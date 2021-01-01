« previous next »
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Glad to see Nunez get a goal and Jota back.

Everything else can go in the trash bin of history. 

Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
So can a defender just push an attacker into their own keeper and the keeper can claim a foul?

And then when the ref goes the VAR screen he just get shown the attacker clattering into the keeper?

Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6' Jota 90'
Delighted with the result, the seeming absence of any new injuries and Jota's return!

Would have loved one of the other chances we had in the first 15 minutes to go in, as it'd have been over and they were so poor they could maybe have been hit for a confidence boosting 5 or 6. Loved Nunez's no nonsense goal - him and Gakpo just casually showed their superiority over them on everything (including dealing with their foul) - give him no time to require thinking, and he can make things look much easier like that.

Shame the refs prevented this happening sooner too, with two very different but very bad decisions! Just watch the player Nunez 'fouled' - no appeal for a foul, and then a distraught 'oh no, i messed up' response when Gakpo finished it.

Thought the game management was a litte odd. Would love to see Eliiot get a start when the left side of midfield is a player more secure with possession (though Grav was much improved in this department). Thought it was a shame he went off as early as he did. Gutted his goal didn't stand, was a class bit of play from him and Grav and even better finish

Also was a little surprised Endo wasn't in the first batch of subs, as he looked absolutely exhausted and was struggling to get involved in the game in any way when out of possession. Yes that pass to them was bad, but it's absolutely not his fault that he's been over relied on and under-rotated. There were plenty of signs he was struggling before then, so I thought leaving him out there instead of sampling Jones/Szobo there while we were so dominant in possession (and Endo wasn't winning any tackles anyway) was unexpected. I guess the idea is to run him closer to the red than the others because he's gonna be with Japan, while Elliot Szobo et al will be needed for us.

Loved Jota's cameo. He's so vastly underrated by our supporters. He does everything to a high standard - not just finishing but build up play, defending from the front, holding it up, linking play with midfield. Not to mention game intelligence, and the right amount of snide at the right tme for the team (not his ego). I think he's probably second (or better) in our side at all of those things, which is no mean feat given his colleagues.

Hope the rest does everyone good. Hope we can get one of Bajcetic or Thiago back soon, we're going to struggle without Endo (and without trialling otheres there) when he's away if Japan select him
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
MoTM : Gomez, really effective in what he did.  Honourable mentions :  Van Dyk, Quansah, Endo, Nunez (quality finish) and Trent ( some ridiculous passing from him ).

Excellent performance.

Game should have been done and dusted in the first 10 minutes.  How it wasn't, I'm not professionally qualified to work that out.

Getting through the Burnley team was the easy part.  Hitting the target, that seemed to be the difficult bit.  We're also taking far too many touches in their penality area.   Need to do things a lot quicker, especially gettting our shots away.  Look at Jota's goal.  One touch, two, BANG goal.

Diaz and Jota looked particularly bright when they came on.  We looked far more assured with the energy they brought.

The manager needs to bring back the glasses, for his players so they can see where the goal is, and the officials, so they can see what we can all see.

Three points on the pile.

:)

Happy New Year Everyone. :hally

We did hit the target, 4 times, thats the thing, how many goals does a team need to score to be content with the finishing? Theyre a poor side but its still a Premier league side, you arent going to score with every chance. We did more thanenough
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.

The fuck were you watching? Certainly not Burnley v Liverpool, which kicked Off at 5.30pm.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.

Wild take this, unless I'm being whooshed then shame on me if so
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Beat the ref, explain the one where he plays advantage in the next pass we give it away and does not come back for the foul one of the worst decisions on the banquet of incompetence tonight,  well in the manager and the players for toppling the bald mancunians.

Jota stays fit and firing we have a real chance.


Yeah, I thought that too. I was confused as to why he didn't bring it back for a free kick.....but then I realised it was Paul Tierny!!!
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
I don't know why I keep watching Match of the Day - utter shite and feels like they are afraid to say anything against the refs.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Gotta feel for Tierney and Hooper.
Did their best, them two, but alas, it was not to be...
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
At every set piece there are dozens of examples of pushes and pulls being deemed normal contact. It is a contact sport and a certain amount of physical contact is allowed. How many times do you see a player stand in front of a keeper and get pushed out the way, or a defender nudge a forward under the flight of the ball.

How many times do you here a commentator say he did enough to put him off.

Either the push or pull is a foul or it is deemed normal contact. You can't say it wasnt a foul and then ignore the rules on a subsequent decision.

You're being obtuse

I couldn't have made it any clearer.

