Author Topic: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90  (Read 11267 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
I dont think Endo is world class, and he is quite slow and sometimes pushed off the ball a bit too easily, but he is doing ok. I mean, we couldve paid £115m for someone who is playing much worse
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:04:33 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:59:01 pm
Hahaha, I'm glad I'm not the only one. I watched the game and didn't have one thing to think about the officiating and yet it's all people on here are talking about.

Gakpo's was a foul from Nunez. I'd expect a penalty for it if it had been the other way around. The Elliott one was ridiculous because of the push but it's just one of those as well isn't it? It's bullshit but I guess it then makes it offside. Move on.

Nonsense. The push on mo was more of a foul than what the second goal was disallowed for. The defender himself wasnt even looking a free for it.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:05:08 am »
Opinions are wild.

Klopps called a Defensive midfielder man of the match in a game we scored 4 times and some people on here are adamant he didn't play well
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
We really needed this result and 3 points after 2 consecutive draws. Top of the league, a clean sheet, 3 away wins on the spin, Darwin scoring, and it could've easily been 4 or 5. Gotta be happy with that.

That first 20 minutes we had them penned in and could've scored a hatful, but we were patient and got the result. Would be great to go on a bit of a run now - Newcastle, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley (again) are our next 5, and there's no reason to think we can't win those games - especially as Newcastle/Chelsea are in freefall, and only Arsenal should present a real test. We then have Brentford, Luton and Forest before City come to Anfield, so a chance to keep the pedal to the floor and put City/Arsenal under some real pressure (especially if we can do Arsenal at the Emirates).

Villa have dropped 5 points in 2 games and will surely drop away soon, leaving us/Arsenal/City for the title from here on in. Really need to get all our injured players available, as squad depth will be a massive factor in the run in. Jota being back is a massive bonus as we can rotate more up front, and he is so clinical when he gets chances. Really pleased for Darwin, and that was just the sort of goal he needed to score - calm, composed, and clinical. He can bring the chaos all game if he likes, but he needed to show a little more coldness when chances came his way, and he took that very well without trying to break the net. Hopefully he can kick on from here, as we have a hell of a lot of games coming thick and fast from next week.

The 6 draws may or may not prove decisive come the end of the season, but we're certainly ahead of schedule in terms of points and development from last season, and we're not even playing at our best yet. Get Mac, Robbo, Thiago (and even Bajetic) back, and our squad depth could well see us go all the way in more than one competition. Onwards an upwards.
Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:23:40 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:59:01 pm
Hahaha, I'm glad I'm not the only one. I watched the game and didn't have one thing to think about the officiating and yet it's all people on here are talking about.

Gakpo's was a foul from Nunez. I'd expect a penalty for it if it had been the other way around. The Elliott one was ridiculous because of the push but it's just one of those as well isn't it? It's bullshit but I guess it then makes it offside. Move on.
Nunez's was never a foul, but ok if you think it was. The Salah offside is technically a correct decision, but his position doesn't actually influence the keeper, who took a massive leap to the right before Elliot kicks leaving him wrong footed no matter what. I'd say people are rightfully miffed by the decisions, I watched the game with non Liverpool fans who thought the decisions were ridiculous.
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:23:44 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:53:17 am
Ill give my reasons:

1. Saying but for the poor pass is the equivalent of saying the drive went well, bar the crash. A six giving it away in that position in that manner is criminal.
2. It wasnt the only poor pass. Again, allowable higher up the pitch, but a six has to be metronomic.
3. More than once I felt Endo was bailed out by those around him. Fine in AM, but not for a six.
4. I thought some of his choices in the way he progressed the ball going forward were blinkered.
5. In possession he got a few lucky bounces that covered for the fact he was nearly caught due to slow decision making

I get that people want him to do well and will overlook this stuff, but l judge according to what l want to see every game. That performance will be destroyed by a better side.
Fortunately Jurgen disagrees with all of this, and loves the guy.

As for your comment about 'People want him to do well and will overlook this stuff' - of course we want him to do well - we are Liverpool supporters (although I'm not sure about some on here at times). But we don't overlook anything - we see the game in its entirety like everyone else - both the good things and the bad things (despite your earlier patronising comment that some might have only watched the highlights...).

Surely you can also see the irony of your statement? You're accusing posters of overlooking any mistakes, but then you've overlooked all the good stuff and produced a list of only the errors you saw - almost as if that's all you're focused on (like a few others on this site...). You'll always see problems if that's all you're ever looking for. But if you followed your own advice, then its far better to watch the whole game and notice everything you see before making judgments.
Online Huyrob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:26:57 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
I said earlier it wasn't fair but the issue is that Mo was interfering with play and the shove wasn't enough for a penalty.

So what do you do pretend he wasn't in the keeper's view?

