« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90  (Read 10197 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
I dont think Endo is world class, and he is quite slow and sometimes pushed off the ball a bit too easily, but he is doing ok. I mean, we couldve paid £115m for someone who is playing much worse
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:04:33 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:59:01 pm
Hahaha, I'm glad I'm not the only one. I watched the game and didn't have one thing to think about the officiating and yet it's all people on here are talking about.

Gakpo's was a foul from Nunez. I'd expect a penalty for it if it had been the other way around. The Elliott one was ridiculous because of the push but it's just one of those as well isn't it? It's bullshit but I guess it then makes it offside. Move on.

Nonsense. The push on mo was more of a foul than what the second goal was disallowed for. The defender himself wasnt even looking a free for it.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:05:08 am »
Opinions are wild.

Klopps called a Defensive midfielder man of the match in a game we scored 4 times and some people on here are adamant he didn't play well
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
We really needed this result and 3 points after 2 consecutive draws. Top of the league, a clean sheet, 3 away wins on the spin, Darwin scoring, and it could've easily been 4 or 5. Gotta be happy with that.

That first 20 minutes we had them penned in and could've scored a hatful, but we were patient and got the result. Would be great to go on a bit of a run now - Newcastle, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley (again) are our next 5, and there's no reason to think we can't win those games - especially as Newcastle/Chelsea are in freefall, and only Arsenal should present a real test. We then have Brentford, Luton and Forest before City come to Anfield, so a chance to keep the pedal to the floor and put City/Arsenal under some real pressure (especially if we can do Arsenal at the Emirates).

Villa have dropped 5 points in 2 games and will surely drop away soon, leaving us/Arsenal/City for the title from here on in. Really need to get all our injured players available, as squad depth will be a massive factor in the run in. Jota being back is a massive bonus as we can rotate more up front, and he is so clinical when he gets chances. Really pleased for Darwin, and that was just the sort of goal he needed to score - calm, composed, and clinical. He can bring the chaos all game if he likes, but he needed to show a little more coldness when chances came his way, and he took that very well without trying to break the net. Hopefully he can kick on from here, as we have a hell of a lot of games coming thick and fast from next week.

The 6 draws may or may not prove decisive come the end of the season, but we're certainly ahead of schedule in terms of points and development from last season, and we're not even playing at our best yet. Get Mac, Robbo, Thiago (and even Bajetic) back, and our squad depth could well see us go all the way in more than one competition. Onwards an upwards.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:32 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:23:40 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:59:01 pm
Hahaha, I'm glad I'm not the only one. I watched the game and didn't have one thing to think about the officiating and yet it's all people on here are talking about.

Gakpo's was a foul from Nunez. I'd expect a penalty for it if it had been the other way around. The Elliott one was ridiculous because of the push but it's just one of those as well isn't it? It's bullshit but I guess it then makes it offside. Move on.
Nunez's was never a foul, but ok if you think it was. The Salah offside is technically a correct decision, but his position doesn't actually influence the keeper, who took a massive leap to the right before Elliot kicks leaving him wrong footed no matter what. I'd say people are rightfully miffed by the decisions, I watched the game with non Liverpool fans who thought the decisions were ridiculous.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:23:44 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:53:17 am
Ill give my reasons:

1. Saying but for the poor pass is the equivalent of saying the drive went well, bar the crash. A six giving it away in that position in that manner is criminal.
2. It wasnt the only poor pass. Again, allowable higher up the pitch, but a six has to be metronomic.
3. More than once I felt Endo was bailed out by those around him. Fine in AM, but not for a six.
4. I thought some of his choices in the way he progressed the ball going forward were blinkered.
5. In possession he got a few lucky bounces that covered for the fact he was nearly caught due to slow decision making

I get that people want him to do well and will overlook this stuff, but l judge according to what l want to see every game. That performance will be destroyed by a better side.
Fortunately Jurgen disagrees with all of this, and loves the guy.

As for your comment about 'People want him to do well and will overlook this stuff' - of course we want him to do well - we are Liverpool supporters (although I'm not sure about some on here at times). But we don't overlook anything - we see the game in its entirety like everyone else - both the good things and the bad things (despite your earlier patronising comment that some might have only watched the highlights...).

