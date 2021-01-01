« previous next »
PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6

Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
Reply #40 on: Today at 06:09:13 pm
38 Burnley almost get in, but a great interception by Trent and the ball is back with us
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
Reply #41 on: Today at 06:10:04 pm
39 Great build up, ends with a shot from Endo turned behind from the edge of the box for corner
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:11:29 pm
40 Corner cleared then broke to Gomez on the edge, his shot is way over but we get another corner (didn't see a deflection), this one is claimed by Trafford
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:12:44 pm
41 Harvey feeds Mo who's shot and a rebound are saved well by Trafford - I think he is Burnley's only chance of staying up - excellent kepper
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
Reply #44 on: Today at 06:15:48 pm
45 Another period of keep ball before half time - not much happening - 2 mins added on as we play a long ball that Gravenberch can't reach
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Burnley 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 6
Reply #45 on: Today at 06:17:24 pm
Half Time - 1-0 should be far more comfortable than that, it's been all us bar the odd break away, but I don't think they've touched the ball in our box yet still