Its lack of consistency though. Remember city v Fulham, Ake struck the ball, Haaland was directly in front of the keeper offside and jumped out of the way of the ballgoal given.
Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:32:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:00:59 pm
What are you on about? We did exactly that!

A 4-0 battering would have flattered Burnley.

My point was that we had lots of other chances we fluffed and those could be the difference in tighter games where officiating isn't to blame (eg Utd at home).
Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,575
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:35:27 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:20:01 am
But in this instance the push resulted in the denial of a goal scoring opportunity, so actually it should've been a red card and a penalty. You can't deny it was a goal scoring opportunity as the ball ended up in the back of the net.

This is getting silly now for a DOGO the player in question has to be going to get the ball under his control. The ball was never going to Mo so it can't be a DOGO.

The point here is that the officials can't just allow the goal because Salah is clearly offside and interfering with play. So you either need to change the Rules or give a penalty for the push.
Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:35:28 am »
endo has been 1 of our best players for the last few games

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,575
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:36:40 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:32:27 am
My point was that we had lots of other chances we fluffed and those could be the difference in tighter games where officiating isn't to blame (eg Utd at home).

What chances did we fluff though..?
Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:42:27 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 10:36:40 am
What chances did we fluff though..?

Gakpo and Salah both had chances they could have done better with in the first half. Fluff may be a strong phrase but our shot / chance conversion can't have been great. I think we went in at half time with 8 on target and 14 shots in total and only a goal to show for it. Against Utd we'd 30 odds but barely troubled them - something isn't adding up there.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,476
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:21:12 am
So we know that he gave the ball away three times... but he played at least three passes straight to a Burnley player, and also lost the ball running into a few blind alleys?

Something isn't adding up here! It's almost like you're exaggerating to make his performance seem worse than it was...
You're right that I misspoke, but not that I've exaggerated. I've undercounted how often he gave the ball away (by only saying how many times he got tackled). Checked sofascore and saw he lost possession 17 times (that's more than everyone who played bar the full backs).

He ran in to a few blind alleys/lingered on the ball too long, that's why he lost it by getting tackled three times (all of them in the dangerous midfield area, not high up the pitch/in their box). He also passed it straight to them several times (one is the obvious one everyone saw). Got dribbled past three times (all in the right back area).

The upside of his defensive work to break up their counters was one tackle, no fouls, one interception (this was him chesting a bouncing ball rather than any reading of play).
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,423
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:56:05 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 10:36:40 am
What chances did we fluff though..?
I thought we dominated the first 30-minutes and should have put the game to bed in that period, just looking back;

Gravenberch on 6min scuffs one at the keeper from inside the area and central.

Salah 7min (very good save frm the keeper).

Gakpo 9min lashes the ball high and wide from a very good position in the box.

Gakpo 10min is played in but mis-controls.

Nunez 15min is played in, doesn't get a shot away and the back-heel to Salah doesn't come off.

Nunez ball across the face of goal on 17min that Gakpo doesn't get a touch to.

Salah 33min hit the bar (slightly more difficult).





Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,512
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:56:44 am »
The negative scrutiny Wataru gets (granted from just a very loud but very small minority), is fucking nuts :lmao

Yesterday was a good team performance, defensively Liverpool where great, he was a big part of the reason why, was he not, I think even the stats back that up for the stat bores.
Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #495 on: Today at 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:05:08 am
Opinions are wild.

Klopps called a Defensive midfielder man of the match in a game we scored 4 times and some people on here are adamant he didn't play well

I was at the match and not seen any highlights yet, just the goal replays in the pub after. But Endo was my man of the match as well. Think he's been our player of the month in December - other than a stinker of a first half vs palace he's been one of our best players in every other game he has played IMO.
Offline Redley

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #496 on: Today at 11:11:11 am »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 10:56:44 am
The negative scrutiny Wataru gets (granted from just a very loud but very small minority), is fucking nuts :lmao

Yesterday was a good team performance, defensively Liverpool where great, he was a big part of the reason why, was he not, I think even the stats back that up for the stat bores.

People wanted an elite DM, didnt get one, so whatever we got instead was never likely to be good enough (for them). Think he's been good personally, and he's improving every game. Which is to be expected with our system. Its odd that we all seem to accept it took some legit legends (Fabinho and Robbo in particular come to mind) almost half a season to get to grips with our system and the expectations of them, and then this bloke is coming in when that system is changing again, and yet he was written off after about two games. I'm not sure what more people want from him. We were linked with that Amrabat as a bit of a stop gap instead and he looks like a competition winner (well, maybe not even that, like a competition third place prize). 
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #497 on: Today at 11:18:12 am »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Yesterday at 11:13:05 pm
So can a defender just push an attacker into their own keeper and the keeper can claim a foul?

And then when the ref goes the VAR screen he just get shown the attacker clattering into the keeper?

