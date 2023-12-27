1. Jagged Alliance 3, PC - Just a great rebirth for an old series, that is one of my all-time favourites.

2. Baldur's Gate 3 PC - Very good CRPG and you can feel that the team behind it, has put a lot of love into it.

3. Hogwarth's Legacy PC - Nice look into the Harry Potter universe even though the Gameplay is a bit meh.

4. Starfield PC - Typical Bethesda game and does everything Bethesda games do.



Biggest disappointment: Cities Skylines 2. Don't know if it's down to the developers or Paradox (my guess would be the latter), but it was a highly anticipated successor to the first game that ended up feeling rather uninspired. My expectations were that they would improve on what they did in the first game, but it seems like they've stood still or even gone backwards in most areas of the game. Very disappointing. And that's not even taking the performance issues and bugs into account.



Played loads more games this year, but most don't fit the criteria and of those who do, I don't think they deserve to be in my top-games for 2023.