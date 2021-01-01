Thats an interesting perspective. Other fan bases on the other hand think Liverpool is one of the three media darlings, that the press is shit scared to paint LFC in anything but a balanced light, that LFC complains the most and loudest when any wrong decision goes against them, and that Klopp is the most vocal and outraged about perceived injustice, to the point where he has been fined nearly every year for it.



To be fair, I was reading something today where the general sentiment (this was from Chelsea of all clubs) was the above - but good on LFC, this is how change is effected, and they wish CFC complained more as well since their last manager to raise the issue of bias was Mourinho, and every manager since has been too diplomatic to raise it.



As always, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.



The irony is that our fanbase complains that FSG and the club isn't complaining enough about our apparent mistreatment. Bias is a two way street - the same rival fans who complain they are being mistreated also complain about whinging scousers getting special treatment. This is the club that won the fair play award something like six seasons on the bounce. An award seemingly about as much use as a decaff espresso.I guess we could look at it from this perspective - a few weeks after we're sent down to 9 against Spurs, they themselves find themselves reduced to nine men. Where an Arsenal fan plays basketball against us, West Ham get the rub of the green against them in return. I'm not saying bad decisions even themselves out, and if it's hard evidence people are after then I don't have it, but there does seem to be something odd going on this season, although I can't say if it's a trend.At the end of the day, if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck etc. There is circumstantial evidence showing something is definitely up and it is getting worse, or at least more pronounced. There's just not enough to say definitively what it is, or what the root cause is.