I would say the PGMOL allowing its officials to be paid large sums of money by nation-states to officiate games when those nation-states own Premier League clubs is creating a conflict of interest. Facilitating that conflict of interest is a form of corruption.
It wouldn't be allowed in other industries.
That's definitely true, Al. It's clearly wrong, and it needs to stop.
No one's explained yet why the refs are all out to get Wolves though. Why is Onana allowed to punch two of them in the head, unpunished? Why are their opponents awarded penalties for falling over untouched?
Unless someone can come up with a reason why Wolves should be so fiercely targeted this season, you have to assume it's just bad luck that they're getting so many inept decisions against them. And if they have bad luck, so can other clubs. Even us.
My take on it is that it's a VAR problem. On-field refs are always concerned about making the wrong decision. Now they're being told that if they get it wrong, there's a corrections process, and the VAR will sort it, so they can relax and just make a call one way or the other. But VAR, instructed to not re-referee the game, will find reasons to back up the onfield ref - "Yes, there's a tiny slip by Odegaard, so he couldn't help but swing his arm in an effort to regain his balance. Stay with your onfield decision."