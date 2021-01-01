Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.
I thought the attitude was spot on yesterday. Execution was poor.
As soon as I saw the replay of Harvey's goal I knew it would be given as offside, it's something they are pretty consistent about. Whether the keeper would save it or not is not a consideration. The hole in the law is that Mo was just shoved into that position. If you're reviewing it... is that not a penalty? (Not that I would in a million years expect that to be a penalty ever).
On the first disallowed goal the ref gave the free kick that was EXTREMELY soft but you could see why it was given. The defender collapsed in a heap rather than trying to do any defending. Would it be given on a replay? Would it be given to us? No chance... but he whistled it at the time.
The "advantage" played when Endo had that brainfart pass... there's no advantage, it's one second. Why doesn't he whistle that foul? why doesn't he whistle it in the first place. We don't want advantage there ever, there was no break, no one was out of position, Burnley are totally behind the ball. Mad, prick-ish interpretation by Tierney.
Dunno why Kloppo took off Jones against Arsenal if he wasn't starting this game. Gravenberch is so up and down at this stage of his career here (understandably, very young, no pre-season, no football last year).
Great to have Diogo back and great to get him back on the score sheet again immediately.
Wonderful finish by Darwin.
Don't understand exactly what we're trying to do with Joe Gomez playing widest left and Mo Salah playing widest right, but understand that it's a makeshift side to some extent during this period.
Quansah... what a find. A free LFC-style Premier League central defender out of nowhere. Kloppo needs a full back to materialise out of nowhere now also.