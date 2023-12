Amazing the narratives that are spun in games like this. Firstly in the game they say that we lost some game management. No recognition that teams can become totally disheartened when every fucking decision goes against you. Then, at the end, the Prime person on the pitch suggest to VVD that we ‘rode our luck’. Fortunately he put that straight immediately.



When is Tierney going to be sacked off?! Fuck me he is bad