Dunno really what the rules say about that if anything,think one of the comms just said something like "that's football" about it.
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #498 on: Today at 11:24:23 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:11:11 am
People wanted an elite DM, didnt get one, so whatever we got instead was never likely to be good enough (for them). Think he's been good personally, and he's improving every game. Which is to be expected with our system. Its odd that we all seem to accept it took some legit legends (Fabinho and Robbo in particular come to mind) almost half a season to get to grips with our system and the expectations of them, and then this bloke is coming in when that system is changing again, and yet he was written off after about two games. I'm not sure what more people want from him. We were linked with that Amrabat as a bit of a stop gap instead and he looks like a competition winner (well, maybe not even that, like a competition third place prize).

Blimey I go back as far as Terry McDermott!
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,345
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #499 on: Today at 11:30:21 am »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 10:56:44 am
The negative scrutiny Wataru gets (granted from just a very loud but very small minority), is fucking nuts :lmao

Yesterday was a good team performance, defensively Liverpool where great, he was a big part of the reason why, was he not, I think even the stats back that up for the stat bores.
Yeah, Endo isnt perfect but once again he was our best midfielder by a wide margin. Won lots of loose balls, tackles and headers, and had some nice passing going.

Gravenberch and Elliot are far too soft and positionally poor in defense, but they get away with it because they have a better first touch and look more elegant. But Endo is a far better player than them right now
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,324
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #500 on: Today at 11:32:58 am »
Endo has been man of the match in each of the last two games IMO. If you press him quickly you can get at him but he has done his defensive work magnificently and is a far better all round footballer than I thought he was. His passing through the lines has been fantastic and he's also got a decent shot on him. To play that number of games in such a short period of time and to keep the performance levels so high, priceless really.
Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,624
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #501 on: Today at 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:35:28 am
endo has been 1 of our best players for the last few games



I put that miss placed pass down to tiredness. He's played a lot of football matches very close together and that pass came towards the end of the game.

He was fine against the Ar$e and I think he's fine going forward. When Bajčetić is back Endo will be fine as backup and rotation.
Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #502 on: Today at 11:36:17 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:34:49 am
I put that miss placed pass down to tiredness. He's played a lot of football matches very close together and that pass came towards the end of the game.

He was fine against the Ar$e and I think he's fine going forward. When Bajčetić is back Endo will be fine as backup and rotation.
Bajcetic has barely started any games as a 6 for us & has barely played in 9-10 months
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #503 on: Today at 11:39:26 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:34:49 am
I put that miss placed pass down to tiredness. He's played a lot of football matches very close together and that pass came towards the end of the game.

He was fine against the Ar$e and I think he's fine going forward. When Bajčetić is back Endo will be fine as backup and rotation.
And thats the issue with getting regularly fucked over by decisions. If the game is 3-0, which it should have been by then, Endo is either off the pitch or Burnley are just meandering about with no desire at all. The fact its 1-0 gives them that extra hope and we have to be perfect in all we do.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #504 on: Today at 11:47:23 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:11:11 am
People wanted an elite DM, didnt get one, so whatever we got instead was never likely to be good enough (for them). Think he's been good personally, and he's improving every game. Which is to be expected with our system. Its odd that we all seem to accept it took some legit legends (Fabinho and Robbo in particular come to mind) almost half a season to get to grips with our system and the expectations of them, and then this bloke is coming in when that system is changing again, and yet he was written off after about two games. I'm not sure what more people want from him. We were linked with that Amrabat as a bit of a stop gap instead and he looks like a competition winner (well, maybe not even that, like a competition third place prize).
By elite DM, do you mean £115m Caicedo or £60m Lavia :)
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,476
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6’ Jota 90’
« Reply #505 on: Today at 11:58:10 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:30:21 am
Yeah, Endo isnt perfect but once again he was our best midfielder by a wide margin. Won lots of loose balls, tackles and headers, and had some nice passing going.

Gravenberch and Elliot are far too soft and positionally poor in defense, but they get away with it because they have a better first touch and look more elegant. But Endo is a far better player than them right now
think that's a misconception of Elliot and Grav, because of their technical prowess.

feels like a 'truism' and logical that they would be more 'soft' and 'poor in defense' than the less technical defensive midfielder - who has less requirement to take risks in possession (and have to do it in more compact and pressured areas) - but it objectively wasn't the case yesterday.

In their 66 minutes:
-"poor in defence" Elliot won more tackles that Endo did (2) and Grav made the same number (1).
-"far too soft" Elliot was tackled once, Grav twice, while playing further up the pitch with less space and more opponenets - vs the three times Endo was tackled with opponents mostly in front of him.
-"positionally poor in defense" Elliot and Grav got drbilled past once each in the wider areas, wheras Endo got dribbled past twice in the middle
-neither player passed it straight to the opposition to give them one of their best chances (neithe player will have been as extremely fatigued as Endo looked during this mistake either, in interests of fairness - really not Endo's fault he wasn't subbed off for protection)
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #506 on: Today at 12:04:37 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:44:35 am
I dunno. He surely wasn't destroyed by arguably the best side in the league last Saturday.