I'll go with the general line of thinking, you cant have played the game if that's how you view it. Nonsense
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
That right footed sort of toe poked volley from Salah was one of the best bits of improvisation I've seen from us in front of goal in a long time.

Him and Trent have such good technique and instant picture of what's around them that they can do things that are genuinely shocking (in the 'how did he think to do that'). Still don't think many people have mentioned Trent's assist for Mo against West Ham where he practically had to lay horizontally to hit it (and he did so perfectly)
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
It's so refreshing to have Jota back. Damn how I miss him.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Hahaha, I'm glad I'm not the only one. I watched the game and didn't have one thing to think about the officiating and yet it's all people on here are talking about.

Gakpo's was a foul from Nunez. I'd expect a penalty for it if it had been the other way around. The Elliott one was ridiculous because of the push but it's just one of those as well isn't it? It's bullshit but I guess it then makes it offside. Move on.

Honestly, thats your take? Im speechless if so. Ive watched the game since the beginning of the 80s and they are up there with two of the worst decisions Ive ever seen concerning the reds.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.
Fishing? 🎣
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Great game I thought.

For the narrative that we should have put it away sooner, we fukking did. Not really fair to say that when  2 legit goals get taken away. 

I thought the front 3 of Nunez, salah and gakpo worked really well together.  I wouldnt mind seeing them play together on a more regular basis. 

Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
It's so refreshing to have Jota back. Damn how I miss him.
I felt a warm glow inside when he was coming on today. He always gives me the feeling that he'll score.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Im sure there are more than a few commenting here who at best saw the highlights. I saw the entire game. Could have been double figures, literally. 2 goals, 2 disallowed, Salah hit the bar, Diaz missed one on one, 2 top class saves from Salah and Endo, Szlob clearing off the line and Salah also wasting a decent passing chance in the box to an unmarked player and opting to shoot instead.

Burnley had 10 mins of real pressure, after the crap decision for the second disallowed goal and just after the subs, when the midfield needed to adapt to the new personnel.

For an away game on St Stephens Day, this was thoroughly professional. I thought only Endo had a poor game.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
For an away game on St Stephens Day, this was thoroughly professional. I thought only Endo had a poor game pass.

Adjusted. One of the best out there last night.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Im sure there are more than a few commenting here who at best saw the highlights. I saw the entire game. Could have been double figures, literally. 2 goals, 2 disallowed, Salah hit the bar, Diaz missed one on one, 2 top class saves from Salah and Endo, Szlob clearing off the line and Salah also wasting a decent passing chance in the box to an unmarked player and opting to shoot instead.

Burnley had 10 mins of real pressure, after the crap decision for the second disallowed goal and just after the subs, when the midfield needed to adapt to the new personnel.

For an away game on St Stephens Day, this was thoroughly professional. I thought only Endo had a poor game.

You saw the whole game and thought that Endo had a poor game?


Wow.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
You saw the whole game and thought that Endo had a poor game?


Wow.

its amusing reading stuff like that after the manager picked him out as one of the men of the match  ;D 

Not sure there is any reason to namecheck players having a poor game (even if it where true today) it was a good performance all in all, only mad thing about it was that it wasnt about 5-0 at the end, which would have been a farer reflection.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Beat the ref, explain the one where he plays advantage in the next pass we give it away and does not come back for the foul one of the worst decisions on the banquet of incompetence tonight,  well in the manager and the players for toppling the bald mancunians.


Referee inconsistency is appalling, and on this one, you know 100% that if Burnley had been protecting a 1-0 lead against us, the ref would never have played advantage on the Gomez foul in a million years. Hed have stopped the game for the free-kick, and allowed 40 seconds to 1 minute for it to be taken.

Thats before you even get to the decision to ignore the failed advantage less than a second later, and not bring it back.

Once you clock this its hard to unsee, as it happens all the time. The same way that certain teams get extremely quick offsides given against us when theyre chasing the game, while we have long passages of play allowed to unfold for clear offsides against us, when were searching for a goal.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Also was a little surprised Endo wasn't in the first batch of subs, as he looked absolutely exhausted and was struggling to get involved in the game in any way when out of possession. Yes that pass to them was bad, but it's absolutely not his fault that he's been over relied on and under-rotated. There were plenty of signs he was struggling before then, so I thought leaving him out there instead of sampling Jones/Szobo there while we were so dominant in possession (and Endo wasn't winning any tackles anyway) was unexpected. I guess the idea is to run him closer to the red than the others because he's gonna be with Japan, while Elliot Szobo et al will be needed for us.



