I didn't see one made so thought I'd do it, I'll basically just rob the same rules as last year.



Voting will remain open until 23:59:59 GMT on Saturday 13th January.



The Rules



Games must have a 2023 UK release date. Please check your release dates if you are unsure.

Please post both the game AND the console (PS4/PS5/Switch/PC/XBONE.)

You can list as many games as you like but only the top 5 will score points and they must be in order.

Collections/re-issues are frowned upon without sufficient justification. Re-issuing a game on a new console (eg a Wii U game re-issued on the Switch) is fine unless it's basically a port that hasn't been updated. I leave it up to your discretion.

Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date.



Scoring



People's top 5 games will score as inversely, ie 5-4-3-2-1



Discussion



Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to post any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories.