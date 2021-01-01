Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
Topic:
PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
Author
Topic: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
Twoturtleduvvas
Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 06:09:13 pm
38 Burnley almost get in, but a great interception by Trent and the ball is back with us
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Twoturtleduvvas
Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 06:10:04 pm
39 Great build up, ends with a shot from Endo turned behind from the edge of the box for corner
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Twoturtleduvvas
Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 06:11:29 pm
40 Corner cleared then broke to Gomez on the edge, his shot is way over but we get another corner (didn't see a deflection), this one is claimed by Trafford
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Twoturtleduvvas
Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 06:12:44 pm
41 Harvey feeds Mo who's shot and a rebound are saved well by Trafford - I think he is Burnley's only chance of staying up - excellent kepper
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Twoturtleduvvas
Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 06:15:48 pm
45 Another period of keep ball before half time - not much happening - 2 mins added on as we play a long ball that Gravenberch can't reach
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Twoturtleduvvas
Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 06:17:24 pm
Half Time - 1-0 should be far more comfortable than that, it's been all us bar the odd break away, but I don't think they've touched the ball in our box yet still
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
Topic:
PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
