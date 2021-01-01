« previous next »
Offline Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,824
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 09:19:59 pm
You miss every shot you don't take that Nunez takes.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,919
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 09:30:54 pm
Not looking like our night is it.  :butt
Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 09:30:56 pm
This can't continue in front of goal.....can it?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,955
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 09:34:18 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 09:30:56 pm
This can't continue in front of goal.....can it?

Playing football that has us top of the league?
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,919
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm
GET THE FUCK IN!
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,955
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 09:30:56 pm
This can't continue in front of goal.....can it?

Unluckieeee
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,919
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm
3-1  ;D
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,919
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 09:43:00 pm
Bastards.  :butt
Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 09:46:57 pm
Feck me Beglin doesn't like us, does he?
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 09:50:25 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:46:57 pm
Feck me Beglin doesn't like us, does he?

Hates us.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,955
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3291 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:46:57 pm
Feck me Beglin doesn't like us, does he?

Horrible bitter man.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3292 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Quote from: YNWA.A on Yesterday at 06:23:40 pm
He is a good manager, and he has beaten us in the past but he isnt playing against us 38 times in a season, that really doesnt have anything to do with their team overall and the difficulty of winning the league. Its as if some of you have forgotten the type of winning runs we had and the cheats have had which have lead to title challenges and title wins

I'd say that Emery has a better chance of winning the title with Aston Villa, than Arteta with Arsenal. Of course, in reality they will be competing for 3rd place, and I expect for Emery to come out as the winner ...
Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3293 on: Today at 12:14:46 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:46:57 pm
Feck me Beglin doesn't like us, does he?

Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
Do you know why?

He's a Chelsea fan, always has been.

And apparently hates us because he doesn't get anything from the club. Barely gets tickets and has to pay for them if he does etc etc.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,237
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3294 on: Today at 08:06:57 am
If we finish below anyone other than City well either have been decimated by injuries or somethings gone very wrong.

I can accept (not the right word) finishing second to them if its because they out their customary winning run together but if anyone else finished above us Ill be frustrated. I was on the were in a title race bandwagon very early those season - think it was after Spurs away. 2 points a game from here gets us up to 81 and thats already looking quite good for finishing above everyone bar City. As ever, its those horrible bastards standing in our way.
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,351
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3295 on: Today at 08:19:16 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:06:57 am
If we finish below anyone other than City well either have been decimated by injuries or somethings gone very wrong.

I can accept (not the right word) finishing second to them if its because they out their customary winning run together but if anyone else finished above us Ill be frustrated. I was on the were in a title race bandwagon very early those season - think it was after Spurs away. 2 points a game from here gets us up to 81 and thats already looking quite good for finishing above everyone bar City. As ever, its those horrible bastards standing in our way.
With you Nick.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3296 on: Today at 10:09:16 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:06:57 am
If we finish below anyone other than City well either have been decimated by injuries or somethings gone very wrong.

I can accept (not the right word) finishing second to them if its because they out their customary winning run together but if anyone else finished above us Ill be frustrated. I was on the were in a title race bandwagon very early those season - think it was after Spurs away. 2 points a game from here gets us up to 81 and thats already looking quite good for finishing above everyone bar City. As ever, its those horrible bastards standing in our way.

I don't expect that Man City will go on their winning run this season. Even when Haaland and De Bruyne are back, they are lacking the defensive solidity of previous seasons. Rodri is not at his best, and their central defenders are even worse. Also missing the experience of Gundogan and Mahrez. They will drop more points ...
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,237
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3297 on: Today at 10:39:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:09:16 am
I don't expect that Man City will go on their winning run this season. Even when Haaland and De Bruyne are back, they are lacking the defensive solidity of previous seasons. Rodri is not at his best, and their central defenders are even worse. Also missing the experience of Gundogan and Mahrez. They will drop more points ...

Hope so Peter. They are weird in that they never look like dropping points until they actually do. Think I saw Rodri is unbeaten in his last 40 odd PL games (starts?). Could do with that changing soon. Obviously they have to come to us which hopefully gives us a big advantage.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3298 on: Today at 11:12:28 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:39:42 am
Hope so Peter. They are weird in that they never look like dropping points until they actually do. Think I saw Rodri is unbeaten in his last 40 odd PL games (starts?). Could do with that changing soon. Obviously they have to come to us which hopefully gives us a big advantage.

He did start in their draws with Palace, Tottenham, LFC and Chelsea, and they lost the games against Aston Villa, Arsenal and Wolves when he was suspended ...
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3299 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm
I'll delay judgment on MC's threat etc until the January window closes.

sorry - "slams shut".

Pep knows they are sub par so far and he'll be given as many big cheques as he asks for to address the problem.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,316
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3300 on: Today at 02:04:59 pm
I want Westham to lose 0-5 at home tonight just so Arsenal fans gets pissed off some more.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,622
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3301 on: Today at 07:01:08 pm
.
The 7.30pm kick off tonight...

West Ham XI: Areola; Johnson, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Álvarez, Soucek; Benrahma, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Bowen.
Brighton XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Webster, Estupiñán; Groß, Gilmour, Milner; Buonanotte; Welbeck, João Pedro.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/west-ham-united-brighton-hove-albion-live-stream/1286491 & https://vipleague.im/football/west-ham-united-vs-brighton-hove-albion-streaming-link-1
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/w%D0%B5st_h%D0%B0m_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_br%D1%96ght%D0%BEn_181398333 (multiple links and languages)
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,621
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3302 on: Today at 07:05:02 pm
Bad game this for Man Utd, looking at the table :D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,261
Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Reply #3303 on: Today at 07:14:09 pm
oh sweet! forgot there is 1 more game to be played today.
