If we finish below anyone other than City well either have been decimated by injuries or somethings gone very wrong.



I can accept (not the right word) finishing second to them if its because they out their customary winning run together but if anyone else finished above us Ill be frustrated. I was on the were in a title race bandwagon very early those season - think it was after Spurs away. 2 points a game from here gets us up to 81 and thats already looking quite good for finishing above everyone bar City. As ever, its those horrible bastards standing in our way.