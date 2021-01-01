We really needed this result and 3 points after 2 consecutive draws. Top of the league, a clean sheet, 3 away wins on the spin, Darwin scoring, and it could've easily been 4 or 5. Gotta be happy with that.



That first 20 minutes we had them penned in and could've scored a hatful, but we were patient and got the result. Would be great to go on a bit of a run now - Newcastle, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley (again) are our next 5, and there's no reason to think we can't win those games - especially as Newcastle/Chelsea are in freefall, and only Arsenal should present a real test. We then have Brentford, Luton and Forest before City come to Anfield, so a chance to keep the pedal to the floor and put City/Arsenal under some real pressure (especially if we can do Arsenal at the Emirates).



Villa have dropped 5 points in 2 games and will surely drop away soon, leaving us/Arsenal/City for the title from here on in. Really need to get all our injured players available, as squad depth will be a massive factor in the run in. Jota being back is a massive bonus as we can rotate more up front, and he is so clinical when he gets chances. Really pleased for Darwin, and that was just the sort of goal he needed to score - calm, composed, and clinical. He can bring the chaos all game if he likes, but he needed to show a little more coldness when chances came his way, and he took that very well without trying to break the net. Hopefully he can kick on from here, as we have a hell of a lot of games coming thick and fast from next week.



The 6 draws may or may not prove decisive come the end of the season, but we're certainly ahead of schedule in terms of points and development from last season, and we're not even playing at our best yet. Get Mac, Robbo, Thiago (and even Bajetic) back, and our squad depth could well see us go all the way in more than one competition. Onwards an upwards.