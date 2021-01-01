« previous next »
RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023

RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
« on: Today at 04:22:01 am »
I didn't see one made so thought I'd do it, I'll basically just rob the same rules as last year.

Voting will remain open until 23:59:59 GMT on Saturday 13th January.

The Rules

Games must have a 2023 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
Please post both the game AND the console (PS4/PS5/Switch/PC/XBONE.)
You can list as many games as you like but only the top 5 will score points and they must be in order.
Collections/re-issues are frowned upon without sufficient justification. Re-issuing a game on a new console (eg a Wii U game re-issued on the Switch) is fine unless it's basically a port that hasn't been updated. I leave it up to your discretion.
Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date.

Scoring

People's top 5 games will score as inversely, ie 5-4-3-2-1

Discussion

Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to post any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories.
Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:51:05 am »
So this is points based? I give 5 points to my number 1 choice, and 1 point to my number 5 choice?

#1 Fire Emblem Engage - Nintendo Switch/Jan 23. I played about 300 hours on this, the best gameplay in a series of nearly 20 tactical RPGs.
#2 Final Fantasy XVI - PS5/June 23.
#3 Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch/May 23.
#4 Spider-Man 2 - PS5/Oct 23
#5 Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - Nintendo Switch/Feb 23.

Big Games I missed out on - Jedi Survivor, Baldur's Gate 3, Advance Wars Re-Boot Camp.

Big Games I have but are yet to play - Dredge, Dave the Diver, Resident Evil 4, Fate/Samurai Remnant, Mortal Kombat 1, Sea of Stars.
Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:20 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 04:51:05 am
So this is points based? I give 5 points to my number 1 choice, and 1 point to my number 5 choice?

Yeah, exactly that mate.