Although I can see where you came from with those points, I must say if you scrutinise the performances of every DMs, you can basically say the same thing in almost every game.
Maybe, maybe my standards are too high as I played that position and know it better than any other. But. That pass straight across the box... Ack! Also, more than one blooter of the ball away. I would add I think Endo is a more than decent option and a good squad player, but we need better there. I would say, I was very doubtful of Jones befire this, but he now looks a starter, so I am happy to be proven wrong on Endo as well.
Offline Redley

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #507 on: Today at 12:14:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:47:23 am
By elite DM, do you mean £115m Caicedo or £60m Lavia :)

Caicedo for sure.
Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
  • Belfast Red
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #508 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
Pound for Pound Endo has been our best signing of the summer so far.
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #509 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:23:56 pm
Pound for Pound Endo has been our best signing of the summer so far.
Definitely the most consistent
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,476
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #510 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:23:56 pm
Pound for Pound Endo has been our best signing of the summer so far.
I find this absolutely wild! If we're talking value for money, how can we look past £35million Mac Allister?! But we do contain multitudes!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:26:58 pm
Definitely the most consistent
ok, am I being punked now!? ;D
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,274
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #511 on: Today at 12:36:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:26:58 pm
Definitely the most consistent

Mac has been our most consistent summer signing. By miles.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,338
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #512 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
Its a shame that we couldnt get a win against United (the Arsenal draw is fine) because we couldnt have had an easier Christmas period what with the time between games, form of opposition and the fact that mostly our games would have been at home.

Beat Newcastle and we will have been 2 points off perfection.
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #513 on: Today at 12:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 10:35:27 am
This is getting silly now for a DOGO the player in question has to be going to get the ball under his control. The ball was never going to Mo so it can't be a DOGO.

The point here is that the officials can't just allow the goal because Salah is clearly offside and interfering with play. So you either need to change the Rules or give a penalty for the push.


Flip it around a bit.

Imagine that a defender was in front of Elliott and was in a good position to block the shot. Now imagine that Mo pushes the defender out of the way and Elliott scores. VAR would most likely and correctly state that the goal should be disallowed and a free kick given. The push could have been quite soft but just enough to prevent the defender block the shot. Nobody would be arguing that the push didnt affect the outcome.

So using the same logic for what actually happened. The push caused Salah to be directly in front of the keeper which denied a goal scoring opportunity (a DOGSO) and therefore it is an infringement (push) that prevented a clear goal opportunity and so it should be a free kick to us (penalty). However in this case (DOGSO) the law would imply that the defender would be sent off. So applying the law correctly then it was a penalty and a sending off. So we should be arguing that the sending off was harsh rather than the goal being disallowed.

Not every push is penalised but if a push results in a goal then the goal is chalked off. You then must apply the law fairly which means that a push that denies a goal is penalised.

Note that a DOGSO doesnt state that the offence must be committed on the person who had the goal scoring opportunity. For example, if the defender pushed Salah onto Elliot thus preventing him scoring then its a foul. To make this very clear (sorry), imagine if Elliott was about to tap the ball into an open net but then a defender pushes Salah who falls over and blocks the shotthats a DOGSO and would unfortunately be a penalty (the ball didnt cross the line).

Sorry about the pedantic answer.
Online Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #514 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:30:21 am
Yeah, Endo isnt perfect but once again he was our best midfielder by a wide margin. Won lots of loose balls, tackles and headers, and had some nice passing going.

Gravenberch and Elliot are far too soft and positionally poor in defense, but they get away with it because they have a better first touch and look more elegant. But Endo is a far better player than them right now

Youre doing Elliott in particularly a huge disservice there. You only need to look at the numbers to see what a top midfield player he really is.

Endo is absolutely fine though. Breaks up the play really well. Maybe limited on the ball but theres plenty of players around him who are elite in that department.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #515 on: Today at 01:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:00:29 am
I was at the match and not seen any highlights yet, just the goal replays in the pub after. But Endo was my man of the match as well. Think he's been our player of the month in December - other than a stinker of a first half vs palace he's been one of our best players in every other game he has played IMO.

I'd give him player of the month as well to be honest
Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #516 on: Today at 01:52:40 pm »
Given the push, how did disallowing the 2nd goal meet the clear and obvious error threshold


Its bollocks
Online joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #517 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 07:36:06 pm
Rode our luck the interviewer says to VVD.??!! He had none of it. Brilliant
I thought she looked like gareth southgate with a wig on .
