So this is points based? I give 5 points to my number 1 choice, and 1 point to my number 5 choice?
#1 Fire Emblem Engage - Nintendo Switch/Jan 23. I played about 300 hours on this, the best gameplay in a series of nearly 20 tactical RPGs.
#2 Final Fantasy XVI - PS5/June 23.
#3 Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch/May 23.
#4 Spider-Man 2 - PS5/Oct 23
#5 Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - Nintendo Switch/Feb 23.
Big Games I missed out on - Jedi Survivor, Baldur's Gate 3, Advance Wars Re-Boot Camp.
Big Games I have but are yet to play - Dredge, Dave the Diver, Resident Evil 4, Fate/Samurai Remnant, Mortal Kombat 1, Sea of Stars.