dhabi will get a few shit decisions go against them, but they won't get screwed over week after week after week. One swallow doesn't make a summer, but ten thousand of them probably do. It's the overall trends that matter. The bigger, overall picture.

Wholeheartedly agree with your last 2 posts. Very well said.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:42:55 am »
I suspect there is corruption but via the betting syndicates, not always backing any one team.

So, specific scores and scorers,  number of corners and penalties  freekicks, etc.
Having the ref steer the match to a "target" outcome might explain some of the shocking casss of "incompetence " one sees. Seemingly averaging out over a season but, in reality, just meeting more betting targets.

I refuse to believe a professional referee,  with the help of video replays can be as bad at interpreting the rules of football as most pgmol refs seem to consistently be. Its a racket. Gotta be.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 