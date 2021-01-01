Delighted with the result, the seeming absence of any new injuries and Jota's return!



Would have loved one of the other chances we had in the first 15 minutes to go in, as it'd have been over and they were so poor they could maybe have been hit for a confidence boosting 5 or 6. Loved Nunez's no nonsense goal - him and Gakpo just casually showed their superiority over them on everything (including dealing with their foul) - give him no time to require thinking, and he can make things look much easier like that.



Shame the refs prevented this happening sooner too, with two very different but very bad decisions! Just watch the player Nunez 'fouled' - no appeal for a foul, and then a distraught 'oh no, i messed up' response when Gakpo finished it.



Thought the game management was a litte odd. Would love to see Eliiot get a start when the left side of midfield is a player more secure with possession (though Grav was much improved in this department). Thought it was a shame he went off as early as he did. Gutted his goal didn't stand, was a class bit of play from him and Grav and even better finish



Also was a little surprised Endo wasn't in the first batch of subs, as he looked absolutely exhausted and was struggling to get involved in the game in any way when out of possession. Yes that pass to them was bad, but it's absolutely not his fault that he's been over relied on and under-rotated. There were plenty of signs he was struggling before then, so I thought leaving him out there instead of sampling Jones/Szobo there while we were so dominant in possession (and Endo wasn't winning any tackles anyway) was unexpected. I guess the idea is to run him closer to the red than the others because he's gonna be with Japan, while Elliot Szobo et al will be needed for us.



Loved Jota's cameo. He's so vastly underrated by our supporters. He does everything to a high standard - not just finishing but build up play, defending from the front, holding it up, linking play with midfield. Not to mention game intelligence, and the right amount of snide at the right tme for the team (not his ego). I think he's probably second (or better) in our side at all of those things, which is no mean feat given his colleagues.



Hope the rest does everyone good. Hope we can get one of Bajcetic or Thiago back soon, we're going to struggle without Endo (and without trialling otheres there) when he's away if Japan select him