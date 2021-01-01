Great ball in from Milner. Should have been 1-0
Beyond dire
Is it worth watching the darts over this?
Crosby Nick never fails.
is darts only big in the UK? Not judging, i sometimes watch for 3,5 minutes myself.
Kudus at AFCON already?
No cos I cannot stand that 56 year old 16 year old I'd watch more darts if almost every player wasn't a tit
I've said it for so many years now but 0-0 should be 0 points They're both sitting on an ok result to start with here. It's like it's the 90th minute in a behind closed doors game
To be fair to him, Moyes is a very solid upper mid-table manager ...
