The refs are obviously incompetent. Thats a given.

To those saying they are not also corrupt. I understand its a hard job, and mistakes can be made. However, the introduction of VAR has shown that a lot of these incidents are not mistakes. They are decisions that you can only get wrong if you want to. In other words, they are decisions you can only get wrong if you are corrupt.

I really wouldnt be surprised if it was connected to far east gambling. Maybe that picture of them all with the ladies was showing part of their payment.



To counter this, is the fact many fans dont fully understand the role of VAR and how its used or not, as is sometimes the case.Proof of this is the extremely good Monday morning explainer from Dale Johnson as he deconstructs the decision making process when VAR is used. Hes well-educated in this area so offers dispassionate insight and analysis of why VAR did what it did.Fans lineup to tweet abuse at Johnson as he disappoints them with rational explanations.This isnt me saying VAR is actually good - nor is Johnson saying this - its just an observation of how fans have the capacity to misunderstand VARs role under the current laws. This then leads to wrong shouts of corruption when VAR doesnt behave as they wish.The system is so over-complicated that the average fan (me included) becomes disillusioned with how laws are enforced.