WTF are you going on about?
One stray pass apart his influence in this game and a few games before have been one of the pleasing features of the teams performance, and you write this drivel  🙄
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6' Jota 90'
Adjusted. One of the best out there last night.
I'd agree with the initial assessment. Can't see Endo ahead of any of the defenders or forwards who played, without even needing to consider midfield.

I'm curious what you think he was doing the best out of everyone out there - outside of being the best header in midfield - because a few people have said this now, and I'm wondering if I missed some of his better moments.

WTF are you going on about?
One stray pass apart his influence in this game and a few games before have been one of the pleasing features of the teams performance, and you write this drivel 
Which part is drivel? :)

He played at least three passes straight to a Burnley player, lost the ball running into a few blind alleys, was too late to sniff out the threat to attempt a few tackles, he gave the ball away more than anyone on the pitch (three times) and he made a single tackle in 90 minutes
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Beat the ref, explain the one where he plays advantage in the next pass we give it away and does not come back for the foul one of the worst decisions on the banquet of incompetence tonight,  well in the manager and the players for toppling the bald mancunians.

Jota stays fit and firing we have a real chance.

That decision nearly made me smash my phone off the TV.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Hoping one of our retiring players goes right through Tierney and shatters the fuckers leg
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Heh heh heh

Funny peoples
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
    Some of our fans needs to get off their high horse and see how ridiculous some of the refereeing decisions have been this season. The refereeing for this match was bad - end of. Not sure how many other matches you watch week in week out but those calls that goes against us never gets called for other teams even from the same refereeing team. So glad we won but it is so frustrating that we have to play against 14 + 1 + VAR every match.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
At every set piece there are dozens of examples of pushes and pulls being deemed normal contact. It is a contact sport and a certain amount of physical contact is allowed. How many times do you see a player stand in front of a keeper and get pushed out the way, or a defender nudge a forward under the flight of the ball.

How many times do you here a commentator say he did enough to put him off.

Either the push or pull is a foul or it is deemed normal contact. You can't say it wasnt a foul and then ignore the rules on a subsequent decision.

But in this instance the push resulted in the denial of a goal scoring opportunity, so actually it should've been a red card and a penalty. You can't deny it was a goal scoring opportunity as the ball ended up in the back of the net.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
If a cross is coming to an attacker and he is shoved like Mo was it is 100% a pen. It was a shove in the back with arms extended. Anyone who says that is not a pen is brain-dead.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
We did lose our heads after the second dodgy var decision but eventually got control back and it ended a routine controlled away win for me. Need to stop letting officials get in our heads, going to get plenty against us, cant then lose all composure.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
We did lose our heads after the second dodgy var decision but eventually got control back and it ended a routine controlled away win for me. Need to stop letting officials get in our heads, going to get plenty against us, cant then lose all composure.
My Dad and I were convinced they'd level it after that, only so many legal goals you can get disallowed before it gets to you. Good thing we didn't fall apart though!
Does my head in we could have ended the game with a lot more goals but at least we got the 3 pts without any new injuries to players.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.

I thought the attitude was spot on yesterday. Execution was poor.

As soon as I saw the replay of Harvey's goal I knew it would be given as offside, it's something they are pretty consistent about. Whether the keeper would save it or not is not a consideration. The hole in the law is that Mo was just shoved into that position. If you're reviewing it... is that not a penalty? (Not that I would in a million years expect that to be a penalty ever).

On the first disallowed goal the ref gave the free kick that was EXTREMELY soft but you could see why it was given. The defender collapsed in a heap rather than trying to do any defending. Would it be given on a replay? Would it be given to us? No chance... but he whistled it at the time.

The "advantage" played when Endo had that brainfart pass... there's no advantage, it's one second. Why doesn't he whistle that foul? why doesn't he whistle it in the first place. We don't want advantage there ever, there was no break, no one was out of position, Burnley are totally behind the ball. Mad, prick-ish interpretation by Tierney.

Dunno why Kloppo took off Jones against Arsenal if he wasn't starting this game. Gravenberch is so up and down at this stage of his career here (understandably, very young, no pre-season, no football last year).

Great to have Diogo back and great to get him back on the score sheet again immediately.

Wonderful finish by Darwin.

Don't understand exactly what we're trying to do with Joe Gomez playing widest left and Mo Salah playing widest right, but understand that it's a makeshift side to some extent during this period.

Quansah... what a find. A free LFC-style Premier League central defender out of nowhere. Kloppo needs a full back to materialise out of nowhere now also.
