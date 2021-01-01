« previous next »
PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90

Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm
Glad to see Nunez get a goal and Jota back.

Everything else can go in the trash bin of history. 

Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 11:13:05 pm »
So can a defender just push an attacker into their own keeper and the keeper can claim a foul?

And then when the ref goes the VAR screen he just get shown the attacker clattering into the keeper?

Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6’ Jota 90’
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 11:29:26 pm »
Delighted with the result, the seeming absence of any new injuries and Jota's return!

Would have loved one of the other chances we had in the first 15 minutes to go in, as it'd have been over and they were so poor they could maybe have been hit for a confidence boosting 5 or 6. Loved Nunez's no nonsense goal - him and Gakpo just casually showed their superiority over them on everything (including dealing with their foul) - give him no time to require thinking, and he can make things look much easier like that.

Shame the refs prevented this happening sooner too, with two very different but very bad decisions! Just watch the player Nunez 'fouled' - no appeal for a foul, and then a distraught 'oh no, i messed up' response when Gakpo finished it.

Thought the game management was a litte odd. Would love to see Eliiot get a start when the left side of midfield is a player more secure with possession (though Grav was much improved in this department). Thought it was a shame he went off as early as he did. Gutted his goal didn't stand, was a class bit of play from him and Grav and even better finish

Also was a little surprised Endo wasn't in the first batch of subs, as he looked absolutely exhausted and was struggling to get involved in the game in any way when out of possession. Yes that pass to them was bad, but it's absolutely not his fault that he's been over relied on and under-rotated. There were plenty of signs he was struggling before then, so I thought leaving him out there instead of sampling Jones/Szobo there while we were so dominant in possession (and Endo wasn't winning any tackles anyway) was unexpected. I guess the idea is to run him closer to the red than the others because he's gonna be with Japan, while Elliot Szobo et al will be needed for us.

Loved Jota's cameo. He's so vastly underrated by our supporters. He does everything to a high standard - not just finishing but build up play, defending from the front, holding it up, linking play with midfield. Not to mention game intelligence, and the right amount of snide at the right tme for the team (not his ego). I think he's probably second (or better) in our side at all of those things, which is no mean feat given his colleagues.

Hope the rest does everyone good. Hope we can get one of Bajcetic or Thiago back soon, we're going to struggle without Endo (and without trialling otheres there) when he's away if Japan select him
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm »
Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 11:34:11 pm »
Quote from: touchlineban on Yesterday at 09:37:20 pm
MoTM : Gomez, really effective in what he did.  Honourable mentions :  Van Dyk, Quansah, Endo, Nunez (quality finish) and Trent ( some ridiculous passing from him ).

Excellent performance.

Game should have been done and dusted in the first 10 minutes.  How it wasn't, I'm not professionally qualified to work that out.

Getting through the Burnley team was the easy part.  Hitting the target, that seemed to be the difficult bit.  We're also taking far too many touches in their penality area.   Need to do things a lot quicker, especially gettting our shots away.  Look at Jota's goal.  One touch, two, BANG goal.

Diaz and Jota looked particularly bright when they came on.  We looked far more assured with the energy they brought.

The manager needs to bring back the glasses, for his players so they can see where the goal is, and the officials, so they can see what we can all see.

Three points on the pile.

:)

Happy New Year Everyone. :hally

We did hit the target, 4 times, thats the thing, how many goals does a team need to score to be content with the finishing? Theyre a poor side but its still a Premier league side, you arent going to score with every chance. We did more thanenough
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 11:35:02 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm
Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.

The fuck were you watching? Certainly not Burnley v Liverpool, which kicked Off at 5.30pm.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm
Very poor today. Our attitude against bad teams is a concern.

Wild take this, unless I'm being whooshed then shame on me if so
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 11:41:34 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
Beat the ref, explain the one where he plays advantage in the next pass we give it away and does not come back for the foul one of the worst decisions on the banquet of incompetence tonight,  well in the manager and the players for toppling the bald mancunians.

Jota stays fit and firing we have a real chance.


Yeah, I thought that too. I was confused as to why he didn't bring it back for a free kick.....but then I realised it was Paul Tierny!!!
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 pm »
I don't know why I keep watching Match of the Day - utter shite and feels like they are afraid to say anything against the refs.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm »
Gotta feel for Tierney and Hooper.
Did their best, them two, but alas, it was not to be...
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 11:07:02 pm
At every set piece there are dozens of examples of pushes and pulls being deemed normal contact. It is a contact sport and a certain amount of physical contact is allowed. How many times do you see a player stand in front of a keeper and get pushed out the way, or a defender nudge a forward under the flight of the ball.

How many times do you here a commentator say he did enough to put him off.

Either the push or pull is a foul or it is deemed normal contact. You can't say it wasnt a foul and then ignore the rules on a subsequent decision.

You're being obtuse

I couldn't have made it any clearer.

I'll go with the general line of thinking, you cant have played the game if that's how you view it. Nonsense
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 pm »
That right footed sort of toe poked volley from Salah was one of the best bits of improvisation I've seen from us in front of goal in a long time.

Him and Trent have such good technique and instant picture of what's around them that they can do things that are genuinely shocking (in the 'how did he think to do that'). Still don't think many people have mentioned Trent's assist for Mo against West Ham where he practically had to lay horizontally to hit it (and he did so perfectly)
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:04:52 am »
It's so refreshing to have Jota back. Damn how I miss him.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
« Reply #453 on: Today at 12:15:17 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:59:01 pm
Hahaha, I'm glad I'm not the only one. I watched the game and didn't have one thing to think about the officiating and yet it's all people on here are talking about.

Gakpo's was a foul from Nunez. I'd expect a penalty for it if it had been the other way around. The Elliott one was ridiculous because of the push but it's just one of those as well isn't it? It's bullshit but I guess it then makes it offside. Move on.

Honestly, thats your take? Im speechless if so. Ive watches the game since the beginning of the 80s and they are up there with two of the worst decisions Ive ever seen concerning the reds.