Surely you can also see the irony of your statement? You're accusing posters of overlooking any mistakes, but then you've overlooked all the good stuff and produced a list of only the errors you saw - almost as if that's all you're focused on (like a few others on this site...). You'll always see problems if that's all you're ever looking for. But if you followed your own advice, then its far better to watch the whole game and notice everything you see before making judgments.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:47:37 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Huyrob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:26:57 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
I said earlier it wasn't fair but the issue is that Mo was interfering with play and the shove wasn't enough for a penalty.

So what do you do pretend he wasn't in the keeper's view?

Its lack of consistency though. Remember city v Fulham, Ake struck the ball, Haaland was directly in front of the keeper offside and jumped out of the way of the ballgoal given.
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:32:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:00:59 pm
What are you on about? We did exactly that!

A 4-0 battering would have flattered Burnley.

My point was that we had lots of other chances we fluffed and those could be the difference in tighter games where officiating isn't to blame (eg Utd at home).
Logged

Online Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,575
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:35:27 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:20:01 am
But in this instance the push resulted in the denial of a goal scoring opportunity, so actually it should've been a red card and a penalty. You can't deny it was a goal scoring opportunity as the ball ended up in the back of the net.

This is getting silly now for a DOGO the player in question has to be going to get the ball under his control. The ball was never going to Mo so it can't be a DOGO.

The point here is that the officials can't just allow the goal because Salah is clearly offside and interfering with play. So you either need to change the Rules or give a penalty for the push.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:35:28 am »
endo has been 1 of our best players for the last few games

Logged

Online Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,575
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:36:40 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:32:27 am
My point was that we had lots of other chances we fluffed and those could be the difference in tighter games where officiating isn't to blame (eg Utd at home).

What chances did we fluff though..?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:42:27 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 10:36:40 am
What chances did we fluff though..?

Gakpo and Salah both had chances they could have done better with in the first half. Fluff may be a strong phrase but our shot / chance conversion can't have been great. I think we went in at half time with 8 on target and 14 shots in total and only a goal to show for it. Against Utd we'd 30 odds but barely troubled them - something isn't adding up there.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,472
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:21:12 am
So we know that he gave the ball away three times... but he played at least three passes straight to a Burnley player, and also lost the ball running into a few blind alleys?

Something isn't adding up here! It's almost like you're exaggerating to make his performance seem worse than it was...
You're right that I misspoke, but not that I've exaggerated. I've undercounted how often he gave the ball away (by only saying how many times he got tackled). Checked sofascore and saw he lost possession 17 times (that's more than everyone who played bar the full backs).

He ran in to a few blind alleys/lingered on the ball too long, that's why he lost it by getting tackled three times (all of them in the dangerous midfield area, not high up the pitch/in their box). He also passed it straight to them several times (one is the obvious one everyone saw). Got dribbled past three times (all in the right back area).

The upside of his defensive work to break up their counters was one tackle, no fouls, one interception (this was him chesting a bouncing ball rather than any reading of play).
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,423
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:56:05 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 10:36:40 am
What chances did we fluff though..?
I thought we dominated the first 30-minutes and should have put the game to bed in that period, just looking back;

Gravenberch on 6min scuffs one at the keeper from inside the area and central.

Salah 7min (very good save frm the keeper).

Gakpo 9min lashes the ball high and wide from a very good position in the box.

Gakpo 10min is played in but mis-controls.

Nunez 15min is played in, doesn't get a shot away and the back-heel to Salah doesn't come off.

Nunez ball across the face of goal on 17min that Gakpo doesn't get a touch to.

Salah 33min hit the bar (slightly more difficult).





Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,512
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:56:44 am »
The negative scrutiny Wataru gets (granted from just a very loud but very small minority), is fucking nuts :lmao

Yesterday was a good team performance, defensively Liverpool where great, he was a big part of the reason why, was he not, I think even the stats back that up for the stat bores.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #495 on: Today at 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:05:08 am
Opinions are wild.

Klopps called a Defensive midfielder man of the match in a game we scored 4 times and some people on here are adamant he didn't play well

I was at the match and not seen any highlights yet, just the goal replays in the pub after. But Endo was my man of the match as well. Think he's been our player of the month in December - other than a stinker of a first half vs palace he's been one of our best players in every other game he has played IMO.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 